How To Get Job Offers Via Linkedin by ideology(m): 8:04am
Have you ever wondered how to get job offers via Linkedin, the world most popular professional social networking site with about 450 Million users and 44,000 daily job applications via linkedin.com

Many still don’t find LinkedIn as a reliable means of getting good job offers as they don’t really understand how it works. Some feel it’s just for the experienced professionals and young graduate stands less chance of getting job offers via Linkedin.com


Personally, I have gotten job offers from Linkedin.com and would like to share some tips on how to get job offers via Linkedin.com how to get job offers via linkedin

Here are a few tips on how to get job offers via Linkedin:-


Create and Update your profile regularly – Many users started out creating an account on Linkedin but don’t care to update their details often. Statistics shows that adding a profile photo makes one 36 times more likely to receive a message on the platform. Updating your profile includes updating your skills, certifications new job positions, publications and so on.


Be Active – Linkedin is just like any social networking platform if you are not active no one know whether you exist or not. Be active, share your expertise and opinion, comment on feeds and other users post. Participate in groups especially groups that are relevant to your career paths and also follow companies that related to the industry of your interest.


Follow HR Managers & Firms – With the increase in social recruitment, following HR personnel and firms increases your chances of getting job offers as it allows you to see in your feeds when they post for a vacant position on their profiles.
how to a job via LinkedIn



Get Recommendations – Ask for recommendations from other professional colleagues, especially from your place of work and from teammates who participated in the same project with you. It increases your credibility


Visit the Job board – Though the job section on Linkedin is updated late, one can still find good job offers that could still be open, so as a job seeker don’t hesitate to visit the job board on linkedin.com
With these few tips, you are good to go …

I will keep you posted on latest trends in recruitment.

Share this content, comment and like the post, thank you



Source: http://www.ideologieshub.com.ng/how-to-get-job-offers-via-linkedin/

10 Likes 4 Shares

Re: How To Get Job Offers Via Linkedin by ymee(m): 9:40am
This way I can get a job through NL
Re: How To Get Job Offers Via Linkedin by spyroxy1(m): 9:43am
Thank you.. Wehdone Sir!

3 Likes

Re: How To Get Job Offers Via Linkedin by BiafraBushBoy(m): 11:26am
To add to your point... I mentioned it in details in this Article http://topwritersden.com/get-job-using-social-media/ To those that missed it while it was on front page. have a look once more.

Social media is becoming a revolution.

Everything is now possible with the social media

If someone can win 25million via social media votes... why can't you get a job through the same social media?

1 Like

Re: How To Get Job Offers Via Linkedin by ednut1(m): 1:34pm
Two indian HR ladies contacted me on Linkedin about a job in lag, but i no reply as i felt it was a scam angry

1 Like

Re: How To Get Job Offers Via Linkedin by Emaimo(m): 2:30pm
ednut1:
Two indian HR ladies contacted me on Linkedin about a job in lag, but i no reply as i felt it was a scam angry

U try ooo
Tomorrow u go talk say na spirit dey pursue u for dream

1 Like

Re: How To Get Job Offers Via Linkedin by ideology(m): 3:47pm
lol, but an experience is what really boost your portfolio on Linkedin
ymee:
This way I can get a job through NL
Re: How To Get Job Offers Via Linkedin by ideology(m): 3:49pm
ednut1:
Two Indian HR ladies contacted me on Linkedin about a job in lag, but i no reply as i felt it was a scam angry
lol, just check their profile and the company, Social Recruitment is the future.

Will write next on Social Recruitment
Re: How To Get Job Offers Via Linkedin by ideology(m): 5:33pm
lalasticlala, Mynd44, Sissy3, dominique, Seun see fresh content cheesy cheesy cheesy cheesy with evidence

This is front page worthy, abi you de keep am for tomorrow ...
Re: How To Get Job Offers Via Linkedin by EFGH: 6:49pm
LinkedIn is real, I have an active account with them, it has been of a great benefits to me.
Re: How To Get Job Offers Via Linkedin by promohouse: 7:09pm
Re: How To Get Job Offers Via Linkedin by DCMIX(m): 7:11pm
Nobody wan learn work again abi?
Re: How To Get Job Offers Via Linkedin by Divay22(f): 7:12pm
Re: How To Get Job Offers Via Linkedin by babyfaceafrica: 7:14pm
Re: How To Get Job Offers Via Linkedin by midehi2(f): 7:18pm
very correc @ OP
Re: How To Get Job Offers Via Linkedin by ejosh4(m): 7:23pm
This is true.....I had 4 diff job offers in my field of study....Really considering it
Re: How To Get Job Offers Via Linkedin by Ayorella77(m): 7:27pm
I've also gotten offers through LinkedIn
Re: How To Get Job Offers Via Linkedin by paulstrings(m): 7:27pm
Need Help with your LinkedIn Profile, PM me
Re: How To Get Job Offers Via Linkedin by Adesiji77: 7:42pm
Nice one OP. Getting jobs through LinkedIn is real!
Re: How To Get Job Offers Via Linkedin by XaintJoel20(m): 7:42pm
I can't even remember my LinkedIn login detail again.


Hmmmmm
Re: How To Get Job Offers Via Linkedin by herdekunley9ja: 7:45pm
wao!!!! this is seriously helpful...thanks
Re: How To Get Job Offers Via Linkedin by yomalex(m): 7:45pm
Re: How To Get Job Offers Via Linkedin by kateskitty(f): 7:48pm
Story story, story once upon a time, time time
Re: How To Get Job Offers Via Linkedin by cuteme88(f): 7:55pm
I never receive any job interview. upon say i dey update and even change my profile pics. infact all this thing u mentioned i have done them all!!!! could it mean.....my ancestor

1 Like

Re: How To Get Job Offers Via Linkedin by careytommy7(m): 7:57pm
