Proudlyngwa:





Our 3-4-3 formation is being played wrongly.

Mikhitaryan and mata are supposed to be in the attacking midfield role, they are occupying the space for Valencia and Blind to operate.

Of our 3 defenders, one is supposed to be a sweeper, but none is.

Our two central midfielders one is supposed to be holding, while the other is supposed to be a destroyer. What we have is two box to box which will drain energy and result to the AMs being pushed wide making the wing backs ineffective,



My opinion is Carrick should replace Mata, take over the CM holding role while Pogba operates left and Mikhitaryan goes right.



Cc: bettercreature Crownadex AndrewFarms ekhai aieromon seunny4lif desquad bmvees Alexchubee They are seriously fraustrating me! we have never scored 5 goals in the last 2years we need 2 deadly strikers beside our team is too sluggish.They play like pregnant women

Ibra is scoring but not contributing much to the team

sirfee:

Awwwwww!mr activist,the only pronblem with you is that,your brain is dead and you are suffering from bipolar(lol).

Proudlyngwa:



bettercreature:

bettercreature:

Bring back Depay lol

We are currently wasting mikhitaryan and Martial (though injured )

Proudlyngwa:





Pogba should play as a wing forward? Like seriously?? Lwkmd. Coachie of life!

eltalentino:





56'OHH ANOTHER MISS FROM IBRAHIMOVIC! Valencia is becoming more and more prominent down this right-hand side and teases a cross into the centre of the box for the big Swede. However, the striker miscues the header as the goalkeeper sees it over the crossbar.

bettercreature:

Ibrahimovic! Ibrahimovic!.... Ibrahimovic! Ibrahimovic!....

seunny4lif:



I don't understand this rubbish back pass oooh Romero currently forming superman.

We are commiting two many players forward and releasing the ball too quick.

Proudlyngwa:





Bring back Depay lol

We are currently wasting mikhitaryan and Martial (though injured )

What we need now is a change of tactics, and i support the two striker theory, though i prefer 4-4-2 link up. The right position for Pogba is attacking midfielder he is just out of form or probably because we dont have good strikers.Nothing special about Martial he is average The right position for Pogba is attacking midfielder he is just out of form or probably because we dont have good strikers.Nothing special about Martial he is average

We go win

LastMumu:





bettercreature:

The right position for Pogba is attacking midfielder he is just out of form or probably because we dont have good strikers.Nothing special about Martial he is average gbam gbam

Mou has pulled one of those drunken moves of his replacing pog wit that fried bonga fish of a somebody!



What is carrick doin ?

Oh Lord! Jones!



Only one sub left!

Proudlyngwa:



What role is Mata playing in this game?

bettercreature:

The right position for Pogba is attacking midfielder he is just out of form or probably because we dont have good strikers.Nothing special about Martial he is average Actually Pogba is box to box in the build of yaya toure, albeit he plays it better on the left.

He is now most expensive problem Pogba was brought in to be a solutionHe is now most expensive problem

LastMumu:







64'Unfortunately for Mourinho, he is being forced into ANOTHER substitution here due to injury. Blind is the unfortunate party now and he will be replaced by Phil Jones, which may signal Rojo moving to left-back.

LesbianBoy:

Pogba was brought in to be a solution



LesbianBoy:

Proudlyngwa:



MATA, their papa!!!



Common guys...we must win ds match ooo

Goaaaaaaaaaaaaaal

Nice team work

Proudlyngwa:



Romero currently forming superman.

We are commiting two many players forward and releasing the ball too quick.

Proudlyngwa:



