Re: Manchester United Vs Fc Rostov Europa League (1 - 0) - Live by bettercreature(m): 10:16pm
Proudlyngwa:


Our 3-4-3 formation is being played wrongly.
Mikhitaryan and mata are supposed to be in the attacking midfield role, they are occupying the space for Valencia and Blind to operate.
Of our 3 defenders, one is supposed to be a sweeper, but none is.
Our two central midfielders one is supposed to be holding, while the other is supposed to be a destroyer. What we have is two box to box which will drain energy and result to the AMs being pushed wide making the wing backs ineffective,

My opinion is Carrick should replace Mata, take over the CM holding role while Pogba operates left and Mikhitaryan goes right.

Cc: bettercreature Crownadex AndrewFarms ekhai aieromon seunny4lif desquad bmvees Alexchubee
They are seriously fraustrating me! we have never scored 5 goals in the last 2years we need 2 deadly strikers beside our team is too sluggish.They play like pregnant women
Ibra is scoring but not contributing much to the team
Bring back Depay for christ sake,the guy is hot like fire at the moment
Re: Manchester United Vs Fc Rostov Europa League (1 - 0) - Live by hardeycute: 10:17pm
sirfee:
Awwwwww!mr activist,the only pronblem with you is that,your brain is dead and you are suffering from bipolar(lol).

Re: Manchester United Vs Fc Rostov Europa League (1 - 0) - Live by seunny4lif(m): 10:20pm
Proudlyngwa:

Hoping for a better second half
I don't understand this rubbish back pass oooh
Re: Manchester United Vs Fc Rostov Europa League (1 - 0) - Live by eltalentino(m): 10:22pm
bettercreature:
They are seriously fraustrating me! we have never scored 5 goals in the last 2years we need 2 deadly strikers beside our team is too sluggish.They play like pregnant woman
Ibra is scoring but not contributing much to the team
Bring back Depay for christ sake,the guy is hot like fire at the moment

De who? oh pls enough of the jokes already. Depay who couldn't cement a spot under that poor Van Gaal Team?
Re: Manchester United Vs Fc Rostov Europa League (1 - 0) - Live by Proudlyngwa(m): 10:22pm
bettercreature:
They are seriously fraustrating me! we have never scored 5 goals in the last 2years we need 2 deadly strikers beside our team is too sluggish.They play like pregnant woman
Ibra is scoring but not contributing much to the team
Bring back Depay for christ sake,the guy is hot like fire at the moment

Bring back Depay lol
We are currently wasting mikhitaryan and Martial (though injured )
What we need now is a change of tactics, and i support the two striker theory, though i prefer 4-4-2 link up.
Re: Manchester United Vs Fc Rostov Europa League (1 - 0) - Live by LastMumu: 10:23pm
Proudlyngwa:


Our 3-4-3 formation is being played wrongly.
My opinion is Carrick should replace Mata, take over the CM holding role while Pogba operates left and Mikhitaryan goes right.

Pogba should play as a wing forward? Like seriously?? Lwkmd. Coachie of life! grin
Re: Manchester United Vs Fc Rostov Europa League (1 - 0) - Live by bettercreature(m): 10:24pm
eltalentino:


De who? oh pls enough of the jokes already. Depay who couldn't cement a spot under that poor Van Gaal Team?
You should start watching League one.He is on fire at the moment
Re: Manchester United Vs Fc Rostov Europa League (1 - 0) - Live by eltalentino(m): 10:24pm
56'OHH ANOTHER MISS FROM IBRAHIMOVIC! Valencia is becoming more and more prominent down this right-hand side and teases a cross into the centre of the box for the big Swede. However, the striker miscues the header as the goalkeeper sees it over the crossbar.
Re: Manchester United Vs Fc Rostov Europa League (1 - 0) - Live by sirfee(m): 10:24pm
hardeycute:
Smmmmmmh!typo...

Re: Manchester United Vs Fc Rostov Europa League (1 - 0) - Live by eltalentino(m): 10:25pm
bettercreature:
You should start watching League one.He is on fire at the moment
Yea he is doing great and it clearly shows he couldn't handle the pressure at man utd. Average player
Re: Manchester United Vs Fc Rostov Europa League (1 - 0) - Live by sirfee(m): 10:26pm
angry Ibrahimovic! Ibrahimovic!....
Re: Manchester United Vs Fc Rostov Europa League (1 - 0) - Live by Proudlyngwa(m): 10:26pm
seunny4lif:

I don't understand this rubbish back pass oooh
Romero currently forming superman.
We are commiting two many players forward and releasing the ball too quick.
Pogba needs to up his game, by running with the ball and drawing players to himself opening space for others
Re: Manchester United Vs Fc Rostov Europa League (1 - 0) - Live by bettercreature(m): 10:27pm
Proudlyngwa:


Bring back Depay lol
We are currently wasting mikhitaryan and Martial (though injured )
What we need now is a change of tactics, and i support the two striker theory, though i prefer 4-4-2 link up.
The right position for Pogba is attacking midfielder he is just out of form or probably because we dont have good strikers.Nothing special about Martial he is average
Re: Manchester United Vs Fc Rostov Europa League (1 - 0) - Live by Kyase(m): 10:28pm
We go win
Re: Manchester United Vs Fc Rostov Europa League (1 - 0) - Live by Proudlyngwa(m): 10:28pm
LastMumu:

Pogba should play as a wing forward? Like seriously?? Lwkmd. Coachie of life! grin
Who said Pogba should play as a wing forward, do you just want to be naughty or are you acting out your moniker.
Re: Manchester United Vs Fc Rostov Europa League (1 - 0) - Live by Kyase(m): 10:28pm
bettercreature:
The right position for Pogba is attacking midfielder he is just out of form or probably because we dont have good strikers.Nothing special about Martial he is average
gbam
Re: Manchester United Vs Fc Rostov Europa League (1 - 0) - Live by HARDDON: 10:29pm
Mou has pulled one of those drunken moves of his replacing pog wit that fried bonga fish of a somebody!

What is carrick doin ?
Re: Manchester United Vs Fc Rostov Europa League (1 - 0) - Live by HARDDON: 10:30pm
Oh Lord! Jones!

Only one sub left!
Re: Manchester United Vs Fc Rostov Europa League (1 - 0) - Live by LastMumu: 10:30pm
Proudlyngwa:

Who said Pogba should play as a wing forward, do you just want to be naughty or are you acting out your moniker.

What role is Mata playing in this game? undecided
Re: Manchester United Vs Fc Rostov Europa League (1 - 0) - Live by Proudlyngwa(m): 10:30pm
bettercreature:
The right position for Pogba is attacking midfielder he is just out of form or probably because we dont have good strikers.Nothing special about Martial he is average
Actually Pogba is box to box in the build of yaya toure, albeit he plays it better on the left.
Martial is a wing forward being used as a winger.
Re: Manchester United Vs Fc Rostov Europa League (1 - 0) - Live by LesbianBoy(m): 10:30pm
Pogba was brought in to be a solution

He is now most expensive problem angry
Re: Manchester United Vs Fc Rostov Europa League (1 - 0) - Live by Proudlyngwa(m): 10:31pm
LastMumu:


What role is Mata playing in this game? undecided
Attacking midfielder
Re: Manchester United Vs Fc Rostov Europa League (1 - 0) - Live by eltalentino(m): 10:31pm
64'Unfortunately for Mourinho, he is being forced into ANOTHER substitution here due to injury. Blind is the unfortunate party now and he will be replaced by Phil Jones, which may signal Rojo moving to left-back.
Re: Manchester United Vs Fc Rostov Europa League (1 - 0) - Live by Proudlyngwa(m): 10:32pm
LesbianBoy:
Pogba was brought in to be a solution

He is now most expensive problem angry
He is being overused, he needs competition
Re: Manchester United Vs Fc Rostov Europa League (1 - 0) - Live by oxonek: 10:32pm
LesbianBoy:
Pogba was brought in to be a solution

He is now most expensive problem angry

Exactly! Brings nothing special to the team. Wouldn't attract 40 mil now.

Re: Manchester United Vs Fc Rostov Europa League (1 - 0) - Live by Kyase(m): 10:33pm
Proudlyngwa:

He is being overused, he needs competition
the guy needs 4 match on the bench then e head go reset
Re: Manchester United Vs Fc Rostov Europa League (1 - 0) - Live by Geestunnar(m): 10:33pm
GOALLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLL grin grin grin grin grin grin grin grin grin grin grin cool cool cool cool cool cool cool



MATA, their papa!!!

1-0
Re: Manchester United Vs Fc Rostov Europa League (1 - 0) - Live by Allylic: 10:33pm
Common guys...we must win ds match ooo
Re: Manchester United Vs Fc Rostov Europa League (1 - 0) - Live by Proudlyngwa(m): 10:33pm
Goaaaaaaaaaaaaaal
Nice team work
Re: Manchester United Vs Fc Rostov Europa League (1 - 0) - Live by seunny4lif(m): 10:33pm
Proudlyngwa:

Romero currently forming superman.
We are commiting two many players forward and releasing the ball too quick.
Pogba needs to up his game, by running with the ball and drawing players to himself opening space for others
Gooooooaaaaal grin grin grin

Re: Manchester United Vs Fc Rostov Europa League (1 - 0) - Live by bettercreature(m): 10:33pm
Proudlyngwa:

Actually Pogba is box to box in the build of yaya toure, albeit he plays it better on the left.
Martial is a wing forward being used as a winger.
Pogba is no Yaya Toure he is too slow just like Mikel
Re: Manchester United Vs Fc Rostov Europa League (1 - 0) - Live by LastMumu: 10:34pm
Proudlyngwa:

Attacking midfielder
He, Mikhitaryan and Ibra are playing as forwards in a front three formation. Mata is playing as a wing forward.

