Date: Wednesday, 15 March 2017 at 10:33 PM
Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Events / Crying Mother Kisses Her Daughter On The Lips At Her Wedding Ceremony. Photos
|Crying Mother Kisses Her Daughter On The Lips At Her Wedding Ceremony. Photos by PrettyCrystal: 7:22pm
A video footage of a crying mother kissing her daughter on the lips is currently trending online due to obvious reason... The newly wed bride Adesope Patrick-Okoh in a bid to console her mother who was crying profusely at her wedding ceremony -planted a kiss on her lips in front of the guests and this has got people talking.
Here are screenshots gotten from the video shared online...
Source; http://www.nationalhelm.net/2017/03/crying-mother-kisses-her-daughter-on.html
4 Likes
|Re: Crying Mother Kisses Her Daughter On The Lips At Her Wedding Ceremony. Photos by PrettyCrystal: 7:22pm
2 Likes
|Re: Crying Mother Kisses Her Daughter On The Lips At Her Wedding Ceremony. Photos by wahles(m): 7:23pm
I could cry too
4 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Crying Mother Kisses Her Daughter On The Lips At Her Wedding Ceremony. Photos by DickDastardly(m): 7:24pm
Incestous?
12 Likes
|Re: Crying Mother Kisses Her Daughter On The Lips At Her Wedding Ceremony. Photos by PrettyCrystal: 7:25pm
cc; lalasticlala
|Re: Crying Mother Kisses Her Daughter On The Lips At Her Wedding Ceremony. Photos by sweery(f): 7:29pm
The daughter should be the one crying.
Er not my biz tho.
wow! Yorubas and owambe Lol
13 Likes
|Re: Crying Mother Kisses Her Daughter On The Lips At Her Wedding Ceremony. Photos by dainformant(m): 7:30pm
good for them
|Re: Crying Mother Kisses Her Daughter On The Lips At Her Wedding Ceremony. Photos by Amarabae(f): 7:32pm
I remember when i did my own wedding, our housemaids were dancing happily at the reception venue, i suspected them, I later learnt that they were rejoicing that aunty amaratrouble is getting married and leaving the house. Hahahahahahahaha.
99 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Crying Mother Kisses Her Daughter On The Lips At Her Wedding Ceremony. Photos by Exponental(m): 7:32pm
Do you know maths If a=b & b=c, then a=c. If bride kissed bride's mother & bride kissed husband, then.........
4 Likes
|Re: Crying Mother Kisses Her Daughter On The Lips At Her Wedding Ceremony. Photos by youngest85(m): 7:33pm
Crying coz dry r about to separate wat lesbo has joined together
|Re: Crying Mother Kisses Her Daughter On The Lips At Her Wedding Ceremony. Photos by youngest85(m): 7:37pm
Amarabae:breast u no get, nyansh e no dey..
.......wetin ur hubby com marry?
21 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Crying Mother Kisses Her Daughter On The Lips At Her Wedding Ceremony. Photos by Ifeanyi4491(m): 7:38pm
i smell lesi
|Re: Crying Mother Kisses Her Daughter On The Lips At Her Wedding Ceremony. Photos by HARDDON: 7:52pm
reminds me of my younger years when one Guy came to steal my Sis!
I wept!
buh emmmm, ewwww @ those pomo lips!
|Re: Crying Mother Kisses Her Daughter On The Lips At Her Wedding Ceremony. Photos by thesicilian: 7:56pm
youngest85:I think your username is befitting.
18 Likes
|Re: Crying Mother Kisses Her Daughter On The Lips At Her Wedding Ceremony. Photos by nairalandfreak: 8:31pm
No one like mother
4 Likes
|Re: Crying Mother Kisses Her Daughter On The Lips At Her Wedding Ceremony. Photos by babyfaceafrica: 8:31pm
If na guy naw..they will say something else?
|Re: Crying Mother Kisses Her Daughter On The Lips At Her Wedding Ceremony. Photos by tigonana: 8:32pm
U mean d lips d husband go still kiss dat night!!!
|Re: Crying Mother Kisses Her Daughter On The Lips At Her Wedding Ceremony. Photos by datopaper(m): 8:32pm
Emotional reaction: It is normal
3 Likes
|Re: Crying Mother Kisses Her Daughter On The Lips At Her Wedding Ceremony. Photos by spartan117(m): 8:32pm
Cool
|Re: Crying Mother Kisses Her Daughter On The Lips At Her Wedding Ceremony. Photos by teebaxy(m): 8:33pm
Same mouth the poor boy will kiss same day without washing her mouth....it's not hygienic
2 Likes
|Re: Crying Mother Kisses Her Daughter On The Lips At Her Wedding Ceremony. Photos by fpeter(f): 8:33pm
For those calling them incestuous. May God forgive y'all.
7 Likes
|Re: Crying Mother Kisses Her Daughter On The Lips At Her Wedding Ceremony. Photos by Arebay(m): 8:33pm
Cool stuff
|Re: Crying Mother Kisses Her Daughter On The Lips At Her Wedding Ceremony. Photos by ladyF(f): 8:33pm
|Re: Crying Mother Kisses Her Daughter On The Lips At Her Wedding Ceremony. Photos by tens4real(m): 8:33pm
youngest85:pervert!!!
9 Likes
|Re: Crying Mother Kisses Her Daughter On The Lips At Her Wedding Ceremony. Photos by Admin401(f): 8:33pm
youngest85:
Some have sight but cannot ...
10 Likes
|Re: Crying Mother Kisses Her Daughter On The Lips At Her Wedding Ceremony. Photos by Philinho(m): 8:33pm
d miracle of d last chance ......when a lady is at her prime, mother's experience sleepless night
1 Like
|Re: Crying Mother Kisses Her Daughter On The Lips At Her Wedding Ceremony. Photos by blaqroy: 8:34pm
Love for only daughter.... Hml
|Re: Crying Mother Kisses Her Daughter On The Lips At Her Wedding Ceremony. Photos by henrydadon(m): 8:34pm
ehya..but sorry to break it to you ma..your daughter is no longer a virgin..
1 Like
|Re: Crying Mother Kisses Her Daughter On The Lips At Her Wedding Ceremony. Photos by spartan117(m): 8:34pm
Amarabae:I suspect u are aunty amaratrouble
1 Like
|Re: Crying Mother Kisses Her Daughter On The Lips At Her Wedding Ceremony. Photos by 1bkaye(f): 8:34pm
Feels
