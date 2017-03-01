Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Obasanjo Is Nigeria’s Father Of Corruption, Sits On Stolen Wealth - Fayose (891 Views)

Ekiti State Governor, Mr Ayodele Fayose has told former President Olusegun Obasanjo stop deceiving the world with his anti-corruption posture, saying; “the former president is the father of corruption in Nigeria, who sits on stolen wealth.





He lacks moral rights to accuse anyone of corruption and I challenge him to explain to Nigerians the source of his stupendous wealth.”





Governor Fayose, who was reacting to comment credited to Obasanjo that African leaders should ensure that treasury looters are exposed and his warning of former Attorney-General of the Federation (AGF) and Minister of Justice Mohammed Adoke to stop mentioning his name in the controversial $1.09 billion Malabu Oil deal, said the former President should rather explain to Nigerians the source of his stupendous wealth.





In a release issued on Thursday, by his Special Assistant on Public Communications and New Media, Lere Olayinka, Governor Fayose said it smacked of the highest level of hypocrisy for someone like Obasanjo to be sermonising about corruption, having superintended over a corrupt government himself.





He said the former President must come out clean on his roles in the controversial $1.09 billion Malabu Oil deal, instead of warning former Attorney-General of the Federation (AGF) and Minister of Justice Mohammed Adoke to stop mentioning his name in the deal, adding that; “It is on record that the out-of-court settlement on the controversial Malabu Oil Block was initiated in 2006 during Obasanjo’s administration.”





Governor Fayose, who maintained that Obasanjo’s accusing anyone of corruption was like “Oyenusi accusing Shina Rambo of armed robbery”, challenged the former President to explain to Nigerians the source of his stupendous wealth, saying; “We saw how Obasanjo was when he became president and the magnitude of both direct and indirect investments that he has now. Can he in all honesty tell Nigerians that he acquired his wealth through legitimate means?”





Describing Obasanjo as the fathers of corruption in the present day Nigeria, Governor Fayose said; “Even the National Assembly affirmed him (Obasanjo) as the grandfather of corruption in Nigeria and it is on record that it was this same Obasanjo, who is always claiming holier than thou that introduced politics of ghana-must-go bags to the National Assembly.





“Has Obasanjo forgotten how many billions of naira was deployed to lobby National Assembly members to support his third term agenda?”

“Has he forgotten so soon that it was during his tenure that sacks of money were displayed on the floor of the House of Representatives, as bribe money given to some Reps members to impeach the then Speaker, Ghali N’abba?

While reiterating his demand that the former President should refund with interest, the N10 million that he was forced alongside other governors to donate to his Presidential Library project, Governor Fayose said; “Someone like Obasanjo, who used his position as President to extort money from governors, businessmen and contractors to build his presidential library lacked more rights to accuse anyone of corruption.”





He said “other Nigerians who left offices as President are still relevant to their people, but can the same be said about Obasanjo? Was he useful to the Yoruba race as President and now as former President? The bad state that he left major roads linking the Southwest to other zones in Nigeria, especially the Lagos-Ibadan expressway remains a pointer to this.





Yet, he goes about postulating as if he is the only honest Nigerians who can make things right in the country.”



SOURCE



http://www.vanguardngr.com/2017/03/fayose-obasanjo-is-nigerias-father-of-corruption-he-sits-on-stolen-wealth/

How many times did i call you? 1 Like

True...check transportation, infrastructure, refineries, steel companies, aviation, telecommunications etc the corruption was systematic, it was done with finnes...continous chopping and cleaning of mouth unlike GEJ's style "chop according to your strength".



Double tuale to thief Fayose...may spit not dry in your mouth. 1 Like

And what are you yourself sitting on; Your pension and gratuity?!



Abeg make I take selfie jor Clap for yourself FayoseAnd what are you yourself sitting on; Your pension and gratuity?!Abeg make I take selfie jor 2 Likes 1 Share

And why does this social media governor think his opinions count? 1 Like

Forget about the messanger! Na truth him talk. The nigerian media has a way of making nigerians forget what damage this man did and they focus only on jonathan 3 Likes

Fayose is a disgrace to Ekiti state 1 Like

I admire this man called Fayose. His balls ... Wow!!! 1 Like



Governor Fayose, who maintained that Obasanjo’s accusing anyone of corruption was like “Oyenusi accusing Shina Rambo of armed robbery”,



Lol



I wont lie, Obasunjo ran a highly corrupt regime. LolI wont lie, Obasunjo ran a highly corrupt regime.

Fayosa is synonymous to a real man.

The truth

Fayose is correct.



This is the truth. Always confused me when I hear people defend OBJ yet trash GEJ, caning him the worst.



During OBJ tenure, billions were allocated to development projects and they disappeared. He even used government resources to make his own farm.



The got is a crook the level of Abacha. Very selfish man.



The kind who would sleep with his son's wife 1 Like

I support you Fayose. 1 Like

And you are his goddamn 'son' , right? 1 Like

we know all these but tribalism wouldn't allow us call a spade a spade.

okosodo:

Forget about the messanger! Na truth him talk. The nigerian media has a way of making nigerians forget what damage this man did and they focus only on jonathan Nigeria media is more dangerous than boko haram.

I remember during d Rivers state house of assembly fracas where they all had videos of Chidi Lloyd attempting to murder his colleague,yet they chose to hide that one and were instead showing us d same Lloyd in govt house clinic bed wt no plaster,no bandage,not even a drip on him and attempting to make him look like the victim.

It was only the cell phone videos of d assembly surfaced that they decided to air d videos they had all

Fear Lagos-Ibadan amala and ewedu press. Nigeria media is more dangerous than boko haram.I remember during d Rivers state house of assembly fracas where they all had videos of Chidi Lloyd attempting to murder his colleague,yet they chose to hide that one and were instead showing us d same Lloyd in govt house clinic bed wt no plaster,no bandage,not even a drip on him and attempting to make him look like the victim.It was only the cell phone videos of d assembly surfaced that they decided to air d videos they had allFear Lagos-Ibadan amala and ewedu press. 1 Like

uchemelvin20004:

Fayose is a disgrace to Ekiti state Shut the Bleep up, hypocrites. He just spoke the truth. Shut the Bleep up, hypocrites. He just spoke the truth. 1 Like

Fayose, always speaking the truth!





But, I'm afraid if this his bluntness won't lead him into trouble soon!

This guy just took a swipe at hornets' next and will be stung

Fayose I love you for this.I was barely in secondary school when Obasanjo came into power but I could still remember the level of corruption in his govt, forget that he exposed ibori and co, those cases were simply based on personal beef. I could still remember the amount of billions he claimed to spend on power, I could still remember that the set of senators that enjoyed most were those that served under Obasanjo tenure, he was the one that introduced Ghana most go lobbying during elections, what of those he crippled their businesses because of his personal vendetta, what of the huge income he made illegally from the telecoms operators " no one should state bringing GSM to naija as his own achievement cos that is laughable" the only good thing I liked about him was that he always appointed technocrats. But it's very obvious that we Nigerians forget a lot.

when they haven't removed the log in their eyes Fayose knows all politicians are thieves, he is only angry some are forming 'holy'when they haven't removed the log in their eyes

As much as I know Fayose could be overbearing sometimes, I'll always appreciate the fact that we still have someone in this nation who can demystify our self-appointed kingmaker Obasanjo. I used to adore him (Obasanjo), not until he began to play God with this nation. And, as a matter of principle, I'll never (from my heart) respect anyone, young or old, who would never accept their errors but would rather play Holier-than-thou. 1 Like

the only thing I liked about obj was that he was a de-tribalised president which is hard to get in this part of the world aside that mehn the dude was the devil from gross corruption to ritual killings, assassinations, rigging, lack of freedom of speech,mysterious case closure like the Ikeja bomb blast e.t.c,songs like jaga jaga,jagbajantis & African China's Food no dey still stand as "relics" of his administration for those that want to know the truth

Fayose, who maintained that Obasanjo’s accusing anyone of corruption was like “Oyenusi accusing Shina Rambo of armed robbery”,

Mortal kombat! 1 Like

fayose has said it all....Obasanjo is a thief... Johnathan a bigger thief but buhari is a disgrace to the country..am not supporting pdp/APC dey are all d same....is high time we think outside d box and stop defending dis thief's..

True that, he is a big thief











No sane man has ever replied Fayose!





He is just good at bleating at will













