|How To Get Job Offers Via Linkedin by ideology(m): 8:04am
Have you ever wondered how to get job offers via Linkedin, the world most popular professional social networking site with about 450 Million users and 44,000 daily job applications via linkedin.com
Source: http://www.ideologieshub.com.ng/how-to-get-job-offers-via-linkedin/
|Re: How To Get Job Offers Via Linkedin by ymee(m): 9:40am
This way I can get a job through NL
|Re: How To Get Job Offers Via Linkedin by spyroxy1(m): 9:43am
Thank you.. Wehdone Sir!
|Re: How To Get Job Offers Via Linkedin by BiafraBushBoy(m): 11:26am
To add to your point... I mentioned it in details in this Article http://topwritersden.com/get-job-using-social-media/ To those that missed it while it was on front page. have a look once more.
Social media is becoming a revolution.
Everything is now possible with the social media
If someone can win 25million via social media votes... why can't you get a job through the same social media?
|Re: How To Get Job Offers Via Linkedin by ednut1(m): 1:34pm
Two indian HR ladies contacted me on Linkedin about a job in lag, but i no reply as i felt it was a scam
|Re: How To Get Job Offers Via Linkedin by Emaimo(m): 2:30pm
ednut1:
U try ooo
Tomorrow u go talk say na spirit dey pursue u for dream
|Re: How To Get Job Offers Via Linkedin by ideology(m): 3:47pm
lol, but an experience is what really boost your portfolio on Linkedin
ymee:
|Re: How To Get Job Offers Via Linkedin by ideology(m): 3:49pm
ednut1:lol, just check their profile and the company, Social Recruitment is the future.
Will write next on Social Recruitment
|Re: How To Get Job Offers Via Linkedin by ideology(m): 5:33pm
lalasticlala, Mynd44, Sissy3, dominique, Seun see fresh content with evidence
This is front page worthy, abi you de keep am for tomorrow ...
|Re: How To Get Job Offers Via Linkedin by EFGH: 6:49pm
LinkedIn is real, I have an active account with them, it has been of a great benefits to me.
|Re: How To Get Job Offers Via Linkedin by promohouse: 7:09pm
ok
|Re: How To Get Job Offers Via Linkedin by DCMIX(m): 7:11pm
Nobody wan learn work again abi?
|Re: How To Get Job Offers Via Linkedin by Divay22(f): 7:12pm
Alright
|Re: How To Get Job Offers Via Linkedin by babyfaceafrica: 7:14pm
Lolz
|Re: How To Get Job Offers Via Linkedin by midehi2(f): 7:18pm
very correc @ OP
|Re: How To Get Job Offers Via Linkedin by ejosh4(m): 7:23pm
This is true.....I had 4 diff job offers in my field of study....Really considering it
|Re: How To Get Job Offers Via Linkedin by Ayorella77(m): 7:27pm
I've also gotten offers through LinkedIn
|Re: How To Get Job Offers Via Linkedin by paulstrings(m): 7:27pm
Need Help with your LinkedIn Profile, PM me
|Re: How To Get Job Offers Via Linkedin by Adesiji77: 7:42pm
Nice one OP. Getting jobs through LinkedIn is real!
|Re: How To Get Job Offers Via Linkedin by XaintJoel20(m): 7:42pm
I can't even remember my LinkedIn login detail again.
Hmmmmm
|Re: How To Get Job Offers Via Linkedin by herdekunley9ja: 7:45pm
wao!!!! this is seriously helpful...thanks
|Re: How To Get Job Offers Via Linkedin by yomalex(m): 7:45pm
good
|Re: How To Get Job Offers Via Linkedin by kateskitty(f): 7:48pm
Story story, story once upon a time, time time
|Re: How To Get Job Offers Via Linkedin by cuteme88(f): 7:55pm
I never receive any job interview. upon say i dey update and even change my profile pics. infact all this thing u mentioned i have done them all!!!! could it mean.....my ancestor
|Re: How To Get Job Offers Via Linkedin by careytommy7(m): 7:57pm
nonsense
