President Buhari's daughter, Zahra took to her Instagram page to praise him, saying the love he has for Nigeria cannot be described.



She posted a photo of him walking towards his office with two aides to resume work and wrote;





"#fromthestart. #determination.

#sincerity #trust #wholeheartedly

#bythe people #forthepeople. The

love daddy has for Nigeria and her

people, I can't describe....I can never explain the depth and the passion he speaks with about our dear country."



I concur! 4 Likes

Booked



You mean the love to kill Nigeria ??



A man who tried to kill Nigeria on two separate presidential tenure ??



It's like your brain is paining you 4 Likes

The love that made him keep trying after many failed attempts?

The love that made him abandon his country for London?

The love that made the price of everything go double?



#FakeLove 3 Likes

Everyone truly loves Nigeria. But love is not enough. We need Sensible people 3 Likes

Lol

Your Daddy shld go away with his #FAKELOVE 5 Likes

My sister anybody in ur shoe will say the same thing. 1 Like

You mean the love he has for seeing fulani herdsmen kill common unharmed farmers.

The love he has for seeing Nigerians suffer after he shut down the border and the only food they eat went out of their rich?

The love he has for seeing them suffer with his vague and animal farm policies?

The love he has for seeing Nigerians image damaged by telling the world his people are fantastically corrupt.

The love he has for humiliating us globally when he disgraced your mom and every Nigerian woman by telling the world that a woman's place is only in the kitchen and other room.

The love in two years that has put Nigerians in untold and insane and sensless suffering and turned every single youth to either unemployed or fraudster or kindnapper or criminal. Wow.

I could go on... But unlike your father, I have a job, and I don't have the luxury of spending 30 days in a hospital without telling my employee why, and returning to that job. Your message is a bundle of trashed meaningless garbage. Rubbish.













Meanwhile, read and enjoy the gist below...













Well, a child should praise and respect one's parents.





It's quite sad that Baba wasn't fortunate to take the helm of Nigerian affairs earlier in time, but his resilience is much appreciated. 2 Likes

Na so...

mtcheew... 1 Like

Eediot geh, if she is also buying a congo of rice for #700, I'm sure she wouldn't be saying this n.onsense.... 1 Like

Interesting

Hijacking

Sure we know.. But his late policy implementation got people.......

no b small luv my sister

we luv him too 1 Like

Rubbish...... Which love? I don't blame you because I am very sure u don't know the pains Nigerians are going through as a result of ur father's incompetency 3 Likes

I see. recession no reach una house sha.

I feel there is a level of sincerity to this man.

If indeed he love Nigeria that much, he will resign and allow Osibanjo to continue 1 Like

If he loved Nigeria so much, he should step aside and let someone that knows what he/she is doing rule Nigeria....nonsense 1 Like



Nonsense Someone already typed what I wanted to.Nonsense

pls lala we prefer snake news to ds kinda trash... this shld b in lawma van nt nairaland

darkid1:

I feel there is a level of sincerity to this man. sincere yet he was denying his illness for so long? Google what sincere means



He loved his people so much yet he dropped a bomb on them and went on vacation afterwards...rubbish sincere yet he was denying his illness for so long? Google what sincere meansHe loved his people so much yet he dropped a bomb on them and went on vacation afterwards...rubbish

I hope so..because things nid to change.