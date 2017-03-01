

In fear of being blackmailed, Ghanaian actress and show host, Cecilia Konamah has come out to confess that she was once a lesbian adding that her husband is aware. Speaking in an interview with Hello FMs, the actress who, according to her, stopped the lesbianism practice three years ago, said:



'My husband is aware of that. Yes, he knows that I was a lesbian and he is very comfortable with me in our marriage. He also said even if I had once stood on the streets as a hawker, he likes me as I am,' she said.



She also stated that any attempt from her friends to bring up her past won't work as her husband is already aware.



'I was introduced into the act by some friends. If somebody thinks she wants to bring it out just to break my marriage, then let me tell the person that my husband is aware,' she added.



