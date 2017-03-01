₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Seyi Law Insults Lady Who Said His Baby's Weight Is Too Much by JamieBlog(m): 9:52am
Instagram user @Evergreen_ville dared to say comedian Seyilaw's baby daughter was overweight after he shared a picture of her and the proud dad attacked her.
https://www.instagram.com/p/BRrOSHWBEw-/?taken-by=seyilaw1
http://www.jamienaija.com/2017/03/seyilaw-insults-ladys-looks-after-she.html
1 Like
|Re: Seyi Law Insults Lady Who Said His Baby's Weight Is Too Much by Young03: 9:55am
oh jesus angels blow ur trumpet lets all fly out
5 Likes
|Re: Seyi Law Insults Lady Who Said His Baby's Weight Is Too Much by ouzo1(m): 10:00am
Sheyi law kukuma kill me na,hahahahaha
7 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Seyi Law Insults Lady Who Said His Baby's Weight Is Too Much by BiafraBushBoy(m): 10:01am
Hahahahahaha...
What a Jab!
|Re: Seyi Law Insults Lady Who Said His Baby's Weight Is Too Much by NegeduGrace(f): 10:07am
she got what she's looking for..becareful in threading on a comedian's toes cos he will use you to make jokes
7 Likes
|Re: Seyi Law Insults Lady Who Said His Baby's Weight Is Too Much by AgbenuAnna(f): 10:18am
someone that God bless with a baby you are now saying he is overweight? are you OK?
5 Likes
|Re: Seyi Law Insults Lady Who Said His Baby's Weight Is Too Much by sinaj(f): 10:20am
The baby fat jare
18 Likes
|Re: Seyi Law Insults Lady Who Said His Baby's Weight Is Too Much by spartan117(m): 11:17am
Tafia dey worry d girl. The cheeks of that baby though
*runs out of thread before seeing law finds him*
1 Like
|Re: Seyi Law Insults Lady Who Said His Baby's Weight Is Too Much by princechiemekam: 11:17am
Ookoo ah have heard
|Re: Seyi Law Insults Lady Who Said His Baby's Weight Is Too Much by Kenshinmunac: 11:17am
Lwkmd o
|Re: Seyi Law Insults Lady Who Said His Baby's Weight Is Too Much by damanjohn: 11:17am
I don't even like him comedy saf
|Re: Seyi Law Insults Lady Who Said His Baby's Weight Is Too Much by SlimBrawnie(f): 11:18am
I'm shocked a lady that will be a mother someday has the guts to say that
|Re: Seyi Law Insults Lady Who Said His Baby's Weight Is Too Much by nnadychuks(m): 11:18am
I don't know sha. But what I know for sure is that her nose is bigger than seyi shay and dija's Boobs combined
|Re: Seyi Law Insults Lady Who Said His Baby's Weight Is Too Much by Spicym(f): 11:18am
But the baby fat joor.... Am in my house come and beat me
7 Likes
|Re: Seyi Law Insults Lady Who Said His Baby's Weight Is Too Much by Nathan2016: 11:18am
wicked
1 Like
|Re: Seyi Law Insults Lady Who Said His Baby's Weight Is Too Much by yourexcellency: 11:18am
Kemi Olunloyo said the same thing but you didnt abuse her. Of course you know what KOO can do..
1 Like
|Re: Seyi Law Insults Lady Who Said His Baby's Weight Is Too Much by veekid(m): 11:18am
epic and nice response
|Re: Seyi Law Insults Lady Who Said His Baby's Weight Is Too Much by marcjoe(m): 11:18am
|Re: Seyi Law Insults Lady Who Said His Baby's Weight Is Too Much by LaDivva(f): 11:19am
Serves her right
|Re: Seyi Law Insults Lady Who Said His Baby's Weight Is Too Much by Gegz(m): 11:19am
but true true ooo. see the lady's nose and forehead... oga seyi
|Re: Seyi Law Insults Lady Who Said His Baby's Weight Is Too Much by lollypeezle(m): 11:19am
Ladies and the way they talk sha
|Re: Seyi Law Insults Lady Who Said His Baby's Weight Is Too Much by lonelydora(m): 11:19am
Epic
|Re: Seyi Law Insults Lady Who Said His Baby's Weight Is Too Much by opara28(m): 11:19am
hahahaha...but make una see d shape of d baby face naaa
1 Like
|Re: Seyi Law Insults Lady Who Said His Baby's Weight Is Too Much by airminem(f): 11:19am
Seyi Crack A Joke With Buhari Abeg, Biko If They Born You Well.
|Re: Seyi Law Insults Lady Who Said His Baby's Weight Is Too Much by Divay22(f): 11:19am
....
|Re: Seyi Law Insults Lady Who Said His Baby's Weight Is Too Much by clems88(m): 11:19am
The baby cheeks na two if mine when I was a baby
|Re: Seyi Law Insults Lady Who Said His Baby's Weight Is Too Much by oyindare(m): 11:19am
Blood of buhari...,
|Re: Seyi Law Insults Lady Who Said His Baby's Weight Is Too Much by Lincoln275(m): 11:19am
seyi law sef fat nah
|Re: Seyi Law Insults Lady Who Said His Baby's Weight Is Too Much by burkingx(f): 11:19am
|Re: Seyi Law Insults Lady Who Said His Baby's Weight Is Too Much by davss02(m): 11:19am
what of his baby
