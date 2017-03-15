Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / 10 Most Developed Local Government Areas In Nigeria-opinion (5588 Views)

10 Cities With The Best Road Infrastructure In Nigeria-opinion / 10 Most Developing States In Nigeria - Opinion / How To Fight And End Corruption In Nigeria - Opinion

1.Eti osa- it's located in Lagos state with areas comprising Victoria island, Ikoyi island, and very small part of Lekki. It is the most sparsely populated local government area in Lagos when contrast with other areas. Here you can enjoy sea breeze blowing from the Atlantic, more than half of the commercial banks in Nigeria has their headquarters here.



Panoply skyline is one major feature though not as jam packed as the ones in Lagos island, it homes a lot of elites, such like world richest black man, Aliko Dangote, world richest black woman, Folorunsho Alakija, World richest black tech, Mike Adenuga, just to mention a few. The streets are well planned with no road left untarred. 3 Likes

2.Lagos island - it's an island, a seaport, a city, a metropolis, a local government area. All can be said of this dynamic island located in Lagos state . This is the oldest and most closely settled part of Lagos, most of Nigeria tallest buildings are situated here. People in other parts of Lagos refer to it as the Lagos. So don't be surprised if you hear a resident of Ikeja says he's going to Lagos. This is the real Lagos!



More than half of multinational companies are in Lagos island the economic power house of Nigeria. Traffic congestion have been a major problem which is tackled by widening of roads, construction of motorway interchange, and the effective utilization of BRT buses transit, with intra-city railway link which are recent developments that ensued in Lagos. 2 Likes

3.Bonny island - This hidden jewel is located in River state . It infrastructurally advancement is irrepressibly with adequate and efficient water supply to all neighborhood in the local government area. The road are 100% tarred.

Automobile crash are scarce occurrence in Bonny. The Nigeria liquidfied natural gas plant (NLNG) is located here. Not an overstatement to refer Bonny (LGA) as the gas capital of Nigeria, little wonder why Bonny is the only Nigerian city with 24/7 electricity power supply!! 6 Likes 1 Share

4.Abuja municipal - Undoubtedly the most powerful local government area in Nigeria with powerful sit such like, the presidency, the senators, the House of Representatives, it also the headquarter of ECOWAS, and the regional headquarters of OPEC, Abuja municipal is characterized with wide roads with spectacular interchanges, sparse tall buildings, houses are well spaced.



There are also large parks and spacious playground. It got many recreational and tourist facilities. There are also many sports and games to be seen. The LGA boosts of some few 5-stars hotels in Nigeria such like Abuja Sheraton, Nicon Hilton and agura hotel all in Abuja municipal. 1 Like

5.Obio-Akpor- The economic power center of the Niger delta region located in River state with two major Nigeria refinery located in it, the petroleum industry refinery and oilshores refinery. Numerous private oil investment companies has their business firms here shells and oilshores are notable examples. Obio-Akpor is logically the financial pulse of Nigeria as it refines most of the oil exploited in Nigeria. 5 Likes

6.Ikeja - Also a capital city of Lagos state , is a well planned LGA that has a fair share of residential, commercial, and industrial Areas, All with with well defined drainage and transit system. It our window on the west as it is a focal point in communication with countries overseas with the busiest airport on the west African continent, Muritala Muhammed Airport, where arik airways, overland , aero contractors, bell views airways and some others has their hubs. Ikeja is renowned for its greenery, you can see missions of admirable trees along the highways of the city . 2 Likes

7.Ibeju Lekki - Located in Lagos state right besides Eti osa LGA. It chattels several housing estates, and gardens, it's logically the major well planned residential suburb in Lagos with a commercial trade zone under development popularly known as the Lekki free trade zone, it a special multifunctional economic zone with the total 155 kilometers square. And features a 12MW independent power plant under construction by the China-africa Lekki investment limited. The Lekki deep sea port and Dangote oil refinery are notable developments . 2 Likes

8.Calabar municipal - A moderately dense LGA in Cross rivers state , it is known for its green reserves with large percentage of it land area reserve for green space, The roads are well paved, paving way for easy bike rides which makes it carbon emissions impressive with better air quality. Calabar tinapa, Obudu cattle range resorts are nice torrist attraction.

It a popular destination for enjoying beach games, forest walk, mountain sports and other resorts. 1 Share

9.Ibadan North west - Situated in the center of the cocoa belts, in Oyo state it's one of the first class developing regions in the country with the first skyscraper, first television station in the whole of tropical Africa. The first railway line in Nigeria the Lagos-Ibadan rail ends here in 1901. It is the economic hub for Oyo state with notable business going in the LGA with some numbers of tall buildings. It has a good number of housing estates. With most of the roads well tarred. 2 Likes

10.Uyo - Uyo is a fast growing city and local government area in Akwa-Ibom state . It has witnessed huge infrastructurally growth in the past few years. It has intensive roads network, such as IBB way, Atiku Abubakar avenue, Udo udoma avenue and Edet Akpan Avenue which is an eight lane superhighway as currently the wildest road in Uyo among others. It homes the newest and the best looking stadium in Nigeria, The Akwa-Ibom complex. The LGA is well known for its neatness and hospitable to foreigners and aboriginals. 5 Likes

I think he's trying to say that there aren't 10 developed local areas or even one outside of Lagos. Debatable, however it bothers me that almost all current investment, including private investment, is directed towards Lagos when the country needs more regional economic hubs. Part of the reason that Lagos is overrun and overpopulated is this mentality. If more investment could be directed towards Aba, Port Harcourt, Kaduna, Maiduguri, Jos, Ibadan etc you would see more growth across the country and fewer people running to one single city. Some of this is out of anyone's hands since you cannot force private investors to go where they don't see a return on investment. But you can invest government funds in different regions in order to make those regions more attractive so that the private sector can finish the job. Look at what China did by with their regional economic zones. It could be said that there were only three economic hubs in that country twenty years ago and two of them weren't even technically part of China. Now Hong Kong will have to soon fight just to remain among China's top ten investment destinations. I like the project in Eko Atlantic, for example, but a similar project elsewhere would help Nigeria more.



At any rate, I'm glad that the OP is proud of his state, but how about wishing for the country's growth, the uplifting of a nation that can be an example for all of Africa. It would not only aid Nigeria, but ease the congestion in Lagos as well. 7 Likes 1 Share

I was only booking Space dear now am done, you can go through it once again.



