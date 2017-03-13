Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Meek Mill Stunned At Davido Father's House (fans Reacts) (17622 Views)

Davido's Father's House Being Renovated (Video) / Riot At Davido's Concert In Congo. One Of His Acts Was Raped / Sophia Momodu Fires Back At Davido: 'I Curse The Day I Met You Kid’ (pics) (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)



His followers were stunned including US music super star Meek Mill who couldn't help but "Liked" the photo.





See photos below





Link

https://www.instagram.com/p/BRizn_dlFzn/ Davido took to his Instagram page to show off his billionaire father's gigantic mansionHis followers were stunned including US music super star Meek Mill who couldn't help but "Liked" the photo.See photos below 2 Likes 1 Share

See fans reactions 1 Share

Poverty is not an option .... God punish devil.



Money money money money money you all keep singing it like that.



If I no make am for this life, No be my mama born me 7 Likes 3 Shares

.,,,,

Meek mill liked the post, see gbege! the sun refused to shine, rain ceased, fans reacted because he is rich and famous(aint talking praiz)

And Someone somewhere is thinking/saying i won't make it in life,,,, thunder wey go fire you still dey gather current from mercury ah swear









#positivevibes hmmm, over 50 thousand people have liked that particular post (billionare's house) but none of them was recognized.,,,,Meek mill liked the post, see gbege! the sun refused to shine, rain ceased, fans reacted because he is rich and famous(aint talking praiz)And Someone somewhere is thinking/saying i won't make it in life,,,, thunder wey go fire you still dey gather current from mercury ah swear#positivevibes 28 Likes 1 Share

Ok na.....

I swear na ds guy go put him papa for trouble,olohun ngbo.Juss kwantinu. 3 Likes 1 Share

someone cannot lyk pic in peace again? 12 Likes 1 Share

ken19:

someone cannot lyk pic in peace again? i just tire self. i just tire self. 5 Likes 1 Share

God why are nigerians so jobless and nuclear chain reactants? 16 Likes

Lalasticlala God go give you money amen

Wow





a mere ass licker that was dumped



by an Olosho with Daniella Okeke's kind of ass.







The way Nigerians worship celebrities and pastors scare me.

Who is Meek Mill, that his liking a picture will start a frenzy..a mere ass licker that was dumpedby an Olosho with Daniella Okeke's kind of ass.The way Nigerians worship celebrities and pastors scare me. 7 Likes 1 Share

NwamaziNwaAro:

Who is Meek Mill, that his liking a picture will start a frenzy..



a mere ass licker that was dumped



by an Olosho with Daniella Okeke's kind of ass.







The way Nigerians worship celebrities and pastors scare me.



Nicky Minaj still wore her engagement ring to Meek Mill last week.



She wants him back by all means and won't stop pushing.



Go do research if you got the time boss. 2 Likes

Excess money

That's a gigantic edifice!

Very gigantic



Enough space for all



Wow

I dunno if it's buhari dah carry all dese reacting Nigerians brain to London nd forgot it dere 1 Like

Lol

Nice house tho. Not like those mansions where there won't be space to even sit outside at all 1 Like

Money speaking but it's a pity it can't buy sense for Davido 4 Likes

How many pipu dey live for that mansion sef? It is huge mehn.



I rep the spaciousness

Nigerians.. .. 1 Share

okay

Lol

Epositive:

hmmm, over 50 thousand people have liked that particular post (billionare's house) but none of them was recognized .,,,,

Meek mill liked the post, see gbege! the sun refused to shine, rain ceased, fans reacted because he is rich and famous(aint talking praiz)

And Someone somewhere is thinking/saying i won't make it in life,,,, thunder wey go fire you still dey gather current from mercury ah swear









#positivevibes





lol lol

ken19:

someone cannot lyk pic in peace again? i tire i tire

Does this change the fact that Manchester United still remains in 6th position

Bunch of mumus

Just a like.



This should not be news

so make we run? Na ur papa get lagos?

What a miss by Rashford! My girl friend would have scored that one