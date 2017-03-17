Nairaland Forum / Science/Technology / Art, Graphics & Video / #xselfiechallenge; See Beautiful Selfies (pics) (3605 Views)

Some Of The Most Ridiculous Selfies Ever Shared By Nigerian Youths Online (pics) / 11 Things You Can Do With Your Phone's Camera Other Than Selfies / Check Out These Funny Types Of Selfies + Funniest Selfie Proposal Ever (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (Reply) (Go Down)

).



Even before then, they came up with a challenge tagged, #XSelfieChallenge and it has so far received massive responses, see pics below.



Nigerians fine sha .



I hear the challenge closes on 21st March, so if u never put up yours, you got like five more days o! According to filters from Tecno's social media handles, in a couple of days, we will be introduced to the new member in their Camon series, the much awaited, Camon CX or C10 (I don't even know which one correct).Even before then, they came up with a challenge tagged, #XSelfieChallenge and it has so far received massive responses, see pics below.Nigerians fine shaI hear the challenge closes on 21st March, so if u never put up yours, you got like five more days o!

hian

22 Likes 1 Share

more pics



Ghanaians too are not left out and more picsGhanaians too are not left out









NAIRALAND shud have a challenge like this as well ..I wanna see lefulefu taking selfie with his super extra hot & sexy trousers NAIRALAND shud have a challenge like this as well ..I wanna see lefulefu taking selfie with his super extra hot & sexy trousers

QueenSuccubus:









NAIRALAND shud have a challenge like this as well ..I wanna see lefulefu taking selfie with his super extra hot & sexy trousers

I'll like to see the faces behind lalasticlala and Seun sef I'll like to see the faces behind lalasticlala and Seun sef 2 Likes

Even me has a better selfie

Iamdemola:

and more pics



Ghanaians too are not left out

Dude sorry to derail, but is that d official twitter app for Windows Phone? Mine doesn't look like that ooo. Dude sorry to derail, but is that d official twitter app for Windows Phone? Mine doesn't look like that ooo.

Cutehector:



The kind phone wey go shoot this selfie sef go blow. No be this type we dey talk, try again The kind phone wey go shoot this selfie sef go blow. No be this type we dey talk, try again

KennyID17:





Dude sorry to derail, but is that d official twitter app for Windows Phone? Mine doesn't look like that ooo.

Yes it is, although it's windows 10. Maybe yours is Windows 8 Yes it is, although it's windows 10. Maybe yours is Windows 8

Beejay1117:

Even me has a better selfie Then what are you waiting for? Go ahead and share on your SNS. Then what are you waiting for? Go ahead and share on your SNS.

Iamdemola:





Yes it is, although it's windows 10. Maybe yours is Windows 8



No oo, am on Windows 10 build 14394.576. I would try reinstalling it sha No oo, am on Windows 10 build 14394.576. I would try reinstalling it sha

Iamdemola:





Then what are you waiting for? Go ahead and share on your SNS. on Feb?



What do I stand the chance to win? on Feb?What do I stand the chance to win?

Iamdemola:





I'll like to see the faces behind lalasticlala and Seun sef people Don dey find lala since 355BC people Don dey find lala since 355BC





Beejay1117:

on Feb?



What do I stand the chance to win? I hear the new Tecno Camon CX is the prize to win

KennyID17:





No oo, am on Windows 10 build 14394.576. I would try reinstalling it sha

Have you received updates this year? Have you received updates this year?

Beejay1117:

people Don dey find lala since 355BC

and Mynd44 and Mynd44

Nne5:

hian wetin? Isigini? You ugly? wetin? Isigini? You ugly?

See my own

Vvf

Beautiful selfies indeed. Now can someone fetch me my cane

HOW COM ALL OF THEM COME UGLY NAAAH DURING GEJ REGIME WE DIDN'T EXPERIENCE DIS KYN UGLYNESS

okay oo

make i show ma big head baa?





ANYWAY, CHECK MY SIGNATURE FOR ETISALAT DATA.

SEE DETAILS AND OUR OFFICE ADDRESS BY CHECKING MY TOPICS.

FIRST PERSON TO QUOTE ME GETS 50 MB FREE ON HIS/HER ETISALAT LINE.

lemme park my car here maybe i will see my future wife.



gosh..i hate when guys snap picture and use that snapchat flower filter on their head..you are a guy for Christ sake don't do sh!t like that.



the only guy that is allowed to use that filter is bobrisky..he has earned the right to use it.

SELFISH ON DA FLEEK

??

Just asking Thu.. Why their ba3 bars dey 1%??Just asking Thu..