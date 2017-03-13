₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Banky W – Blessing Me (Video) by examhall(f): 10:05pm
EME boss Banky W premieres the much awaited video of “Blessing” directed by Clearance Peters co-directed by Banky W.
Download and Enjoy.
Via: http://360jamng.net/video-banky-w-blessing-me/
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MBmqMdfEYMk
|Re: Banky W – Blessing Me (Video) by examhall(f): 10:06pm
|Re: Banky W – Blessing Me (Video) by lifezone247(m): 10:29pm
examhall:it's HOT.
|Re: Banky W – Blessing Me (Video) by DICKtator: 10:29pm
Who is Banky W?
|Re: Banky W – Blessing Me (Video) by Negotiate: 10:30pm
Cool
|Re: Banky W – Blessing Me (Video) by Tazdroid(m): 10:31pm
Oshey
|Re: Banky W – Blessing Me (Video) by bbbabes1: 10:32pm
this is just cute . Launching tomorrow . www.peeday.com
|Re: Banky W – Blessing Me (Video) by heryurh(m): 10:32pm
.
|Re: Banky W – Blessing Me (Video) by happney65: 10:32pm
The Song no sweet joo...FACT
|Re: Banky W – Blessing Me (Video) by Goahead(m): 10:33pm
Negotiate:
lifezone247:
examhall:Y'all didn't watch the video
|Re: Banky W – Blessing Me (Video) by BestHyper(m): 10:33pm
Nice video
|Re: Banky W – Blessing Me (Video) by oluwasegun007(m): 10:33pm
banky dubluveyyyy....
|Re: Banky W – Blessing Me (Video) by tintingz(m): 10:35pm
Nice
|Re: Banky W – Blessing Me (Video) by lifestyle1(m): 10:36pm
This man should forget about music and get himself a wife.
He don do.
|Re: Banky W – Blessing Me (Video) by dhamstar(m): 10:37pm
mtcheeeew...
who still dey hear Banky W
Btw, check my signature o
|Re: Banky W – Blessing Me (Video) by EXLOVER(m): 10:38pm
Vvv
|Re: Banky W – Blessing Me (Video) by daveskif: 10:41pm
examhall:
|Re: Banky W – Blessing Me (Video) by dikeigbo2(m): 10:42pm
DICKtator:
Bankole welinghton
|Re: Banky W – Blessing Me (Video) by Aderola15(f): 10:47pm
Oko Dunni Coker
|Re: Banky W – Blessing Me (Video) by AnaMezza: 10:47pm
lifestyle1:
That na the only thing wey dey inside your peanut-sized brain. Wetin concern wife and music now? Go and help him get the wife now, mumu.
|Re: Banky W – Blessing Me (Video) by lonelydora(m): 10:51pm
DICKtator:
Are you Gifty's brother?
