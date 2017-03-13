Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Music/Radio / Banky W – Blessing Me (Video) (996 Views)

Download and Enjoy.





https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MBmqMdfEYMk EME boss Banky W premieres the much awaited video of “Blessing” directed by Clearance Peters co-directed by Banky W.Download and Enjoy.

examhall:

It's cool it's HOT. it's HOT.





Who is Banky W?

Cool

Oshey

this is just cute . Launching tomorrow . www.peeday.com

.

The Song no sweet joo...FACT

It's cool Y'all didn't watch the video Y'all didn't watch the video

Nice video

banky dubluveyyyy....

Nice

This man should forget about music and get himself a wife.



He don do.

mtcheeeew...

who still dey hear Banky W



Btw, check my signature o

Vvv

