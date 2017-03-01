₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Obasanjo Is Nigeria’s Father Of Corruption, Sits On Stolen Wealth - Fayose by philpwresh(m): 6:35pm
Ekiti State Governor, Mr Ayodele Fayose has told former President Olusegun Obasanjo stop deceiving the world with his anti-corruption posture, saying; “the former president is the father of corruption in Nigeria, who sits on stolen wealth.
http://www.vanguardngr.com/2017/03/fayose-obasanjo-is-nigerias-father-of-corruption-he-sits-on-stolen-wealth/
|Re: Obasanjo Is Nigeria’s Father Of Corruption, Sits On Stolen Wealth - Fayose by emeijeh(m): 6:36pm
|Re: Obasanjo Is Nigeria’s Father Of Corruption, Sits On Stolen Wealth - Fayose by BankManager(m): 6:37pm
|Re: Obasanjo Is Nigeria’s Father Of Corruption, Sits On Stolen Wealth - Fayose by Scream(m): 6:38pm
True...check transportation, infrastructure, refineries, steel companies, aviation, telecommunications etc the corruption was systematic, it was done with finnes...continous chopping and cleaning of mouth unlike GEJ's style "chop according to your strength".
Double tuale to thief Fayose...may spit not dry in your mouth.
|Re: Obasanjo Is Nigeria’s Father Of Corruption, Sits On Stolen Wealth - Fayose by spartan117(m): 6:39pm
|Re: Obasanjo Is Nigeria’s Father Of Corruption, Sits On Stolen Wealth - Fayose by softwerk(f): 6:40pm
Clap for yourself Fayose
And what are you yourself sitting on; Your pension and gratuity?!
Abeg make I take selfie jor
|Re: Obasanjo Is Nigeria’s Father Of Corruption, Sits On Stolen Wealth - Fayose by Ighoga898(m): 6:42pm
And why does this social media governor think his opinions count?
|Re: Obasanjo Is Nigeria’s Father Of Corruption, Sits On Stolen Wealth - Fayose by okosodo: 6:45pm
Forget about the messanger! Na truth him talk. The nigerian media has a way of making nigerians forget what damage this man did and they focus only on jonathan
|Re: Obasanjo Is Nigeria’s Father Of Corruption, Sits On Stolen Wealth - Fayose by uchemelvin20004: 6:46pm
Fayose is a disgrace to Ekiti state
|Re: Obasanjo Is Nigeria’s Father Of Corruption, Sits On Stolen Wealth - Fayose by BlackDBagba: 6:48pm
I admire this man called Fayose. His balls ... Wow!!!
|Re: Obasanjo Is Nigeria’s Father Of Corruption, Sits On Stolen Wealth - Fayose by kingzizzy: 6:48pm
Lol
I wont lie, Obasunjo ran a highly corrupt regime.
|Re: Obasanjo Is Nigeria’s Father Of Corruption, Sits On Stolen Wealth - Fayose by Etogist: 6:54pm
Fayosa is synonymous to a real man.
|Re: Obasanjo Is Nigeria’s Father Of Corruption, Sits On Stolen Wealth - Fayose by shortgun(m): 6:57pm
The truth
|Re: Obasanjo Is Nigeria’s Father Of Corruption, Sits On Stolen Wealth - Fayose by fallout87: 6:58pm
Fayose is correct.
This is the truth. Always confused me when I hear people defend OBJ yet trash GEJ, caning him the worst.
During OBJ tenure, billions were allocated to development projects and they disappeared. He even used government resources to make his own farm.
The got is a crook the level of Abacha. Very selfish man.
The kind who would sleep with his son's wife
|Re: Obasanjo Is Nigeria’s Father Of Corruption, Sits On Stolen Wealth - Fayose by mile12crises: 6:59pm
I support you Fayose.
|Re: Obasanjo Is Nigeria’s Father Of Corruption, Sits On Stolen Wealth - Fayose by MONDAYkay(m): 7:02pm
And you are his goddamn 'son' , right?
|Re: Obasanjo Is Nigeria’s Father Of Corruption, Sits On Stolen Wealth - Fayose by ozoebuka1(m): 7:44pm
we know all these but tribalism wouldn't allow us call a spade a spade.
|Re: Obasanjo Is Nigeria’s Father Of Corruption, Sits On Stolen Wealth - Fayose by dokiOloye(m): 8:17pm
okosodo:Nigeria media is more dangerous than boko haram.
I remember during d Rivers state house of assembly fracas where they all had videos of Chidi Lloyd attempting to murder his colleague,yet they chose to hide that one and were instead showing us d same Lloyd in govt house clinic bed wt no plaster,no bandage,not even a drip on him and attempting to make him look like the victim.
It was only the cell phone videos of d assembly surfaced that they decided to air d videos they had all
Fear Lagos-Ibadan amala and ewedu press.
|Re: Obasanjo Is Nigeria’s Father Of Corruption, Sits On Stolen Wealth - Fayose by eltalentino(m): 8:20pm
uchemelvin20004:Shut the Bleep up, hypocrites. He just spoke the truth.
|Re: Obasanjo Is Nigeria’s Father Of Corruption, Sits On Stolen Wealth - Fayose by greatgod2012(f): 8:23pm
Fayose, always speaking the truth!
But, I'm afraid if this his bluntness won't lead him into trouble soon!
|Re: Obasanjo Is Nigeria’s Father Of Corruption, Sits On Stolen Wealth - Fayose by Iamwrath: 9:10pm
This guy just took a swipe at hornets' next and will be stung
|Re: Obasanjo Is Nigeria’s Father Of Corruption, Sits On Stolen Wealth - Fayose by DonHummer(m): 9:14pm
Fayose I love you for this.I was barely in secondary school when Obasanjo came into power but I could still remember the level of corruption in his govt, forget that he exposed ibori and co, those cases were simply based on personal beef. I could still remember the amount of billions he claimed to spend on power, I could still remember that the set of senators that enjoyed most were those that served under Obasanjo tenure, he was the one that introduced Ghana most go lobbying during elections, what of those he crippled their businesses because of his personal vendetta, what of the huge income he made illegally from the telecoms operators " no one should state bringing GSM to naija as his own achievement cos that is laughable" the only good thing I liked about him was that he always appointed technocrats. But it's very obvious that we Nigerians forget a lot.
|Re: Obasanjo Is Nigeria’s Father Of Corruption, Sits On Stolen Wealth - Fayose by teemanbastos(m): 9:34pm
Fayose knows all politicians are thieves, he is only angry some are forming 'holy' when they haven't removed the log in their eyes
|Re: Obasanjo Is Nigeria’s Father Of Corruption, Sits On Stolen Wealth - Fayose by dodelight(m): 9:46pm
As much as I know Fayose could be overbearing sometimes, I'll always appreciate the fact that we still have someone in this nation who can demystify our self-appointed kingmaker Obasanjo. I used to adore him (Obasanjo), not until he began to play God with this nation. And, as a matter of principle, I'll never (from my heart) respect anyone, young or old, who would never accept their errors but would rather play Holier-than-thou.
|Re: Obasanjo Is Nigeria’s Father Of Corruption, Sits On Stolen Wealth - Fayose by irynterri(f): 10:00pm
the only thing I liked about obj was that he was a de-tribalised president which is hard to get in this part of the world aside that mehn the dude was the devil from gross corruption to ritual killings, assassinations, rigging, lack of freedom of speech,mysterious case closure like the Ikeja bomb blast e.t.c,songs like jaga jaga,jagbajantis & African China's Food no dey still stand as "relics" of his administration for those that want to know the truth
|Re: Obasanjo Is Nigeria’s Father Of Corruption, Sits On Stolen Wealth - Fayose by 989900: 10:21pm
Fayose, who maintained that Obasanjo’s accusing anyone of corruption was like “Oyenusi accusing Shina Rambo of armed robbery”,
Mortal kombat!
|Re: Obasanjo Is Nigeria’s Father Of Corruption, Sits On Stolen Wealth - Fayose by Dera100(m): 10:33pm
fayose has said it all....Obasanjo is a thief... Johnathan a bigger thief but buhari is a disgrace to the country..am not supporting pdp/APC dey are all d same....is high time we think outside d box and stop defending dis thief's..
|Re: Obasanjo Is Nigeria’s Father Of Corruption, Sits On Stolen Wealth - Fayose by AngelicBeing: 10:54pm
True that, he is a big thief
|Re: Obasanjo Is Nigeria’s Father Of Corruption, Sits On Stolen Wealth - Fayose by Benekruku(m): 10:54pm
No sane man has ever replied Fayose!
He is just good at bleating at will
|Re: Obasanjo Is Nigeria’s Father Of Corruption, Sits On Stolen Wealth - Fayose by Cyriloha(m): 10:54pm
I love it when people are bold and strong to say the bloody truth
