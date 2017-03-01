₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Kenyan Lady Sleeps With Her Best Friend's Husband, Sends Him Nudes, Gets Exposed by zoba88: 6:41pm On Mar 15
How would you react when you discover your best friend has been sleeping with your hubby?
A lady known as Ann Ahenda took to social media to express her frustration upon stumbling on irrefutable evidence of an illicit relationship between her husband and Olivia Apondi Agutu -who happens to be her best friend.
Olivia seemed to relish being drilled by Ann’s hubby and would even send him her ‘nunu’on whatsapp.
Here is what the lady showed on the popular Kilimani mums uncensored group:
I have experience the true meaning of betrayal. I never thought this will happen to me. OLIVIA APONDI AGUTU, your place is in HELL We use to be best of friends with this lady, and our husbands are like brothers for almost 5 years now.only for me to realize that I have been smiling with a python.
She and my husband are having affair behind our back.even though I know my husband can cheat I never expect it to be my best friend. after all we have been through OLIVIA?s pending days with you in the hospital and looking after you? And at that age with a 16th are old daughter and four boys you are still sending nude photos? you are wicked for real'
Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/03/woman-who-has-been-sleeping-and-sending.html?m=1
|Re: Kenyan Lady Sleeps With Her Best Friend's Husband, Sends Him Nudes, Gets Exposed by Negotiate: 6:49pm On Mar 15
Kai, wicked woman
|Re: Kenyan Lady Sleeps With Her Best Friend's Husband, Sends Him Nudes, Gets Exposed by tuscani: 7:00pm On Mar 15
Women !
|Re: Kenyan Lady Sleeps With Her Best Friend's Husband, Sends Him Nudes, Gets Exposed by pat1612(m): 7:07pm On Mar 15
See now guy finish enjoying and then
The guys above me should have given a chance to b ftc
Modified: guys above me it reach promise land i will not forget you
|Re: Kenyan Lady Sleeps With Her Best Friend's Husband, Sends Him Nudes, Gets Exposed by Ahmed0336(m): 7:59pm On Mar 15
These hoes aint loyal. Walksoutta thread.
|Re: Kenyan Lady Sleeps With Her Best Friend's Husband, Sends Him Nudes, Gets Exposed by nepapole(m): 8:03pm On Mar 15
Oloshos evriwia...
|Re: Kenyan Lady Sleeps With Her Best Friend's Husband, Sends Him Nudes, Gets Exposed by uboma(m): 8:05pm On Mar 15
another one from Kenya
|Re: Kenyan Lady Sleeps With Her Best Friend's Husband, Sends Him Nudes, Gets Exposed by Everblazinggg(f): 8:14pm On Mar 15
Na them, afonjas......
|Re: Kenyan Lady Sleeps With Her Best Friend's Husband, Sends Him Nudes, Gets Exposed by Nazeren: 8:23pm On Mar 15
What kind of wickedness is this?
|Re: Kenyan Lady Sleeps With Her Best Friend's Husband, Sends Him Nudes, Gets Exposed by Nazeren: 8:24pm On Mar 15
Good. Na Afonja go still kill you.
Everblazinggg:
|Re: Kenyan Lady Sleeps With Her Best Friend's Husband, Sends Him Nudes, Gets Exposed by Ihateafonja: 9:10pm On Mar 15
alright
|Re: Kenyan Lady Sleeps With Her Best Friend's Husband, Sends Him Nudes, Gets Exposed by Jajayi: 9:14pm On Mar 15
Lmao no be today dem snap dis photo?? Naija no get chill at allll
Ihateafonja:
|Re: Kenyan Lady Sleeps With Her Best Friend's Husband, Sends Him Nudes, Gets Exposed by Idydarling(f): 9:19pm On Mar 15
Ihateafonja:oga you're faster than ur shadow!!!
|Re: Kenyan Lady Sleeps With Her Best Friend's Husband, Sends Him Nudes, Gets Exposed by theSpark(m): 9:28pm On Mar 15
Ihateafonja:
This your meme is soooo apt but unfortunately I have no Fs to give about the topic either.
|Re: Kenyan Lady Sleeps With Her Best Friend's Husband, Sends Him Nudes, Gets Exposed by ZombieTERROR: 9:31pm On Mar 15
It's a crazy world though
I ain't surprised
One bit
|Re: Kenyan Lady Sleeps With Her Best Friend's Husband, Sends Him Nudes, Gets Exposed by Olufemiolaolu(m): 9:35pm On Mar 15
Everblazinggg:To slap ur kitty kat dry hungry me bimbo.
|Re: Kenyan Lady Sleeps With Her Best Friend's Husband, Sends Him Nudes, Gets Exposed by Keneking: 9:38pm On Mar 15
Mynd44 where are you sef
|Re: Kenyan Lady Sleeps With Her Best Friend's Husband, Sends Him Nudes, Gets Exposed by AngelicBeing: 9:48pm On Mar 15
uboma:Kenya and weird news are like suya & onions, bread & butter, fufu & afang soup, amala & ewedu, ogbono & pouded-yam
|Re: Kenyan Lady Sleeps With Her Best Friend's Husband, Sends Him Nudes, Gets Exposed by jasysandra(f): 9:58pm On Mar 15
What a shame..
Yeye friends every where
|Re: Kenyan Lady Sleeps With Her Best Friend's Husband, Sends Him Nudes, Gets Exposed by Onyenna(m): 10:04pm On Mar 15
Nke a gwuru m ike!....
|Re: Kenyan Lady Sleeps With Her Best Friend's Husband, Sends Him Nudes, Gets Exposed by SeniorZato(m): 10:45pm On Mar 15
The husband self no get shame oo
|Re: Kenyan Lady Sleeps With Her Best Friend's Husband, Sends Him Nudes, Gets Exposed by auntysimbiat(f): 10:45pm On Mar 15
Chei
|Re: Kenyan Lady Sleeps With Her Best Friend's Husband, Sends Him Nudes, Gets Exposed by pennywys: 10:45pm On Mar 15
Always Kenya
|Re: Kenyan Lady Sleeps With Her Best Friend's Husband, Sends Him Nudes, Gets Exposed by neonly: 10:46pm On Mar 15
Buhari y y
|Re: Kenyan Lady Sleeps With Her Best Friend's Husband, Sends Him Nudes, Gets Exposed by soberdrunk(m): 10:46pm On Mar 15
|Re: Kenyan Lady Sleeps With Her Best Friend's Husband, Sends Him Nudes, Gets Exposed by dhamstar(m): 10:46pm On Mar 15
ok
|Re: Kenyan Lady Sleeps With Her Best Friend's Husband, Sends Him Nudes, Gets Exposed by noetic5: 10:47pm On Mar 15
|Re: Kenyan Lady Sleeps With Her Best Friend's Husband, Sends Him Nudes, Gets Exposed by BestHyper(m): 10:47pm On Mar 15
Chaio
|Re: Kenyan Lady Sleeps With Her Best Friend's Husband, Sends Him Nudes, Gets Exposed by BiafraBushBoy(m): 10:47pm On Mar 15
Lol... Sawa bae
|Re: Kenyan Lady Sleeps With Her Best Friend's Husband, Sends Him Nudes, Gets Exposed by noetic5: 10:47pm On Mar 15
hehehe
