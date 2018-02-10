₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,958,743 members, 4,076,020 topics. Date: Saturday, 10 February 2018 at 12:19 PM
Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Julius Agwu: "I Died But Woke Up On My Way To Mortuary" (28916 Views)
(0) (1) (2) (3) (Reply) (Go Down)
|Julius Agwu: "I Died But Woke Up On My Way To Mortuary" by EmagNig(m): 7:00am
In what seems to be the Revelation of the year, popular comedian Julius Agwu has opened up about an experience he had when he was seriously sick. According to the ace comedian, he died but woke up on his way to the mortuary.
Julius Agwu in his statement said, while he was being unconscious he saw his father who had died so many years back, chasing him back to the land of the living.
He said,
“The truth is that I would not have been alive if not for God. I died and woke up; I literally died and woke up. I say that authoritatively because I know that I had an encounter with people that I know had died during that period. I saw my father who died about 12 years ago; he was the one that came and chased me back to the world because it was not my time. I died here in Nigeria but woke up when they were taking me to the mortuary.
That was the first time I had a seizure in my house but my wife stood by me. God would keep on blessing my wife; I believe that God gave me my wife and I always thank him for her. I bless God that she stayed despite everything that happened to me.
They were taking me to a mortuary but to God be the glory, my hand moved and that was the point they returned me to the hospital. Here I am today. The encounter made me realise that there is nothing as good as rest. It is very important to sleep. I work so hard and I believe that of all comedians in Nigeria, I am the only one with so many brands, I have Crack Ya Ribs, Laff for Christ’s Sake and Festival of Love.”
Julius Agwu reveled that he need to have a second surgery because he didn't have enough rest after the first one. So at a point he had a relapse:
“What happened was that they did an MRI scan and they detected that I had two growths. They removed a tumour at the back of my head which was the size of a golf ball and the other tumour was close to my brain. They advised me that if they touched the other tumour, it could be fatal. They gave me drugs to shrink the tumour but I did not rest well and that is why it came back last year. I did not rest at all, after my surgery in America, I resumed doing my shows. I thank God for everything.
“The truth is that I am back and better. I just want to use this opportunity to tell the people that God is great and this is a time we should all reflect on our life. I would not lie to you, things are not easy in the country and many people are running away from Nigeria. ‘Crack Ya Rib’ was the first Nigerian show that went to London and after that, everybody started taking their shows there. I thank God that ‘Crack Ya Rib’ paved the way for other shows,” said Julius Agwu.
The comedian also said that a lot of people believed he was being attacked spiritually because he had shown interest in becoming the governor of Rivers State at that time. In his words:
“We live in a country where people are funny. Remember there was a time I made it public that I wanted to contest as a governor for my state, now, people have advised me not to try it again because they believe that my illness was a spiritual attack.
We live in a country where people test your power when you announce that you want to contest for an office. My good friend, Okey Bakassi, told me that the illness was a spiritual attack and pleaded with me not to try it again. He said that there was a time he also thought of contesting for a political office but that something happened to him which he said he would never forget. I just kept on laughing,”
http://lailasnews.com/died-woke-way-mortuary-julius-agwu/
13 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Julius Agwu: "I Died But Woke Up On My Way To Mortuary" by Meajor(m): 7:02am
As I be first to comment so... I wan use this privilege wish my Presido, dat thing wey for happen to Julius Agwu.... My prayer go change if he decides to let go of 2019 election..
Meanwhile thank God for you life.... We cannot continue to lose promising young men, while d otondos old men still dey alive, dey cause us pain
19 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Julius Agwu: "I Died But Woke Up On My Way To Mortuary" by benzene00: 7:03am
Good thing you didn't wake up beneath 6 six feet
Next time when you want to go sleep remember to set the alarm
20 Likes
|Re: Julius Agwu: "I Died But Woke Up On My Way To Mortuary" by SweetyZinta(f): 7:10am
When you joke too much, it's hard for people to believe you when you finally decide to be serious.
Long live Julius Nwa Agwu
49 Likes
|Re: Julius Agwu: "I Died But Woke Up On My Way To Mortuary" by Partnerbiz: 7:25am
where is nwaamaikpe, i need his view here..
7 Likes
|Re: Julius Agwu: "I Died But Woke Up On My Way To Mortuary" by fuckingAyaya(m): 7:33am
benzene00:u sure say you read am?
4 Likes
|Re: Julius Agwu: "I Died But Woke Up On My Way To Mortuary" by fuckingAyaya(m): 7:34am
God has the final say
4 Likes
|Re: Julius Agwu: "I Died But Woke Up On My Way To Mortuary" by oloriadejoke(f): 7:52am
Jesus oooo
1 Like
|Re: Julius Agwu: "I Died But Woke Up On My Way To Mortuary" by Larrey(f): 7:55am
Thank God for that
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Julius Agwu: "I Died But Woke Up On My Way To Mortuary" by OkpaAkuEriEri: 8:46am
Tnx God 4 u Oga Julius.
Wers nwaamaikpe?
2 Likes
|Re: Julius Agwu: "I Died But Woke Up On My Way To Mortuary" by Samsimple(m): 9:07am
u no fit die not now not ever... God is with you all the way
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Julius Agwu: "I Died But Woke Up On My Way To Mortuary" by dlondonbadboy: 9:22am
Everybody is dying in Nigeria...The lucky ones manage to wake up before they are buried....yet, the cause of all these problems want us to give him another 4years? Tufia
40 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Julius Agwu: "I Died But Woke Up On My Way To Mortuary" by Nairalandmentor(m): 9:22am
Thank God for your life bro. Welcome back to the living.
Need a Dynamic WEBSITE Design? Get started with no advanced payments. Click to see our portfolio & more details:
https://www.validprofits.com/affordable-website-design-in-nigeria/
|Re: Julius Agwu: "I Died But Woke Up On My Way To Mortuary" by pol23: 9:23am
Okay...
Trying to revive your career with this story..
Sorry that's long dead before you.
|Re: Julius Agwu: "I Died But Woke Up On My Way To Mortuary" by nonut: 9:23am
Chai! Julius Agwu, your village people no gree leave you alone.
millionboi2:Whatever you wish someone will always come back to you.
Law of Karma.
2 Likes
|Re: Julius Agwu: "I Died But Woke Up On My Way To Mortuary" by fpeter(f): 9:23am
I love Julius...May God preserve him.
7 Likes
|Re: Julius Agwu: "I Died But Woke Up On My Way To Mortuary" by millionboi2: 9:23am
U never die
|Re: Julius Agwu: "I Died But Woke Up On My Way To Mortuary" by muhammed50(m): 9:23am
He chased you back coz he is ashamed of you!
|Re: Julius Agwu: "I Died But Woke Up On My Way To Mortuary" by modelmike7(m): 9:23am
TO GOD BE THE GLORY, GREAT THINGS HE HATH DONE.....
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Julius Agwu: "I Died But Woke Up On My Way To Mortuary" by agarawu23(m): 9:23am
Story story
|Re: Julius Agwu: "I Died But Woke Up On My Way To Mortuary" by modelmike7(m): 9:24am
pol23:Haba, it's not your death or resurrection nah!
4 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Julius Agwu: "I Died But Woke Up On My Way To Mortuary" by dipopooo(m): 9:24am
Julius the Nazareth
|Re: Julius Agwu: "I Died But Woke Up On My Way To Mortuary" by pooozeee(m): 9:25am
This must be a comedy
|Re: Julius Agwu: "I Died But Woke Up On My Way To Mortuary" by nairalanduseles: 9:25am
hahahaha julius agwu the joker just wanting to be relevant yeye
|Re: Julius Agwu: "I Died But Woke Up On My Way To Mortuary" by BUSHHUNTER(m): 9:25am
Point of correction you fainted!
4 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Julius Agwu: "I Died But Woke Up On My Way To Mortuary" by pinnket: 9:25am
Than God for your life bro... May we all be in good health and have no reason to spend on critical illness this year. Amen
*****Public Notice*****
It has come to my attention for the past 2 months now, that a very important member of this great forum has been missing without trace..
Where is NwaAmaIkpe?
10 Likes
|Re: Julius Agwu: "I Died But Woke Up On My Way To Mortuary" by okerekeikpo: 9:25am
How did u know that you died? Were you there?
|Re: Julius Agwu: "I Died But Woke Up On My Way To Mortuary" by etech102(m): 9:26am
Bros na faint you faint abeg. If to say you truly die you for don dey with your ancestors
1 Like
Bbnaija: Thin Tall Tony Battles It Out With A Fan Jealous Of His Height / Nigerians React After Tboss' Sister Said Fans Can't See Her Yet / Tiwa Savage In The Studio With Stargate, Rihanna's Producer
Viewing this topic: gatsboi(m), JimIbanga, okey4reel(m), emezuo17, Hayzed866, IdJack(m), ojkalito(m), donklint86, fayvoor(m), goldtosure, Adesquare2(f), temmy2015(m), MDGsVISIBLE, Henitan24(f), Splinz(m), yominoble, KwinToye, Dadsuy, cleatoris, eclipsehemmy(m), IwantToShashe(m), Banjo24, felixzo1(m), Museum, okeke00(m), jdleo32(m), francoflex, MotherinIsreal(f), moshould(m), BigBashiru, Filmewell(f), im0Cartzneh, matiuni, Holargyde(m), kahara(m), otopxy(m), electron, czarina(f), HisSexcellency(m), annuity45, macbernard, hamzyluv(m), Stephenndidi85, Donovan, demarc001, emoo4, Nelson2222, faithlowo97, livingimage(m), shadow88(f), kcmichael, Prudent200, mightyfacts, DHARNS(m), joburg, sirugos(m), joyspringacad(m), lollytk, talk2bity, eazykay(m), Mayor101010(m), Eaglefelix, Bridgy450(f), bullofafrica, debiafe, code11(m), Cathypeggy, onome442, Inidominix and 135 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2018 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 24