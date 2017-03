President Buhari's daughter, Zahra took to her Instagram page to praise him, saying the love he has for Nigeria cannot be described.She posted a photo of him walking towards his office with two aides to resume work and wrote;"#fromthestart. #determination.#sincerity #trust #wholeheartedly#bythe people #forthepeople. Thelove daddy has for Nigeria and herpeople, I can't describe....I can never explain the depth and the passion he speaks with about our dear country."

You mean the love he has for seeing fulani herdsmen kill common unharmed farmers.

The love he has for seeing Nigerians suffer after he shut down the border and the only food they eat went out of their rich?

The love he has for seeing them suffer with his vague and animal farm policies?

The love he has for seeing Nigerians image damaged by telling the world his people are fantastically corrupt.

The love he has for humiliating us globally when he disgraced your mom and every Nigerian woman by telling the world that a woman's place is only in the kitchen and other room.

The love in two years that has put Nigerians in untold and insane and sensless suffering and turned every single youth to either unemployed or fraudster or kindnapper or criminal. Wow.

I could go on... But unlike your father, I have a job, and I don't have the luxury of spending 30 days in a hospital without telling my employee why, and returning to that job. Your message is a bundle of trashed meaningless garbage. Rubbish.