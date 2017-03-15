Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Neither Senate Nor DSS Can Stop My Fight Against Corruption — Magu (17186 Views)

The Questions Ekweremadu, Saraki, Melaye Asked Magu Before Rejecting Him / DSS Report That Got Magu Rejected Pictured / This Picture Says A Lot About Buhari's Fight Against Corruption (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (Reply) (Go Down)

Acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) Ibrahim Magu, has vowed to continue the fight against corruption, stressing that neither the rejection of his nomination by the Senate nor the report by the Department of State Security (DSS) that he is ‘unfit’ to head the anti-graft agency can stop him.







Acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) Ibrahim Magu, has vowed to continue the fight against corruption, stressing that neither the rejection of his nomination by the Senate nor the report by the Department of State Security (DSS) that he is ‘unfit’ to head the anti-graft agency can stop him.



Magu said this when he addressed a coalition of civil society groups at the entrance to the National Assembly.



“My priority is to fight corruption. My confirmation has not changed anything. We have always been on duty I will work until the last day whether confirmation or no confirmation.



“The greatest violation against human right is crime against the society and the humanity but everybody has a duty and responsibility to fight corruption and I also has a responsibility. I assure you that we will fight to finish.



“We will never be deterred because what we are doing is trying to investigate what has gone before and protect the future of our children and our future generation. So, if we don’t work today and fight against corruption, the future is not guaranteed, the future of our children is not guaranteed.



“So, we must wake up, where ever you find yourself, fight corruption. Anytime you discover that I am corrupt, expose me.”



http://www.dailytrust.com.ng/news/politics/neither-senate-nor-dss-can-stop-my-fight-against-corruption-magu/189335.html 21 Likes 3 Shares

Lol...Buhari will soon replace u blacky ,keep on barking....even bubu is helpless in this regard 37 Likes 6 Shares

Mak Mr cabal lawal daura no hear amu 3 Likes 2 Shares

This is my problem with Buhari's appointees, they feel they are above the law and the constitution of Nigeria 95 Likes 5 Shares

No going back 1 Like

Lol... as Acting chairman, aren't your powers limited??

You can be sifted away anytime...



U have fallen into Buhari game trap because of eye service... ode 12 Likes 1 Share

ijustdey:









Acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) Ibrahim Magu, has vowed to continue the fight against corruption, stressing that neither the rejection of his nomination by the Senate nor the report by the Department of State Security (DSS) that he is ‘unfit’ to head the anti-graft agency can stop him.













http://www.dailytrust.com.ng/news/politics/neither-senate-nor-dss-can-stop-my-fight-against-corruption-magu/189335.html



Anytime you discover that I am corrupt, expose me.”

- MAGU.





DSS, NIGERIAN SENATES over to you less Nigerians begin to think that you refuse to confirm because he will expose your CORRUPT practices

7 Likes 2 Shares

Lol

nice to hear that from Magu 16 Likes 1 Share

Don't mind them, we know the reasons why you were not confirmed even though you are neither a saint. Just have to continue acting until the President decides otherwise. 19 Likes 2 Shares

Shior. You ain't going to head EFCC the earlier you let that sink in the better. Shior. You ain't going to head EFCC the earlier you let that sink in the better.



©YBR 5 Likes 2 Shares

Useless Senate useless country. A country where a good number of its lawmakers are thieves and looters. I puke on this country. 25 Likes 4 Shares

MEANWHILE WATCH MISS DAMN BUT BU-TT ON FLEAK IN VIDEO http://www.uk-mmm.tk/p/nigeria-top-model-and-connect-girl-miss.html?m=1

If you are truly an honorable man you should be typing your resignation letter after being rejected by the State security dept and the Senate for the 2nd time but instead you are here boasting about how you intend to keep operating as an illegal govt official which on its own is a form of corruption 40 Likes 5 Shares

keep it up bro.... Nigeria has rejected your service thou 2 Likes

yea!! 14 Likes 2 Shares

Go to hell you bloody idiat. You are not EFCC, we must learn how to stop personalising nation institution. 12 Likes 2 Shares

What is this one saying now? Oya confirm yourself as substantive efcc boss na.

Buhari's boys are being tamed one by one. Hamed Ali is next.

Fly wey no wan hear word would follow the corpse to the grave. 18 Likes 1 Share

why not confirm yourself, Mr Thunderbolt? 15 Likes 3 Shares

But he is working Na! Let them leave him abeg





Don't like my post, I'm ugly

Jokerman:

Lol... as Acting chairman, aren't your powers limited??

You can be sifted away anytime...



U have fallen into Buhari game trap because of eye service... ode

Mr sabi, what do you mean by his powers been limited? Magu can still lead an arrest to Saraki's house tomorrow and Saraki would honor it. In principle only the President can stop this man! If he lets him act forever, then be sure that he is backed by the full paraphernalia of office.

Educate yourself! Mr sabi, what do you mean by his powers been limited? Magu can still lead an arrest to Saraki's house tomorrow and Saraki would honor it. In principle only the President can stop this man! If he lets him act forever, then be sure that he is backed by the full paraphernalia of office.Educate yourself! 8 Likes

It's not the size of the dog in the fight, it's the size of the fight in the dog. I learned that courage was not the absence of fear, but the triumph over it. The brave man is not he who does not feel afraid, but he who conquers that fear.



FIRE ON MAGU, ALLAH HIS SOLIDLY BEHIND YOU. 21 Likes 2 Shares

very arrogant thieves. Who gave these clowns such power to disrespect the legislative? 8 Likes 1 Share

Your fight?



It's now personal?



Bros get lost 10 Likes 2 Shares

Washere man yii! 2 Likes

Oya nah, goodluck 1 Like

Na by force?

This is the impunity we are talking about. The Senate might be wrong concerning this issue, but if you're bragging as if you own Nigeria and nobody can question your steps, then you're corrupt in your own self.

Let another person do the job if you've failed the laid down rules. 10 Likes 2 Shares

Magu seriously 7 Likes 3 Shares





naija1stpikin:

very arrogant thieve. Who gave these clowns such power to disrespect the legislative? Go to school illiterate its thief not thieve olodo LOUD IT!!!!Go to school illiterate its thief not thieve olodo 1 Like

Yes! and the drama continues



Nigeria: Theatre of Comedy 1 Like