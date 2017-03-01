Instagram user @Evergreen_ville dared to say comedian Seyilaw's baby daughter was overweight after he shared a picture of her and the proud dad attacked her.

she got what she's looking for..becareful in threading on a comedian's toes cos he will use you to make jokes

someone that God bless with a baby you are now saying he is overweight? are you OK?

Tafia dey worry d girl. The cheeks of that baby though*runs out of thread before seeing law finds him*

I'm shocked a lady that will be a mother someday has the guts to say that

I don't know sha. But what I know for sure is that her nose is bigger than seyi shay and dija's Boobs combined

But the baby fat joor.... Am in my house come and beat me