Following the saga between Apostle Johnson Suleiman and Stephanie Otobo, shows from all indications, that the high level conspiracy coupled with sex scandal are meant to destroy the integrity of the pastor and silence his critical without concrete evidence and properly investigation



Without wasting time, below are the categories of people that are interested in the downfall of Apostle Johnson Suleiman



1. Enemies of Progress



These are people who will always do everything within their capacity to bring down those that are above them. They are usually filled with rage of jealousy and envy and will join hands to partake in bringing down those that they're envious of, (whether the person is guilty of an offence or not) . These are the people looking forward to the downfall of Apostle Suleimam



2. Atheists



They are usually the first set of people that will surface each time a fresh allegation is leveled against ApostleJohnson Suleiman. Since they do not believe in the existence in God or anything related, they are usually available to ridicule members of God.



3. Sex Starved People



These are people who have no control over their joysticks and will always think all men are programmed the same way. They are always looking for ways to bring people into their league of promiscuity. These are the people who are not saints but want other people to be.



4. Those who are Hypocrites



Most of these people are regular patronizers of the brothel. These are people who can chase after a cockroach in as much as it's wearing a skirt. They cannot take off their eyes when anything in skirt passes yet they want other men to do otherwise. They are usually one of those that make derogatory comments against Apostle Suleiman just to discredit him and jubilate over his downfall.



5. Attention Seekers



These are people who carry other people's loads on their heads but will carry theirs on their hands. They are people that attend parties without being invited and will be fighting for beer and burnt fried rice. They will rather leave their own problems but are very much interested in solving that of other people. They put up irrelevant and bias updates on their social profile page just to feature in the matter. (E.g Falz, celebrities, etc)



6. Home Wreckers



It's of no doubt that those behind the blackmail are those looking for ways to derail his home and his ministry. Many will agree with me (Tosyne2much) that these people can't manage their lives appropriately let alone a family. Their hatred towards the Apostle is characterized enmity, childishness and foolishness.



7. Media Personnel/Bloggers



It's very shameful that top Nigerian newspapers are even the mastermind behind these lies and exaggerated news flooding the whole place, which normally portray Stephanie Otobo as a innocent but Apostle Suleiman as a devil. This is to garner traffic and make their money.



8. Those who areJobless



As we all know that joblessness is the root of all evil. Some use their joblessness judiciously by fighting and raining abusive words on anyone holding contrary opinions against theirs on social media, especially when it has to do with the story of Apostle Suleiman and Otobo. They are so concerned about Apostle Suileman's downfall other than looking for jobs and better their own lives.



9. Those who are Ignorant



These are people who know nothing about what transpired between the man of God and the prostitute, but will join hands in wrong accusing the man of God just because they see other people doing so. They are always moving with crowds and are so judgemental even in face of false evidence.



10. Politicians (APC tyrants)



Those who are very logical in reasoning will know that this a political battle and a high level conspiracy which is meant to destroy the integrity of the pastor and silence his critics. A very sensible person will know that there some people who are financing and solidly behind Stephanie Otobo just to frustrate the man of God and destroy his ministry



I drop my pen at this juncture



Feel free to add yours



Original writer: Tosyne2much

Source: http://www.tosyne2much.com/2017/03/10-categories-of-people-that-are.html

Whoa,Beat wristbangle to FTC!

The 10 things keep getting worse...

This is like the worst write-up you've written (No offense guy),You keep losing the grip you have with this ten-ten topics.

Everything here is off point. Isn't he a man like me and you? I don't expect you to agree with me though, Pastor King still has hundreds of supporters. Goes to show how brainwashed Africans can be! 10 Likes 2 Shares

11. Those who don't pay tithes and offering



Since the ardent of apostle suleiman saga, people who don't pay tithes have been having a field day hence throwing shades and mocking pastors because they feel these men of God enrich themselves through this avenue. Some of them have resorted to calling apostle a scam pastor for defrauding his gullible followers and spending it on a common olosho. Since the ardent of apostle suleiman saga, people who don't pay tithes have been having a field day hence throwing shades and mocking pastors because they feel these men of God enrich themselves through this avenue. Some of them have resorted to calling apostle a scam pastor for defrauding his gullible followers and spending it on a common olosho. 4 Likes 2 Shares



If there is one thing I learned so far from this their so-called saga, that will just be that... "You can photoshop meat on your rice, you can also photoshop boobs on your chest but you can't photoshop brain into your head".... Be Guided...!!! 5 Likes 1 Share

You people will not get your facts straight before jumping at conclusion. The man of God is also human like us. The allegations against him should be properly investigated and he should not be exonerated on the ground of being a man of God 5 Likes 3 Shares

I stayed in Auchi, Edo State for over 15yrs when the controversies all started about this Apostle, There was a time a blue film was mistakenly televised for members to watch. I was like what is a Indecency Movie doing in a Church? How did it even get there in the first place? now it now sex scandal. only God knows what the negative ordeal will be about this man and his Church tomorrow. what still baffles me is that people still believe and respect this man after all this negativity? I can't but only conclude that there is atom of true in every rumour u hear..



Apostle Suleman is guilty of the sexually misconduct levelled against him over the past few days becos mere looking at the Daniella Okeke in question, u see that the body built wasn't easy for the corrupt Apostle to resist. 3 Likes 2 Shares

If there is one thing I learned so far from this their so-called saga, that will just be that... "You can photoshop meat on your rice, you can also photoshop boobs on your chest but you can't photoshop brain into your head".... Be Guided...!!! Hahahaha Hahahaha

I wept for my people. With your right senses you wrote this? The gullible ones will find excuses after evidences were showcased. Now you think one will wake up and propound the story.you are MAD

Whoa,Beat wristbangle to FTC!



The 10 things[/b] keep getting worse...

This is like the worst write-up you've written (No offense guy),You keep losing the grip you have with this ten-ten topics.

Everything here is off point. Isn't he a man like me and you? I don't expect you to agree with me though, Pastor King still has hundreds of supporters. Goes to show how brainwashed Africans can be! 6 Likes 1 Share





The guy above me sha You forgot the ones that will pick offence in this write-up because it has a negative hit on themThe guy above me sha 2 Likes

You people will not get your facts straight before jumping at conclusion.

Who jumps into conclusion here now if not you



The man of God is also human like us.

Then who says he is God before



The allegations against him should be properly investigated and he should not be exonerated on the ground of being a man of God

Can you do us a favour by taking it upon yourself to personally do the proper investigation since you think nothing like that is going on? Who jumps into conclusion here now if not youThen who says he is God beforeCan you do us a favour by taking it upon yourself to personally do the proper investigation since you think nothing like that is going on? 3 Likes

I wept for my people. With your right senses you wrote this? The gullible ones will find excuses after evidences were showcased. Now you think one will wake up and propound the story.you are MAD

You can believe a story like this without video evidence yet you dismiss any story of people testifying about the awesomeness of God or demand people to provide concrete evidence like going to heaven with camera to snap God to come and show you. You can believe a story like this without video evidence yet you dismiss any story of people testifying about the awesomeness of God or demand people to provide concrete evidence like going to heaven with camera to snap God to come and show you. 1 Like

Tosin ma guy' always on point 3 Likes

I wept for my people. With your right senses you wrote this? The gullible ones will find excuses after evidences were showcased. Now you think one will wake up and propound the story.you are MAD

Did you even read the article at all? I know when typing the nonsense you wrote up there, you were squeezing your face like baboon forced to drink jedijedi



Between we are still expecting your she-goat hero (otobo) sex video and statement of account confirming several transfers to her account from the apostle Did you even read the article at all? I know when typing the nonsense you wrote up there, you were squeezing your face like baboon forced to drink jedijediBetween we are still expecting your she-goat hero (otobo) sex video and statement of account confirming several transfers to her account from the apostle

The writeup clearly shows that the OP has concluded that Sule is innocent and is only being brought down. I wonder the reactions if the scandal had involved a Muslim cleric or a politician. The fact remains that a case such as this demands proper investigations. It is you and the OP and thousands of Christians who have decided the case based on your mentality that a man of god can do no wrong and that every wrong brought against him must be politically sponsored to shut him up and fight Christianity. The writeup clearly shows that the OP has concluded that Sule is innocent and is only being brought down. I wonder the reactions if the scandal had involved a Muslim cleric or a politician. The fact remains that a case such as this demands proper investigations. It is you and the OP and thousands of Christians who have decided the case based on your mentality that a man of god can do no wrong and that every wrong brought against him must be politically sponsored to shut him up and fight Christianity. 1 Like

Seems you have a lot of time on your hand. You should probably do yourself the honour of investigating.

I didn't need it, so why do you accuse someone of getting into conclusion when you yourself don't know the truth? I didn't need it, so why do you accuse someone of getting into conclusion when you yourself don't know the truth?

I wept for my people. With your right senses you wrote this? The gullible ones will find excuses after evidences were showcased. Now you think one will wake up and propound the story.you are MAD Must u insult? Must u insult?

I stayed in Auchi, Edo State for over 15yrs when the controversies all started about this Apostle, There was a time a blue film was mistakenly televised for members to watch. I was like what is a Indecency Movie doing in a Church? How did it even get there in the first place? now it now sex scandal. only God knows what the negative ordeal will be about this man and his Church tomorrow. what still baffles me is that people still believe and respect this man after all this negativity? I can't but only conclude that there is atom of true in every rumour u hear..



Apostle Suleman is guilty of the sexually misconduct levelled against him over the past few days becos mere looking at the Daniella Okeke in question, u see that the body built wasn't easy for the corrupt Apostle to resist. All what you have said are still not concrete evidence... So one only become a criminal when there's a concrete evidence to justify his accusations sir All what you have said are still not concrete evidence... So one only become a criminal when there's a concrete evidence to justify his accusations sir

I wept for my people. With your right senses you wrote this? The gullible ones will find excuses after evidences were showcased. Now you think one will wake up and propound the story.you are MAD





e pain am. e pain am.

Op u ar soo on point

I never for once believed all this rubbish hv been hearing every where.





































Just waiting for the confused beings to start their madness on this thread. Op u ar soo on pointI never for once believed all this rubbish hv been hearing every where.Just waiting for the confused beings to start their madness on this thread.

The writeup clearly shows that the OP has concluded that Sule is innocent and is only being brought down.

That means you lack simple comprehension.



The Op simply means those who want the allegation to be true. Not that he has declare the man Innocent.





I wonder the reactions if the scandal had involved a Muslim cleric or a politician.

Since you're guessing, it can also mean the Op can still take the same step.



The fact remains that a case such as this demands proper investigations.

Then why concluding when you know proper investigation has been carried out.



It is you and the OP and thousands of Christians who have decided the case based on your mentality that a man of god can do no wrong and that every wrong brought against him must be politically sponsored to shut him up and fight Christianity.

When you don't even know me yet you can talk this way.



If you're a Christian, since this issue started, have you pray personally for Mr Suleman? In any ramifications i.e for a genuine salvation peradventure if this is true or deep down inside you, you're very happy he falls! That means you lack simple comprehension.The Op simply means those who want the allegation to be true. Not that he has declare the man Innocent.Since you're guessing, it can also mean the Op can still take the same step.Then why concluding when you know proper investigation has been carried out.When you don't even know me yet you can talk this way.If you're a Christian, since this issue started, have you pray personally for Mr Suleman? In any ramifications i.e for a genuine salvation peradventure if this is true or deep down inside you, you're very happy he falls! 1 Like

Listen, you have to read well to understand my argument. Now, go back to the OP and read his preamble. Listen, you have to read well to understand my argument. Now, go back to the OP and read his preamble. 1 Like

Yeah Sure,now go play with sand outside Yeah Sure,now go play with sand outside

Yeah Sure,now go play with sand outside E still dey pain am...

E still dey pain am...

Really? Feed me More! Really? Feed me More!