Former Special Adviser to ex-President Goodluck Jonathan on Electronic Media, Reno Omokri, has called on Nigerians to hold President Muhammadu Buhari responsible if the naira suddenly starts depreciating.



The former Presidential aide noted that while Buhari was on his medical vacation in London, the naira appreciated from ₦520 to $1 to ₦455 to $1 under the leadership of the Acting President, Yemi Osinbajo.



In a post on his Facebook page, the United States, US-based Pastor noted that should the naira depreciate, then Buhari is the problem.



He wrote: During President Muhammadu Buhari's absence, the Naira appreciated from ₦520 to $1 to ₦455 to $1 under Acting President Professor Yemi Osinbajo. Now that President Buhari is back, if the Naira suddenly starts to depreciate, then there can only be one conclusion: The problem is PMB himself. As Sir Walter Conan Doyle (Sherlock Holmes$ said 'when you have eliminated the impossible, whatever remains, however improbable, must be the truth!'



What you said is not out of place, and i knw that the naira will definitely depreciate, because that stock fish does not know when he presses the wrong button 41 Likes 3 Shares

True 2 Likes

Sure; but trust the zombies and BMC cos the have already stage managed and rehearsed who to blame if it happens.

Don't be surprised if they blame Apostle Sule for converting all the dollars in Nigeria to Otobo's mansion 35 Likes

buhari comeback na ph test 4 d economy.....na nau we go knw if trully na bubu daulardinho's body odour day kill d economy....









Watching in 5D HD 10 Likes 2 Shares

Pls oooo the magic that osibanjo pulled that saw the naira appreciate against the dollar.....pls let it continue for God sake.

These our northern leader and alubarika mentality. Invest, dem say na consumption them want. 1 Like

wetyn i go do to fastrate this fifu 16 Likes



Pained cvnt. And who do we hold responsible if it appreciates?Pained cvnt. 17 Likes 1 Share

Watch how they wl descend on this man for saying the truth. 1 Like

....Reno,buhari has always been held responsible for the embarrssing depreciation of the Naira since he assumed office by Nigerians apart from those working in the Buhari Media Centre (BMC) employed to dish out lies and false-hood.

...Inept and incompetent man who destroyed the naira from #210 to a dollar he met it to #460 now..

..Failure personified indeed 2 Likes

Not dollar alone, all food commodities Inclusive 2 Likes

taking stock at the price of things since Buhari came back. 2 Likes

uniquechukwuma:

This guy is a compound f00l.



If he knew anything about policy implementation and effects of it, he would not spew trash.



Since PMB returned, the naira has even appreciated further to N454/$ So, who takes the credit?



This guy is a compound f00l.

If he knew anything about policy implementation and effects of it, he would not spew trash.

Since PMB returned, the naira has even appreciated further to N454/$ So, who takes the credit?

Imagine the useless thing hiding away in US. Make e come Naija come face justice na. Coward!

DropShot:

[s][/s]

This guy is a compound f00l.



If he knew anything about policy implementation and effects of it, he would not spew trash.



Imagine the useless thing hiding away in US. Make e come Naija come face justice na. Coward! The naira appreciated in the last 24 hours but the thirsty camel CAN NEVER see that, but if the opposite is the case, he admonishes Nigerians rise and blame Buhari.



The naira appreciated in the last 24 hours but the thirsty camel CAN NEVER see that, but if the opposite is the case, he admonishes Nigerians rise and blame Buhari.

Seems this guy and ffk are bonning the same broad.

Hope pmb will not finally nail himself if this happens! !!!

Of ulterior expectations and unenlightened thoughts...That's what Reno's comment depicts.



So, what special thing did Osinbajo do outside of the economic team? Isn't Osinbajo still a member of the Presidency with the existing members just as when Buhari was on ground?



CBN's decision to finance the FX market must have been pitched by the MPC abd approved by the presidency, which both Buhari and Osinbajo belong.



Your main pointer should be the CBN Governor and his team.



At best, Buhari would only maintain status quo or consolidate on the gains. 1 Like 1 Share

Its wonderful how so many people in Nigeria are just so ..... should I say ignorant or unintelligent?



People still believe it was a magical masterstroke by Osinbajo that appreciated the Naira; this speaks a lot about the level of awareness of many Nigerians. 12 Likes

uniquechukwuma:

some Nigerians are very daft, Osinbajo did not pull any magic, it's just liquidity due to more dollars in the system that is helping the Naira to gain strength.

FX - the 'life wire' of our economy

Ogbatuluenyi:

What you said is not out of place, and i knw that the naira will definitely depreciate, because that stock fish does not know when he presses the wrong button

He has started pressing the wrong button already as usual with the second extension of the tenure of his friend the perm sec , with the unnecessary closure os Abuja airspace to private choppers at a time when all should be done to mitigate easy commute from KD or Minna airport to Abuja as a result of his poor decision to move air services to KD when better options existed ..already he has failed to call to order his reckless Customs boss over his myopic plan to put more financial pressures on everyday Nigerians for failures of the customs to collect it's duty in the past .

DSS over to you

omenkaLives:

And who do we hold responsible if it appreciates?



you must talk true today

DropShot:

[/s]

[s]This guy is a compound f00l.



If he knew anything about policy implementation and effects of it, he would not spew trash.



Since PMB returned, the naira has even appreciated further to N454/$ So, who takes the credit?



You are hiding in one ibadan corner shop typing nonsense

Nukualofa:

You are hiding in one ibadan corner shop typing nonsense



While you are hiding in a coven in an onitsha forest crying over the countless times I have embarrassed you on this forum! While you are hiding in a coven in an onitsha forest crying over the countless times I have embarrassed you on this forum! 1 Like

That's the script: if naira further depriciates blame Buhari but if it further appreciates praise Osinbajo. Reno's 10th generation will all be bastards and prostitutes. His 11th generation will be transgenders. His father and mother will die before Buhari. Reno will then end up impregnating his daughter. 3 Likes

Useless attention seeker 1 Like

Of course! Who else would we hold responsible?













Meanwhile







Economics is about confidence!



If people have confidence in a system, they start doing things that automatically impacts positively on the economy.

If people lack confidence in a system, they start doing things that automatically impacts negatively on the economy.



When Osibanjo took over he took time to build confidence and suddenly inflation started dropping. The simple fact that Buhari is back would make things nosedive.



My take is that a country ruled by a sick man would most likely be sick. So yes, hold Buhari responsible when the Naira starts crashing and I can bet you it wouldn't take a week.