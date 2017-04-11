Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Business / See Two Sure Ways To Earn Income Online Without Spending Money! (130 Views)

There are many ways of earning money online. But due to the harsh economy, I want to share two ways to make money online without spending money. These two methods have nothing to do with Ponzi schemes which you have to put money into it (which are quite risky) or “Yahoo business” which is illegal (and also quite risky). By engaging in what I’m about to share, you have absolutely nothing to lose but more to gain.



Like I have said, you don’t need a dime to start earning. All you need is your a smart phone or computer and internet connection plus a little bit of spare time on your hands daily. You need to take time to learn these two sure methods and be patient while learning. If you take out time to learn, you may even start earning more than your high paying regular job.



Method 1



Freelance:



You have probably heard or read this word repeatedly. What you may not know is that the word freelance goes beyond writing. Not everybody is gifted in writing but there are other things that we are individually gifted at. Whatever it may be; transcribing, editing audio and video files, blogging issues, proofreading, foreign languages etc, there is an opportunity for you to make money off it. I mean your natural ability could be of high demand and earn you an income. This is why you should not sit down and assume making money online is a complex task. It is not.



How it works:



You offer services (referred to as job or gig) and get contacted by a buyer who needs the services. You both discuss the workload, amount and other issues. The buyer pays the freelancing website and then you can commence work. When you’re done, you deliver the work and the freelancing website pays you for that job if the buyer is satisfied with the work.



Advantages:



- You can choose at what amount you want to earn. The more you work, the more you earn.

- It is easy for you to register and start working.

- You get your payment directly from the freelance company. In this way, you never have to worry about whether you will get paid or not.

- You earn money from freelance without even doing the work. (This is a special secret I will share some other time).



How to start:



To begin with, there are a number of freelance sites online now. Examples are Fiverr, People per hour, Gigbucks, SeoClerks etc. Some are more profitable than others. What you need to do is to register on the site of your choice and start selling.

(Tip: I will explain in details in the coming weeks using a DIY approach on how you can make good money as a freelancer).



Method 2



Affiliate Marketing:



Over the last couple of weeks, I have explained the goldmine that is in affiliate marketing. What you probably don’t know is that anyone can engage in affiliate marketing, even an undergraduate and it is not time consuming. In brief, affiliate marketing is an online activity where you promote products and get paid a commission for every sale that is made through your promotion.



How it works:



Once you sign up to an affiliate program, you can then select the products that you want to market. It is important that you choose what the market needs (or what people will like to buy). Once a sale is made through you, you will get a percentage (commission) from it. How then do the companies know they made a sale through you? They know because once you sign up with the company as an affiliate marketer, you will be given a unique tracking link to use when promoting their products.



Advantages:



- You get to work at your own pace. i.e. you can determine when to work

- Unlike Fiverr where you only earn a pay for a specific work, with affiliate marketing, you can earn repeatedly from each time you work.

- Once you automate it, it can keep fetching you money without your attention for days.

- You get paid directly by the company, hence no delay

- It is less time consuming.



How to start



You sign up at an affiliate market place. There are a couple of them online such as Click Bank, Commission Junction, Share A Sale, Pay dot com etc. I personally advise people to go for click bank which is where I make my money from. Once done, I will also advise that you focus on evergreen niches like health, wealth, relationship etc. Evergreen niches always make money on regular bases.



In summary, nobody has a reason to remain completely idle. There are many opportunities that you can tap from to create financial streams for yourself. One interesting point to note about the above methods is that they are independent of the economy of Nigeria. So, even if the country is feeling the heat of a contracting economy, you can make still make money and live comfortably.

I urge everyone to take advantage of these opportunities.



www.affiliatejagaban.com/p/jagaban.html . do you really make 225k per week or are you just exaggerating. do you really make 225k per week or are you just exaggerating.

Cool so true

But data

beardlessdude:

do you really make 225k per week or are you just exaggerating. w