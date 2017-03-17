₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|#xselfiechallenge; See Beautiful Selfies (pics) by Iamdemola(m): 3:16pm On Mar 16
According to filters from Tecno's social media handles, in a couple of days, we will be introduced to the new member in their Camon series, the much awaited, Camon CX or C10 (I don't even know which one correct ).
Even before then, they came up with a challenge tagged, #XSelfieChallenge and it has so far received massive responses, see pics below.
Nigerians fine sha .
I hear the challenge closes on 21st March, so if u never put up yours, you got like five more days o!
|Re: #xselfiechallenge; See Beautiful Selfies (pics) by Nne5(f): 3:19pm On Mar 16
hian
|Re: #xselfiechallenge; See Beautiful Selfies (pics) by Cutehector(m): 3:21pm On Mar 16
|Re: #xselfiechallenge; See Beautiful Selfies (pics) by Iamdemola(m): 3:22pm On Mar 16
more pics
|Re: #xselfiechallenge; See Beautiful Selfies (pics) by Iamdemola(m): 3:24pm On Mar 16
and more pics
Ghanaians too are not left out
|Re: #xselfiechallenge; See Beautiful Selfies (pics) by QueenSuccubus(f): 3:26pm On Mar 16
NAIRALAND shud have a challenge like this as well ..I wanna see lefulefu taking selfie with his super extra hot & sexy trousers
|Re: #xselfiechallenge; See Beautiful Selfies (pics) by Iamdemola(m): 8:40pm On Mar 16
QueenSuccubus:
I'll like to see the faces behind lalasticlala and Seun sef
|Re: #xselfiechallenge; See Beautiful Selfies (pics) by Beejay1117(m): 9:18pm On Mar 16
Even me has a better selfie
|Re: #xselfiechallenge; See Beautiful Selfies (pics) by KennyID17(m): 11:28pm On Mar 16
Iamdemola:
Dude sorry to derail, but is that d official twitter app for Windows Phone? Mine doesn't look like that ooo.
|Re: #xselfiechallenge; See Beautiful Selfies (pics) by Iamdemola(m): 11:52pm On Mar 16
Cutehector:
The kind phone wey go shoot this selfie sef go blow. No be this type we dey talk, try again
|Re: #xselfiechallenge; See Beautiful Selfies (pics) by Iamdemola(m): 11:54pm On Mar 16
KennyID17:
Yes it is, although it's windows 10. Maybe yours is Windows 8
|Re: #xselfiechallenge; See Beautiful Selfies (pics) by Iamdemola(m): 11:55pm On Mar 16
Beejay1117:Then what are you waiting for? Go ahead and share on your SNS.
|Re: #xselfiechallenge; See Beautiful Selfies (pics) by KennyID17(m): 12:12am
Iamdemola:
No oo, am on Windows 10 build 14394.576. I would try reinstalling it sha
|Re: #xselfiechallenge; See Beautiful Selfies (pics) by Beejay1117(m): 7:07am
Iamdemola:on Feb?
What do I stand the chance to win?
|Re: #xselfiechallenge; See Beautiful Selfies (pics) by Beejay1117(m): 7:08am
Iamdemola:people Don dey find lala since 355BC
|Re: #xselfiechallenge; See Beautiful Selfies (pics) by Iamdemola(m): 7:54am
I hear the new Tecno Camon CX is the prize to win
Beejay1117:
|Re: #xselfiechallenge; See Beautiful Selfies (pics) by Iamdemola(m): 7:56am
KennyID17:
Have you received updates this year?
|Re: #xselfiechallenge; See Beautiful Selfies (pics) by Iamdemola(m): 7:59am
Beejay1117:
and Mynd44
|Re: #xselfiechallenge; See Beautiful Selfies (pics) by Iamdemola(m): 8:10am
Nne5:wetin? Isigini? You ugly?
|Re: #xselfiechallenge; See Beautiful Selfies (pics) by ALAYORMII: 8:10am
See my own
|Re: #xselfiechallenge; See Beautiful Selfies (pics) by SweetBoyFriend(m): 8:10am
Vvf
|Re: #xselfiechallenge; See Beautiful Selfies (pics) by burkingx(f): 8:11am
|Re: #xselfiechallenge; See Beautiful Selfies (pics) by FUCKyouALL: 8:13am
Beautiful selfies indeed. Now can someone fetch me my cane
|Re: #xselfiechallenge; See Beautiful Selfies (pics) by BUHARImyDOG: 8:13am
HOW COM ALL OF THEM COME UGLY NAAAH DURING GEJ REGIME WE DIDN'T EXPERIENCE DIS KYN UGLYNESS
|Re: #xselfiechallenge; See Beautiful Selfies (pics) by modelsms: 8:13am
okay oo
make i show ma big head baa?
ANYWAY, CHECK MY SIGNATURE FOR ETISALAT DATA.
SEE DETAILS AND OUR OFFICE ADDRESS BY CHECKING MY TOPICS.
FIRST PERSON TO QUOTE ME GETS 50 MB FREE ON HIS/HER ETISALAT LINE.
|Re: #xselfiechallenge; See Beautiful Selfies (pics) by henrydadon(m): 8:13am
lemme park my car here maybe i will see my future wife.
gosh..i hate when guys snap picture and use that snapchat flower filter on their head..you are a guy for Christ sake don't do sh!t like that.
the only guy that is allowed to use that filter is bobrisky..he has earned the right to use it.
|Re: #xselfiechallenge; See Beautiful Selfies (pics) by oluwayimika123: 8:14am
SELFISH ON DA FLEEK
|Re: #xselfiechallenge; See Beautiful Selfies (pics) by koolcat: 8:15am
Why their ba3 bars dey 1%??
Just asking Thu..
|Re: #xselfiechallenge; See Beautiful Selfies (pics) by ameezy(m): 8:18am
|Re: #xselfiechallenge; See Beautiful Selfies (pics) by marksooyinmiebi(m): 8:19am
KennyID17:that's the official app, but you have to set it to night mood to get that dark look. Go to settings in the twitter app
