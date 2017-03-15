₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Neither Senate Nor DSS Can Stop My Fight Against Corruption — Magu by ijustdey: 5:26pm
Acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) Ibrahim Magu, has vowed to continue the fight against corruption, stressing that neither the rejection of his nomination by the Senate nor the report by the Department of State Security (DSS) that he is ‘unfit’ to head the anti-graft agency can stop him.
http://www.dailytrust.com.ng/news/politics/neither-senate-nor-dss-can-stop-my-fight-against-corruption-magu/189335.html
21 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Neither Senate Nor DSS Can Stop My Fight Against Corruption — Magu by Gurumaharaji(m): 5:28pm
Lol...Buhari will soon replace u blacky ,keep on barking....even bubu is helpless in this regard
37 Likes 6 Shares
|Re: Neither Senate Nor DSS Can Stop My Fight Against Corruption — Magu by chimerase2: 5:29pm
Mak Mr cabal lawal daura no hear amu
3 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Neither Senate Nor DSS Can Stop My Fight Against Corruption — Magu by Buharimustgo: 5:30pm
This is my problem with Buhari's appointees, they feel they are above the law and the constitution of Nigeria
95 Likes 5 Shares
|Re: Neither Senate Nor DSS Can Stop My Fight Against Corruption — Magu by IbnSultaan(m): 5:37pm
No going back
1 Like
|Re: Neither Senate Nor DSS Can Stop My Fight Against Corruption — Magu by Jokerman(m): 5:39pm
Lol... as Acting chairman, aren't your powers limited??
You can be sifted away anytime...
U have fallen into Buhari game trap because of eye service... ode
12 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Neither Senate Nor DSS Can Stop My Fight Against Corruption — Magu by Wiseandtrue(f): 5:47pm
ijustdey:DSS, NIGERIAN SENATES over to you less Nigerians begin to think that you refuse to confirm because he will expose your CORRUPT practices
7 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Neither Senate Nor DSS Can Stop My Fight Against Corruption — Magu by Negotiate: 5:47pm
Lol
|Re: Neither Senate Nor DSS Can Stop My Fight Against Corruption — Magu by Abeyjide: 5:47pm
nice to hear that from Magu
16 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Neither Senate Nor DSS Can Stop My Fight Against Corruption — Magu by Akinaukwa: 5:47pm
Don't mind them, we know the reasons why you were not confirmed even though you are neither a saint. Just have to continue acting until the President decides otherwise.
19 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Neither Senate Nor DSS Can Stop My Fight Against Corruption — Magu by YoungBlackRico: 5:48pm
Shior. You ain't going to head EFCC the earlier you let that sink in the better.
©YBR
5 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Neither Senate Nor DSS Can Stop My Fight Against Corruption — Magu by ddippset(m): 5:48pm
Useless Senate useless country. A country where a good number of its lawmakers are thieves and looters. I puke on this country.
25 Likes 4 Shares
|Re: Neither Senate Nor DSS Can Stop My Fight Against Corruption — Magu by Naij001: 5:48pm
|Re: Neither Senate Nor DSS Can Stop My Fight Against Corruption — Magu by SalamRushdie: 5:48pm
If you are truly an honorable man you should be typing your resignation letter after being rejected by the State security dept and the Senate for the 2nd time but instead you are here boasting about how you intend to keep operating as an illegal govt official which on its own is a form of corruption
40 Likes 5 Shares
|Re: Neither Senate Nor DSS Can Stop My Fight Against Corruption — Magu by Yorubaangel(m): 5:48pm
keep it up bro.... Nigeria has rejected your service thou
2 Likes
|Re: Neither Senate Nor DSS Can Stop My Fight Against Corruption — Magu by kaluxy007(m): 5:49pm
yea!!
14 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Neither Senate Nor DSS Can Stop My Fight Against Corruption — Magu by BabaCommander: 5:49pm
Go to hell you bloody idiat. You are not EFCC, we must learn how to stop personalising nation institution.
12 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Neither Senate Nor DSS Can Stop My Fight Against Corruption — Magu by frenchwine(m): 5:49pm
What is this one saying now? Oya confirm yourself as substantive efcc boss na.
Buhari's boys are being tamed one by one. Hamed Ali is next.
Fly wey no wan hear word would follow the corpse to the grave.
18 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Neither Senate Nor DSS Can Stop My Fight Against Corruption — Magu by yourexcellency: 5:49pm
why not confirm yourself, Mr Thunderbolt?
15 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Neither Senate Nor DSS Can Stop My Fight Against Corruption — Magu by MrRhymes101(m): 5:49pm
But he is working Na! Let them leave him abeg
Don't like my post, I'm ugly
|Re: Neither Senate Nor DSS Can Stop My Fight Against Corruption — Magu by Plaintainboy: 5:49pm
Jokerman:
Mr sabi, what do you mean by his powers been limited? Magu can still lead an arrest to Saraki's house tomorrow and Saraki would honor it. In principle only the President can stop this man! If he lets him act forever, then be sure that he is backed by the full paraphernalia of office.
Educate yourself!
8 Likes
|Re: Neither Senate Nor DSS Can Stop My Fight Against Corruption — Magu by madridguy(m): 5:49pm
It's not the size of the dog in the fight, it's the size of the fight in the dog. I learned that courage was not the absence of fear, but the triumph over it. The brave man is not he who does not feel afraid, but he who conquers that fear.
FIRE ON MAGU, ALLAH HIS SOLIDLY BEHIND YOU.
21 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Neither Senate Nor DSS Can Stop My Fight Against Corruption — Magu by naija1stpikin: 5:49pm
very arrogant thieves. Who gave these clowns such power to disrespect the legislative?
8 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Neither Senate Nor DSS Can Stop My Fight Against Corruption — Magu by buoye1(m): 5:50pm
Your fight?
It's now personal?
Bros get lost
10 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Neither Senate Nor DSS Can Stop My Fight Against Corruption — Magu by adioolayi(m): 5:50pm
Washere man yii!
2 Likes
|Re: Neither Senate Nor DSS Can Stop My Fight Against Corruption — Magu by pmud11: 5:50pm
Oya nah, goodluck
1 Like
|Re: Neither Senate Nor DSS Can Stop My Fight Against Corruption — Magu by Dannyset(m): 5:50pm
Na by force?
This is the impunity we are talking about. The Senate might be wrong concerning this issue, but if you're bragging as if you own Nigeria and nobody can question your steps, then you're corrupt in your own self.
Let another person do the job if you've failed the laid down rules.
10 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Neither Senate Nor DSS Can Stop My Fight Against Corruption — Magu by dadavivo: 5:50pm
Magu seriously
7 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Neither Senate Nor DSS Can Stop My Fight Against Corruption — Magu by efilefun(m): 5:50pm
LOUD IT!!!!
naija1stpikin:Go to school illiterate its thief not thieve olodo
1 Like
|Re: Neither Senate Nor DSS Can Stop My Fight Against Corruption — Magu by Temptee101(m): 5:50pm
Yes! and the drama continues
Nigeria: Theatre of Comedy
1 Like
|Re: Neither Senate Nor DSS Can Stop My Fight Against Corruption — Magu by mmosac: 5:50pm
Go and be fighting corruption from home.. iranu
7 Likes 1 Share
