₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,762,875 members, 3,416,492 topics. Date: Monday, 13 March 2017 at 10:58 PM
Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Meek Mill Stunned At Davido Father's House (fans Reacts) (17622 Views)
Davido's Father's House Being Renovated (Video) / Riot At Davido's Concert In Congo. One Of His Acts Was Raped / Sophia Momodu Fires Back At Davido: 'I Curse The Day I Met You Kid’ (pics) (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Meek Mill Stunned At Davido Father's House (fans Reacts) by IamAirforce1: 8:31pm
Davido took to his Instagram page to show off his billionaire father's gigantic mansion
His followers were stunned including US music super star Meek Mill who couldn't help but "Liked" the photo.
See photos below
Link
https://www.instagram.com/p/BRizn_dlFzn/
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Meek Mill Stunned At Davido Father's House (fans Reacts) by IamAirforce1: 8:31pm
See fans reactions
1 Share
|Re: Meek Mill Stunned At Davido Father's House (fans Reacts) by IamAirforce1: 8:33pm
Poverty is not an option .... God punish devil.
Money money money money money you all keep singing it like that.
If I no make am for this life, No be my mama born me
7 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Meek Mill Stunned At Davido Father's House (fans Reacts) by Epositive(m): 8:33pm
hmmm, over 50 thousand people have liked that particular post (billionare's house) but none of them was recognized .,,,,
Meek mill liked the post, see gbege! the sun refused to shine, rain ceased, fans reacted because he is rich and famous(aint talking praiz)
And Someone somewhere is thinking/saying i won't make it in life,,,, thunder wey go fire you still dey gather current from mercury ah swear
#positivevibes
28 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Meek Mill Stunned At Davido Father's House (fans Reacts) by dayleke(m): 8:33pm
Ok na.....
|Re: Meek Mill Stunned At Davido Father's House (fans Reacts) by TITOBIGZ(m): 8:34pm
I swear na ds guy go put him papa for trouble,olohun ngbo.Juss kwantinu.
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Meek Mill Stunned At Davido Father's House (fans Reacts) by ken19(m): 8:35pm
someone cannot lyk pic in peace again?
12 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Meek Mill Stunned At Davido Father's House (fans Reacts) by Ahmed0336(m): 8:38pm
ken19:i just tire self.
5 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Meek Mill Stunned At Davido Father's House (fans Reacts) by Kenshinmunac: 8:40pm
God why are nigerians so jobless and nuclear chain reactants?
16 Likes
|Re: Meek Mill Stunned At Davido Father's House (fans Reacts) by IamAirforce1: 8:41pm
Lalasticlala God go give you money amen
|Re: Meek Mill Stunned At Davido Father's House (fans Reacts) by femolacqua(m): 8:48pm
Wow
|Re: Meek Mill Stunned At Davido Father's House (fans Reacts) by NwamaziNwaAro: 8:48pm
Who is Meek Mill, that his liking a picture will start a frenzy..
a mere ass licker that was dumped
by an Olosho with Daniella Okeke's kind of ass.
The way Nigerians worship celebrities and pastors scare me.
7 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Meek Mill Stunned At Davido Father's House (fans Reacts) by IamAirforce1: 8:51pm
NwamaziNwaAro:
Nicky Minaj still wore her engagement ring to Meek Mill last week.
She wants him back by all means and won't stop pushing.
Go do research if you got the time boss.
2 Likes
|Re: Meek Mill Stunned At Davido Father's House (fans Reacts) by 9cent(m): 8:56pm
Excess money
|Re: Meek Mill Stunned At Davido Father's House (fans Reacts) by decatalyst(m): 9:14pm
That's a gigantic edifice!
|Re: Meek Mill Stunned At Davido Father's House (fans Reacts) by IamAirforce1: 9:17pm
Very gigantic
Enough space for all
Wow
|Re: Meek Mill Stunned At Davido Father's House (fans Reacts) by thunderfiremods(m): 9:18pm
I dunno if it's buhari dah carry all dese reacting Nigerians brain to London nd forgot it dere
1 Like
|Re: Meek Mill Stunned At Davido Father's House (fans Reacts) by IamAirforce1: 9:26pm
Lol
|Re: Meek Mill Stunned At Davido Father's House (fans Reacts) by atilla(m): 9:31pm
Nice house tho. Not like those mansions where there won't be space to even sit outside at all
1 Like
|Re: Meek Mill Stunned At Davido Father's House (fans Reacts) by kayojosephy(m): 9:57pm
Money speaking but it's a pity it can't buy sense for Davido
4 Likes
|Re: Meek Mill Stunned At Davido Father's House (fans Reacts) by Tazdroid(m): 9:57pm
How many pipu dey live for that mansion sef? It is huge mehn.
I rep the spaciousness
|Re: Meek Mill Stunned At Davido Father's House (fans Reacts) by Goldenheart(m): 9:58pm
Nigerians.. ..
1 Share
|Re: Meek Mill Stunned At Davido Father's House (fans Reacts) by yomalex(m): 9:59pm
okay
|Re: Meek Mill Stunned At Davido Father's House (fans Reacts) by amiibaby(f): 10:00pm
Lol
|Re: Meek Mill Stunned At Davido Father's House (fans Reacts) by amiibaby(f): 10:00pm
Epositive:lol
|Re: Meek Mill Stunned At Davido Father's House (fans Reacts) by daveskif: 10:01pm
ken19:i tire
|Re: Meek Mill Stunned At Davido Father's House (fans Reacts) by leokennedi(m): 10:01pm
Does this change the fact that Manchester United still remains in 6th position
|Re: Meek Mill Stunned At Davido Father's House (fans Reacts) by Riduane: 10:01pm
Bunch of mumus
|Re: Meek Mill Stunned At Davido Father's House (fans Reacts) by Negotiate: 10:02pm
Just a like.
This should not be news
|Re: Meek Mill Stunned At Davido Father's House (fans Reacts) by zealblinks(m): 10:02pm
so make we run? Na ur papa get lagos?
|Re: Meek Mill Stunned At Davido Father's House (fans Reacts) by bettercreature(m): 10:02pm
What a miss by Rashford! My girl friend would have scored that one
|Re: Meek Mill Stunned At Davido Father's House (fans Reacts) by ALAYORMII: 10:03pm
Money pass money
Omode o de ibi eru oni oun laya
WTF! Instagram Babe Temitope Flaunts Her Heavy Booty / Photo : See What Dija's Boobs Looks Like - A Fan / See How Ugly Yemi Alade Was Before She Became Famous
Viewing this topic: Splinz(m), shena(f), Talk2bryant(m), captainmuyi(m), habdulquadri2(m), stubornnn, chidextec, lyricalpontiff(m), donnumber1(m), jidedavid, ukipet1, philmen(m), ucsparks, mudiana(m), waleylagboy, Gmike2rule(m), fatemmy(f), WINDSOW(m), KEZDON(m), Tonydeeb(m), akanbimustaphao(m), Ochinex(m), Blackridge(f), Tobyjagz, Mishydoo(m), SirAweezy(m), pejuhazel, akinsuraj(m), ordize, MCWHIZYHAY(m), zykson(m), stunt89(m), HanXolo(m), iDrawGallery(m), andyanders, mikaelzX(m), Jiang, Abiola4eva(m), deleyi20(m), law001(m), illuminated93(m), Ndubuisioma(m), mayorwah98(m), jeamie(m), elda2303(m), personal59(m), JoshuaKay(m), harheesha(f), misspella(f), Ahmeddedon(m), taiwoti(m), MrJorge(m), dont8(m), yemluc, chasers, olubrizzle, opeskills(m), awaitingsenator(m), DeeCherry(f), Julietcutie(f), buzo80(m), yahmaid04, Billbruno, omar10mustafa(m), KKessy(m), Dahveydson(m), Joavid(f), razhi, samyomz(m), MaxwellD1(m), Sheuns(m), eaglebeing(m), SageTravels, jabbo(m), HRHF, karlxavier(m), nikkycool(f), chimaicon(m), Ron9ja, retrosmic(m), moses320(m), josholayinkah(m), OROSUNBOLB(m), Fuqman(m), erosimo(m), willbayo(m), salexat(m), Daguccizgreat(m), ddjay, badblog, nadisms, jaykaylegend(m), bony92(m), Upnepaa(m), ayoola11, 9ja4show, odrims, mandonnels(m), Hydriss, galaxy2020, 1998MANJOJO, Ojobojo1(m), yhormite, teepompay(m), valeroso, kentochdis(m), Ennyhorlar(m), spella, dapova, kingpado(m), Theflint1(m), Kaynofficial, Timbuktu14(m), quadbal(m), Diplomaticbeing(m), kazyhm(m), kaybee88(m), atikuman(m), jconsult, ibiruk38, yomyte(m), henrybomb(m), bobbybrown007(m), yinkslinks(m), Neossos(m), 201320142015ob(m), sorepco(m), abayoy2k(m), H2Ossss(m), RSAV, paulsowande(m), ebuclassic18(m), donpoyo(m), Anthony4578(m), darmheee(m), Damilare6293, Bodmas06, Eobiabo(m), spywareczar(m), plat0, Jacksyn09(m), olasesi(m), edygistvilla(m), irokooo, Kc4weall(m), Doynb(f), klenton(m), devilson(m), Zeinymira(f), fweshyboi(m), charlesazeh(m), segun544(m), wickedtuna(m), hypernikao(m), freeradical(m), Kennysazzy(m), wizkhale(m), BlinkyBling, horpeflexzy546, lonelydora(m), shollay09(m), obongitiad(m), beautydutch(f), hopappy(m), Captaynbee, uyams, abesky(m), Matysu, dacovajnr, olayinkaayinde(m), Princedapace(m), Malayy(m), harmless(m), brightgreat, Deheezy(m), NASTYNASOSO, ramosamos, busterr(m), marvel07(m), Botanistbbb, almeida3, Guseh(m), zeekeyboy, Scream(m), lucazz(m) and 258 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 23