Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Business / See Two Sure Ways To Earn Income Online Without Spending Money (3471 Views)

Can I Make Money Online Without Money? see answer inside. / Understanding The Basic Principle Of Generating Income Online / How To Make Serious Income Online With CPA (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)





There are many ways of earning money online. But due to the harsh economy, I want to share two ways to make money online without spending money. These two methods have nothing to do with Ponzi schemes which you have to put money into it (which are quite risky) or “Yahoo business” which is illegal (and also quite risky). By engaging in what I’m about to share, you have absolutely nothing to lose but more to gain.



Like I have said, you don’t need a dime to start earning. All you need is your a smart phone or computer and internet connection plus a little bit of spare time on your hands daily. You need to take time to learn these two sure methods and be patient while learning. If you take out time to learn, you may even start earning more than your high paying regular job.



Method 1



Freelance:



You have probably heard or read this word repeatedly. What you may not know is that the word freelance goes beyond writing. Not everybody is gifted in writing but there are other things that we are individually gifted at. Whatever it may be; transcribing, editing audio and video files, blogging issues, proofreading, foreign languages etc, there is an opportunity for you to make money off it. I mean your natural ability could be of high demand and earn you an income. This is why you should not sit down and assume making money online is a complex task. It is not.



How it works:



You offer services (referred to as job or gig) and get contacted by a buyer who needs the services. You both discuss the workload, amount and other issues. The buyer pays the freelancing website and then you can commence work. When you’re done, you deliver the work and the freelancing website pays you for that job if the buyer is satisfied with the work.



Advantages:



- You can choose at what amount you want to earn. The more you work, the more you earn.

- It is easy for you to register and start working.

- You get your payment directly from the freelance company. In this way, you never have to worry about whether you will get paid or not.

- You earn money from freelance without even doing the work. (This is a special secret I will share some other time).



How to start:



To begin with, there are a number of freelance sites online now. Examples are Fiverr, People per hour, Gigbucks, SeoClerks etc. Some are more profitable than others. What you need to do is to register on the site of your choice and start selling.

(Tip: I will explain in details in the coming weeks using a DIY approach on how you can make good money as a freelancer).



Method 2



Affiliate Marketing:



Over the last couple of weeks, I have explained the goldmine that is in affiliate marketing. What you probably don’t know is that anyone can engage in affiliate marketing, even an undergraduate and it is not time consuming. In brief, affiliate marketing is an online activity where you promote products and get paid a commission for every sale that is made through your promotion.



How it works:



Once you sign up to an affiliate program, you can then select the products that you want to market. It is important that you choose what the market needs (or what people will like to buy). Once a sale is made through you, you will get a percentage (commission) from it. How then do the companies know they made a sale through you? They know because once you sign up with the company as an affiliate marketer, you will be given a unique tracking link to use when promoting their products.



Advantages:



- You get to work at your own pace. i.e. you can determine when to work

- Unlike Fiverr where you only earn a pay for a specific work, with affiliate marketing, you can earn repeatedly from each time you work.

- Once you automate it, it can keep fetching you money without your attention for days.

- You get paid directly by the company, hence no delay

- It is less time consuming.



How to start



You sign up at an affiliate market place. There are a couple of them online such as Click Bank, Commission Junction, Share A Sale, Pay dot com etc. I personally advise people to go for click bank which is where I make my money from. Once done, I will also advise that you focus on evergreen niches like health, wealth, relationship etc. Evergreen niches always make money on regular bases.



In summary, nobody has a reason to remain completely idle. There are many opportunities that you can tap from to create financial streams for yourself. One interesting point to note about the above methods is that they are independent of the economy of Nigeria. So, even if the country is feeling the heat of a contracting economy, you can make still make money and live comfortably.

I urge everyone to take advantage of these opportunities.



Few Lucky Nairalanders Can See How I Made N225,000 In A Single Week From Affiliate Marketing At

www.affiliatejagaban.com/p/jagaban.html Many people still believe that they have to spend money to make money. This makes me remember a quote I once came cross somewhere. It says, “If you cannot make money without money, then you cannot make money with money.” Do you get the point? Many businesses have crashed because people thought the most important thing was for them to have capital. Capital is never enough. Either we learn that by reflection or by bitter experience.There are many ways of earning money online. But due to the harsh economy, I want to share two ways to make money online without spending money. These two methods have nothing to do with Ponzi schemes which you have to put money into it (which are quite risky) or “Yahoo business” which is illegal (and also quite risky). By engaging in what I’m about to share, you have absolutely nothing to lose but more to gain.Like I have said, you don’t need a dime to start earning. All you need is your a smart phone or computer and internet connection plus a little bit of spare time on your hands daily. You need to take time to learn these two sure methods and be patient while learning. If you take out time to learn, you may even start earning more than your high paying regular job.You have probably heard or read this word repeatedly. What you may not know is that the word freelance goes beyond writing. Not everybody is gifted in writing but there are other things that we are individually gifted at. Whatever it may be; transcribing, editing audio and video files, blogging issues, proofreading, foreign languages etc, there is an opportunity for you to make money off it. I mean your natural ability could be of high demand and earn you an income. This is why you should not sit down and assume making money online is a complex task. It is not.You offer services (referred to as job or gig) and get contacted by a buyer who needs the services. You both discuss the workload, amount and other issues. The buyer pays the freelancing website and then you can commence work. When you’re done, you deliver the work and the freelancing website pays you for that job if the buyer is satisfied with the work.- You can choose at what amount you want to earn. The more you work, the more you earn.- It is easy for you to register and start working.- You get your payment directly from the freelance company. In this way, you never have to worry about whether you will get paid or not.- You earn money from freelance without even doing the work. (This is a special secret I will share some other time).To begin with, there are a number of freelance sites online now. Examples are Fiverr, People per hour, Gigbucks, SeoClerks etc. Some are more profitable than others. What you need to do is to register on the site of your choice and start selling.(Tip: I will explain in details in the coming weeks using a DIY approach on how you can make good money as a freelancer).Over the last couple of weeks, I have explained the goldmine that is in affiliate marketing. What you probably don’t know is that anyone can engage in affiliate marketing, even an undergraduate and it is not time consuming. In brief, affiliate marketing is an online activity where you promote products and get paid a commission for every sale that is made through your promotion.Once you sign up to an affiliate program, you can then select the products that you want to market. It is important that you choose what the market needs (or what people will like to buy). Once a sale is made through you, you will get a percentage (commission) from it. How then do the companies know they made a sale through you? They know because once you sign up with the company as an affiliate marketer, you will be given a unique tracking link to use when promoting their products.- You get to work at your own pace. i.e. you can determine when to work- Unlike Fiverr where you only earn a pay for a specific work, with affiliate marketing, you can earn repeatedly from each time you work.- Once you automate it, it can keep fetching you money without your attention for days.- You get paid directly by the company, hence no delay- It is less time consuming.You sign up at an affiliate market place. There are a couple of them online such as Click Bank, Commission Junction, Share A Sale, Pay dot com etc. I personally advise people to go for click bank which is where I make my money from. Once done, I will also advise that you focus on evergreen niches like health, wealth, relationship etc. Evergreen niches always make money on regular bases., nobody has a reason to remain completely idle. There are many opportunities that you can tap from to create financial streams for yourself. One interesting point to note about the above methods is that they are independent of the economy of Nigeria. So, even if the country is feeling the heat of a contracting economy, you can make still make money and live comfortably.I urge everyone to take advantage of these opportunities. 6 Likes 3 Shares

See What Some Of Those That Have Learn About My Affiliate Marketing Strategies Are Saying



leppyj:

Just got the affliiate jagaban pack,from importexpert (a man with heart of gold). Importexpert is trusted and tested since the days of mini importation till now. I know he will not dissapoint as usual.

MasterRahl:

I have bought the e-book and I must say it is quite revealing. It was delivered straight to my e-mail in PDF immediately I paid for it. I shaall start practicing what I've read in it this year. Procrastination is the thief of time.

By the way, I'll contact you if I have any challenge. Good work ImportExpert.

echobazz:

Jagaban I really admire your e-book,The cost of acquiring the e-book is no where near the content in it.Thanks for your support.

IsaacBuchi:







A lot of people dont appreciate when they are given gold. Some people are narrow minded...some refuse to think out-of-the-box. This guy has released in his ebook all you need to use your brain. I was shocked at the powerful content of the ebook. Every Nigerian deserves to read that gaddamn book. That book has the power to take half of Nigeria's population out of poverty.





This guyz ebook is a gold for Nigerians, I can testify to it- I bought the book. His ebook kept me glued in a chair for over an hour in a stretch- I was reading non-stop...amazed at how someone in Nigeria can release such a powerful idea that alot of people want to hide (and know only themselves).





This guyz ebook saves you years of trial an error. He takes you right past through to the main things. With his ebook, I dont see what should stop anybody ever again in Nigeria from doing and succeeding in online business. He has done the thinking for you, he has done the errors for you.





This guy is a blessing from heaven...this guy is gold...this guy is more of what Nigerians need...this guy is more than a master....this guy has love in his heart (through love indeed....i can vouch for this guy, over and over and over again.)





So please dont come hear to make comment and say "he is selling books of 3000naira". How much did you expect the book to be before. The book is worth over 50,000naira. If he tells you to pay 50k, can you pay it? How much is Facebook advert? $5 (what will Zuckberg do with $5?).





You should understand that he has created something of value out of a loving heart, he definitly should get some credit or reward. He is simply making money from doing what he loves. So why the side talk?





He is simply practicing what he preach- he is making money online. Something you can not do, something you dont know how to do...and he is willing to teach you for just 3000naira and you are complaining and thinking he wants to extort from you- because he ask you to pay him what he rightly deserves (absolutely crazy kind of thinking). But you will still be the same person to go to Night Clubs and spend 20,000naira in one night (invest in the right things). Some people just sit and watch success pass them by and later the begin to wonder why they are poor.





Please, I have said enough. If you are not interested in online means of earning a living, please, and please do not discourage others from taking a right step.





No hard feelings...just trying to correct you.



wonderiyke:

I have equally gotten mine. I got it within 1hr of completing the instructions in the sale site & contacting the Jagaban on phone. The book is quite revealing. I'm doing my best to comprehend. I wish the Jagaban could also do a video that can still be affordable for us.

wonderiyke:





Wow! I'm really blown away by your passion to see people succeed. Thanks bro and may your light burn even brighter this 2017. Happy new year.

You Can See My Secret Strategies At www.affiliatejagaban.com/p/jagaban.html 1 Like

baba if u can be dropping everything thing here so if we have question. we ask. u answer. good. don't drag us to any site. teach us here.

importexpert:

.

Boss with affiliate marketing we still have to spend money. At least for the squeeze page and paid ad Boss with affiliate marketing we still have to spend money. At least for the squeeze page and paid ad 1 Like

AmuEwu:





Boss with affiliate marketing we still have to spend money. At least for the squeeze page and paid ad

what about with free traffic and doing the squeeze page yourself? what about with free traffic and doing the squeeze page yourself? 2 Likes 1 Share

Makes sense. I concur.

importexpert:





what about with free traffic and doing the squeeze page yourself?

Learning all those will be really time consuming. But its free.



Please Can I contact you via email and if yes, which address Learning all those will be really time consuming. But its free.Please Can I contact you via email and if yes, which address

AmuEwu:





Learning all those will be really time consuming. But its free.



Please Can I contact you via email and if yes, which address

yes you can but i will advice that you just flash me and i will call you. yes you can but i will advice that you just flash me and i will call you.

From my experience in making money online, If you're really serious about making money online, you must spend money. (Trainings, capital and even data subscriptions) stop spreading what you're not practising. 3 Likes

iykepromotions:

From my experience in making money online, If you're really serious about making money online, you must spend money. (Training, capital and even data subscriptions) stop spreading what you're not practising.

I was just about to say this



What the op should say instead is that you can start small I was just about to say thisWhat the op should say instead is that you can start small





importexpert &nairaland moderator Bet it with me: this thread will be on frontpage soon.importexpert &nairaland moderator

iykepromotions:

From my experience in making money online, If you're really serious about making money online, you must spend money. (Trainings, capital and even data subscriptions) stop spreading what you're not practising.

Thank you Oga Iyke for stating nothing but the truth. There is no way you will make a dime online without spending money. If you ar looking for free, you will just be there forever and other will be moving beside you. Thank you Oga Iyke for stating nothing but the truth. There is no way you will make a dime online without spending money. If you ar looking for free, you will just be there forever and other will be moving beside you.

importexpert:





yes you can but i will advice that you just flash me and i will call you. Importexpert , Do you organize offline training or seminars for people interested in affiliate marketing??

Secondly, I need to talk to you Importexpert , Do you organize offline training or seminars for people interested in affiliate marketing??Secondly, I need to talk to you

importexpert:

Many people still believe that they have to spend money to make money. This makes me remember a quote I once came cross somewhere. It says, “If you cannot make money without money, then you cannot make money with money.” Do you get the point? Many businesses have crashed because people thought the most important thing was for them to have capital. Capital is never enough. Either we learn that by reflection or by bitter experience.



There are many ways of earning money online. But due to the harsh economy, I want to share two ways to make money online without spending money. These two methods have nothing to do with Ponzi schemes which you have to put money into it (which are quite risky) or “Yahoo business” which is illegal (and also quite risky). By engaging in what I’m about to share, you have absolutely nothing to lose but more to gain.



Like I have said, you don’t need a dime to start earning. All you need is your a smart phone or computer and internet connection plus a little bit of spare time on your hands daily. You need to take time to learn these two sure methods and be patient while learning. If you take out time to learn, you may even start earning more than your high paying regular job



Method 1



Freelance:



You have probably heard or read this word repeatedly. What you may not know is that the word freelance goes beyond writing. Not everybody is gifted in writing but there are other things that we are individually gifted at. Whatever it may be; transcribing, editing audio and video files, blogging issues, proofreading, foreign languages etc, there is an opportunity for you to make money off it. I mean your natural ability could be of high demand and earn you an income. This is why you should not sit down and assume making money online is a complex task. It is not.



How it works:



You offer services (referred to as job or gig) and get contacted by a buyer who needs the services. You both discuss the workload, amount and other issues. The buyer pays the freelancing website and then you can commence work. When you’re done, you deliver the work and the freelancing website pays you for that job if the buyer is satisfied with the work.



Advantages:



- You can choose at what amount you want to earn. The more you work, the more you earn.

- It is easy for you to register and start working.

- You get your payment directly from the freelance company. In this way, you never have to worry about whether you will get paid or not.

- You earn money from freelance without even doing the work. (This is a special secret I will share some other time).



How to start:



To begin with, there are a number of freelance sites online now. Examples are Fiverr, People per hour, Gigbucks, SeoClerks etc. Some are more profitable than others. What you need to do is to register on the site of your choice and start selling.

(Tip: I will explain in details in the coming weeks using a DIY approach on how you can make good money as a freelancer).



Method 2



Affiliate Marketing:



Over the last couple of weeks, I have explained the goldmine that is in affiliate marketing. What you probably don’t know is that anyone can engage in affiliate marketing, even an undergraduate and it is not time consuming. In brief, affiliate marketing is an online activity where you promote products and get paid a commission for every sale that is made through your promotion.



How it works:



Once you sign up to an affiliate program, you can then select the products that you want to market. It is important that you choose what the market needs (or what people will like to buy). Once a sale is made through you, you will get a percentage (commission) from it. How then do the companies know they made a sale through you? They know because once you sign up with the company as an affiliate marketer, you will be given a unique tracking link to use when promoting their products.



Advantages:



- You get to work at your own pace. i.e. you can determine when to work

- Unlike Fiverr where you only earn a pay for a specific work, with affiliate marketing, you can earn repeatedly from each time you work.

- Once you automate it, it can keep fetching you money without your attention for days.

- You get paid directly by the company, hence no delay

- It is less time consuming.



How to start



You sign up at an affiliate market place. There are a couple of them online such as Click Bank, Commission Junction, Share A Sale, Pay dot com etc. I personally advise people to go for click bank which is where I make my money from. Once done, I will also advise that you focus on evergreen niches like health, wealth, relationship etc. Evergreen niches always make money on regular bases.



In summary, nobody has a reason to remain completely idle. There are many opportunities that you can tap from to create financial streams for yourself. One interesting point to note about the above methods is that they are independent of the economy of Nigeria. So, even if the country is feeling the heat of a contracting economy, you can make still make money and live comfortably.

I urge everyone to take advantage of these opportunities.



Few Lucky Nairalanders Can See How I Made N225,000 In A Single Week From Affiliate Marketing At

www.affiliatejagaban.com/p/jagaban.html

can u pls shed more light on how to withdraw from ur clickbank can u pls shed more light on how to withdraw from ur clickbank

even data subscription is money the guy just wants to sale his ebook joor iykepromotions:

From my experience in making money online, If you're really serious about making money online, you must spend money. (Trainings, capital and even data subscriptions) stop spreading what you're not practising. the guy just wants to sale his ebook joor 1 Like

AndyCole16:





Thank you Oga Iyke for stating nothing but the truth. There is no way you will make a dime online without spending money. If you ar looking for free, you will just be there forever and other will be moving beside you.



geejayjax:





can u pls shed more light on how to withdraw from ur clickbank Clickbank has changed and it's security check is high now, you can longer register for clickbank for affiliate especially from Clickbank blacklist countries,even with the strongest IP (proxy).

Op try and change your tune and remove clickbank in you coming posts because clickbank is a no go area for affiliates in certain countries now. OK please take note and be inform so that people will not buy your e-book then get dissapointed and start bad mouthing you in future Clickbank has changed and it's security check is high now, you can longer register for clickbank for affiliate especially from Clickbank blacklist countries,even with the strongest IP (proxy).Op try and change your tune and remove clickbank in you coming posts because clickbank is a no go area for affiliates in certain countries now. OK please take note and be inform so that people will not buy your e-book then get dissapointed and start bad mouthing you in future

hmmmm

So all these online business stuff is that Lucrative ?

Ok

nothing is free even in freetown.....don't be deceived

hmmm earn without spending? won't u buy data?





ANYWAY, CHECK MY SIGNATURE FOR ETISALAT DATA. SEE DETAILS AND OUR OFFICE ADDRESS BY CHECKING MY TOPICS. FIRST PERSON TO QUOTE ME GETS 100 MB FREE ON HIS/HER ETISALAT LINE.





Are you a student? This below link might be interest to you. Check it out and take advantage of the ongoing promo.



http://www.nairaland.com/3657298/low-start-up-capital-business Nice oneAre you a student? This below link might be interest to you. Check it out and take advantage of the ongoing promo.





Not until I heard Psquare singing "it Affiliatedexpert again!", bros come pay tithe for we o .



High Regards,



SmartResearcher. I was wondering if Nairaland is now a public transport, where items are been sold.Not until I heard Psquare singing "it Affiliatedexpert again!", bros come pay tithe for we oHigh Regards,SmartResearcher.



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Eo7ED5yi3cU



Does Affiliate Marketing Really Work?

Linzo:



Clickbank has changed and it's security check is high now, you can longer register for clickbank for affiliate especially from Clickbank blacklist countries,even with the strongest IP (proxy).

Op try and change your tune and remove clickbank in you coming posts because clickbank is a no go area for affiliates in certain countries now. OK please take note and be inform so that people will not buy your e-book then get dissapointed and start bad mouthing you in future what is this one saying?



You can't doesn't mean no one can! It is working fine. what is this one saying?You can't doesn't mean no one can! It is working fine.

p*nzi 4 life

Did Linda Ikeji start with much money?

Because I'm sure she didn't know much about blogging like we do now. I believe she didn't (probably) start with a dime...

importexpert:





what about with free traffic and doing the squeeze page yourself?

what of buying of domain name and hosting your squeeze page can 10k put me through at least to make little money what of buying of domain name and hosting your squeeze page can 10k put me through at least to make little money