|Femi Otedola Prostrates To Greet Emir Sanusi (Video, Photo) by danieljoel759: 5:55pm
Humility at its peak! Billionaire businessman, Femi Otedola prostrates to greet Emir of Kano. (Watch)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UsM-FUWmW-Q
|Re: Femi Otedola Prostrates To Greet Emir Sanusi (Video, Photo) by FarahAideed: 5:58pm
Other people there looked embarassed on behalf of Otedola..na wa ooo
|Re: Femi Otedola Prostrates To Greet Emir Sanusi (Video, Photo) by fuckerstard: 6:04pm
i want to be rich, powerful and humble.
Pride won't get you anywhere.
|Re: Femi Otedola Prostrates To Greet Emir Sanusi (Video, Photo) by brainpulse: 8:22pm
See humility, If na those poor small brat for Nairaland wey no get acct number to dey run their mouth anyhow up n down.
Rich people no de brag and make noise
|Re: Femi Otedola Prostrates To Greet Emir Sanusi (Video, Photo) by CodeTemplar: 8:22pm
To some this is humility, to others it is slavery.
|Re: Femi Otedola Prostrates To Greet Emir Sanusi (Video, Photo) by joebeckz(m): 8:23pm
It is only normal that he respects the emirs position.
It doesn't take a thing from him.
They might have been friends that joke and shake hands like 'hey G', that doesn't stop them from being the same old friends but otedolas 1st greetings should be in accordance with the laws of his tradition or that of the emir. They can shake afterwords.
Even the Bible says in
Hebrew 13:7 Obey your leaders and submit to them, for they are keeping watch over your souls, as those who will have to give an account. Let them do this with joy and not with groaning, for that would be of no advantage to you.
Sanusi now leads some people and needs to be accorded same respect. Simple, no need to see this as unusual or humility. Even the smallest oba in the smallest of communities will get same from Otedola who can obviously buy the obas village.
|Re: Femi Otedola Prostrates To Greet Emir Sanusi (Video, Photo) by Misterdhee1(m): 8:23pm
FarahAideed:Ki a dobale fun arara koni kamaga Does that stop him from being a billionaire he already is?
|Re: Femi Otedola Prostrates To Greet Emir Sanusi (Video, Photo) by DanielsParker(m): 8:23pm
what a humble fellow.
Otedola with the money. �
|Re: Femi Otedola Prostrates To Greet Emir Sanusi (Video, Photo) by Pavore9: 8:23pm
Culture appropriate.
|Re: Femi Otedola Prostrates To Greet Emir Sanusi (Video, Photo) by delikay4luv: 8:23pm
Ọmọ ènìyàn sha.
|Re: Femi Otedola Prostrates To Greet Emir Sanusi (Video, Photo) by ogundokun: 8:23pm
But he sees nothing wrong in shaking Alafin
|Re: Femi Otedola Prostrates To Greet Emir Sanusi (Video, Photo) by lacastre: 8:24pm
No room for pride
be humble to win hearts
|Re: Femi Otedola Prostrates To Greet Emir Sanusi (Video, Photo) by SpaceAngel: 8:24pm
No big deal
|Re: Femi Otedola Prostrates To Greet Emir Sanusi (Video, Photo) by Fitbillionairep: 8:24pm
No no no, this is stupidity
Even when I met him, I gave him a one handshake.
|Re: Femi Otedola Prostrates To Greet Emir Sanusi (Video, Photo) by Nukilia: 8:24pm
Scam !
|Re: Femi Otedola Prostrates To Greet Emir Sanusi (Video, Photo) by mayorall(m): 8:24pm
Yoruba and respect for royalties and elders are 5 and 6.
|Re: Femi Otedola Prostrates To Greet Emir Sanusi (Video, Photo) by Btruth: 8:24pm
Nollywood drama.
|Re: Femi Otedola Prostrates To Greet Emir Sanusi (Video, Photo) by point5: 8:24pm
Na d same people
|Re: Femi Otedola Prostrates To Greet Emir Sanusi (Video, Photo) by HRtechnique: 8:25pm
It's just culture.
|Re: Femi Otedola Prostrates To Greet Emir Sanusi (Video, Photo) by 400billionman: 8:25pm
F
|Re: Femi Otedola Prostrates To Greet Emir Sanusi (Video, Photo) by Newbeginnings(m): 8:25pm
and so
|Re: Femi Otedola Prostrates To Greet Emir Sanusi (Video, Photo) by emmadejust(m): 8:25pm
same man that just greeted onni ife with one hand the other time ..
Some people shaaa
|Re: Femi Otedola Prostrates To Greet Emir Sanusi (Video, Photo) by Alariiwo: 8:26pm
Not necessary if you ask me..
|Re: Femi Otedola Prostrates To Greet Emir Sanusi (Video, Photo) by HomeOfMe(f): 8:26pm
danieljoel759:respect for the stool..
|Re: Femi Otedola Prostrates To Greet Emir Sanusi (Video, Photo) by OCTAVO: 8:26pm
No biggie.
|Re: Femi Otedola Prostrates To Greet Emir Sanusi (Video, Photo) by Forens1c: 8:26pm
|Re: Femi Otedola Prostrates To Greet Emir Sanusi (Video, Photo) by Skepticus: 8:26pm
Most won't understand what the genuflecting can earn him in business favours.
First, be rich. Secondly, be humble
|Re: Femi Otedola Prostrates To Greet Emir Sanusi (Video, Photo) by mediocre(m): 8:26pm
Power
|Re: Femi Otedola Prostrates To Greet Emir Sanusi (Video, Photo) by lereinter(m): 8:26pm
hyprocrisy
who greets an emir by prostrating
|Re: Femi Otedola Prostrates To Greet Emir Sanusi (Video, Photo) by AmuDimpka: 8:27pm
How do we differentiate humility with stupidity
Well the answer is left for you
But he is a cute guy
|Re: Femi Otedola Prostrates To Greet Emir Sanusi (Video, Photo) by bettercreature(m): 8:27pm
emmadejust:Oni office was Otedola's home boy before getting into power.They understand each other
|Re: Femi Otedola Prostrates To Greet Emir Sanusi (Video, Photo) by smithsydny(m): 8:27pm
When u have money
