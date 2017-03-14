₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Nollywood Stars Show Support For Julius Agwu (video) by Eventoned: 11:17am
Nollywood Actressed such as Uche Jombo, Omoni Oboli, Chioma Chukwuka, Ufuoma Mcdemott and Comedian, Funny Bone have come out to show support for one of their own, Julius Agwu who is recovery from an illness which has been kept him out of our screen for quite a while now.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1C58dIq9hH0
Source: http://ovoko.com.ng/nollywood-stars-show-support-julius-agwu-video/
|Re: Nollywood Stars Show Support For Julius Agwu (video) by Terror666: 11:41am
k
|Re: Nollywood Stars Show Support For Julius Agwu (video) by Returning(m): 11:41am
its needed
|Re: Nollywood Stars Show Support For Julius Agwu (video) by Dhaffs(m): 11:42am
Ftc
|Re: Nollywood Stars Show Support For Julius Agwu (video) by Divay22(f): 11:42am
Ftc
|Re: Nollywood Stars Show Support For Julius Agwu (video) by Tazdroid(m): 11:42am
Julius the genius, get well mehn
I dey wait for next video featuring fellow comedians like Bovi, Basketmouth, Okey Bakassi, Ali Baba, and dem dem
|Re: Nollywood Stars Show Support For Julius Agwu (video) by ayokenny37(m): 11:42am
Eventoned:
Pls Correct the emboldened
|Re: Nollywood Stars Show Support For Julius Agwu (video) by Dhaffs(m): 11:42am
@ terror,y.........,?.....i qo pepper yhu qan
|Re: Nollywood Stars Show Support For Julius Agwu (video) by owobokiri(m): 11:43am
Tough times for that brother.. Very serious ailment... He has been quietly carrying his cross.. Brother needs all the love he can get. Young family, . I pray nothing happens to Julius..
|Re: Nollywood Stars Show Support For Julius Agwu (video) by stansaintly(m): 11:44am
I no even see anything
|Re: Nollywood Stars Show Support For Julius Agwu (video) by osemoses1234(m): 11:44am
God go help dem
