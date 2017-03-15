Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Meek Mill Imitates Igbo Tradition As He Honours Fallen Loved Ones - Fans Reacts (11623 Views)

See what his Instagram followers got to say below :







Igbo tradition gone world wide



Wow 9 Likes

This looser that can't keep his trophy girlfriend! 2 Likes

CarolineOlawale:

This looser that can't keep his trophy girlfriend!

Keeping a girlfriend is not an achievement 51 Likes 5 Shares

Pls who is meek mill among them,u knw I be bush girl 2 Likes

tossedbae:

Pls who is meek mill among them,u knw I be bush girl

The guy with the bottle 9 Likes 1 Share

Awesome!thanks

Yeye I must belong OP



It isn't specific to igbos alone



meek mill ko, meek milk ni



IamAirforce1:





I can't believe you answer that question. You fall my hands I swear

It is also done in Jamaica.



It is called LIBATION 4 Likes

Lalasticlala thinks otherwise

CarolineOlawale:

This looser that can't keep his trophy girlfriend!

Nicki was unable to keep him, not the other way round. everybody knws she's not wife material, Meek used her for promotion, spent her money, then started cheating on her by investing in a wife material.



and @op, ur head is paining u, is dat igbo tradition or african tradition? abi na only flatinos dey do am?



Nicki was unable to keep him, not the other way round. everybody knws she's not wife material, Meek used her for promotion, spent her money, then started cheating on her by investing in a wife material.

and @op, ur head is paining u, is dat igbo tradition or african tradition? abi na only flatinos dey do am?

Pouring out drink to the floor is a black tradition, blacks all over d world do it, even black americans

IamAirforce1:

Igbo tradition gone world wide



so for ur mind na only igbos dey do libation ba? Ur brain is really paining u

tossedbae:

you no know meek mill doesnt mean you are a bush O girl...

IamAirforce1:

Igbo tradition gone world wide



Wow

1 Like

CarolineOlawale:

This looser that can't keep his trophy girlfriend!



nonsense



wetin i wan carry girlfriend do



na money?

na my wife?

or na life?

a done deal is a done deal. life is too sweet to tag yourself to one hoe. whom ur not married to

women are not a a mans problem unless your broke. then you go about chasing them



nonsense

wetin i wan carry girlfriend do

na money?

na my wife?

or na life?

a done deal is a done deal. life is too sweet to tag yourself to one hoe. whom ur not married to

women are not a a mans problem unless your broke. then you go about chasing them

rich dudes changem like diapers

I have even read Chinese translated to English novel

strrev:

Yeye I must belong OP

It isn't specific to igbos alone

meek mill ko, meek milk ni



Ok naa. Obidogo!

Ai trust small tim yahoo boiz .

Since na meel mill wack raper start am now.

Give yahoo club goers 1 week.

They wid start doing the same in club.

No more ace of spades

Or using moet to wash iphone 7 shiiit.

Blacks mentality has always remained backwards to material shiiiits.

U can never see a sane white man dress the way these guys dress.so irresponsible

that's good of him

At least something to copy from Nigeria.

how is having nikki miYANSH as girlfriend an achievement? meek mills himself is popular so i don't think there's any value that ho would add to his life.

Make tribalism no kill you OP.



This tradition is not peculiar to the Igbos.



Blacks all over the world do it especially Africans.



Reason well OP and you Airforce1, your mata weak me no b small 3 Likes

tossedbae:

Pls who is meek mill among them,u knw I be bush girl The one in brown jacket that fucccccks nikki miyansh.