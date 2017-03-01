Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Senate Screens Ibrahim Magu Today (1074 Views)

ABUJA—SENATE President, Bukola Saraki, said yesterday that Acting Chairman of Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, Mr. Ibrahim Magu, would be screened today as substantive chairman of the anti-graft agency...



Disclosing this at plenary, Saraki said: ”Tomorrow (today), we have the acting chairman of EFCC, who is also appearing before us for screening and it will follow at11:30 am.”



It would be recalled that President Muhammadu Buhari had forwarded Magu’s name to the Senate on June 2016 for confirmation. He was appointed in acting capacity by President Buhari on November 9, 2015, following the sack of his predecessor, Ibrahim Lamorde.



It would be recalled that Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, acting as the President while President Muhammadu Buhari was away in London on a 10-day medical vacation in June 6, 2016 had forwarded a letter to the Senate. The letter was a request for the screening and subsequent confirmation of Ibrahim Mustapha Magu, an Assistant Commissioner of Police, ACP, as the substantive chairman of the anti-graft agency. Senate President Bukola Saraki read the letter to his colleagues at the Senate Chambers during plenary.

Ibrahim Magu my man. 2 Likes

Another Northerner



These Northerners own and run Nigeria but they have nothing to show of it



They have produced more than 5 Nigerian presidents but still lives in abject poverty, has terrorism in every northern state, still underdeveloped



I don't want to see any Igbo guy or Yoruba guy in any government office in Nigeria, let those northerners run and destroy it by themselves, we know who suffers it 1 Like

Make una wait first

Is it everyday dem dey screen this Magu??

Finally

Sheyb na person wey get light go watch the live screening for TV 1 Like

Dino melaye will be against it.... 1 Like

everybody in Naija is acting... Acting president, acting chief judge and acting citizens 2 Likes

Okay oooooo

Nigerians are watching because you still have not told us what happened to the incriminating evidence against Magu.

Many Nigerians are good students of history and we don't forget these things easily.

E dey fresh inside our brain

hope he be confirm...xo he go chop dia fada

bunch of liar, the screening is just to be deceived us. He will still appointed.

Hope he quached the case against Saraki becus of all them na the same thief them be all...Nigerian's politicians! !!criminal of highest order!!

I foresee his confirmation before 6pm today.he is one of the pillars of this govt and is doing a good job eradicating graft.up apc,up buhari.down pdp

That's my man, God bless PMB..

Magu correct guy!