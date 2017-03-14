Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Nollywood Stars Show Support For Julius Agwu (video) (489 Views)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1C58dIq9hH0



Nollywood Actressed such as Uche Jombo, Omoni Oboli, Chioma Chukwuka, Ufuoma Mcdemott and Comedian, Funny Bone have come out to show support for one of their own, Julius Agwu who is recovery from an illness which has been kept him out of our screen for quite a while now.

Julius the genius, get well mehn





I dey wait for next video featuring fellow comedians like Bovi, Basketmouth, Okey Bakassi, Ali Baba, and dem dem

Tough times for that brother.. Very serious ailment... He has been quietly carrying his cross.. Brother needs all the love he can get. Young family, . I pray nothing happens to Julius.. 2 Likes

