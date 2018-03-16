It is only normal that he respects the emirs position.

It doesn't take a thing from him.

They might have been friends that joke and shake hands like 'hey G', that doesn't stop them from being the same old friends but otedolas 1st greetings should be in accordance with the laws of his tradition or that of the emir. They can shake afterwords.

Even the Bible says in

Hebrew 13:7 Obey your leaders and submit to them, for they are keeping watch over your souls, as those who will have to give an account. Let them do this with joy and not with groaning, for that would be of no advantage to you.

Sanusi now leads some people and needs to be accorded same respect. Simple, no need to see this as unusual or humility. Even the smallest oba in the smallest of communities will get same from Otedola who can obviously buy the obas village.