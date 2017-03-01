Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Events / Crying Mother Kisses Her Daughter On The Lips At Her Wedding Ceremony. Photos (26355 Views)

Bride And Groom Exchange Head-Wear At Their Wedding Ceremony. Photos / Ugandan Couple Drive In Open Truck After Their Wedding Ceremony. Photos / Souvenir Shared At A Wedding Ceremony(photos) (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (2) (Reply) (Go Down)





Here are screenshots gotten from the video shared online...



Source; A video footage of a crying mother kissing her daughter on the lips is currently trending online due to obvious reason... The newly wed bride Adesope Patrick-Okoh in a bid to console her mother who was crying profusely at her wedding ceremony -planted a kiss on her lips in front of the guests and this has got people talking.Here are screenshots gotten from the video shared online...Source; http://www.nationalhelm.net/2017/03/crying-mother-kisses-her-daughter-on.html 4 Likes

I could cry too 4 Likes 1 Share

Incestous? 12 Likes

cc; lalasticlala

The daughter should be the one crying.

Er not my biz tho.







wow! Yorubas and owambe Lol 13 Likes

good for them

I remember when i did my own wedding, our housemaids were dancing happily at the reception venue, i suspected them, I later learnt that they were rejoicing that aunty amaratrouble is getting married and leaving the house. Hahahahahahahaha. 99 Likes 1 Share

If a=b & b=c, then a=c. If bride kissed bride's mother & bride kissed husband, then......... Do you know mathsIf a=b & b=c, then a=c. If bride kissed bride's mother & bride kissed husband, then......... 4 Likes

Crying coz dry r about to separate wat lesbo has joined together

Amarabae:

I remember when i did my own wedding, our housemaids were dancing happily at the reception venue, i suspected them, I later learnt that they were rejoicing that aunty amaratrouble is getting married and leaving the house. Hahahahahahahaha. breast u no get, nyansh e no dey..

.......wetin ur hubby com marry? breast u no get, nyansh e no dey.........wetin ur hubby com marry? 21 Likes 1 Share

i smell lesi





I wept!



buh emmmm, ewwww @ those pomo lips! reminds me of my younger years when one Guy came to steal my Sis!I wept!buh emmmm, ewwww @ those pomo lips!

youngest85:

breast u no get, nyansh e no dey..

.......wetin ur hubby com marry?

I think your username is befitting. I think your username is befitting. 18 Likes

No one like mother 4 Likes

If na guy naw..they will say something else?

U mean d lips d husband go still kiss dat night!!!

Emotional reaction: It is normal 3 Likes

Cool

Same mouth the poor boy will kiss same day without washing her mouth....it's not hygienic 2 Likes

For those calling them incestuous. May God forgive y'all. 7 Likes

Cool stuff

youngest85:

breast u no get, nyansh e no dey..

.......wetin ur hubby com marry?

pervert!!! pervert!!! 9 Likes

youngest85:

breast u no get, nyansh e no dey..

.......wetin ur hubby com marry?



Some have sight but cannot ... Some have sight but cannot ... 10 Likes

d miracle of d last chance ......when a lady is at her prime, mother's experience sleepless night 1 Like

Love for only daughter.... Hml

ehya..but sorry to break it to you ma..your daughter is no longer a virgin.. 1 Like

Amarabae:

I remember when i did my own wedding, our housemaids were dancing happily at the reception venue, i suspected them, I later learnt that they were rejoicing that aunty amaratrouble is getting married and leaving the house. Hahahahahahahaha. I suspect u are aunty amaratrouble I suspect u are aunty amaratrouble 1 Like