|Re: Manchester United Vs Fc Rostov Europa League (1 - 0) - Live by bettercreature(m): 10:16pm
Proudlyngwa:They are seriously fraustrating me! we have never scored 5 goals in the last 2years we need 2 deadly strikers beside our team is too sluggish.They play like pregnant women
Ibra is scoring but not contributing much to the team
Bring back Depay for christ sake,the guy is hot like fire at the moment
|Re: Manchester United Vs Fc Rostov Europa League (1 - 0) - Live by hardeycute: 10:17pm
sirfee:
|Re: Manchester United Vs Fc Rostov Europa League (1 - 0) - Live by seunny4lif(m): 10:20pm
Proudlyngwa:I don't understand this rubbish back pass oooh
|Re: Manchester United Vs Fc Rostov Europa League (1 - 0) - Live by eltalentino(m): 10:22pm
bettercreature:
De who? oh pls enough of the jokes already. Depay who couldn't cement a spot under that poor Van Gaal Team?
|Re: Manchester United Vs Fc Rostov Europa League (1 - 0) - Live by Proudlyngwa(m): 10:22pm
bettercreature:
Bring back Depay lol
We are currently wasting mikhitaryan and Martial (though injured )
What we need now is a change of tactics, and i support the two striker theory, though i prefer 4-4-2 link up.
|Re: Manchester United Vs Fc Rostov Europa League (1 - 0) - Live by LastMumu: 10:23pm
Proudlyngwa:Pogba should play as a wing forward? Like seriously?? Lwkmd. Coachie of life!
|Re: Manchester United Vs Fc Rostov Europa League (1 - 0) - Live by bettercreature(m): 10:24pm
eltalentino:You should start watching League one.He is on fire at the moment
|Re: Manchester United Vs Fc Rostov Europa League (1 - 0) - Live by eltalentino(m): 10:24pm
56'OHH ANOTHER MISS FROM IBRAHIMOVIC! Valencia is becoming more and more prominent down this right-hand side and teases a cross into the centre of the box for the big Swede. However, the striker miscues the header as the goalkeeper sees it over the crossbar.
|Re: Manchester United Vs Fc Rostov Europa League (1 - 0) - Live by sirfee(m): 10:24pm
hardeycute:Smmmmmmh!typo...
|Re: Manchester United Vs Fc Rostov Europa League (1 - 0) - Live by eltalentino(m): 10:25pm
bettercreature:Yea he is doing great and it clearly shows he couldn't handle the pressure at man utd. Average player
|Re: Manchester United Vs Fc Rostov Europa League (1 - 0) - Live by sirfee(m): 10:26pm
Ibrahimovic! Ibrahimovic!....
|Re: Manchester United Vs Fc Rostov Europa League (1 - 0) - Live by Proudlyngwa(m): 10:26pm
seunny4lif:Romero currently forming superman.
We are commiting two many players forward and releasing the ball too quick.
Pogba needs to up his game, by running with the ball and drawing players to himself opening space for others
|Re: Manchester United Vs Fc Rostov Europa League (1 - 0) - Live by bettercreature(m): 10:27pm
Proudlyngwa:The right position for Pogba is attacking midfielder he is just out of form or probably because we dont have good strikers.Nothing special about Martial he is average
|Re: Manchester United Vs Fc Rostov Europa League (1 - 0) - Live by Kyase(m): 10:28pm
We go win
|Re: Manchester United Vs Fc Rostov Europa League (1 - 0) - Live by Proudlyngwa(m): 10:28pm
LastMumu:Who said Pogba should play as a wing forward, do you just want to be naughty or are you acting out your moniker.
|Re: Manchester United Vs Fc Rostov Europa League (1 - 0) - Live by Kyase(m): 10:28pm
bettercreature:gbam
|Re: Manchester United Vs Fc Rostov Europa League (1 - 0) - Live by HARDDON: 10:29pm
Mou has pulled one of those drunken moves of his replacing pog wit that fried bonga fish of a somebody!
What is carrick doin ?
|Re: Manchester United Vs Fc Rostov Europa League (1 - 0) - Live by HARDDON: 10:30pm
Oh Lord! Jones!
Only one sub left!
|Re: Manchester United Vs Fc Rostov Europa League (1 - 0) - Live by LastMumu: 10:30pm
Proudlyngwa:
What role is Mata playing in this game?
|Re: Manchester United Vs Fc Rostov Europa League (1 - 0) - Live by Proudlyngwa(m): 10:30pm
bettercreature:Actually Pogba is box to box in the build of yaya toure, albeit he plays it better on the left.
Martial is a wing forward being used as a winger.
|Re: Manchester United Vs Fc Rostov Europa League (1 - 0) - Live by LesbianBoy(m): 10:30pm
Pogba was brought in to be a solution
He is now most expensive problem
|Re: Manchester United Vs Fc Rostov Europa League (1 - 0) - Live by Proudlyngwa(m): 10:31pm
LastMumu:Attacking midfielder
|Re: Manchester United Vs Fc Rostov Europa League (1 - 0) - Live by eltalentino(m): 10:31pm
64'Unfortunately for Mourinho, he is being forced into ANOTHER substitution here due to injury. Blind is the unfortunate party now and he will be replaced by Phil Jones, which may signal Rojo moving to left-back.
|Re: Manchester United Vs Fc Rostov Europa League (1 - 0) - Live by Proudlyngwa(m): 10:32pm
LesbianBoy:He is being overused, he needs competition
|Re: Manchester United Vs Fc Rostov Europa League (1 - 0) - Live by oxonek: 10:32pm
LesbianBoy:
Exactly! Brings nothing special to the team. Wouldn't attract 40 mil now.
1 Like
|Re: Manchester United Vs Fc Rostov Europa League (1 - 0) - Live by Kyase(m): 10:33pm
Proudlyngwa:the guy needs 4 match on the bench then e head go reset
|Re: Manchester United Vs Fc Rostov Europa League (1 - 0) - Live by Geestunnar(m): 10:33pm
GOALLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLL
MATA, their papa!!!
1-0
|Re: Manchester United Vs Fc Rostov Europa League (1 - 0) - Live by Allylic: 10:33pm
Common guys...we must win ds match ooo
|Re: Manchester United Vs Fc Rostov Europa League (1 - 0) - Live by Proudlyngwa(m): 10:33pm
Goaaaaaaaaaaaaaal
Nice team work
|Re: Manchester United Vs Fc Rostov Europa League (1 - 0) - Live by seunny4lif(m): 10:33pm
Proudlyngwa:Gooooooaaaaal
1 Like
|Re: Manchester United Vs Fc Rostov Europa League (1 - 0) - Live by bettercreature(m): 10:33pm
Proudlyngwa:Pogba is no Yaya Toure he is too slow just like Mikel
|Re: Manchester United Vs Fc Rostov Europa League (1 - 0) - Live by LastMumu: 10:34pm
Proudlyngwa:He, Mikhitaryan and Ibra are playing as forwards in a front three formation. Mata is playing as a wing forward.
