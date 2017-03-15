₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Woman Stabs Own 8-month-old Baby In Ebonyi (graphic Pic) by dre11(m): 2:54pm
From: Emmanuel Uzor, Abakaliki
http://sunnewsonline.com/horror-woman-stabs-own-8-month-old-baby-in-ebonyi/
|Re: Woman Stabs Own 8-month-old Baby In Ebonyi (graphic Pic) by wahles(m): 2:55pm
Madness unchecked
|Re: Woman Stabs Own 8-month-old Baby In Ebonyi (graphic Pic) by ijustdey: 2:57pm
thank goodness that the baby isn't dead....
what some people are just using cloth to cover is deep and sometimes dangerous
|Re: Woman Stabs Own 8-month-old Baby In Ebonyi (graphic Pic) by Beckham14: 2:59pm
Damn!!!
But who impregnated the "mad" woman?
|Re: Woman Stabs Own 8-month-old Baby In Ebonyi (graphic Pic) by boman2014: 3:04pm
WITCH!
HEARTLESS!!
DEVILISH!!!
|Re: Woman Stabs Own 8-month-old Baby In Ebonyi (graphic Pic) by Negotiate: 3:09pm
Kai
|Re: Woman Stabs Own 8-month-old Baby In Ebonyi (graphic Pic) by berrystunn(m): 3:09pm
Wicked or madwoman
|Re: Woman Stabs Own 8-month-old Baby In Ebonyi (graphic Pic) by IamAirforce1: 3:09pm
Wicked world we live in
|Re: Woman Stabs Own 8-month-old Baby In Ebonyi (graphic Pic) by ninocia18(m): 3:09pm
No matter how much i see these things, i just cant hold back tears. These days are truly evil..
Modified.... That woman is not mad. She has gone through a major experience that has eaten deep into her soul. She needs God and a psychologist.
|Re: Woman Stabs Own 8-month-old Baby In Ebonyi (graphic Pic) by shibanbo(m): 3:10pm
Women dey fear me oooo,those of una wen don marry Una dey try ooo.women women women.adimma
|Re: Woman Stabs Own 8-month-old Baby In Ebonyi (graphic Pic) by Cherlene(f): 3:11pm
Lord heal the WOUND and PHYSICAL pain of this INNOCENT boy in Jesus name, amen.
I pray you are in SECURED hands, after this horrific incident.
Cherlene
|Re: Woman Stabs Own 8-month-old Baby In Ebonyi (graphic Pic) by tofolo(m): 3:11pm
She needs to be taking to a mental hospital ASAP.
|Re: Woman Stabs Own 8-month-old Baby In Ebonyi (graphic Pic) by WINDSOW(m): 3:11pm
This is the height of cruelty. I give up!!!
|Re: Woman Stabs Own 8-month-old Baby In Ebonyi (graphic Pic) by blingxx: 3:11pm
We humans are the worse things in existience
|Re: Woman Stabs Own 8-month-old Baby In Ebonyi (graphic Pic) by tigonana: 3:11pm
Wat a wicked world
Haaa!!!!
|Re: Woman Stabs Own 8-month-old Baby In Ebonyi (graphic Pic) by justi4jesu(f): 3:12pm
I can't just imagine the pains that innocent baby is going through.
|Re: Woman Stabs Own 8-month-old Baby In Ebonyi (graphic Pic) by Oyind18: 3:12pm
JESSuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuu
|Re: Woman Stabs Own 8-month-old Baby In Ebonyi (graphic Pic) by EmekaBlue(m): 3:12pm
its waa
|Re: Woman Stabs Own 8-month-old Baby In Ebonyi (graphic Pic) by lonelydora(m): 3:12pm
She should be taken to a psychiatrics hospital
|Re: Woman Stabs Own 8-month-old Baby In Ebonyi (graphic Pic) by TUNSBOYLE(m): 3:13pm
|Re: Woman Stabs Own 8-month-old Baby In Ebonyi (graphic Pic) by lilyheaven: 3:13pm
Beckham14:
Some women becomes mentally unstable, after delivery.
|Re: Woman Stabs Own 8-month-old Baby In Ebonyi (graphic Pic) by Bigsteveg(m): 3:14pm
This is the worst news I have read this year. The mother and the baby should be separated asap.
Mental disorders after childbirth is some issues that needs serious attention. Our medical awareness in thus country needs to wake
|Re: Woman Stabs Own 8-month-old Baby In Ebonyi (graphic Pic) by noblemuk: 3:14pm
Postpartum depression is what it is called. Nigerian medical practitioners need to raise awareness of this disorder that happens amongst women after childbirth...many are too scared to talk about it; the urge to hurt their child. Extreme cases are what you see in this post.
|Re: Woman Stabs Own 8-month-old Baby In Ebonyi (graphic Pic) by PenisCaP: 3:16pm
noblemuk:
It often happens when she is left alone without much needed assistance, this is why it isn't so common here
|Re: Woman Stabs Own 8-month-old Baby In Ebonyi (graphic Pic) by morereb10: 3:16pm
hey ooooo
God
how u got dey give this basket case of women children now?
|Re: Woman Stabs Own 8-month-old Baby In Ebonyi (graphic Pic) by whirlwind7(m): 3:17pm
Beckham14:
You didn't read the part where it said she's the wife of a police sergeant?
Even though the report said she has been going through bouts of mental illness in the past, her action is more likely due to post partum depression.
I have seen and heard of several women with mental illness who gave birth but really went out of their way to nurture and protect their babies.
This one might be mentally unstable, but a severe bout of depression probably led her to committing this very heartbreaking act.
|Re: Woman Stabs Own 8-month-old Baby In Ebonyi (graphic Pic) by Jabioro: 3:17pm
What insanity.. God please safe him completely.. haba!!! Things are happening in some quarter wrongly..
|Re: Woman Stabs Own 8-month-old Baby In Ebonyi (graphic Pic) by ogukelly: 3:19pm
Hmmmmmm nawaooo
|Re: Woman Stabs Own 8-month-old Baby In Ebonyi (graphic Pic) by wellmax(m): 3:20pm
Things I hear from South East makes me fear
|Re: Woman Stabs Own 8-month-old Baby In Ebonyi (graphic Pic) by Sammypope4all(m): 3:21pm
And when the husband beats the living day out of this devil some ppl will still claim "no woman deserves to be battered no matter what"
