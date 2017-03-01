₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,764,266 members, 3,420,443 topics. Date: Wednesday, 15 March 2017 at 07:53 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Family / The Oldest Couple In Gelegele, Edo State. Husband Is 105yrs Old & Wife 95yrs (17437 Views)
Man Beaten For Peeping At Couple In Bed / My 63-year-old Wife Starves Me Of Sex, Divorce-seeking Septuagenarian Tells Cour / I Borrowed Money For His Studies, Now He Says I’m Old, Wife Tells Court (1) (2) (3) (4)
|The Oldest Couple In Gelegele, Edo State. Husband Is 105yrs Old & Wife 95yrs by jonhemma11: 4:56pm
According to Osagie(dressed in black shirt) who shared the photos,the couple pictured below are married for 70yrs.They are the oldest couple in Gelegele. He wrote.....
'Today Benin solidarity Movement met the oldest couple from Gelegele. They have been married for over 70 yrs.
He is 109 years and she is 95 years old they both said prayers from Benin Solidarity Movement. We know the full story behind Gelegele. It is a Benin lands
They said a prayer for our movement'
Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/03/meet-oldest-couple-in-gelegelepics.html?m=1
5 Likes
|Re: The Oldest Couple In Gelegele, Edo State. Husband Is 105yrs Old & Wife 95yrs by Gurumaharaji(m): 5:03pm
A respectful wife and a loving husband will always make a good home and God's blessing will surely abound in dat Family...Not d amateur marriages we are witnessing these days...they call themselves celebrities and keep mimicking d whites
16 Likes 1 Share
|Re: The Oldest Couple In Gelegele, Edo State. Husband Is 105yrs Old & Wife 95yrs by VirginFinder: 5:03pm
Great!
Why is papa shy
|Re: The Oldest Couple In Gelegele, Edo State. Husband Is 105yrs Old & Wife 95yrs by ojun50(m): 5:08pm
Na woman, mother nd wife material be that nd correct e Pa
1 Like
|Re: The Oldest Couple In Gelegele, Edo State. Husband Is 105yrs Old & Wife 95yrs by decatalyst(m): 5:20pm
I can't but admire them. They seem very happy together even in old age.
Unlike new marriages where couples get tired of themselves in less than 1yr of marriage.
Just has @mmosac rightly pointed out, patience is the key!
Tolerance will make you overlook a lot of short comings.
Hope our youth can take a cue from old marriages around them.
7 Likes
|Re: The Oldest Couple In Gelegele, Edo State. Husband Is 105yrs Old & Wife 95yrs by antontech(m): 5:28pm
Good one
|Re: The Oldest Couple In Gelegele, Edo State. Husband Is 105yrs Old & Wife 95yrs by Millz404(m): 5:29pm
Meanwhile tonto...
2 Likes
|Re: The Oldest Couple In Gelegele, Edo State. Husband Is 105yrs Old & Wife 95yrs by SageTravels: 5:29pm
This is what i want LORD.
If you want to break they record HIT LIKE
25 Likes
|Re: The Oldest Couple In Gelegele, Edo State. Husband Is 105yrs Old & Wife 95yrs by EVILFOREST: 5:30pm
15years difference.
But if u are dating someone 15years younger, mad people will call it child abuse.
Children of NOWADAYS.
They forget that LADIES age faster than their real Ages.
That's why they are allowed to forge ages, internationally .
I pity GUYS dating their age mates without knowing they are actually dating their MUMS.
Meanwhile.......Congratulations
4 Likes
|Re: The Oldest Couple In Gelegele, Edo State. Husband Is 105yrs Old & Wife 95yrs by pmud11: 5:30pm
Birrds of a feather FLOCK together
|Re: The Oldest Couple In Gelegele, Edo State. Husband Is 105yrs Old & Wife 95yrs by Daniel058(m): 5:30pm
Noo, I no wan live pass 90 ooo
All am asking for is 75 years of Good health, then rest in the Lord.
4 Likes
|Re: The Oldest Couple In Gelegele, Edo State. Husband Is 105yrs Old & Wife 95yrs by ichommy(m): 5:30pm
See Age, See 70 years old Mariage. just Wow.
Pale dey shy?
Happy for them.....
I love this....
|Re: The Oldest Couple In Gelegele, Edo State. Husband Is 105yrs Old & Wife 95yrs by mmosac: 5:31pm
decatalyst:patience is key
|Re: The Oldest Couple In Gelegele, Edo State. Husband Is 105yrs Old & Wife 95yrs by GoodMuyis(m): 5:32pm
good
Hope Our 2 weeks marriage celebrity learn.
Most of the ladies are too wanton, no sense of charity, small thing they are off to Social media.
Well some of then don't need marriage, they just want to feel like couple, apart from that...
Bleeping anyone is not their problem
1 Like
|Re: The Oldest Couple In Gelegele, Edo State. Husband Is 105yrs Old & Wife 95yrs by onosprince(m): 5:32pm
I wonder how many children they have killed to live this long na joke i dey oooo
|Re: The Oldest Couple In Gelegele, Edo State. Husband Is 105yrs Old & Wife 95yrs by Marvel1206: 5:32pm
EVILFOREST:Who be ur maths teacher?
6 Likes 1 Share
|Re: The Oldest Couple In Gelegele, Edo State. Husband Is 105yrs Old & Wife 95yrs by GreatMahmud: 5:32pm
EVILFOREST:
Oga, 105 - 95 = 10, not 15.
6 Likes
|Re: The Oldest Couple In Gelegele, Edo State. Husband Is 105yrs Old & Wife 95yrs by gholuk59(f): 5:33pm
Cool photos.. They lived to see their children's children
|Re: The Oldest Couple In Gelegele, Edo State. Husband Is 105yrs Old & Wife 95yrs by Onukube1(f): 5:33pm
hmmmm
|Re: The Oldest Couple In Gelegele, Edo State. Husband Is 105yrs Old & Wife 95yrs by Pavore9: 5:33pm
E no easy.
|Re: The Oldest Couple In Gelegele, Edo State. Husband Is 105yrs Old & Wife 95yrs by victorazy(m): 5:34pm
She is a happy woman
|Re: The Oldest Couple In Gelegele, Edo State. Husband Is 105yrs Old & Wife 95yrs by Tiny23(f): 5:34pm
Wow!
|Re: The Oldest Couple In Gelegele, Edo State. Husband Is 105yrs Old & Wife 95yrs by EVILFOREST: 5:35pm
GreatMahmud:I just saw 109 again...
It's like the age is increasing...??
1 Like
|Re: The Oldest Couple In Gelegele, Edo State. Husband Is 105yrs Old & Wife 95yrs by Bills2307(m): 5:35pm
VirginFinder:Maybe he z not happy with d flash 4rm d camera.
|Re: The Oldest Couple In Gelegele, Edo State. Husband Is 105yrs Old & Wife 95yrs by iluvdonjazzy: 5:35pm
noted pls
|Re: The Oldest Couple In Gelegele, Edo State. Husband Is 105yrs Old & Wife 95yrs by Greatzeus(m): 5:36pm
I believe you but Guinness world record won't,unless they see paper evidence of their age and marriage.
|Re: The Oldest Couple In Gelegele, Edo State. Husband Is 105yrs Old & Wife 95yrs by berrystunn(m): 5:36pm
Gurumaharaji:
Internet and phone...contributed
I Am Tired Of My Oyinbo Wife / What Is The Biggest Source Of Conflict In Your Relationship / How Do You Control A Rebellious Teenager?
Viewing this topic: LOGDAN(m), dux14, Felixitie(m), michaelbelgium(m), joyberry(f), emmsuka(m), Mrflyguy, apatuku, Damilare5882(m), Biggybogo1(m), Ekenev2(m), Imhooded, Mabelenena(f), zika19, codemarshal08(m), MummyE(f), Dreament(m), nkemdi89(f), dadon1990(m), excel4us, swiperthefox, DaStunz(m), kinzodigital, Nofuckgiven, Saturdency(m), Trendsoulmate, gbengaoyeladun(m), tyreal(f), felix55(m), Chingyarmani(m), Bodunde1988(m), Kemimarch16(f), Flaghouse1(m), Austin234(m), niyi98, olu070706(m), yunafa(f), Defcon1(m), peachesandroses(f), EMFF and 76 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 3