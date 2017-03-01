Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Family / My Sister Married An Impotent Man (8869 Views)

I am coming today with tears in my eyes for my little sis. She is kind, sweet, and a very nice young lady. She met a 35 year old man last year who courted her and convinced our family of his sincerity. He is a nice guy and very handsome. They went for medical tests before the marriage and were told everything was fine. They have now been married for 3 months without sex. My sis has cried to me for the past 2 weeks. She says he has tried some herbal supplements and even saw a pastor, but nothing has changed. They did not have sex before marriage, but she says she has seen him with an erection before and after the marriage. However when he is about to insert himself, he loses the stiffness. I don't know what to do. Someone from our area says he is known to visit many prostitutes. I don't believe he is seeing them now because he has been with our family for some time now and even working in the family business. As they have not consummated the marriage, we are thinking of returning the things he bought so she can be free. How can a 35 year old man be impotent?? My sister shall not suffer.

Oya who are those people shouting sex before marriage is bad.. Come leme give you a big slap 43 Likes 4 Shares

May be he will have an erection when he sees u Unclad please help your sister in need 2 Likes

Something is definitely wrong 2 Likes

I have been praying for your sis since morning. Now that she has made her family issue an extended family issue and you in turn extended the issue to the whole world...we can only pray. May God give phallus of the dude stability and strength! 15 Likes 1 Share

Tell the man to buy a joystick pump. He should pump his joystick for about 10 mins. He'd be hard as hell and stay erected. Thank me later.

I can't tell him... but I will tell my sis. I hope the man is not a gay who has entered our family. I can't tell him...but I will tell my sis. I hope the man is not a gay who has entered our family.

I have been praying for your sis since morning. Now that she has made her family issue an extended family issue and you in turn extended the issue to the whole world...we can only pray. May God give phallus of the dude stability and strength! AMEN!! Amen!! You don't know how my sis has cried to me. She is such a good person. She doesn't deserve this. May God help her. AMEN!! Amen!! You don't know how my sis has cried to me. She is such a good person. She doesn't deserve this. May God help her.

your sis is a vir .gin right?





Well, I don't believe a man can maintain hardness and lose same hard-on consistently upon pene.tration. Such can happen only on a TV screen.



It's either the man is completely impotent (with no hard-on), or he finds it really hard to pe.netrate.. If the latter is the case, your sis must stop crying. It is a joint issue.



By the way, you claim they have tried herbal and pastors... Are there no hospitals around? 5 Likes

Your sis and her husband need to provide the exact state of the whole issue to get a good advice.



Is it a hard-on issue?

Sustained e. rection issue?

Thrusting issue? 2 Likes



ED can happen at any point in life to a (%) of men. Depression, anxiety, diet, lifestyle, stress_ could all cause ED after being TESTED by your partner. Sex before marriage isn't the ready solution.



If they went for a test and it showed everything is fine, I guess that means he doesn't fire blank shots. So, the problem is satisfying his spouse. He also has erections but can't sustain it, maybe it's more of psychological. They should stop taking drugs that were not prescribed and see a doctor (urologist )_ who would run test to know the root problem.



They can explore other means to satisfy themselves for now. She could 'take charge' for a start. Maybe the ashawos used to give some correct styles, the man should open mouth and communicate. He should make necessary lifestyle changes.



In all, it's not a death sentence, medicine has far advanced. There are ready solutions but he shouldn't expect an overnight miracle. It might take time_ he would need her support (that's if she is willing to support). I wouldn't coerce her into staying with him if it's beyond her. 'cos she would only frustrate and put more pressure on him, thus delaying his 'healing'. You need to slap yourself if you think 'premarital sex' is the solution to this. When it happens within the marriage, what next? Does she go back to testing other dicks? Let's have it in mind that he could have easily taken PED to impress her while dating_ men have concealed worse defects.ED can happen at any point in life to a (%) of men. 9 Likes

AMEN!! Amen!! You don't know how my sis has cried to me. She is such a good person. She doesn't deserve this. May God help her. Your sister or you? Your sister or you?

Your sister's pvssy is unappealing.

The story looks unreal though

That's because it is. That's because it is. 1 Like

The guy in question is probably gay.

Your sister or you?



My dear, my husband is long and strong. There is never a dull moment in my house. My dear, my husband is long and strong. There is never a dull moment in my house.

The guy in question is probably gay.



I've been thinking this as well. He doesn't behave feminine but how can one know? I find it strange he never wanted sex before marriage. My sis says he kissed her but never tried anything beyond that. He is very religious but it may be a cover. I've been thinking this as well. He doesn't behave feminine but how can one know? I find it strange he never wanted sex before marriage. My sis says he kissed her but never tried anything beyond that. He is very religious but it may be a cover. 1 Like

Your sis and her husband need to provide the exact state of the whole issue to get a good advice.



Is it a hard-on issue?

Sustained e. rection issue?

Thrusting issue?

I can only tell you what she has said. She says he is hard but when he begins to enter, he loses the erection and becomes soft. She said he has never released anything from himself in her presence. I can only tell you what she has said. She says he is hard but when he begins to enter, he loses the erection and becomes soft. She said he has never released anything from himself in her presence.

Your sis should find out if the dude is in the habit of regular masturbation. If so, then he has to stop as fast as possible. Some guys can masturbate several times daily and exhaust their genital muscles such that when it is time for the real action, the organ doesn't respond. The good news is that abstinence for some weeks with no sexual activities will help the organ come alive. He should also avoid consumption of much sugar and exercise often.



35yrs is too early to have that issue. 14 Likes

They met last year and they got married last year. Why the rush? It doesn't seem like your sister really took the time to know the man. No wonder someone said "he is known to visit many prostitutes", which your sister wasn't aware of, I'm sure.



I don't know what to advice here. Married folks, over to you. 1 Like

Divorce is always an option

The man has a problem. Have seen this scenario happen before but I didn't go far getting married to the guy. During courtship, i realise he's everything the op just mentioned about her younger sis husband. And the funny part of it.. He's not eager for us to look for solutions especially spiritually to it. Cause he claimed he has taken all kind of herbs and drugs.. So I said then it's spiritual.lets go for prayers... that's when he then said he's not doing again.. He wants out.. I said ok good. See person wey I want help assist to restore his manhood.. He doesn't even want help. And he's so handsome, tall and comfortable financially .. That's how we breakup. Recently I heard from his friend that he does not want to date babes anymore.. And wants to be celibate.. I just shook my head and I told his friend.. That's his problem jare.. I have my own am thinking, money things on my mind.. he can do whatever he likes with his life..Better sef, so he won't raise babe hopes anymore.. I don't care. It's his choice.

One can take a horse to the river but u can't force it to drink water.



Op let your sister insist on taking him for medical checkup.. If nothing is revealed.. Then they should both go spiritual and find the cause.. Maybe he has donated his manhood for higher powers who knows. 1 Like 1 Share

It's a small thing. If they are both ready to visit a Cele Church for Solution. When they finish the matter... He will be hotter tha a He-Goat!



I am coming today with tears in my eyes for my little sis. She is kind, sweet, and a very nice young lady. She met a 35 year old man last year who courted her and convinced our family of his sincerity. He is a nice guy and very handsome. They went for medical tests before the marriage and were told everything was fine. They have now been married for 3 months without sex. My sis has cried to me for the past 2 weeks. She says he has tried some herbal supplements and even saw a pastor, but nothing has changed. They did not have sex before marriage, but she says she has seen him with an erection before and after the marriage. However when he is about to insert himself, he loses the stiffness. I don't know what to do. Someone from our area says he is known to visit many prostitutes. I don't believe he is seeing them now because he has been with our family for some time now and even working in the family business. As they have not consummated the marriage, we are thinking of returning the things he bought so she can be free. How can a 35 year old man be impotent?? My sister shall not suffer. maybe he is gay?

Now, you will come and say pre marital sex is not good, why don't you guys go local? Maybe the man has done something or probably your sister. Say Yes to Premarital Sex

Here we go again! Everything that happens to us we say its spiritual!

All this hullabaloo will make sense if we trace the poor guy's sexual history and follow medical procedure and counselling....

Why was he interested in olosho all the while?

What psychological reasons had he for patronizing them?

Does he have a history of sexual offence?

Was he affected by some sexual perversion etc?

Even if your sister consented to no sex before marriage did she make any attempt to find out physically the quality of his erection?

What's her own sexusl orientation? Na jus lie down make my oga fvck? Does she wear clothes to attract his desire or just looks like "mama chiboy"? Does she cuddle him in bed or feels that's for "adulterers"? Does she entwine his hands in hers or feels that's for teenagers? So many questions she needs to answer...

Bring this couple together and gently coax them into generating sexual pleasure between themselves and see what happens....

The guy may just have burned out feelings about sex and needs encouragement.

There are counselling offices in hospitals I guess, they should go there first. Of course prayers help but if no desire burning to make love is lit in them then faith without work is dead!! 6 Likes

She should leave that marriage ASAP, he knew his problem and tricked her into such marriage. 3months of being married yet no sex, thank God she's still intact, she should just leave that marriage before that man ruins her life. 1 Like

I can't tell him... but I will tell my sis. I hope the man is not a gay who has entered our family. i recommend a rooster ring. deflation happens when the blood rushes back. the ring stops that. i recommend a rooster ring. deflation happens when the blood rushes back. the ring stops that.