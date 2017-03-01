Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Woman Who Donjazzy Gave N250,000 On Twitter Last Year December Gives Account Of (20880 Views)

Now, three months later, the woman has given an account of what she did with the gift money she received from the Mavin Records boss. She also shared photos as proof.





https://macdanielsblog.blogspot.com.ng/2017/03/woman-who-donjazzy-gave-n250000-on.html





https://mobile.twitter.com/Folasheycrown22/status/841607846261329925



250k kwa!!! 2 Likes

All I see is a dark empty store and bags of pure water. Is that all she achieved with 250k 11 Likes

250k just for buying one kiosk and few bags of sachet water... If na true... Who we go blame ooo



250k for kiosk!!! Oga ooo 4 Likes

Do u know how much it cost to build that container kiosk alone ? 111 Likes 4 Shares

Gold bless him



So, Don Jazzy dey do im own for Twitter,

Finalboss dey represent for Nairaland.



Una do well 6 Likes

Don jazzy try sha! 3 Likes

She did well... Kudos to Don Jazzy. 16 Likes

mk i go ask don baba j 4 my own share

Wise woman....







Very industrious 5 Likes 1 Share

This is exactly what happens when someone without financial education comes into sudden 'wealth'. Actually, I don't blame her cos she's done pretty well within her limited exposure.



She has built a container in a remote area, far from customers and has ended up with limited funds for the actual confectionery business itself. I think it would have been better if she rented a smaller shop in a more conspicuous place and put the bulk of the capital on the confectioneries itself. Better still. she could also have gotten 2 salespeople to help her sell at designated points based on 'sell and return' or commission basis and reduced her expenditure on rent.



Tantalizers behaved like this woman. They invested their capital and profits in building a skyscraper in V/I known as Kanti Place just by Eko Hotel. The financial pressure of the project sucked life out of Tantalizers restaurant which was their cash cow and made tantalizers the culinary scarecrow that it has become today.



Kudos to her, she needs our support to do better. 14 Likes 1 Share

emeijeh:

Gold bless him

Gold Ko, silver Ni



Gold Ko, silver Ni 11 Likes 1 Share

Your source will never run dry and may God bless the labour of your hand.....Amen.....

Kudos Don babaJ 4 Likes

And a bastard poured 11m naira on alcohol and brought it to social media for praises??



You know it was long ago when I suffered hangover, since then I figured how stupid and foolish I have been all along. Using my hard earned cash to buy headache for myself!!

God bless you Don baba J 42 Likes 4 Shares

Better woman. 6 Likes

unlike one tboss who dey plan to spend 25m in one week 5 Likes 1 Share

Hushdaddy also gave her 500k 2 Likes

naso

Wetyn she for use play bet of 3 odds and win. 4 Likes

dollyjoy:

All I see is a dark empty store and bags of pure water. Is that all she achieved with 250k

Yes, that is what u saw buh the day u start fending for ursef, u will see more especially the cost of that container..



@topic:

Being Rich is when you put smiles on people around, thank you Don Jay for this... Yes, that is what u saw buh the day u start fending for ursef, u will see more especially the cost of that container..@topic:Being Rich is when you put smiles on people around, thank you Don Jay for this... 12 Likes 1 Share

dollyjoy:

All I see is a dark empty store and bags of pure water. Is that all she achieved with 250k

Wetin you get? Wetin you get? 11 Likes 1 Share

dollyjoy:

All I see is a dark empty store and bags of pure water. Is that all she achieved with 250k see you.

At least she is better than those good for nothing slayqueens who wouldnt mind spending the 250k on Asoebi and other frivolities. see you.At least she is better than those good for nothing slayqueens who wouldnt mind spending the 250k on Asoebi and other frivolities. 8 Likes

dollyjoy:

All I see is a dark empty store and bags of pure water. Is that all she achieved with 250k So you blind to the other pictures uploaded or you just decided to post that trash, even ordinary container with roofing cost almost 250k in some areas So you blind to the other pictures uploaded or you just decided to post that trash, even ordinary container with roofing cost almost 250k in some areas 15 Likes

chuksbogus:

Do u know how much it cost to build that container kiosk alone ? Don't mind them Don't mind them 1 Like

Harkindeylee:

250k just for buying one kiosk and few bags of sachet water... If na true... Who we go blame ooo



250k for kiosk!!! Oga ooo

dollyjoy:

All I see is a dark empty store and bags of pure water. Is that all she achieved with 250k

Both of you are either kids or you have never held 250k before ...



250k will be spent on rented space, that container, the show glass, security welding for the pure water alone...



I respect her for achieving what she has achieved with that 250k Both of you are either kids or you have never held 250k before ...250k will be spent on rented space, that container, the show glass, security welding for the pure water alone...I respect her for achieving what she has achieved with that 250k 15 Likes

dollyjoy:

All I see is a dark empty store and bags of pure water. Is that all she achieved with 250k Na small small Na small small 1 Like

lmao if she did mmm nko Oyo would have been her case. nigga would have bought 10odd fixed game and be chilling now 2 Likes

She tried coz the kiosk money self is something









"Remain money for oil" got me chuckling tho 4 Likes

..whatever Donjazz save a soul.