'Today Benin solidarity Movement met the oldest couple from Gelegele. They have been married for over 70 yrs.



He is 109 years and she is 95 years old they both said prayers from Benin Solidarity Movement. We know the full story behind Gelegele. It is a Benin lands



They said a prayer for our movement'







According to Osagie(dressed in black shirt) who shared the photos,the couple pictured below are married for 70yrs.They are the oldest couple in Gelegele. He wrote.....'Today Benin solidarity Movement met the oldest couple from Gelegele. They have been married for over 70 yrs.He is 109 years and she is 95 years old they both said prayers from Benin Solidarity Movement. We know the full story behind Gelegele. It is a Benin landsThey said a prayer for our movement'

A respectful wife and a loving husband will always make a good home and God's blessing will surely abound in dat Family...Not d amateur marriages we are witnessing these days...they call themselves celebrities and keep mimicking d whites 16 Likes 1 Share





Why is papa shy Great!Why is papa shy

Na woman, mother nd wife material be that nd correct e Pa 1 Like



Unlike new marriages where couples get tired of themselves in less than 1yr of marriage.



Just has @mmosac rightly pointed out, patience is the key!



Tolerance will make you overlook a lot of short comings.



I can't but admire them. They seem very happy together even in old age.Unlike new marriages where couples get tired of themselves in less than 1yr of marriage.Just has @mmosac rightly pointed out, patience is the key!Tolerance will make you overlook a lot of short comings.Hope our youth can take a cue from old marriages around them.

Meanwhile tonto... 2 Likes

This is what i want LORD.





If you want to break they record HIT LIKE 25 Likes





But if u are dating someone 15years younger, mad people will call it child abuse.

Children of NOWADAYS.



They forget that LADIES age faster than their real Ages.

That's why they are allowed to forge ages, internationally .

I pity GUYS dating their age mates without knowing they are actually dating their MUMS.



15years difference.But if u are dating someone 15years younger, mad people will call it child abuse.Children of NOWADAYS.They forget that LADIES age faster than their real Ages.That's why they are allowed to forge ages, internationallyI pity GUYS dating their age mates without knowing they are actually dating their MUMS.Meanwhile.......Congratulations

All am asking for is 75 years of Good health, then rest in the Lord. Noo, I no wan live pass 90 ooo 4 Likes

See Age, See 70 years old Mariage. just Wow.



Pale dey shy?





Happy for them.....





See Age, See 70 years old Mariage. just Wow.Pale dey shy?Happy for them.....I love this....

decatalyst:

I can't but admire them. They seem very happy together even in old age.

Unlike new marriages where couples get tired of themselves in less than 1yr of marriage. patience is key patience is key

Hope Our 2 weeks marriage celebrity learn.

Most of the ladies are too wanton, no sense of charity, small thing they are off to Social media.



Well some of then don't need marriage, they just want to feel like couple, apart from that...



Bleeping anyone is not their problem 1 Like

na joke i dey oooo I wonder how many children they have killed to live this longna joke i dey oooo

EVILFOREST:

15years difference.



But if u are dating someone 15years younger, mad people will call it child abuse.

Who be ur maths teacher?

EVILFOREST:

15years difference.



But if u are dating someone 15years younger, mad people will call it child abuse.

Children of NOWADAYS.



Oga, 105 - 95 = 10, not 15.

Cool photos.. They lived to see their children's children

E no easy.

She is a happy woman

GreatMahmud:







Oga, 105 - 95 = 10, not 15. I just saw 109 again...

I just saw 109 again...It's like the age is increasing...??

VirginFinder:

Great!



Why is papa shy Maybe he z not happy with d flash 4rm d camera. Maybe he z not happy with d flash 4rm d camera.

I believe you but Guinness world record won't,unless they see paper evidence of their age and marriage.