Mercy Johnson & Husband Pose With Yahaya Bello & His Wife by sar33: 11:20am
Star actress Mercy Johnson has taken to social media to thank Kogi Governor Yahaya Bello for appointing her Senior Special Assistant (SSA) on Entertainment ,Art and Culture.She wrote....
'I am gratified with the official notification reaching me on my Appointment as the Senior Special Assistant (SSA) to the Governor of Kogi State on Entertainment ,Art and Culture.
I am humbled, as i duely acknowledge this attending responsibility to serve my great state with the modest experience I have gathered over the years.
With depth of gratitude, I want to thank the Governor of Kogi State; His Excellency, Alhaji Yahaya Bello and his wife, the first lady of Kogi state Her Excellency Mrs Rashida Bello for this unparallel opportunity to serve.
My endless gratitude goes to my husband, Prince Odianosen Okojie for giving me his concent, knowing fully the sacrifices and adaptations he will have to put up with.
To all my family, friends, colleagues and fans, thank you for all your prayers and well wishes, I am eternally greatful to Almighty God, to him be all the glory'
|Re: Mercy Johnson & Husband Pose With Yahaya Bello & His Wife by prela(f): 11:29am
the rich getting richer, Olorun Iboloju e wa? congrats MJ
8 Likes
|Re: Mercy Johnson & Husband Pose With Yahaya Bello & His Wife by youngberry001(m): 11:29am
ok
4 Likes
|Re: Mercy Johnson & Husband Pose With Yahaya Bello & His Wife by noetic5: 12:05pm
2 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Mercy Johnson & Husband Pose With Yahaya Bello & His Wife by yourexcellency: 12:21pm
Hope say the only governor that wears sunshade while having his bath no dey sample your wife ekwe?
4 Likes
|Re: Mercy Johnson & Husband Pose With Yahaya Bello & His Wife by Olamyyde(m): 12:21pm
lord have mercy
9 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Mercy Johnson & Husband Pose With Yahaya Bello & His Wife by yomalex(m): 12:22pm
ok
|Re: Mercy Johnson & Husband Pose With Yahaya Bello & His Wife by Naij001: 12:22pm
10 Likes
|Re: Mercy Johnson & Husband Pose With Yahaya Bello & His Wife by Keneking: 12:22pm
Now the governor would be calling Mercy upandan
5 Likes
|Re: Mercy Johnson & Husband Pose With Yahaya Bello & His Wife by Araoluwa005(m): 12:23pm
is she pregnant?
|Re: Mercy Johnson & Husband Pose With Yahaya Bello & His Wife by Wiseandtrue(f): 12:23pm
Okay nice but na which kind clothe Mercy wear so
See how the men are well dressed. Na wa oooo
4 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Mercy Johnson & Husband Pose With Yahaya Bello & His Wife by verygudbadguy(m): 12:24pm
Congrats Mercy...
Down to earth yet richly blessed Mercy. God bless you, your family and business... Not one of those pancake fake ass wey full everywhere.
Well deserved..
5 Likes
|Re: Mercy Johnson & Husband Pose With Yahaya Bello & His Wife by kimnicki(f): 12:24pm
good for her.. I'm just really happy for Mercy, she's got almost everything working out for her ..#pepperThemGang
|Re: Mercy Johnson & Husband Pose With Yahaya Bello & His Wife by bettercreature(m): 12:24pm
This Mercy Johnson no sabi dress as at all
|Re: Mercy Johnson & Husband Pose With Yahaya Bello & His Wife by adekennis(m): 12:24pm
SSA ..Special Senior Adviser on Oloshos to the government...Mercy would be pimping real bad
|Re: Mercy Johnson & Husband Pose With Yahaya Bello & His Wife by osemoses1234(m): 12:24pm
Good for her
|Re: Mercy Johnson & Husband Pose With Yahaya Bello & His Wife by collitexnaira(m): 12:24pm
God bless ur marriage jare, you re not like aunty Tonto living a red marriage at home and panting it blue on social media
4 Likes
|Re: Mercy Johnson & Husband Pose With Yahaya Bello & His Wife by Nwachidoziri: 12:25pm
yourexcellency:...bad Dude, I just thought as much.
|Re: Mercy Johnson & Husband Pose With Yahaya Bello & His Wife by OLAFIMIX: 12:25pm
Congrat to her...... My turn soon
|Re: Mercy Johnson & Husband Pose With Yahaya Bello & His Wife by Gloria4(f): 12:25pm
hard work attracts reward. congratulations lady,its really due to you. Enjoy and more grace
1 Like
|Re: Mercy Johnson & Husband Pose With Yahaya Bello & His Wife by Itzwinnie: 12:25pm
X
|Re: Mercy Johnson & Husband Pose With Yahaya Bello & His Wife by Qmerit(m): 12:25pm
APC has a large heart..... knowing well the husband is a full PDP member. My opinion though pls don't tear me apart
1 Like
|Re: Mercy Johnson & Husband Pose With Yahaya Bello & His Wife by Ever8054: 12:26pm
congratulations to her...but I am wondering if it has become an achievement for Nigeria governors to be employing celebrities from there state not minding if they have the required experience or not?..
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Mercy Johnson & Husband Pose With Yahaya Bello & His Wife by Alexander001(m): 12:26pm
2 Likes
|Re: Mercy Johnson & Husband Pose With Yahaya Bello & His Wife by magzey: 12:26pm
Nice one
|Re: Mercy Johnson & Husband Pose With Yahaya Bello & His Wife by HarkymTheOracle(m): 12:27pm
Mercy don hit another one
|Re: Mercy Johnson & Husband Pose With Yahaya Bello & His Wife by crestedaguiyi: 12:27pm
you wan bang Edo cheif wife, no wahala.
we go hear the scores.
hope your name no go reach ayelala shrine last last
1 Like
|Re: Mercy Johnson & Husband Pose With Yahaya Bello & His Wife by Mr2kay2: 12:27pm
|Re: Mercy Johnson & Husband Pose With Yahaya Bello & His Wife by Ptown(m): 12:27pm
Eaaayah I pity the hubby......
|Re: Mercy Johnson & Husband Pose With Yahaya Bello & His Wife by Knsley(m): 12:27pm
Congrat madam
|Re: Mercy Johnson & Husband Pose With Yahaya Bello & His Wife by LAFO(f): 12:27pm
Nice one Mercy
Keep soaring.
