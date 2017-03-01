₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,765,413 members, 3,423,671 topics. Date: Friday, 17 March 2017 at 11:51 AM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / My Father Gives Me N500 Each Time He Sleeps With Me, 15-yr-old Reveals (5769 Views)
FFK: Jimoh Ibrahim A Ritualist, Sleeps In Coffin, Anus Overstretched From Sodomy / Each Time I Travel On Benin-ore Express Road, I Can't But Say God Bless GEJ / I Dumped Nyako For Atiku Because He Gave Me N500 Million- Adamawa Governor (1) (2) (3) (4)
|My Father Gives Me N500 Each Time He Sleeps With Me, 15-yr-old Reveals by attacker321: 11:02am
By Evelyn Usman LAGOS—A 15-year-year-old girl, yesterday, narrated in tears how her 42-year-old father had been sleeping with her and her elder sister since their mother left them two years ago. She said her father gives her N500 each time he wants to sleep with her. Her father, I. D. Idowu, was arrested by policemen at Ketu Division after a concerned neighbour reported the act.
http://www.vanguardngr.com/2017/03/father-gives-n500-time-sleeps-15-yr-old-reveals/
|Re: My Father Gives Me N500 Each Time He Sleeps With Me, 15-yr-old Reveals by coolesmile: 11:04am
Time to blow that end time trumpet.
4 Likes
|Re: My Father Gives Me N500 Each Time He Sleeps With Me, 15-yr-old Reveals by Cutehector(m): 11:05am
HAAA
|Re: My Father Gives Me N500 Each Time He Sleeps With Me, 15-yr-old Reveals by nepapole(m): 11:18am
Make dis world jus end alredi.
|Re: My Father Gives Me N500 Each Time He Sleeps With Me, 15-yr-old Reveals by kelechi50: 11:21am
Evil father from the pit of hell,but what's the pleasure he drives from his daughter for god's sake
|Re: My Father Gives Me N500 Each Time He Sleeps With Me, 15-yr-old Reveals by AngelicBeing: 11:22am
3 Likes
|Re: My Father Gives Me N500 Each Time He Sleeps With Me, 15-yr-old Reveals by henrydadon(m): 11:23am
sick man
|Re: My Father Gives Me N500 Each Time He Sleeps With Me, 15-yr-old Reveals by Moreoffaith(m): 11:24am
Useless man..abeg make dem carry the man go zoo make e spend 5 minute with lion abeg.
|Re: My Father Gives Me N500 Each Time He Sleeps With Me, 15-yr-old Reveals by Drversatile: 11:24am
Rubbish and incense
|Re: My Father Gives Me N500 Each Time He Sleeps With Me, 15-yr-old Reveals by Godswillnwaoma(m): 11:24am
o no no no no no noooooooooooooooo
where is my gun i must kill that useless father. How own earth will a man get sexually attracted to his on daughter,your blood. This world don finish for here ooooooooooooo
1 Like
|Re: My Father Gives Me N500 Each Time He Sleeps With Me, 15-yr-old Reveals by AngelicBeing: 11:24am
Vanguard learned that the suspect’s wife left her matrimonial home two years ago when she discovered that her husband was sleeping with their 17-year-old daughter. But her husband was said to have insisted that she left without either of their three children, all girls, who were aged 17, 13 and eight, respectively. Vanguard gathered that the eldest child, unable to bear the abuse, left their Ketu home, abandoning her siblings to their fate. Idowu, as alleged by his second child, usually gave her N500 whenever he wanted to sleep with her. How neighbour exposed him The Senior Secondary School, SS, 1 student said: “My father started sleeping with me two years ago, while I was 13 years. The first time he came, he gave me N500 and forced himself on me. “After that day, I did not allow him to touch me again.
The second time he did it, he gave me N500 again. He usually comes to me in the day and night. “So far, he has had sex with me three times and usually gave me N500. I rebuffed him several times.” Vanguard gathered that a curious neighbour interrogated the girl and she opened up, consequent upon which her father was arrested.
http://www.vanguardngr.com/2017/03/father-gives-n500-time-sleeps-15-yr-old-reveals/
1 Like
|Re: My Father Gives Me N500 Each Time He Sleeps With Me, 15-yr-old Reveals by IJOBA2: 11:25am
NCAN MOSUL BRANCH
1 Like
|Re: My Father Gives Me N500 Each Time He Sleeps With Me, 15-yr-old Reveals by hermosa7: 11:25am
Unbelievable!
|Re: My Father Gives Me N500 Each Time He Sleeps With Me, 15-yr-old Reveals by Benekruku(m): 11:25am
nepapole:
I beg please!
End for where?
When I never do party and buy Range-Rover for all the participants. I never enjoy reach abeg. E fit end for everybody individually and not general
1 Like
|Re: My Father Gives Me N500 Each Time He Sleeps With Me, 15-yr-old Reveals by Flexherbal(m): 11:25am
“My father started sleeping with me two years ago, while I was 13 years. The first time he came, he gave me N500 and forced himself on me."
Too bad!
|Re: My Father Gives Me N500 Each Time He Sleeps With Me, 15-yr-old Reveals by jchioma: 11:26am
End time fada! He did not even find it repulsive to sleep with his own blood daughter?? He's cursed in this life and in the one to come. Tufiakwa!!!
|Re: My Father Gives Me N500 Each Time He Sleeps With Me, 15-yr-old Reveals by Negotiate: 11:26am
Bastard father
|Re: My Father Gives Me N500 Each Time He Sleeps With Me, 15-yr-old Reveals by Charly68: 11:26am
The mother of the girl is stupid and foolish...she discovered she was living with a dog in human flesh and decided to abandon her children with such a beast ! What sort of wisdom is that ? Now the incestrous act continues from the first born to the second born ....what type of nonsense is this? May the thunder of God come upon such an animal calling himself father in Jesus name.
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: My Father Gives Me N500 Each Time He Sleeps With Me, 15-yr-old Reveals by toxxnoni(m): 11:26am
this life
|Re: My Father Gives Me N500 Each Time He Sleeps With Me, 15-yr-old Reveals by POTUS07(m): 11:26am
Crazy mofo***if u want to do the do*jes go down dat lane @8pm at the oda side of the road,,,u will see plenty holes to penetrate with dah amount,,instead of rubbishing ur own daughter
|Re: My Father Gives Me N500 Each Time He Sleeps With Me, 15-yr-old Reveals by koolcat: 11:26am
IDOWU....hmmmm can someone pls remind me the tribe again
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: My Father Gives Me N500 Each Time He Sleeps With Me, 15-yr-old Reveals by Jacksparr0w127: 11:27am
But where is Angel Gabriel? Did he misplace the trumpet? Whys he delaying?
1 Like
|Re: My Father Gives Me N500 Each Time He Sleeps With Me, 15-yr-old Reveals by trendymarseey(f): 11:27am
End time father... d mum is also @ fault for leaving her female kids wit such a man even after knowin wat he's capable of doing. May God help us o
1 Like
|Re: My Father Gives Me N500 Each Time He Sleeps With Me, 15-yr-old Reveals by myfantasies(f): 11:27am
I blame the mother for dis
Wen she suspected her husband was sleeping with dere daughter, wat measures did she take for it not to occur again?
Nd now she left her matrimonial home without her daughters
1 Like
|Re: My Father Gives Me N500 Each Time He Sleeps With Me, 15-yr-old Reveals by dammytosh: 11:27am
Useless Father.
Why are some crime very common with some people. Like literally.
Check drug u can guess
Check all this kind of rubbish u can guess.
|Re: My Father Gives Me N500 Each Time He Sleeps With Me, 15-yr-old Reveals by CeeJay9ja(m): 11:27am
I am still wondering how your blood can make your dik stand
|Re: My Father Gives Me N500 Each Time He Sleeps With Me, 15-yr-old Reveals by bestman09(m): 11:28am
INCEST! Cursed father and irresponsible mother.
|Re: My Father Gives Me N500 Each Time He Sleeps With Me, 15-yr-old Reveals by Naughtytboy: 11:28am
coolesmile:why not blow the one in your church?
|Re: My Father Gives Me N500 Each Time He Sleeps With Me, 15-yr-old Reveals by Antoeni(m): 11:28am
End time fada
|Re: My Father Gives Me N500 Each Time He Sleeps With Me, 15-yr-old Reveals by dragonking3: 11:28am
|Re: My Father Gives Me N500 Each Time He Sleeps With Me, 15-yr-old Reveals by Wiseandtrue(f): 11:29am
attacker321:An irresponsible mother. She left her girls when they needed her the most! Probably to move in with another man!
Wow unto that man.
Mothers judgement awaits you if you fail to educate your children irrespective of who is involve.
Arm them with knowledge don't destroy their lives cause the memory will live forever with them, taunting them then they become menace to the society.
$875 Nigerian Scam Alert By A Fellow Nigerian Living In USA For 2 Years Now / Three Killed, Eight Injured In Lagos Auto Accident / Bush Aide Explains How US Counterterrorism "Efforts Are
Viewing this topic: DozieInc(m), abbeycity101(m), dedons, theamadila(m), baike(m), snakebeat, obivictor(m), Evangdanyno2017(m), pennywys, Toniwirelex, mincha2, ajigiteri(m), Inspiro100, Valsaz20, damilareoye(m), kagari, kateskitty(f), Joy55(f), duffman(m), dosantos, Tspot(m), Kriszy42(m), Certifiedboss, Yungknyyght(m), shedybaba44(m), OROSUNBOLB(m), mistyMen, Omogbhollahorn(m), Kenneth10110, sirsmokie007, bahyor, G007(m), Ezemarcel(m), vickertony(m), AuroraB(f), Ahmed0336(m), heckymaicon(m), Timbercrush, pololo83, beloxxi25, Lilyqueeny(f), princeSammyz, johnnyrex(m), nnatom, antzlaive, successinlife, cardinal12, mrdino(m), preciouschiomy, SwtieBims, mealdred, dillinger, fxjohn2, Fhad, fxskye, chichichilolo1(f), micbreezy7(m), tipdrips, okenwa(m), suigeneris(m), passwelle, DRPMJ(m), noblebaba, maryjan8(f), collinspro(m), Aim07(f), nwaiwucharles(m), djmask(m), nawtielizzie(f), udmeme, proudlyNigeria2(m), smileyoo, AroOkigbo(m), myfantasies(f), PraiseJesus24, emynike2001(m), chanky, Ournaija, Haryoryhemie(f), bukaty, Igboblog, chubbyG(m), Shammak(m), Alchemyee(m), raayah(f), Marty2020, DEBUCHMANNY, hohafrank, SonOfShaki(m), ProfDumbledor(m) and 197 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 3