See Two Sure Ways To Earn Income Online Without Spending Money by importexpert(m): 10:06am
Many people still believe that they have to spend money to make money. This makes me remember a quote I once came cross somewhere. It says, “If you cannot make money without money, then you cannot make money with money.” Do you get the point? Many businesses have crashed because people thought the most important thing was for them to have capital. Capital is never enough. Either we learn that by reflection or by bitter experience.
There are many ways of earning money online. But due to the harsh economy, I want to share two ways to make money online without spending money. These two methods have nothing to do with Ponzi schemes which you have to put money into it (which are quite risky) or “Yahoo business” which is illegal (and also quite risky). By engaging in what I’m about to share, you have absolutely nothing to lose but more to gain.
Like I have said, you don’t need a dime to start earning. All you need is your a smart phone or computer and internet connection plus a little bit of spare time on your hands daily. You need to take time to learn these two sure methods and be patient while learning. If you take out time to learn, you may even start earning more than your high paying regular job.
Method 1
Freelance:
You have probably heard or read this word repeatedly. What you may not know is that the word freelance goes beyond writing. Not everybody is gifted in writing but there are other things that we are individually gifted at. Whatever it may be; transcribing, editing audio and video files, blogging issues, proofreading, foreign languages etc, there is an opportunity for you to make money off it. I mean your natural ability could be of high demand and earn you an income. This is why you should not sit down and assume making money online is a complex task. It is not.
How it works:
You offer services (referred to as job or gig) and get contacted by a buyer who needs the services. You both discuss the workload, amount and other issues. The buyer pays the freelancing website and then you can commence work. When you’re done, you deliver the work and the freelancing website pays you for that job if the buyer is satisfied with the work.
Advantages:
- You can choose at what amount you want to earn. The more you work, the more you earn.
- It is easy for you to register and start working.
- You get your payment directly from the freelance company. In this way, you never have to worry about whether you will get paid or not.
- You earn money from freelance without even doing the work. (This is a special secret I will share some other time).
How to start:
To begin with, there are a number of freelance sites online now. Examples are Fiverr, People per hour, Gigbucks, SeoClerks etc. Some are more profitable than others. What you need to do is to register on the site of your choice and start selling.
(Tip: I will explain in details in the coming weeks using a DIY approach on how you can make good money as a freelancer).
Method 2
Affiliate Marketing:
Over the last couple of weeks, I have explained the goldmine that is in affiliate marketing. What you probably don’t know is that anyone can engage in affiliate marketing, even an undergraduate and it is not time consuming. In brief, affiliate marketing is an online activity where you promote products and get paid a commission for every sale that is made through your promotion.
How it works:
Once you sign up to an affiliate program, you can then select the products that you want to market. It is important that you choose what the market needs (or what people will like to buy). Once a sale is made through you, you will get a percentage (commission) from it. How then do the companies know they made a sale through you? They know because once you sign up with the company as an affiliate marketer, you will be given a unique tracking link to use when promoting their products.
Advantages:
- You get to work at your own pace. i.e. you can determine when to work
- Unlike Fiverr where you only earn a pay for a specific work, with affiliate marketing, you can earn repeatedly from each time you work.
- Once you automate it, it can keep fetching you money without your attention for days.
- You get paid directly by the company, hence no delay
- It is less time consuming.
How to start
You sign up at an affiliate market place. There are a couple of them online such as Click Bank, Commission Junction, Share A Sale, Pay dot com etc. I personally advise people to go for click bank which is where I make my money from. Once done, I will also advise that you focus on evergreen niches like health, wealth, relationship etc. Evergreen niches always make money on regular bases.
In summary, nobody has a reason to remain completely idle. There are many opportunities that you can tap from to create financial streams for yourself. One interesting point to note about the above methods is that they are independent of the economy of Nigeria. So, even if the country is feeling the heat of a contracting economy, you can make still make money and live comfortably.
I urge everyone to take advantage of these opportunities.
Re: See Two Sure Ways To Earn Income Online Without Spending Money by importexpert(m): 10:06am
|Re: See Two Sure Ways To Earn Income Online Without Spending Money by cruzclinton1(m): 10:26am
baba if u can be dropping everything thing here so if we have question. we ask. u answer. good. don't drag us to any site. teach us here.
|Re: See Two Sure Ways To Earn Income Online Without Spending Money by AmuEwu: 10:46am
importexpert:
Boss with affiliate marketing we still have to spend money. At least for the squeeze page and paid ad
|Re: See Two Sure Ways To Earn Income Online Without Spending Money by importexpert(m): 10:54am
AmuEwu:
what about with free traffic and doing the squeeze page yourself?
Re: See Two Sure Ways To Earn Income Online Without Spending Money by tricosa(m): 10:55am
Makes sense. I concur.
Makes sense. I concur.
|Re: See Two Sure Ways To Earn Income Online Without Spending Money by AmuEwu: 11:22am
importexpert:
Learning all those will be really time consuming. But its free.
Please Can I contact you via email and if yes, which address
|Re: See Two Sure Ways To Earn Income Online Without Spending Money by importexpert(m): 11:56am
AmuEwu:
yes you can but i will advice that you just flash me and i will call you.
|Re: See Two Sure Ways To Earn Income Online Without Spending Money by iykepromotions: 12:58pm
From my experience in making money online, If you're really serious about making money online, you must spend money. (Trainings, capital and even data subscriptions) stop spreading what you're not practising.
|Re: See Two Sure Ways To Earn Income Online Without Spending Money by hahn(m): 1:10pm
iykepromotions:
I was just about to say this
What the op should say instead is that you can start small
|Re: See Two Sure Ways To Earn Income Online Without Spending Money by AndyCole16(m): 1:53pm
Bet it with me: this thread will be on frontpage soon.
importexpert &nairaland moderator
|Re: See Two Sure Ways To Earn Income Online Without Spending Money by AndyCole16(m): 1:55pm
iykepromotions:
Thank you Oga Iyke for stating nothing but the truth. There is no way you will make a dime online without spending money. If you ar looking for free, you will just be there forever and other will be moving beside you.
|Re: See Two Sure Ways To Earn Income Online Without Spending Money by paulstrings(m): 4:22pm
importexpert:Importexpert , Do you organize offline training or seminars for people interested in affiliate marketing??
Secondly, I need to talk to you
|Re: See Two Sure Ways To Earn Income Online Without Spending Money by geejayjax: 5:45pm
importexpert:
can u pls shed more light on how to withdraw from ur clickbank
|Re: See Two Sure Ways To Earn Income Online Without Spending Money by ideology(m): 6:06pm
even data subscription is money the guy just wants to sale his ebook joor
iykepromotions:
Re: See Two Sure Ways To Earn Income Online Without Spending Money by iykepromotions: 7:28pm
AndyCole16:
|Re: See Two Sure Ways To Earn Income Online Without Spending Money by Linzo(m): 7:37pm
geejayjax:Clickbank has changed and it's security check is high now, you can longer register for clickbank for affiliate especially from Clickbank blacklist countries,even with the strongest IP (proxy).
Op try and change your tune and remove clickbank in you coming posts because clickbank is a no go area for affiliates in certain countries now. OK please take note and be inform so that people will not buy your e-book then get dissapointed and start bad mouthing you in future
Re: See Two Sure Ways To Earn Income Online Without Spending Money by auntysimbiat(f): 10:22pm
hmmmm
|Re: See Two Sure Ways To Earn Income Online Without Spending Money by GloriaNinja(f): 10:23pm
So all these online business stuff is that Lucrative ?
Re: See Two Sure Ways To Earn Income Online Without Spending Money by princeakins(m): 10:23pm
Ok
|Re: See Two Sure Ways To Earn Income Online Without Spending Money by highrise07(m): 10:25pm
nothing is free even in freetown.....don't be deceived
|Re: See Two Sure Ways To Earn Income Online Without Spending Money by modelsms: 10:25pm
hmmm earn without spending? won't u buy data?
Re: See Two Sure Ways To Earn Income Online Without Spending Money by itiswellandwell: 10:26pm
Nice one
|Re: See Two Sure Ways To Earn Income Online Without Spending Money by demo4ril97(m): 10:27pm
Re: See Two Sure Ways To Earn Income Online Without Spending Money by Horus(m): 10:32pm
Does Affiliate Marketing Really Work?
|Re: See Two Sure Ways To Earn Income Online Without Spending Money by demo4ril97(m): 10:34pm
Linzo:what is this one saying?
You can't doesn't mean no one can! It is working fine.
Re: See Two Sure Ways To Earn Income Online Without Spending Money by Moblord(m): 10:34pm
p*nzi 4 life
Did Linda Ikeji start with much money?
Because I'm sure she didn't know much about blogging like we do now. I believe she didn't (probably) start with a dime...
|Re: See Two Sure Ways To Earn Income Online Without Spending Money by Dymaco(m): 10:38pm
importexpert:
what of buying of domain name and hosting your squeeze page can 10k put me through at least to make little money
|Re: See Two Sure Ways To Earn Income Online Without Spending Money by demo4ril97(m): 10:40pm
AmuEwu:paid opt-in landing pages convert more because they look appealing to the eyes, you can search how to create a opt-in form in blogger for free
