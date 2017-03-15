Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / Woman Stabs Own 8-month-old Baby In Ebonyi (graphic Pic) (13366 Views)

From: Emmanuel Uzor, Abakaliki





It was a gory sight at the Accident and Emergency Unit of the Federal Teaching Hospital (FETHA), Abakaliki, in Ebonyi State, as an 8-month-old baby boy was stabbed by his reportedly mentally-sick mother and brought into the ward for surgery with the knife still stuck in the boy’s abdomen.



Though Daily Sun could not get full details of the incident as the suspect, who was said to be a wife of a serving police Sergeant, was said to have been taken to hospital for treatment, it was gathered that the incident happened at the police barracks, Abakaliki.



It was gathered that the woman who allegedly has periodic major mental disorder pierced her baby’s stomach with kitchen knife and left the knife stuck in the baby’s stomach when somebody saw it and raised the alarm that attracted neigbours.



An eyewitness and a medical practitioner at the Federal Teaching Hospital, who pleaded anonymity, said the baby was brought into the emergency ward with the knife still stuck in his stomach while he had lost so much blood.



In his own reaction, one Omeri Nwachi, on his facebook page wrote:

“A woman stabbed this baby, you can’t imagine that it was true and I actually snapped it myself.



The baby is still alive and was being prepared for surgical procedure. Please pray for the survival of this baby”.



Chief Medical Director of the Federal Teaching Hospital, Dr. Emeka Ogar, said the baby had been operated upon and the surgery was successful and expressed shock at the incident.



However, the Ebonyi State Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Jude Madu, said full details concerning the incident were still being awaited and disclosed that the woman was a mentally unstable wife of a serving policeman in the command.



He disclosed that the baby had undergone a successful surgery and the knife had been successfully removed from his system while his mentally sick mother had been taken to psychiatric hospital for medical check.

thank goodness that the baby isn't dead....











what some people are just using cloth to cover is deep and sometimes dangerous 7 Likes

But who impregnated the "mad" woman? 5 Likes 1 Share



No matter how much i see these things, i just cant hold back tears. These days are truly evil..







Modified.... That woman is not mad. She has gone through a major experience that has eaten deep into her soul. She needs God and a psychologist. 4 Likes

Lord heal the WOUND and PHYSICAL pain of this INNOCENT boy in Jesus name, amen.



I pray you are in SECURED hands, after this horrific incident.



Cherlene 5 Likes

She needs to be taking to a mental hospital ASAP.

We humans are the worse things in existience

I can't just imagine the pains that innocent baby is going through. I can't just imagine the pains that innocent baby is going through.

She should be taken to a psychiatrics hospital

Some women becomes mentally unstable, after delivery. Some women becomes mentally unstable, after delivery. 2 Likes

This is the worst news I have read this year. The mother and the baby should be separated asap.

Mental disorders after childbirth is some issues that needs serious attention. Our medical awareness in thus country needs to wake 2 Likes 1 Share

Postpartum depression is what it is called. Nigerian medical practitioners need to raise awareness of this disorder that happens amongst women after childbirth...many are too scared to talk about it; the urge to hurt their child. Extreme cases are what you see in this post. 3 Likes 1 Share

It often happens when she is left alone without much needed assistance, this is why it isn't so common here It often happens when she is left alone without much needed assistance, this is why it isn't so common here

You didn't read the part where it said she's the wife of a police sergeant?



Even though the report said she has been going through bouts of mental illness in the past, her action is more likely due to post partum depression.



I have seen and heard of several women with mental illness who gave birth but really went out of their way to nurture and protect their babies.

This one might be mentally unstable, but a severe bout of depression probably led her to committing this very heartbreaking act. You didn't read the part where it said she's the wife of a police sergeant?Even though the report said she has been going through bouts of mental illness in the past, her action is more likely due to post partum depression.I have seen and heard of several women with mental illness who gave birth but really went out of their way to nurture and protect their babies.This one might be mentally unstable, but a severe bout of depression probably led her to committing this very heartbreaking act. 1 Like

What insanity.. God please safe him completely.. haba!!! Things are happening in some quarter wrongly..

Things I hear from South East makes me fear 1 Like