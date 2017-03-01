Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / The Chairs & Floor At Buhari's Family House In Daura (pics) (40982 Views)

Buhari’s Family Disowns Zahra, Mohammed Indimi’s "Pre-Wedding Photos" / Presidency Speaks About Presence Of Buhari’s Family In USA / Nigerian Embassy In Saudi Arabia Snubs President Buhari’s Family (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (Reply) (Go Down)





'President Muhammadu Buhari at his family house in Daura. See the floor of the house, the chairs they are using and even his dress. They all signify integrity, humility and simplicity.

Allah ya bashi ikon sauke nauyi, ya kara masa lafiya'.





Source: As shared by Imam Umar......'President Muhammadu Buhari at his family house in Daura. See the floor of the house, the chairs they are using and even his dress. They all signify integrity, humility and simplicity.Allah ya bashi ikon sauke nauyi, ya kara masa lafiya'.Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/03/see-type-of-chairs-floor-at-president.html?m=1 21 Likes

Ok



Benefits of concrete floor and cushion chair include;



- no smell or irritation

- close to nature

- natural surface for the leg and backfoot

- great space for feeling great

- easy to maintain

- the cushion chair is easy to maintain

- foam is old & aged for any human weight 23 Likes 1 Share

For real?

"Simplicity" but corruption is still thriving





The level of deceit in this administration is at the utmost peak 146 Likes 3 Shares

deceiving themselves 193 Likes 4 Shares

Keep deceiving unaself zombies. 156 Likes 5 Shares

An average mallam will rather spend millions buying melu melu than building nice houses...funny mentality... 56 Likes

Everything is all about choice, this doesn't depict any humility or being free from corruption. 90 Likes 1 Share



Anyway I thinks it has to do with his taste and not size of his pocket cause I no buhari can afford good seats Look at the wall,Anyway I thinks it has to do with his taste and not size of his pocket cause I no buhari can afford good seats 9 Likes

So people are still interested and believe in this type of story after he budgeted so much for ASO Rock clinic and went to UK to treat ear infection?



So people are still interested and believe in these type of stories when all his children are schooling abroad?



So people are interested and believe in these types of stories when his daughter married one of the richest men in Nigeria?



So people are still interested and believe in this type of stories even as he fail to prove that he never forged a certificate?



In fact people got to start believing that my 90 year old grandma just gave birth to twins yesterday.



What is good for goose should be good for the gander. People please believe my grandma's story. 178 Likes 12 Shares

Nonsense, na today, Jonathan said he had no shoes but today we know better, Buhari is showing cows and funny buildings but l know the looting is on-going with his wife and all his useless cabinet, useless politicians feeding fat while the masses are dying, nonsense, trust any Nigerian politician at your own peril, Oya olokpa flog both Jonathan of PDP & Buhari of APC for the hardship they have caused millions of Nigerians 85 Likes 3 Shares

Keep deceiving yourselves. 32 Likes 2 Shares

Buhari is the father of corruption and the only president in the whole wide world without certificate...FACT! 50 Likes 1 Share

BUHARI is a corruption himself . My people are perishing because of lack of knowledge. 27 Likes 1 Share

Ya, even the wife sef dey use 3310.... smh 18 Likes





okay



Meanwhile







Do you wish to have classic Architectural /structural design at an affordable price or you intend to know how much the project will cost you before embarking on it??



Send me a mail @ projectqsmichael@gmail.com

U can check my thread for some of our designs by clicking the link below



http://www.nairaland.com/3548486/outstanding-classic-architectural-designs-newhome Do you wish to have classic Architectural /structural design at an affordable price or you intend to know how much the project will cost you before embarking on it??Send me a mail @ projectqsmichael@gmail.comU can check my thread for some of our designs by clicking the link below Hmmm......that means he has integrity abi??okayMeanwhile

Show bliss

What exactly should we do with this? 2 Likes

Hahahahahahahaha laugh wan kill me here. Campaign don start be that oh. 2019 is around the corner. This yellow teeth people think we are idiots. They think we have low IQ like them. So a man of his calibre who can't even change the look of his sitting room promised to change Nigeria to USA and you believed him. Now we see the reason why we are moving from developing to under developed nation. You are proudly showing buhari's ineptitude as a sign of humility. My papa na primary school teacher. Him sitting room can compete with people higher above him. And cow rearing presidiot in his deluded mind is showing this dirty thing to mean humility. He lacks taste, class, in fact, he's dirty. My people, shey una can now see why we are where we are today 47 Likes 2 Shares

simplicity 1 Like

Abeg make I hear word

More news for zombies for masturbate.



It isn't even his house 10 Likes

HE EVEN HAS CHAIRS. THE REAL FULANI SIT ON THE FLOOR 47 Likes

Tell that to the birds. Mtcheeew 30 Likes

SpecialAdviser:

So people are still interested and believe in this type of story after he budgeted so much for ASO Rock clinic and went to UK to treat ear infection?



So people are still interested and believe in these type of stories when all his children are schooling abroad?



So people are interested and believe in these types of stories when his daughter married one of the richest men in Nigeria?



So people are still interested and believe in this type of stories even as he fail to prove that he never forged a certificate?



In fact people got to start believing that my 90 year old grandma just gave birth to twins yesterday.



What is good for goose should be good for the gander. People please believe my grandma's story.

Whilst the average Nigerian student is still battling to pass JAMB. Whilst the average Nigerian student is still battling to pass JAMB. 10 Likes

he's a man of dignity.





PMB TILL 2019 4 Likes

eye service and he can afford millions to send his kids abroad 17 Likes 1 Share

220 Million Zombies believing this here shiii right now 17 Likes 1 Share

His sitting room represents his mentality. He is not creative at all. 21 Likes 1 Share

I see marbled walls 2 Likes 1 Share

But those upholstery must be among the best in Daura 2 Likes

And so? Na im choice na. Some of us have better/higher taste in furniture. 6 Likes

Pol