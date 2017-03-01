₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Cecilia Konamah: "I Was A Lesbian And My Husband Knows It" by EdifiedCEO: 5:59am
In fear of being blackmailed, Ghanaian actress and show host, Cecilia Konamah has come out to confess that she was once a lesbian adding that her husband is aware. Speaking in an interview with Hello FMs, the actress who, according to her, stopped the lesbianism practice three years ago, said:
'My husband is aware of that. Yes, he knows that I was a lesbian and he is very comfortable with me in our marriage. He also said even if I had once stood on the streets as a hawker, he likes me as I am,' she said.
She also stated that any attempt from her friends to bring up her past won't work as her husband is already aware.
'I was introduced into the act by some friends. If somebody thinks she wants to bring it out just to break my marriage, then let me tell the person that my husband is aware,' she added.
|Re: Cecilia Konamah: "I Was A Lesbian And My Husband Knows It" by YoungRichRuler(m): 6:08am
|Re: Cecilia Konamah: "I Was A Lesbian And My Husband Knows It" by jaymejate(m): 6:09am
The real deal is... Will my sister be safe with you?
|Re: Cecilia Konamah: "I Was A Lesbian And My Husband Knows It" by pyyxxaro: 6:24am
Shaaaaaaraap
Winch
|Re: Cecilia Konamah: "I Was A Lesbian And My Husband Knows It" by Eddygourdo(m): 6:32am
If he is aware, then I praise you for being a brave woman, now ur enemies are toothless with that history. Women can learn from this. Your skeleton is news as long as it remains in tthe cupboard , away from those who shoulda known and accepted its existence. Peace
|Re: Cecilia Konamah: "I Was A Lesbian And My Husband Knows It" by yusufibrahim(m): 6:33am
I think that man don chop efo...... But he did no be Sha cause the say love covers all
|Re: Cecilia Konamah: "I Was A Lesbian And My Husband Knows It" by segebase(m): 6:37am
na wa oo
|Re: Cecilia Konamah: "I Was A Lesbian And My Husband Knows It" by Omagago(m): 6:54am
Your Husband most be a Ghanaian I guess. No try Naija In-laws with what you just said
|Re: Cecilia Konamah: "I Was A Lesbian And My Husband Knows It" by Ayodejioak(m): 8:03am
|Re: Cecilia Konamah: "I Was A Lesbian And My Husband Knows It" by dadavivo: 8:03am
Africa is in trouble. Borbrisky people are taking over
|Re: Cecilia Konamah: "I Was A Lesbian And My Husband Knows It" by LatestAmebo: 8:04am
really?
|Re: Cecilia Konamah: "I Was A Lesbian And My Husband Knows It" by buchilino(m): 8:05am
LUCKY U.
|Re: Cecilia Konamah: "I Was A Lesbian And My Husband Knows It" by obiorathesubtle: 8:05am
The truth is... Majority of women are either lesbians or bisexuals..
They lie about it a lot, and it's very rare to see a woman who's only interested in males..
|Re: Cecilia Konamah: "I Was A Lesbian And My Husband Knows It" by 3kay945(m): 8:05am
I will say Amos 3vs3 then.
|Re: Cecilia Konamah: "I Was A Lesbian And My Husband Knows It" by asuaiclive(m): 8:05am
rubbish..
|Re: Cecilia Konamah: "I Was A Lesbian And My Husband Knows It" by cr7lomo: 8:06am
Face colour Na north...body complexion Na south...
|Re: Cecilia Konamah: "I Was A Lesbian And My Husband Knows It" by austine4real(m): 8:06am
next pls
|Re: Cecilia Konamah: "I Was A Lesbian And My Husband Knows It" by Samanza89(m): 8:06am
So what should we do about that?...
Come closer, I won't slap you. I have just one advice for you, come to Nigeria and meet Bobrisky for proper orientation on skin toning and stop patronising all this traffic light hawkers...
Can't your mirror tell you that you look like a zebra?...
|Re: Cecilia Konamah: "I Was A Lesbian And My Husband Knows It" by pweshboi(m): 8:08am
Make I park well for here... Will b back soon
|Re: Cecilia Konamah: "I Was A Lesbian And My Husband Knows It" by ilokas(m): 8:08am
Good for you
|Re: Cecilia Konamah: "I Was A Lesbian And My Husband Knows It" by obajoey(m): 8:08am
na wa
|Re: Cecilia Konamah: "I Was A Lesbian And My Husband Knows It" by Donwizbro(m): 8:08am
...And u thot u're doing us abi, u'r doing u'rself and u'r ozband.
|Re: Cecilia Konamah: "I Was A Lesbian And My Husband Knows It" by toyinjimoh(m): 8:09am
dt lady deserves Oscar award....fool
|Re: Cecilia Konamah: "I Was A Lesbian And My Husband Knows It" by Jackipapa: 8:10am
Uhmnnnmnnmnmnmnm!
|Re: Cecilia Konamah: "I Was A Lesbian And My Husband Knows It" by darkid1(m): 8:10am
When did african actresses become so messed up... There are no more celebrity role models
|Re: Cecilia Konamah: "I Was A Lesbian And My Husband Knows It" by harry2sexy(m): 8:11am
She said she was a hawker.
Lmao
|Re: Cecilia Konamah: "I Was A Lesbian And My Husband Knows It" by phreakabit(m): 8:12am
All these unknown "actresses" and "actors" nowadays.
|Re: Cecilia Konamah: "I Was A Lesbian And My Husband Knows It" by okoroko(m): 8:13am
That is y it's good you tell u r spouse about your past so that it will not hurt you in the future..brave woman
|Re: Cecilia Konamah: "I Was A Lesbian And My Husband Knows It" by CoolFreeday(m): 8:13am
I like that
|Re: Cecilia Konamah: "I Was A Lesbian And My Husband Knows It" by izzou(m): 8:16am
obiorathesubtle:
|Re: Cecilia Konamah: "I Was A Lesbian And My Husband Knows It" by Rashman578(m): 8:16am
I don't know if I sud give a Bleep
|Re: Cecilia Konamah: "I Was A Lesbian And My Husband Knows It" by Bukayot(m): 8:18am
are you promoting Lesbianism before marriage
. .chaiiiii
