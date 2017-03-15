₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Meek Mill Imitates Igbo Tradition As He Honours Fallen Loved Ones - Fans Reacts by IamAirforce1: 10:09am
US rapper Meek Mill this morning paid a last respect to his fallen loved ones in a tradition that seem like that of the Igbos..
See what his Instagram followers got to say below :
|Re: Meek Mill Imitates Igbo Tradition As He Honours Fallen Loved Ones - Fans Reacts by IamAirforce1: 10:10am
|Re: Meek Mill Imitates Igbo Tradition As He Honours Fallen Loved Ones - Fans Reacts by IamAirforce1: 10:14am
Igbo tradition gone world wide
Wow
|Re: Meek Mill Imitates Igbo Tradition As He Honours Fallen Loved Ones - Fans Reacts by CarolineOlawale(f): 10:21am
This looser that can't keep his trophy girlfriend!
|Re: Meek Mill Imitates Igbo Tradition As He Honours Fallen Loved Ones - Fans Reacts by IamAirforce1: 10:33am
CarolineOlawale:
Keeping a girlfriend is not an achievement
|Re: Meek Mill Imitates Igbo Tradition As He Honours Fallen Loved Ones - Fans Reacts by tossedbae(f): 10:45am
Pls who is meek mill among them,u knw I be bush girl
|Re: Meek Mill Imitates Igbo Tradition As He Honours Fallen Loved Ones - Fans Reacts by IamAirforce1: 10:46am
tossedbae:
The guy with the bottle
|Re: Meek Mill Imitates Igbo Tradition As He Honours Fallen Loved Ones - Fans Reacts by tossedbae(f): 10:49am
Awesome!thanks
|Re: Meek Mill Imitates Igbo Tradition As He Honours Fallen Loved Ones - Fans Reacts by IamAirforce1: 2:17pm
|Re: Meek Mill Imitates Igbo Tradition As He Honours Fallen Loved Ones - Fans Reacts by strrev: 6:29pm
FUCKyouALL:
bring your mummy's dick
Yeye I must belong OP
It isn't specific to igbos alone
meek mill ko, meek milk ni
EDIT:: WHY IS THIS _SHIT ON THE FRONT PAGE
I WANT TO VEX AND DEACTIVATE MY ACCOUNT BUT I USED ONE OF THOSE ANON EMAIL SERVICES
|Re: Meek Mill Imitates Igbo Tradition As He Honours Fallen Loved Ones - Fans Reacts by dadavivo: 7:01pm
IamAirforce1:I can't believe you answer that question. You fall my hands I swear
|Re: Meek Mill Imitates Igbo Tradition As He Honours Fallen Loved Ones - Fans Reacts by DjAndroid: 8:13pm
It is also done in Jamaica.
It is called LIBATION
|Re: Meek Mill Imitates Igbo Tradition As He Honours Fallen Loved Ones - Fans Reacts by IamAirforce1: 8:15pm
Lalasticlala thinks otherwise
|Re: Meek Mill Imitates Igbo Tradition As He Honours Fallen Loved Ones - Fans Reacts by Bamilajunior(m): 8:35pm
CarolineOlawale:
Nicki was unable to keep him, not the other way round. everybody knws she's not wife material, Meek used her for promotion, spent her money, then started cheating on her by investing in a wife material.
and @op, ur head is paining u, is dat igbo tradition or african tradition? abi na only flatinos dey do am?
Pouring out drink to the floor is a black tradition, blacks all over d world do it, even black americans
|Re: Meek Mill Imitates Igbo Tradition As He Honours Fallen Loved Ones - Fans Reacts by IamAirforce1: 8:37pm
|Re: Meek Mill Imitates Igbo Tradition As He Honours Fallen Loved Ones - Fans Reacts by 1shortblackboy: 8:46pm
IamAirforce1:so for ur mind na only igbos dey do libation ba? Ur brain is really paining u
|Re: Meek Mill Imitates Igbo Tradition As He Honours Fallen Loved Ones - Fans Reacts by ruggedtimi(m): 9:39pm
tossedbae:you no know meek mill doesnt mean you are a bush O girl...
|Re: Meek Mill Imitates Igbo Tradition As He Honours Fallen Loved Ones - Fans Reacts by rozayx5(m): 9:39pm
IamAirforce1:
|Re: Meek Mill Imitates Igbo Tradition As He Honours Fallen Loved Ones - Fans Reacts by rozayx5(m): 9:40pm
CarolineOlawale:
nonsense
wetin i wan carry girlfriend do
na money?
na my wife?
or na life?
a done deal is a done deal. life is too sweet to tag yourself to one hoe. whom ur not married to
women are not a a mans problem unless your broke. then you go about chasing them
rich dudes changem like diapers
|Re: Meek Mill Imitates Igbo Tradition As He Honours Fallen Loved Ones - Fans Reacts by dessz(m): 9:40pm
I have even read Chinese translated to English novel
|Re: Meek Mill Imitates Igbo Tradition As He Honours Fallen Loved Ones - Fans Reacts by scholes23(m): 9:41pm
FUCKyouALL:.
|Re: Meek Mill Imitates Igbo Tradition As He Honours Fallen Loved Ones - Fans Reacts by FUCKyouALL: 9:41pm
strrev:
done crying? Now, it's time to SUCK A DICK
|Re: Meek Mill Imitates Igbo Tradition As He Honours Fallen Loved Ones - Fans Reacts by Olasco93: 9:41pm
.
|Re: Meek Mill Imitates Igbo Tradition As He Honours Fallen Loved Ones - Fans Reacts by Beno3: 9:41pm
Ok naa. Obidogo!
|Re: Meek Mill Imitates Igbo Tradition As He Honours Fallen Loved Ones - Fans Reacts by 2shur: 9:41pm
Ai trust small tim yahoo boiz .
Since na meel mill wack raper start am now.
Give yahoo club goers 1 week.
They wid start doing the same in club.
No more ace of spades
Or using moet to wash iphone 7 shiiit.
Blacks mentality has always remained backwards to material shiiiits.
U can never see a sane white man dress the way these guys dress.so irresponsible
|Re: Meek Mill Imitates Igbo Tradition As He Honours Fallen Loved Ones - Fans Reacts by Ghostscript(m): 9:41pm
that's good of him
|Re: Meek Mill Imitates Igbo Tradition As He Honours Fallen Loved Ones - Fans Reacts by lonelydora(m): 9:43pm
At least something to copy from Nigeria.
|Re: Meek Mill Imitates Igbo Tradition As He Honours Fallen Loved Ones - Fans Reacts by FTBOY: 9:43pm
how is having nikki miYANSH as girlfriend an achievement? meek mills himself is popular so i don't think there's any value that ho would add to his life.
|Re: Meek Mill Imitates Igbo Tradition As He Honours Fallen Loved Ones - Fans Reacts by KenModi(m): 9:44pm
Make tribalism no kill you OP.
This tradition is not peculiar to the Igbos.
Blacks all over the world do it especially Africans.
Reason well OP and you Airforce1, your mata weak me no b small
|Re: Meek Mill Imitates Igbo Tradition As He Honours Fallen Loved Ones - Fans Reacts by yinkslinks(m): 9:44pm
The one in brown jacket that fucccccks nikki miyansh.
tossedbae:
|Re: Meek Mill Imitates Igbo Tradition As He Honours Fallen Loved Ones - Fans Reacts by Johnhug66(m): 9:44pm
we hardly have reasonable topics on NL did days.pls don't be like #5,don't be useless
|Re: Meek Mill Imitates Igbo Tradition As He Honours Fallen Loved Ones - Fans Reacts by cybercrackerftp(m): 9:45pm
