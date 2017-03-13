₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Zahra Buhari-indimi Gushes About Her Dad by 247NaijaNews: 6:24am
President Buhari's daughter, Zahra took to her Instagram page to praise him, saying the love he has for Nigeria cannot be described.
She posted a photo of him walking towards his office with two aides to resume work and wrote;
"#fromthestart. #determination.
#sincerity #trust #wholeheartedly
#bythe people #forthepeople. The
love daddy has for Nigeria and her
people, I can't describe....I can never explain the depth and the passion he speaks with about our dear country."
|Re: Zahra Buhari-indimi Gushes About Her Dad by kurt09(m): 7:20am
I concur!
|Re: Zahra Buhari-indimi Gushes About Her Dad by Sebastine1994: 7:53am
Booked
|Re: Zahra Buhari-indimi Gushes About Her Dad by SweetBoyFriend(m): 8:12am
You mean the love to kill Nigeria ??
A man who tried to kill Nigeria on two separate presidential tenure ??
It's like your brain is paining you
|Re: Zahra Buhari-indimi Gushes About Her Dad by fuckerstard: 8:13am
The love that made him keep trying after many failed attempts?
The love that made him abandon his country for London?
The love that made the price of everything go double?
#FakeLove
|Re: Zahra Buhari-indimi Gushes About Her Dad by WinkWrld: 8:13am
Everyone truly loves Nigeria. But love is not enough. We need Sensible people
|Re: Zahra Buhari-indimi Gushes About Her Dad by Xkriz: 8:13am
Lol
|Re: Zahra Buhari-indimi Gushes About Her Dad by Moshkom(m): 8:13am
Your Daddy shld go away with his #FAKELOVE
|Re: Zahra Buhari-indimi Gushes About Her Dad by Chrisozone: 8:13am
My sister anybody in ur shoe will say the same thing.
|Re: Zahra Buhari-indimi Gushes About Her Dad by bsonenterprise: 8:13am
You mean the love he has for seeing fulani herdsmen kill common unharmed farmers.
The love he has for seeing Nigerians suffer after he shut down the border and the only food they eat went out of their rich?
The love he has for seeing them suffer with his vague and animal farm policies?
The love he has for seeing Nigerians image damaged by telling the world his people are fantastically corrupt.
The love he has for humiliating us globally when he disgraced your mom and every Nigerian woman by telling the world that a woman's place is only in the kitchen and other room.
The love in two years that has put Nigerians in untold and insane and sensless suffering and turned every single youth to either unemployed or fraudster or kindnapper or criminal. Wow.
I could go on... But unlike your father, I have a job, and I don't have the luxury of spending 30 days in a hospital without telling my employee why, and returning to that job. Your message is a bundle of trashed meaningless garbage. Rubbish.
|Re: Zahra Buhari-indimi Gushes About Her Dad by 247NaijaNews: 8:13am
We don h***r....
|Re: Zahra Buhari-indimi Gushes About Her Dad by Tazdroid(m): 8:14am
Well, a child should praise and respect one's parents.
It's quite sad that Baba wasn't fortunate to take the helm of Nigerian affairs earlier in time, but his resilience is much appreciated.
|Re: Zahra Buhari-indimi Gushes About Her Dad by babyface224(f): 8:14am
Na so...
|Re: Zahra Buhari-indimi Gushes About Her Dad by Cousim(m): 8:14am
mtcheew...
|Re: Zahra Buhari-indimi Gushes About Her Dad by MidasTouche01(m): 8:14am
Eediot geh, if she is also buying a congo of rice for #700, I'm sure she wouldn't be saying this n.onsense....
|Re: Zahra Buhari-indimi Gushes About Her Dad by sleeknick(m): 8:14am
Interesting
|Re: Zahra Buhari-indimi Gushes About Her Dad by Sebastine1994: 8:14am
Hijacking
|Re: Zahra Buhari-indimi Gushes About Her Dad by pweshboi(m): 8:14am
Sure we know.. But his late policy implementation got people.......
|Re: Zahra Buhari-indimi Gushes About Her Dad by Priceless2802(f): 8:14am
no b small luv my sister
we luv him too
|Re: Zahra Buhari-indimi Gushes About Her Dad by Ezezima2012(m): 8:15am
Rubbish...... Which love? I don't blame you because I am very sure u don't know the pains Nigerians are going through as a result of ur father's incompetency
|Re: Zahra Buhari-indimi Gushes About Her Dad by mirabeldesmond(f): 8:15am
I see. recession no reach una house sha.
|Re: Zahra Buhari-indimi Gushes About Her Dad by Category1: 8:15am
D
|Re: Zahra Buhari-indimi Gushes About Her Dad by darkid1(m): 8:15am
I feel there is a level of sincerity to this man.
|Re: Zahra Buhari-indimi Gushes About Her Dad by edoboy33(m): 8:15am
g
|Re: Zahra Buhari-indimi Gushes About Her Dad by Awoo88: 8:15am
If indeed he love Nigeria that much, he will resign and allow Osibanjo to continue
|Re: Zahra Buhari-indimi Gushes About Her Dad by raker300: 8:15am
If he loved Nigeria so much, he should step aside and let someone that knows what he/she is doing rule Nigeria....nonsense
|Re: Zahra Buhari-indimi Gushes About Her Dad by flyca: 8:16am
Someone already typed what I wanted to.
Nonsense
|Re: Zahra Buhari-indimi Gushes About Her Dad by ChopBellefull(m): 8:16am
pls lala we prefer snake news to ds kinda trash... this shld b in lawma van nt nairaland
|Re: Zahra Buhari-indimi Gushes About Her Dad by raker300: 8:16am
darkid1:sincere yet he was denying his illness for so long? Google what sincere means
He loved his people so much yet he dropped a bomb on them and went on vacation afterwards...rubbish
|Re: Zahra Buhari-indimi Gushes About Her Dad by babyface224(f): 8:16am
I hope so..because things nid to change.
|Re: Zahra Buhari-indimi Gushes About Her Dad by walozanga(m): 8:16am
%
