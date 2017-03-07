Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Sports / UEFA Champions League Quarter Final Draw, 12 Noon Today (3936 Views)

Quadri Adebimpe, Nigeria's Youngest Referee To Officiate Champions League Match / Siasia Backs Dream Team Boycott Of Quarter-Final Against Denmark / Nigeria Vs Brazil: FIFA U-17 World Cup Quarter Finals (3 - 0) Live (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (2) (Reply) (Go Down)





Atletico Madrid (ESP)

Barcelona (ESP)

Bayern München (GER)

Borussia Dortmund (GER)

Juventus (ITA)

Leicester City (ENG)

Monaco (FRA)

Real Madrid (ESP, holders)



Spanish Teams - 3

German teams - 1

English teams - 1

Italian teams - 1

French teams - 1



Real Madrid is seeking to defend the title, a feat no club has achieved since the reformation of the League in 1992. Atletico Madrid (ESP)Barcelona (ESP)Bayern München (GER)Borussia Dortmund (GER)Juventus (ITA)Leicester City (ENG)Monaco (FRA)Real Madrid (ESP, holders)Real Madrid is seeking to defend the title, a feat no club has achieved since the reformation of the League in 1992.





When is the draw?

The draw will start at 12:00CET on Friday 17 March. It is taking place at UEFA headquarters in Nyon, Switzerland.



How can I follow the draw?

The draw will be streamed live on UEFA.com, with our DrawCentre also providing build-up, analysis and reaction during the course of the day.



Is it an open draw?

The quarter-final pairings are determined by an open draw in which no teams are seeded and clubs from the same national association can be drawn against each other. The side drawn first will play the first leg at home.



When will the matches be played?

The first legs will be on Tuesday 11 and Wednesday 12 April, with the returns on 18 and 19 April. When is the draw?The draw will start at 12:00CET on Friday 17 March. It is taking place at UEFA headquarters in Nyon, Switzerland.How can I follow the draw?The draw will be streamed live on UEFA.com, with our DrawCentre also providing build-up, analysis and reaction during the course of the day.Is it an open draw?The quarter-final pairings are determined by an open draw in which no teams are seeded and clubs from the same national association can be drawn against each other. The side drawn first will play the first leg at home.When will the matches be played?The first legs will be on Tuesday 11 and Wednesday 12 April, with the returns on 18 and 19 April. 1 Like 1 Share

I wish Leicester city the best of luck. 7 Likes

Shame to england teams. 1 Like

How they all started 2 Likes

PenisCaP:

Shame to england teams.

I thought Arsenal was useless, apparently, Manchester City is a whole new level of useless. I thought Arsenal was useless, apparently, Manchester City is a whole new level of useless.

Sanchez01:



I thought Arsenal was useless, apparently, Manchester City is a whole new level of useless.



Im tellin u... they couldnt maintain their 2 goals advantage to qualify atleast if u cant win. Im tellin u... they couldnt maintain their 2 goals advantage to qualify atleast if u cant win. 4 Likes

Full-time at Stade Louis II. Monaco are THROUGH to the quarter-final of the Champions League thanks to a 3-1 win over Manchester City on the night, and a 6-6 away goals win on aggregate. The vital goal came from Bakayoko 13 minutes from time as he sent a bullet header home to send Pep Guardiola's men out. Thanks for joining us, see you next time.

I'm supporting juve or Leicester for the trophy 1 Like



Following Arsenal's humiliating exit at the hands of Bayern Munich, England will be represented by just one team: Leicester City.



The Foxes, who have been rejuvenated under new manager Craig Shakespeare, defeated Sevilla on Tuesday night in a thrilling second leg.



Manchester City seemingly had the best chance of making the quarter-finals after winning their first leg against Monaco with a thrilling 5-3 win at the Etihad, but were defeated on away goals after a 3-1 defeat in Monaco. Following Arsenal's humiliating exit at the hands of Bayern Munich, England will be represented by just one team: Leicester City.The Foxes, who have been rejuvenated under new manager Craig Shakespeare, defeated Sevilla on Tuesday night in a thrilling second leg.Manchester City seemingly had the best chance of making the quarter-finals after winning their first leg against Monaco with a thrilling 5-3 win at the Etihad, but were defeated on away goals after a 3-1 defeat in Monaco.





Real Madrid is seeking to defend the title, a feat no club has achieved since the reformation of the League in 1992. The Spanish giants also record the highest number of Champion League trophies (11) to be won by any European Team since the inception of the tournament. Real Madrid is seeking to defend the title, a feat no club has achieved since the reformation of the League in 1992. The Spanish giants also record the highest number of Champion League trophies (11) to be won by any European Team since the inception of the tournament.

FunkyMetahuman:

I'm supporting juve or Leicester for the trophy Leicester City kwa? The team would be roasted before they get to the final. Leicester City kwa? The team would be roasted before they get to the final.

Sanchez01:



Leicester City kwa? The team would be roasted before they get to the final. people like you said the same last year that they cannot win the league even with 5 games to go.



Here we are.



Champions league, all the big english team are out, leceister still doing it. Even against sevilla, number 3 in spanish league. Don't forget they also topped their table.



When they win it again, I wonder what you are going to say next.



For me, I want them to play borusia in quater and barcelona in semis. I'm sure they can stun barca. people like you said the same last year that they cannot win the league even with 5 games to go.Here we are.Champions league, all the big english team are out, leceister still doing it. Even against sevilla, number 3 in spanish league. Don't forget they also topped their table.When they win it again, I wonder what you are going to say next.For me, I want them to play borusia in quater and barcelona in semis. I'm sure they can stun barca. 2 Likes

FunkyMetahuman:

people like you said the same last year that they cannot win the league even with 5 games to go.



Here we are.



Champions league, all the big english team are out, leceister still doing it. When they win it again, I wonder what you are going to say next.



For me, I want them to play borusia in quater and barcelona in semis. I'm sure they can stun barca. Not true, I totally supported them all through last year in the EPL.



However, don't even think the UCL is anything close to the EPL. We all saw how a 'whole' Arsenal was reduced to nothing, and how a Pep Guardiola Manchester City was seen out by Monaco.



Experience too would have counted for Leicester City, but unfortunately, they are not regulars in the tournament. Except the draw matches the big guns against one another would Leicester City have a chance. But here is the truth, I don't even see them going past Monaco or Atletico. Not true, I totally supported them all through last year in the EPL.However, don't even think the UCL is anything close to the EPL. We all saw how a 'whole' Arsenal was reduced to nothing, and how a Pep Guardiola Manchester City was seen out by Monaco.Experience too would have counted for Leicester City, but unfortunately, they are not regulars in the tournament. Except the draw matches the big guns against one another would Leicester City have a chance. But here is the truth, I don't even see them going past Monaco or Atletico.

Sanchez01:



Not true, I totally supported them all through last year in the EPL.



However, don't even think the UCL is anything close to the EPL. We all saw how a 'whole' Arsenal was reduced to nothing, and how a Pep Guardiola Manchester City was seen out by Monaco.



Experience too would have counted for Leicester City, but unfortunately, they are not regulars in the tournament. Except the draw matches the big guns against one another would Leicester City have a chance. But here is the truth, I don't even see them going past Monaco or Atletico. experience don't always win games.



If football has taught anything, anybody can beat anybody.



Leicester came from regulation and won premier league, same stunt rb leipzig almost pulled in german bundles liga.

They topped the ucl table without experience and they defeated sevilla with shitload of experience in europe.



Anything can happen In football. Leceister can really suprise the world. They have what it takes.



Forget million pounds players. They are just humans like leceister players. experience don't always win games.If football has taught anything, anybody can beat anybody.Leicester came from regulation and won premier league, same stunt rb leipzig almost pulled in german bundles liga.They topped the ucl table without experience and they defeated sevilla with shitload of experience in europe.Anything can happen In football. Leceister can really suprise the world. They have what it takes.Forget million pounds players. They are just humans like leceister players. 1 Like

FunkyMetahuman:

experience don't always win games.



If football has taught anything, anybody can beat anybody.



Leicester came from regulation and won premier league, same stunt rb leipzig almost pulled in german bundles liga.

They topped the ucl table without experience and they defeated sevilla with shitload of experience in europe.



Anything can happen. In football. Leceister can really suprise the world. That have what it takes.

At the emboldened, I totally disagree if that is in reference to the Champions League.



The atmosphere in a champions League match is overwhelming. The stadium might be the same the players have been used to but the tournament and the mindset accompanying it can be consuming.



Seeing how Monaco overwhelmed Manchester City is a typical example of the Champions League experience.



Comparing a league match to the UCL is like comparing slumber to death. Most times, the bigger teams end up winning as opposed to the league were anyone takes the day. Ask yourself when was the last time a smaller team won the Champions League.



Even as crazy as Atletico is, the best they can do is get to the finals. And as much as they beat Barcelona and Real Madrid in the League, they are an entirely different team when playing Real in particular.



Yes, they went ahead of Sevilla because Sevilla in itself is a that is more exposed to the Europa League. These teams know where their strength lie. A Real or Barcelona side would struggle in the Europa, particularly against those unknown names because the mentality is not all too familiar to them.



The Champions League is not really a shocking league. It is no brainer that some set of teams have been winning it for over a decade.



There are super humans in the game and we have just two around presently. Google players and managers' comments about Messi and Ronaldo.



By the way, did you figure out why Arsenal was massacred by Bayern? Because there are more million pounds players in one of the teams than the other. At the emboldened, I totally disagree if that is in reference to the Champions League.The atmosphere in a champions League match is overwhelming. The stadium might be the same the players have been used to but the tournament and the mindset accompanying it can be consuming.Seeing how Monaco overwhelmed Manchester City is a typical example of the Champions League experience.Comparing a league match to the UCL is like comparing slumber to death. Most times, the bigger teams end up winning as opposed to the league were anyone takes the day. Ask yourself when was the last time a smaller team won the Champions League.Even as crazy as Atletico is, the best they can do is get to the finals. And as much as they beat Barcelona and Real Madrid in the League, they are an entirely different team when playing Real in particular.Yes, they went ahead of Sevilla because Sevilla in itself is a that is more exposed to the Europa League. These teams know where their strength lie. A Real or Barcelona side would struggle in the Europa, particularly against those unknown names because the mentality is not all too familiar to them.The Champions League is not really a shocking league. It is no brainer that some set of teams have been winning it for over a decade.There are super humans in the game and we have just two around presently. Google players and managers' comments about Messi and Ronaldo.By the way, did you figure out why Arsenal was massacred by Bayern? Because there are more million pounds players in one of the teams than the other. 5 Likes

Sanchez01:



At the emboldened, I totally disagree if that is in reference to the Champions League.



The atmosphere in a champions League match is overwhelming. The stadium might be the same the players have been used to but the tournament and the mindset accompanying it can be consuming.



Seeing how Monaco overwhelmed Manchester City is a typical example of the Champions League experience.



Comparing a league match to the UCL is like comparing slumber to death. Most times, the bigger teams end up winning as opposed to the league were anyone takes the day. Ask yourself when was the last time a smaller team won the Champions League.



Even as crazy as Atletico is, the best they can do is get to the finals. And as much as they beat Barcelona and Real Madrid in the League, they are an entirely different team when playing Real in particular.



Yes, they went ahead of Sevilla because Sevilla in itself is a that is more exposed to the Europa League. These teams know where their strength lie. A Real or Barcelona side would struggle in the Europa, particularly against those unknown names because the mentality is not all too familiar to them.



The Champions League is not really a shocking league. It is no brainer that some set of teams have been winning it for over a decade.



There are super humans in the game and we have just two around presently. Google players and managers' comments about Messi and Ronaldo.



By the way, did you figure out why Arsenal was massacred by Bayern? Because there are more million pounds players in one of the teams than the other. experience don't always win games doesn't mean experience is not needed.



There are instances where experience is need, like champions league final between real and athletico.



The same aresnal have been to champions league final with the same coach yet got demolished by bayern muchen.



By the way, monaco has almost the same level of experience as mancity, even man city had a edge because they got to semis last years.

But football don't always work like that.



Like I said, sevilla had so many experience in europe, yet got knocked out by a first timer and number 15 on epl league table. That should tell you something.



I'm sure if they pair leceister with athletico with all the experience, they have 50% chance of progressing. That's why I said experience don't always determine football but team performance.



Even madrid defeated athletico because they had better team not experience. experience don't always win games doesn't mean experience is not needed.There are instances where experience is need, like champions league final between real and athletico.The same aresnal have been to champions league final with the same coach yet got demolished by bayern muchen.By the way, monaco has almost the same level of experience as mancity, even man city had a edge because they got to semis last years.But football don't always work like that.Like I said, sevilla had so many experience in europe, yet got knocked out by a first timer and number 15 on epl league table. That should tell you something.I'm sure if they pair leceister with athletico with all the experience, they have 50% chance of progressing. That's why I said experience don't always determine football but team performance.Even madrid defeated athletico because they had better team not experience.

FunkyMetahuman:

experience don't always win games doesn't mean experience is not needed.

I don't agree, still. Experience is still the only relevant thing in football. It could happen that the underdogs might upset the big dogs but you don't see it happen every time.



There are instances where experience is need, like champions league final between real and athletico. Not true! Lack of exposure and experience to and in the league has been the primary reason why the big guns has been winning the tourney since its reformation in 1992. As a matter of fact, ONLY three (3) average teams have only managed to lift the trophy since 1992 (25 solid years!). You think this is by accident?



The same arsenal have been to champions league final with the same coach yet got demolished by bayern muchen. Arsenal was once a force in Europe, especially during their golden years when they had the likes Henry, Pires, Campbell, Vieira, Bergkamp and Ljunberg. The 15 year-old players they sign for 2,000 pounds these days would only come back for many years to come. Arsenal has only played a final since the UCL inception and that was against Barcelona in 2006 (I still remember like it was yesterday).



By the way, monaco has almost the same level of experience as mancity, even man city had a edge because they got to semis last years. But football don't always work like that. Monaco is much more experienced than Manchester City! City only came into the European scene recently. Monaco has been there before now. We are talking a club that the likes of Thierry Henry, Lilian Thuram, Fabien Barthez, Marco Simone, George Weah, Ludovic Giuly and David Trezeguet. When did City start?



Like I said, Sevilla had so many experience in Europe, yet got knocked out by a first timer and number 15 on epl league table. That should tell you something. Sevilla has never played a Champions League final let alone win before. Interestingly, Sevilla has won five (5) Europa League trophies, and is the current club with the most Europa trophy. I guess that tells us a lot about them, yeah? They even tried this year. Normally, they would crash out early and then go on to the Europa League to claim it.



I'm sure if they pair leceister with athletico with all the experience, they have 50% chance of progressing. That's why I said experience don't always determine football but team performance. This is so funny!



Atletico is one club every manager and club pray to avoid like a plague, owing to their disciplined, physical, defensive style of play. Ask Barcelona, Madrid, Chelsea and Bayern. Leicester City have been impressive so far but trust me, Atletico would frustrate them out. They are a three-time finalist (losing twice to Real and once to Bayern).



Even madrid defeated athletico because they had better team not experience. See, I am a Madridsta and I would tell you the Gospel truth, we won those two finals against them because Atletico does not recognize a final from a regular match. The same does not apply to Real Madrid. Madrid might be sloppy all through the tournament, but trust me, they play like they are on drugs in a Champions League final. Earlier you mentioned that all players are the same, now, you're saying Madrid had a better team. Funny! How did they get the 'better players' to make a team? Is it not by spending excessively on experienced players? City spends too, but have you ever asked why they struggled against Monaco when the likes of Yaya Toure was sidelined?



Experience is Champions League and Champions League is experience. You cannot win the UCL with a total of players valued at 100 million pounds. Ask Arsenal I don't agree, still. Experience is still the only relevant thing in football. It could happen that the underdogs might upset the big dogs but you don't see it happen every time.Not true! Lack of exposure and experience to and in the league has been the primary reason why the big guns has been winning the tourney since its reformation in 1992. As a matter of fact, ONLY three (3) average teams have only managed to lift the trophy since 1992 (25 solid years!). You think this is by accident?Arsenal was once a force in Europe, especially during their golden years when they had the likes Henry, Pires, Campbell, Vieira, Bergkamp and Ljunberg. The 15 year-old players they sign for 2,000 pounds these days would only come back for many years to come. Arsenal has only played a final since the UCL inception and that was against Barcelona in 2006 (I still remember like it was yesterday).Monaco is much more experienced than Manchester City! City only came into the European scene recently. Monaco has been there before now. We are talking a club that the likes of Thierry Henry, Lilian Thuram, Fabien Barthez, Marco Simone, George Weah, Ludovic Giuly and David Trezeguet. When did City start?Sevilla has never played a Champions League final let alone win before. Interestingly, Sevilla has won five (5) Europa League trophies, and is the current club with the most Europa trophy. I guess that tells us a lot about them, yeah? They even tried this year. Normally, they would crash out early and then go on to the Europa League to claim it.This is so funny!Atletico is one club every manager and club pray to avoid like a plague, owing to their disciplined, physical, defensive style of play. Ask Barcelona, Madrid, Chelsea and Bayern. Leicester City have been impressive so far but trust me, Atletico would frustrate them out. They are a three-time finalist (losing twice to Real and once to Bayern).See, I am a Madridsta and I would tell you the Gospel truth, we won those two finals against them because Atletico does not recognize a final from a regular match. The same does not apply to Real Madrid. Madrid might be sloppy all through the tournament, but trust me, they play like they are on drugs in a Champions League final. Earlier you mentioned that all players are the same, now, you're saying Madrid had a better team. Funny! How did they get the 'better players' to make a team? Is it not by spending excessively on experienced players? City spends too, but have you ever asked why they struggled against Monaco when the likes of Yaya Toure was sidelined?Experience is Champions League and Champions League is experience. You cannot win the UCL with a total of players valued at 100 million pounds. Ask Arsenal 2 Likes

One debutant, two unbeaten teams and four clubs who made it this far last season – meet the 2016/17 UEFA Champions League quarter-finalists.



Atlético Madrid (ESP)

This season: P8 W6 D1 L1 F11 A4

Most-started XI: Oblak; Vrsaljko, Godín, Savić, Filipe Luís; Saúl, Gabi, Koke, Carrasco; Griezmann, Gameiro.

Last QF: 2015/16 (won 3-2 v Barcelona)

QF record: W5 L3

Top scorer: Antoine Griezmann (4)

Most assists: Antoine Griezmann (2)

Barcelona (ESP)

This season: P8 W6 D0 L2 F26 A9

Most-started XI: Ter Stegen; Roberto, Piqué, Mascherano, Alba; Busquets, Rakitić, Iniesta; Neymar, Suárez, Messi.

Last QF: 2015/16 (lost 3-2 v Atlético Madrid)

QF record: W14 L4

Top scorer: Lionel Messi (11)

Most assists: Neymar ( This season: P8 W6 D0 L2 F26 A9Most-started XI: Ter Stegen; Roberto, Piqué, Mascherano, Alba; Busquets, Rakitić, Iniesta; Neymar, Suárez, Messi.Last QF: 2015/16 (lost 3-2 v Atlético Madrid)QF record: W14 L4Top scorer: Lionel Messi (11)Most assists: Neymar (

Bayern München (GER)

This season: P8 W6 D0 L2 F24 A8

Most-started XI: Neuer; Lahm, Hummels, Martínez, Alaba; Vidal, Thiago, Alonso; Robben, Lewandowski, Costa.

Last QF: 2015/16 (won 3-2 v Benfica)

QF record: W18 L9

Top scorer: Robert Lewandowski (7)

Most assists: Thiago Alcántara/Douglas Costa (2)

Borussia Dortmund (GER)

This season: P8 W5 D2 L1 F25 A10

Most-started XI: Bürki; Piszczek, Sokratis, Bartra; Schmelzer, Guerreiro, Weigl; Pulišić, Castro, Dembélé; Aubameyang.

Last QF: 2013/14 (lost 3-2 v Real Madrid)

QF record: W4 L3

Top scorer: Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (7)

Most assists: Ousmane Dembélé (4)

Juventus (ITA)

This season: P8 W6 D2 L0 F14 A2

Most-started XI: Buffon; Dani Alves, Bonucci, Chiellini, Alex Sandro; Pjanić, Khedira; Cuadrado, Dybala, Mandžukić; Higuaín.

Last QF: 2014/15 (won 1-0 v Monaco)

QF record: W11 L5

Top scorer: Gonzalo Higuaín (3)

Most assists: Miralem Pjanić (2)

Leicester City (ENG)

This season: P8 W5 D1 L2 F10 A8

Most-started XI: Schmeichel; Simpson, Huth, Morgan, Fuchs; Mahrez, Drinkwater, Ndidi, Albrighton; Vardy, Okazaki.

Last QF: first appearance

Top scorer: Riyad Mahrez (4)

Most assists: Riyah Mahrez (2)

Monaco (FRA)

This season: P8 W4 D2 L2 F15 A13 (excluding qualifying)

Most-started XI: Subašić; Sidibé, Glik, Jemerson, Mendy; Fabinho, Bakayoko, Lemar; Bernardo Silva, Falcao, Mbappé.

Last QF: 2014/15 (lost 1-0 v Juventus)

QF record: W2 L2

Top scorer: Radamel Falcao (4)

Most assists: five players have one assist

Real Madrid (ESP, holders)

This season: P8 W5 D3 L0 F22 A12

Most-started XI: Navas; Carvajal, Ramos, Varane, Marcelo; Kroos, James, Modrić; Bale, Benzema, Ronaldo.

Last QF: 2015/16 (won 3-2 v Wolfsburg)

QF record: W27 L6

Top scorer: Karim Benzema (5)

Most assists: Cristiano Ronaldo (6) This season: P8 W5 D3 L0 F22 A12Most-started XI: Navas; Carvajal, Ramos, Varane, Marcelo; Kroos, James, Modrić; Bale, Benzema, Ronaldo.Last QF: 2015/16 (won 3-2 v Wolfsburg)QF record: W27 L6Top scorer: Karim Benzema (5)Most assists: Cristiano Ronaldo (6)

my prediction barcelona vs Monaco Bayern vs juventus atletico vs Leicester Madrid vs dortumond 1 Like

Sanchez01:





I don't agree, still. Experience is still the only relevant thing in football. It could happen that the underdogs might upset the big dogs but you don't see it happen every time.





Not true! Lack of exposure and experience to and in the league has been the primary reason why the big guns has been winning the tourney since its reformation in 1992. As a matter of fact, ONLY three (3) average teams have only managed to lift the trophy since 1992 (25 solid years!). You think this is by accident?





Arsenal was once a force in Europe, especially during their golden years when they had the likes Henry, Pires, Campbell, Vieira, Bergkamp and Ljunberg. The 15 year-old players they sign for 2,000 pounds these days would only come back for many years to come. Arsenal has only played a final since the UCL inception and that was against Barcelona in 2006 (I still remember like it was yesterday).





Monaco is much more experienced than Manchester City! City only came into the European scene recently. Monaco has been there before now. We are talking a club that the likes of Thierry Henry, Lilian Thuram, Fabien Barthez, Marco Simone, George Weah, Ludovic Giuly and David Trezeguet. When did City start?





Sevilla has never played a Champions League final let alone win before. Interestingly, Sevilla has won five (5) Europa League trophies, and is the current club with the most Europa trophy. I guess that tells us a lot about them, yeah? They even tried this year. Normally, they would crash out early and then go on to the Europa League to claim it.





This is so funny!



Atletico is one club every manager and club pray to avoid like a plague, owing to their disciplined, physical, defensive style of play. Ask Barcelona, Madrid, Chelsea and Bayern. Leicester City have been impressive so far but trust me, Atletico would frustrate them out. They are a three-time finalist (losing twice to Real and once to Bayern).





See, I am a Madridsta and I would tell you the Gospel truth, we won those two finals against them because Atletico does not recognize a final from a regular match. The same does not apply to Real Madrid. Madrid might be sloppy all through the tournament, but trust me, they play like they are on drugs in a Champions League final. Earlier you mentioned that all players are the same, now, you're saying Madrid had a better team. Funny! How did they get the 'better players' to make a team? Is it not by spending excessively on experienced players? City spends too, but have you ever asked why they struggled against Monaco when the likes of Yaya Toure was sidelined?



Experience is Champions League and Champions League is experience. You cannot win the UCL with a total of players valued at 100 million pounds. Ask Arsenal





you said experience is all it takes, then I gave you example of sevilla which clearly have greater experience in the knock out stages of ucl than leceister and huge european record, why didn't they use this experience to beat leceister?



I also talked about topping the group, do you know the teams that were in leceister group? Fc porto, (2 times champions league winner and constant participant)

Clubb brugge, always regular in champions league, yet Leicester with zero experience did not only defeated these guys, but won the table and you still think experience is everything huh?







Let's see the record between real madrid and athletico, both in form and out of form? Who has more wins and loses? Even its clear to the blind that real madrid had a better team and more desciplined than athletico, that's why they won not any experience.



Its like saying northinham forest ( two times champions league winner) will use their experience and their current shitty team to beat arsenal in champions league final (while this is possible) but we all knew the odds will be against them, just like the odds are against athletico because real madrid are the better side.





As for arsenal, exactly the same point I was making with athletico and real madrid.

Arsenal used to be a force to reckon with the likes of henry etc but suddenly, things change when good players left the club and team is in awful state. Even with all the experiences in the world, a team like that willl never beat the likes of bayern or barca or madrid when it mattered most.



I agreed though, leceister doesn't have all it takes to win ucl in terms of expensive world class players, but they have one thing though, the ability to stun any team no matter how big,(thanks to their doggedness) they just might use it to win the champions league like they did with premier league.

So its not right to write them off. you said experience is all it takes, then I gave you example of sevilla which clearly have greater experience in the knock out stages of ucl than leceister and huge european record, why didn't they use this experience to beat leceister?I also talked about topping the group, do you know the teams that were in leceister group? Fc porto, (2 times champions league winner and constant participant)Clubb brugge, always regular in champions league, yet Leicester with zero experience did not only defeated these guys, but won the table and you still think experience is everything huh?Let's see the record between real madrid and athletico, both in form and out of form? Who has more wins and loses? Even its clear to the blind that real madrid had a better team and more desciplined than athletico, that's why they won not any experience.Its like saying northinham forest ( two times champions league winner) will use their experience and their current shitty team to beat arsenal in champions league final (while this is possible) but we all knew the odds will be against them, just like the odds are against athletico because real madrid are the better side.As for arsenal, exactly the same point I was making with athletico and real madrid.Arsenal used to be a force to reckon with the likes of henry etc but suddenly, things change when good players left the club and team is in awful state. Even with all the experiences in the world, a team like that willl never beat the likes of bayern or barca or madrid when it mattered most.I agreed though, leceister doesn't have all it takes to win ucl in terms of expensive world class players, but they have one thing though, the ability to stun any team no matter how big,(thanks to their doggedness) they just might use it to win the champions league like they did with premier league.So its not right to write them off. 1 Like

Sanchez01:



Leicester City kwa? The team would be roasted before they get to the final. Leicester city with ll make it to the final and carry the cup Leicester city with ll make it to the final and carry the cup

I predicted Barca scoring 6 against PSG. Now, I am predicting their exit at the quarter final stage.

Mmm is fully back, u need an active and responsive guider

Hello faithfull participant of Mmm Nigeria. I welcome u all back to d second rocking of Mmm. The stage is set and all the technical glitches now fixed.

1. 2016 mavro payment now fully implemented.

2. Change of guider button now functioning



These among others are a great improvement. I would like to encourage you all to be part of my structure by making me your guider.



I am very active, ready and willing to sacrifice my time and help you with any query and attention you might need with your Mmm account.



To make me your guider follow d steps below



From your personal office, click on mypage then click on guider, then click select guider, type (believedoitbest@gmail.com) then save.



Once u av make me your guider, send me a Hi msg on WhatsApp #08160664790 and u shall be added to my Whatsapp guider group update page.



Let's solve all d issues together, it won't be all about you alone.

Thanks