|The Chairs & Floor At Buhari's Family House In Daura (pics) by ebosie11(f): 5:13pm
As shared by Imam Umar......
'President Muhammadu Buhari at his family house in Daura. See the floor of the house, the chairs they are using and even his dress. They all signify integrity, humility and simplicity.
Allah ya bashi ikon sauke nauyi, ya kara masa lafiya'.
Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/03/see-type-of-chairs-floor-at-president.html?m=1
21 Likes
|Re: The Chairs & Floor At Buhari's Family House In Daura (pics) by Keneking: 5:13pm
Ok
Benefits of concrete floor and cushion chair include;
- no smell or irritation
- close to nature
- natural surface for the leg and backfoot
- great space for feeling great
- easy to maintain
- the cushion chair is easy to maintain
- foam is old & aged for any human weight
23 Likes 1 Share
|Re: The Chairs & Floor At Buhari's Family House In Daura (pics) by emeijeh(m): 5:14pm
For real?
"Simplicity" but corruption is still thriving
The level of deceit in this administration is at the utmost peak
146 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: The Chairs & Floor At Buhari's Family House In Daura (pics) by Angeleena(f): 5:14pm
deceiving themselves
193 Likes 4 Shares
|Re: The Chairs & Floor At Buhari's Family House In Daura (pics) by fuckbulhary: 5:15pm
Keep deceiving unaself zombies.
156 Likes 5 Shares
|Re: The Chairs & Floor At Buhari's Family House In Daura (pics) by SoftP: 5:16pm
An average mallam will rather spend millions buying melu melu than building nice houses...funny mentality...
56 Likes
|Re: The Chairs & Floor At Buhari's Family House In Daura (pics) by ISDKING: 5:17pm
Everything is all about choice, this doesn't depict any humility or being free from corruption.
90 Likes 1 Share
|Re: The Chairs & Floor At Buhari's Family House In Daura (pics) by nzeobi(m): 5:19pm
Look at the wall,
Anyway I thinks it has to do with his taste and not size of his pocket cause I no buhari can afford good seats
9 Likes
|Re: The Chairs & Floor At Buhari's Family House In Daura (pics) by SpecialAdviser(m): 5:22pm
So people are still interested and believe in this type of story after he budgeted so much for ASO Rock clinic and went to UK to treat ear infection?
So people are still interested and believe in these type of stories when all his children are schooling abroad?
So people are interested and believe in these types of stories when his daughter married one of the richest men in Nigeria?
So people are still interested and believe in this type of stories even as he fail to prove that he never forged a certificate?
In fact people got to start believing that my 90 year old grandma just gave birth to twins yesterday.
What is good for goose should be good for the gander. People please believe my grandma's story.
178 Likes 12 Shares
|Re: The Chairs & Floor At Buhari's Family House In Daura (pics) by AngelicBeing: 5:25pm
Nonsense, na today, Jonathan said he had no shoes but today we know better, Buhari is showing cows and funny buildings but l know the looting is on-going with his wife and all his useless cabinet, useless politicians feeding fat while the masses are dying, nonsense, trust any Nigerian politician at your own peril, Oya olokpa flog both Jonathan of PDP & Buhari of APC for the hardship they have caused millions of Nigerians
85 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: The Chairs & Floor At Buhari's Family House In Daura (pics) by BlackDBagba: 5:28pm
Keep deceiving yourselves.
32 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: The Chairs & Floor At Buhari's Family House In Daura (pics) by paramakina202: 5:29pm
Buhari is the father of corruption and the only president in the whole wide world without certificate...FACT!
50 Likes 1 Share
|Re: The Chairs & Floor At Buhari's Family House In Daura (pics) by FREDUSTER: 5:49pm
BUHARI is a corruption himself . My people are perishing because of lack of knowledge.
27 Likes 1 Share
|Re: The Chairs & Floor At Buhari's Family House In Daura (pics) by lilmax(m): 5:55pm
Ya, even the wife sef dey use 3310.... smh
18 Likes
|Re: The Chairs & Floor At Buhari's Family House In Daura (pics) by PqsMike: 5:55pm
Hmmm......that means he has integrity abi??
okay
Meanwhile
Do you wish to have classic Architectural /structural design at an affordable price or you intend to know how much the project will cost you before embarking on it??
Send me a mail @ projectqsmichael@gmail.com
U can check my thread for some of our designs by clicking the link below
http://www.nairaland.com/3548486/outstanding-classic-architectural-designs-newhome
|Re: The Chairs & Floor At Buhari's Family House In Daura (pics) by Divay22(f): 5:56pm
Show bliss
|Re: The Chairs & Floor At Buhari's Family House In Daura (pics) by eph123: 5:56pm
What exactly should we do with this?
2 Likes
|Re: The Chairs & Floor At Buhari's Family House In Daura (pics) by massinola(m): 5:56pm
Hahahahahahahaha laugh wan kill me here. Campaign don start be that oh. 2019 is around the corner. This yellow teeth people think we are idiots. They think we have low IQ like them. So a man of his calibre who can't even change the look of his sitting room promised to change Nigeria to USA and you believed him. Now we see the reason why we are moving from developing to under developed nation. You are proudly showing buhari's ineptitude as a sign of humility. My papa na primary school teacher. Him sitting room can compete with people higher above him. And cow rearing presidiot in his deluded mind is showing this dirty thing to mean humility. He lacks taste, class, in fact, he's dirty. My people, shey una can now see why we are where we are today
47 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: The Chairs & Floor At Buhari's Family House In Daura (pics) by coolstud: 5:56pm
simplicity
1 Like
|Re: The Chairs & Floor At Buhari's Family House In Daura (pics) by EddyNumerouno(m): 5:56pm
Abeg make I hear word
More news for zombies for masturbate.
It isn't even his house
10 Likes
|Re: The Chairs & Floor At Buhari's Family House In Daura (pics) by yourexcellency: 5:56pm
HE EVEN HAS CHAIRS. THE REAL FULANI SIT ON THE FLOOR
47 Likes
|Re: The Chairs & Floor At Buhari's Family House In Daura (pics) by Wiseandtrue(f): 5:56pm
Tell that to the birds. Mtcheeew
30 Likes
|Re: The Chairs & Floor At Buhari's Family House In Daura (pics) by eph123: 5:56pm
SpecialAdviser:
Whilst the average Nigerian student is still battling to pass JAMB.
10 Likes
|Re: The Chairs & Floor At Buhari's Family House In Daura (pics) by ABIOLAXYZ(m): 5:57pm
he's a man of dignity.
PMB TILL 2019
4 Likes
|Re: The Chairs & Floor At Buhari's Family House In Daura (pics) by Silva79(f): 5:58pm
eye service and he can afford millions to send his kids abroad
17 Likes 1 Share
|Re: The Chairs & Floor At Buhari's Family House In Daura (pics) by LaEvilIMiss(f): 5:58pm
220 Million Zombies believing this here shiii right now
17 Likes 1 Share
|Re: The Chairs & Floor At Buhari's Family House In Daura (pics) by crazygod(m): 5:58pm
His sitting room represents his mentality. He is not creative at all.
21 Likes 1 Share
|Re: The Chairs & Floor At Buhari's Family House In Daura (pics) by aAK1(m): 5:58pm
I see marbled walls
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: The Chairs & Floor At Buhari's Family House In Daura (pics) by mandax: 5:58pm
But those upholstery must be among the best in Daura
2 Likes
|Re: The Chairs & Floor At Buhari's Family House In Daura (pics) by FlyoruB: 5:58pm
And so? Na im choice na. Some of us have better/higher taste in furniture.
6 Likes
|Re: The Chairs & Floor At Buhari's Family House In Daura (pics) by CACAWA(m): 5:59pm
Pol
|Re: The Chairs & Floor At Buhari's Family House In Daura (pics) by Zita55(f): 5:59pm
mtchewwwwwwwwwwwww
Lies everywhere
5 Likes 1 Share
