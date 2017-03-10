₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
10 Categories Of People That Are Interested In The Downfall Of Apostle Suleman by tosyne2much(m): 4:31pm
Following the saga between Apostle Johnson Suleiman and Stephanie Otobo, shows from all indications, that the high level conspiracy coupled with sex scandal are meant to destroy the integrity of the pastor and silence his critical without concrete evidence and properly investigation
Source: http://www.tosyne2much.com/2017/03/10-categories-of-people-that-are.html
Re: 10 Categories Of People That Are Interested In The Downfall Of Apostle Suleman by snezBaba: 4:32pm
Whoa,Beat wristbangle to FTC!
The 10 things keep getting worse...
This is like the worst write-up you've written (No offense guy),You keep losing the grip you have with this ten-ten topics.
Everything here is off point. Isn't he a man like me and you? I don't expect you to agree with me though, Pastor King still has hundreds of supporters. Goes to show how brainwashed Africans can be!
Re: 10 Categories Of People That Are Interested In The Downfall Of Apostle Suleman by wristbangle(m): 4:33pm
11. Those who don't pay tithes and offering
Since the ardent of apostle suleiman saga, people who don't pay tithes have been having a field day hence throwing shades and mocking pastors because they feel these men of God enrich themselves through this avenue. Some of them have resorted to calling apostle a scam pastor for defrauding his gullible followers and spending it on a common olosho.
Re: 10 Categories Of People That Are Interested In The Downfall Of Apostle Suleman by FvckShiT: 4:34pm
Re: 10 Categories Of People That Are Interested In The Downfall Of Apostle Suleman by McBrooklyn(m): 4:34pm
If there is one thing I learned so far from this their so-called saga, that will just be that... "You can photoshop meat on your rice, you can also photoshop boobs on your chest but you can't photoshop brain into your head".... Be Guided...!!!
Re: 10 Categories Of People That Are Interested In The Downfall Of Apostle Suleman by Ashleydolls(f): 4:40pm
You people will not get your facts straight before jumping at conclusion. The man of God is also human like us. The allegations against him should be properly investigated and he should not be exonerated on the ground of being a man of God
Re: 10 Categories Of People That Are Interested In The Downfall Of Apostle Suleman by AccessME(m): 4:45pm
I stayed in Auchi, Edo State for over 15yrs when the controversies all started about this Apostle, There was a time a blue film was mistakenly televised for members to watch. I was like what is a Indecency Movie doing in a Church? How did it even get there in the first place? now it now sex scandal. only God knows what the negative ordeal will be about this man and his Church tomorrow. what still baffles me is that people still believe and respect this man after all this negativity? I can't but only conclude that there is atom of true in every rumour u hear..
Apostle Suleman is guilty of the sexually misconduct levelled against him over the past few days becos mere looking at the Daniella Okeke in question, u see that the body built wasn't easy for the corrupt Apostle to resist.
Re: 10 Categories Of People That Are Interested In The Downfall Of Apostle Suleman by BlackDBagba: 4:45pm
Ok
Re: 10 Categories Of People That Are Interested In The Downfall Of Apostle Suleman by tosyne2much(m): 4:49pm
McBrooklyn:Hahahaha
Re: 10 Categories Of People That Are Interested In The Downfall Of Apostle Suleman by McBrooklyn(m): 4:53pm
hardeycute:
Re: 10 Categories Of People That Are Interested In The Downfall Of Apostle Suleman by hardeycute: 4:54pm
I wept for my people. With your right senses you wrote this? The gullible ones will find excuses after evidences were showcased. Now you think one will wake up and propound the story.you are MAD
Re: 10 Categories Of People That Are Interested In The Downfall Of Apostle Suleman by McBrooklyn(m): 4:58pm
snezBaba:
Re: 10 Categories Of People That Are Interested In The Downfall Of Apostle Suleman by henrylowe(m): 5:02pm
You forgot the ones that will pick offence in this write-up because it has a negative hit on them
The guy above me sha
Re: 10 Categories Of People That Are Interested In The Downfall Of Apostle Suleman by Emusan(m): 5:05pm
Ashleydolls:
Who jumps into conclusion here now if not you
The man of God is also human like us.
Then who says he is God before
The allegations against him should be properly investigated and he should not be exonerated on the ground of being a man of God
Can you do us a favour by taking it upon yourself to personally do the proper investigation since you think nothing like that is going on?
Re: 10 Categories Of People That Are Interested In The Downfall Of Apostle Suleman by Ashleydolls(f): 5:08pm
Emusan:Seems you have a lot of time on your hand. You should probably do yourself the honour of investigating.
Re: 10 Categories Of People That Are Interested In The Downfall Of Apostle Suleman by Emusan(m): 5:10pm
hardeycute:
You can believe a story like this without video evidence yet you dismiss any story of people testifying about the awesomeness of God or demand people to provide concrete evidence like going to heaven with camera to snap God to come and show you.
Re: 10 Categories Of People That Are Interested In The Downfall Of Apostle Suleman by Smallville10(m): 5:11pm
Tosin ma guy' always on point
Re: 10 Categories Of People That Are Interested In The Downfall Of Apostle Suleman by wristbangle(m): 5:11pm
hardeycute:
Did you even read the article at all? I know when typing the nonsense you wrote up there, you were squeezing your face like baboon forced to drink jedijedi
Between we are still expecting your she-goat hero (otobo) sex video and statement of account confirming several transfers to her account from the apostle
Re: 10 Categories Of People That Are Interested In The Downfall Of Apostle Suleman by LordOfNaira: 5:14pm
Emusan:
The writeup clearly shows that the OP has concluded that Sule is innocent and is only being brought down. I wonder the reactions if the scandal had involved a Muslim cleric or a politician. The fact remains that a case such as this demands proper investigations. It is you and the OP and thousands of Christians who have decided the case based on your mentality that a man of god can do no wrong and that every wrong brought against him must be politically sponsored to shut him up and fight Christianity.
Re: 10 Categories Of People That Are Interested In The Downfall Of Apostle Suleman by Emusan(m): 5:16pm
Ashleydolls:
I didn't need it, so why do you accuse someone of getting into conclusion when you yourself don't know the truth?
Re: 10 Categories Of People That Are Interested In The Downfall Of Apostle Suleman by AccessME(m): 5:20pm
hardeycute:Must u insult?
Re: 10 Categories Of People That Are Interested In The Downfall Of Apostle Suleman by tosyne2much(m): 5:24pm
AccessME:All what you have said are still not concrete evidence... So one only become a criminal when there's a concrete evidence to justify his accusations sir
Re: 10 Categories Of People That Are Interested In The Downfall Of Apostle Suleman by ritababe(f): 5:27pm
hardeycute:
e pain am.
Re: 10 Categories Of People That Are Interested In The Downfall Of Apostle Suleman by bigybanty10(m): 5:28pm
Op u ar soo on point
I never for once believed all this rubbish hv been hearing every where.
Just waiting for the confused beings to start their madness on this thread.
Re: 10 Categories Of People That Are Interested In The Downfall Of Apostle Suleman by snezBaba: 5:31pm
[quote author=McBrooklyn post=54651121][/quote]
*Yawns*
Re: 10 Categories Of People That Are Interested In The Downfall Of Apostle Suleman by Emusan(m): 5:34pm
LordOfNaira:
That means you lack simple comprehension.
The Op simply means those who want the allegation to be true. Not that he has declare the man Innocent.
I wonder the reactions if the scandal had involved a Muslim cleric or a politician.
Since you're guessing, it can also mean the Op can still take the same step.
The fact remains that a case such as this demands proper investigations.
Then why concluding when you know proper investigation has been carried out.
It is you and the OP and thousands of Christians who have decided the case based on your mentality that a man of god can do no wrong and that every wrong brought against him must be politically sponsored to shut him up and fight Christianity.
When you don't even know me yet you can talk this way.
If you're a Christian, since this issue started, have you pray personally for Mr Suleman? In any ramifications i.e for a genuine salvation peradventure if this is true or deep down inside you, you're very happy he falls!
Re: 10 Categories Of People That Are Interested In The Downfall Of Apostle Suleman by LordOfNaira: 5:35pm
Emusan:
Listen, you have to read well to understand my argument. Now, go back to the OP and read his preamble.
Re: 10 Categories Of People That Are Interested In The Downfall Of Apostle Suleman by McBrooklyn(m): 5:37pm
snezBaba:
Re: 10 Categories Of People That Are Interested In The Downfall Of Apostle Suleman by snezBaba: 5:39pm
McBrooklyn:Yeah Sure,now go play with sand outside
Re: 10 Categories Of People That Are Interested In The Downfall Of Apostle Suleman by McBrooklyn(m): 5:42pm
snezBaba:E still dey pain am...
Re: 10 Categories Of People That Are Interested In The Downfall Of Apostle Suleman by snezBaba: 5:47pm
McBrooklyn:
Really? Feed me More!
Re: 10 Categories Of People That Are Interested In The Downfall Of Apostle Suleman by tosyne2much(m): 5:52pm
LordOfNaira:I think you're only wallowing in lack of comprehension.. I was brought up by my parents that it's only a foolish person that judges a case upon hearing from one side, and from all indications, Utobo has been the only narrating her own side of the story while the other party decided to keep mute. All you all did was make an hasty judgment on Suleiman
Does this look like a blackmail to you?
