|Senate Screens Ibrahim Magu Today by Dinirojones(m): 8:31am
ABUJA—SENATE President, Bukola Saraki, said yesterday that Acting Chairman of Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, Mr. Ibrahim Magu, would be screened today as substantive chairman of the anti-graft agency...
http://www.vanguardngr.com/2017/03/senate-screens-acting-efcc-chairman-magu-today/
|Re: Senate Screens Ibrahim Magu Today by madridguy(m): 8:31am
Ibrahim Magu my man.
2 Likes
|Re: Senate Screens Ibrahim Magu Today by Dinirojones(m): 8:36am
.
|Re: Senate Screens Ibrahim Magu Today by Lukmann1: 9:19am
d
|Re: Senate Screens Ibrahim Magu Today by SweetBoyFriend(m): 9:19am
Another Northerner
These Northerners own and run Nigeria but they have nothing to show of it
They have produced more than 5 Nigerian presidents but still lives in abject poverty, has terrorism in every northern state, still underdeveloped
I don't want to see any Igbo guy or Yoruba guy in any government office in Nigeria, let those northerners run and destroy it by themselves, we know who suffers it
1 Like
|Re: Senate Screens Ibrahim Magu Today by jeeqaa7(m): 9:20am
Make una wait first
|Re: Senate Screens Ibrahim Magu Today by nairaman66(m): 9:20am
Is it everyday dem dey screen this Magu??
|Re: Senate Screens Ibrahim Magu Today by GlorifiedTunde(m): 9:20am
Finally
|Re: Senate Screens Ibrahim Magu Today by goryorhal(m): 9:20am
Sheyb na person wey get light go watch the live screening for TV
1 Like
|Re: Senate Screens Ibrahim Magu Today by seunlly(m): 9:20am
Dino melaye will be against it....
1 Like
|Re: Senate Screens Ibrahim Magu Today by Alleviating: 9:21am
|Re: Senate Screens Ibrahim Magu Today by ozayn: 9:21am
everybody in Naija is acting... Acting president, acting chief judge and acting citizens
2 Likes
|Re: Senate Screens Ibrahim Magu Today by Wiseandtrue(f): 9:21am
Okay oooooo
Nigerians are watching because you still have not told us what happened to the incriminating evidence against Magu.
Many Nigerians are good students of history and we don't forget these things easily.
E dey fresh inside our brain
|Re: Senate Screens Ibrahim Magu Today by Sharming95(m): 9:21am
hope he be confirm...xo he go chop dia fada
|Re: Senate Screens Ibrahim Magu Today by ogregs: 9:22am
goryorhal:No light in my hood for days
|Re: Senate Screens Ibrahim Magu Today by colitin: 9:22am
GlorifiedTunde:
|Re: Senate Screens Ibrahim Magu Today by Lukmann1: 9:22am
bunch of liar, the screening is just to be deceived us. He will still appointed.
|Re: Senate Screens Ibrahim Magu Today by okoroko(m): 9:22am
Hope he quached the case against Saraki becus of all them na the same thief them be all...Nigerian's politicians! !!criminal of highest order!!
|Re: Senate Screens Ibrahim Magu Today by senatordave1: 9:24am
I foresee his confirmation before 6pm today.he is one of the pillars of this govt and is doing a good job eradicating graft.up apc,up buhari.down pdp
|Re: Senate Screens Ibrahim Magu Today by pasanki: 9:24am
okoroko:thats why they are holding him back I guess
|Re: Senate Screens Ibrahim Magu Today by ISTANDWITHBUHAR: 9:26am
That's my man, God bless PMB..
|Re: Senate Screens Ibrahim Magu Today by LAFO(f): 9:27am
|Re: Senate Screens Ibrahim Magu Today by Meritocracy: 9:29am
SweetBoyFriend:
Is Magu new to you? North has more political zone more than Yoruba, Hausa combine and the political position is based on zoning. Always expect hausa to get more post than yoruba, hausa combine. Blame the past leaders in your zone that sold you cheaply cos of their greedy and selfishness not Buhari .
|Re: Senate Screens Ibrahim Magu Today by gentlesoul196: 9:32am
|Re: Senate Screens Ibrahim Magu Today by agabusta: 9:40am
Magu correct guy!
|Re: Senate Screens Ibrahim Magu Today by SweetBoyFriend(m): 9:41am
Meritocracy:
What drugs are you on ?? Stupidity pills ??
I'm not blaming anyone because my people are not dying of hunger or being killed by Boko haram
Where in my post did i mention Buhari ??
Blame him for what ?? I don't give a flying fucck if he decides to sell Nigeria today
Ugly ass Abokì
