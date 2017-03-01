₦airaland Forum

Woman Who Donjazzy Gave N250,000 On Twitter Last Year December Gives Account Of by Engrdanco3(m): 4:42pm
Last year, Don Jazzy gave a woman on Twitter N250,000 to start a business after she pleaded for financial assistance. See here http://www.nairaland.com/3535535/don-jazzy-gifts-woman-n250k#52199197


Now, three months later, the woman has given an account of what she did with the gift money she received from the Mavin Records boss. She also shared photos as proof.


https://macdanielsblog.blogspot.com.ng/2017/03/woman-who-donjazzy-gave-n250000-on.html


https://mobile.twitter.com/Folasheycrown22/status/841607846261329925

Re: Woman Who Donjazzy Gave N250,000 On Twitter Last Year December Gives Account Of by hushshinani(m): 4:49pm
250k kwa!!!

Re: Woman Who Donjazzy Gave N250,000 On Twitter Last Year December Gives Account Of by dollyjoy(f): 4:53pm
All I see is a dark empty store and bags of pure water. Is that all she achieved with 250k

Re: Woman Who Donjazzy Gave N250,000 On Twitter Last Year December Gives Account Of by Harkindeylee(m): 4:59pm
250k just for buying one kiosk and few bags of sachet water... If na true... Who we go blame ooo

250k for kiosk!!! Oga ooo

Re: Woman Who Donjazzy Gave N250,000 On Twitter Last Year December Gives Account Of by chuksbogus: 5:16pm
Do u know how much it cost to build that container kiosk alone ?

Re: Woman Who Donjazzy Gave N250,000 On Twitter Last Year December Gives Account Of by emeijeh(m): 5:20pm
Gold bless him

So, Don Jazzy dey do im own for Twitter,
Finalboss dey represent for Nairaland.

Una do well

Re: Woman Who Donjazzy Gave N250,000 On Twitter Last Year December Gives Account Of by LesbianBoy(m): 5:30pm
Don jazzy try sha!

Re: Woman Who Donjazzy Gave N250,000 On Twitter Last Year December Gives Account Of by DozieInc(m): 5:48pm
She did well... Kudos to Don Jazzy.

Re: Woman Who Donjazzy Gave N250,000 On Twitter Last Year December Gives Account Of by acenazt: 6:09pm
mk i go ask don baba j 4 my own share
Re: Woman Who Donjazzy Gave N250,000 On Twitter Last Year December Gives Account Of by brunofarad(m): 6:48pm
Wise woman....



Very industrious

Re: Woman Who Donjazzy Gave N250,000 On Twitter Last Year December Gives Account Of by OkoYiboz: 6:48pm
This is exactly what happens when someone without financial education comes into sudden 'wealth'. Actually, I don't blame her cos she's done pretty well within her limited exposure.

She has built a container in a remote area, far from customers and has ended up with limited funds for the actual confectionery business itself. I think it would have been better if she rented a smaller shop in a more conspicuous place and put the bulk of the capital on the confectioneries itself. Better still. she could also have gotten 2 salespeople to help her sell at designated points based on 'sell and return' or commission basis and reduced her expenditure on rent.

Tantalizers behaved like this woman. They invested their capital and profits in building a skyscraper in V/I known as Kanti Place just by Eko Hotel. The financial pressure of the project sucked life out of Tantalizers restaurant which was their cash cow and made tantalizers the culinary scarecrow that it has become today.

Kudos to her, she needs our support to do better.

Re: Woman Who Donjazzy Gave N250,000 On Twitter Last Year December Gives Account Of by izzou(m): 6:50pm
emeijeh:
Gold bless him

Gold Ko, silver Ni

grin

Re: Woman Who Donjazzy Gave N250,000 On Twitter Last Year December Gives Account Of by Divay22(f): 6:50pm
Your source will never run dry and may God bless the labour of your hand.....Amen.....
Kudos Don babaJ

Re: Woman Who Donjazzy Gave N250,000 On Twitter Last Year December Gives Account Of by VcStunner(m): 6:50pm
And a bastard poured 11m naira on alcohol and brought it to social media for praises??

You know it was long ago when I suffered hangover, since then I figured how stupid and foolish I have been all along. Using my hard earned cash to buy headache for myself!!
God bless you Don baba J

Re: Woman Who Donjazzy Gave N250,000 On Twitter Last Year December Gives Account Of by freshness2020(m): 6:50pm
Better woman.

Re: Woman Who Donjazzy Gave N250,000 On Twitter Last Year December Gives Account Of by mykelmeezy: 6:50pm
unlike one tboss who dey plan to spend 25m in one week

Re: Woman Who Donjazzy Gave N250,000 On Twitter Last Year December Gives Account Of by Enangson: 6:50pm
Hushdaddy also gave her 500k

Re: Woman Who Donjazzy Gave N250,000 On Twitter Last Year December Gives Account Of by ThinkWISELY(m): 6:50pm
naso
Re: Woman Who Donjazzy Gave N250,000 On Twitter Last Year December Gives Account Of by Valindazz(m): 6:50pm
Wetyn she for use play bet of 3 odds and win.

Re: Woman Who Donjazzy Gave N250,000 On Twitter Last Year December Gives Account Of by amuokuko: 6:50pm
dollyjoy:
All I see is a dark empty store and bags of pure water. Is that all she achieved with 250k

Yes, that is what u saw buh the day u start fending for ursef, u will see more especially the cost of that container..

@topic:
Being Rich is when you put smiles on people around, thank you Don Jay for this...

Re: Woman Who Donjazzy Gave N250,000 On Twitter Last Year December Gives Account Of by ademoladeji(m): 6:51pm
dollyjoy:
All I see is a dark empty store and bags of pure water. Is that all she achieved with 250k

Wetin you get?

Re: Woman Who Donjazzy Gave N250,000 On Twitter Last Year December Gives Account Of by VickyRotex(f): 6:51pm
cool cool
Re: Woman Who Donjazzy Gave N250,000 On Twitter Last Year December Gives Account Of by freshness2020(m): 6:51pm
dollyjoy:
All I see is a dark empty store and bags of pure water. Is that all she achieved with 250k
see you.
At least she is better than those good for nothing slayqueens who wouldnt mind spending the 250k on Asoebi and other frivolities.

Re: Woman Who Donjazzy Gave N250,000 On Twitter Last Year December Gives Account Of by efilefun(m): 6:51pm
dollyjoy:
All I see is a dark empty store and bags of pure water. Is that all she achieved with 250k
So you blind to the other pictures uploaded or you just decided to post that trash, even ordinary container with roofing cost almost 250k in some areas

Re: Woman Who Donjazzy Gave N250,000 On Twitter Last Year December Gives Account Of by gazmann(m): 6:52pm
chuksbogus:
Do u know how much it cost to build that container kiosk alone ?
Don't mind them

Re: Woman Who Donjazzy Gave N250,000 On Twitter Last Year December Gives Account Of by HazzanTazzan(m): 6:53pm
Harkindeylee:
250k just for buying one kiosk and few bags of sachet water... If na true... Who we go blame ooo

250k for kiosk!!! Oga ooo

dollyjoy:
All I see is a dark empty store and bags of pure water. Is that all she achieved with 250k

Both of you are either kids or you have never held 250k before ...

250k will be spent on rented space, that container, the show glass, security welding for the pure water alone...

I respect her for achieving what she has achieved with that 250k

Re: Woman Who Donjazzy Gave N250,000 On Twitter Last Year December Gives Account Of by ChappyChase(m): 6:53pm
dollyjoy:
All I see is a dark empty store and bags of pure water. Is that all she achieved with 250k
Na small small

Re: Woman Who Donjazzy Gave N250,000 On Twitter Last Year December Gives Account Of by hernandson(m): 6:54pm
lmao if she did mmm nko Oyo would have been her case. nigga would have bought 10odd fixed game and be chilling now

Re: Woman Who Donjazzy Gave N250,000 On Twitter Last Year December Gives Account Of by girlhaley(f): 6:54pm
She tried coz the kiosk money self is something




"Remain money for oil" got me chuckling tho

Re: Woman Who Donjazzy Gave N250,000 On Twitter Last Year December Gives Account Of by policy12: 6:54pm
..whatever Donjazz save a soul.

Re: Woman Who Donjazzy Gave N250,000 On Twitter Last Year December Gives Account Of by asuaiclive(m): 6:55pm
madam... u nid more money abeg.. dats an empty store

