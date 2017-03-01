Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / My Father Gives Me N500 Each Time He Sleeps With Me, 15-yr-old Reveals (5769 Views)

By Evelyn Usman LAGOS—A 15-year-year-old girl, yesterday, narrated in tears how her 42-year-old father had been sleeping with her and her elder sister since their mother left them two years ago. She said her father gives her N500 each time he wants to sleep with her. Her father, I. D. Idowu, was arrested by policemen at Ketu Division after a concerned neighbour reported the act.





Vanguard learned that the suspect’s wife left her matrimonial home two years ago when she discovered that her husband was sleeping with their 17-year-old daughter. But her husband was said to have insisted that she left without either of their three children, all girls, who were aged 17, 13 and eight, respectively. Vanguard gathered that the eldest child, unable to bear the abuse, left their Ketu home, abandoning her siblings to their fate. Idowu, as alleged by his second child, usually gave her N500 whenever he wanted to sleep with her. How neighbour exposed him The Senior Secondary School, SS, 1 student said: “My father started sleeping with me two years ago, while I was 13 years. The first time he came, he gave me N500 and forced himself on me. “After that day, I did not allow him to touch me again.





The second time he did it, he gave me N500 again. He usually comes to me in the day and night. “So far, he has had sex with me three times and usually gave me N500. I rebuffed him several times.” Vanguard gathered that a curious neighbour interrogated the girl and she opened up, consequent upon which her father was arrested.



http://www.vanguardngr.com/2017/03/father-gives-n500-time-sleeps-15-yr-old-reveals/

Time to blow that end time trumpet. 4 Likes

HAAA

Make dis world jus end alredi.

Evil father from the pit of hell,but what's the pleasure he drives from his daughter for god's sake

3 Likes

sick man

Useless man..abeg make dem carry the man go zoo make e spend 5 minute with lion abeg.

Rubbish and incense

o no no no no no noooooooooooooooo



where is my gun i must kill that useless father. How own earth will a man get sexually attracted to his on daughter,your blood. This world don finish for here ooooooooooooo 1 Like

NCAN MOSUL BRANCH 1 Like

Unbelievable!

nepapole:

Make dis world jus end alredi.



I beg please!



End for where?



When I never do party and buy Range-Rover for all the participants. I never enjoy reach abeg. E fit end for everybody individually and not general I beg please!End for where?When I never do party and buy Range-Rover for all the participants. I never enjoy reach abeg. E fit end for everybody individually and not general 1 Like

“My father started sleeping with me two years ago, while I was 13 years. The first time he came, he gave me N500 and forced himself on me."





Too bad!

End time fada! He did not even find it repulsive to sleep with his own blood daughter?? He's cursed in this life and in the one to come. Tufiakwa!!!

Bastard father

The mother of the girl is stupid and foolish...she discovered she was living with a dog in human flesh and decided to abandon her children with such a beast ! What sort of wisdom is that ? Now the incestrous act continues from the first born to the second born ....what type of nonsense is this? May the thunder of God come upon such an animal calling himself father in Jesus name. 3 Likes 1 Share

this life

Crazy mofo***if u want to do the do*jes go down dat lane @8pm at the oda side of the road,,,u will see plenty holes to penetrate with dah amount,,instead of rubbishing ur own daughter

IDOWU....hmmmm can someone pls remind me the tribe again 2 Likes 1 Share

But where is Angel Gabriel? Did he misplace the trumpet? Whys he delaying? 1 Like

End time father... d mum is also @ fault for leaving her female kids wit such a man even after knowin wat he's capable of doing. May God help us o 1 Like

I blame the mother for dis



Wen she suspected her husband was sleeping with dere daughter, wat measures did she take for it not to occur again?



Nd now she left her matrimonial home without her daughters 1 Like

Useless Father.



Why are some crime very common with some people. Like literally.



Check drug u can guess



Check all this kind of rubbish u can guess.

I am still wondering how your blood can make your dik stand

INCEST! Cursed father and irresponsible mother.

coolesmile:

Time to blow that end time trumpet. why not blow the one in your church? why not blow the one in your church?

End time fada