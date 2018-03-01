₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Pastor Chris Oyakhilome In Agbada At His Mother's 80th Birthday Party (Photos) by chigosman: 10:50pm On Mar 06
The General Overseer of Christ Embassy Church, Pastor Chris Oyakhilome celebrated his mother, Deaconess Angelina Oyakhilome as she marks her 80th birthday.
It was joyful moment at Christ Embassy, Benin as there were much fun and entertainment for guests, surprisingly the man of God known for his signature suits, decided to wear something different, Agbada.
Some of the guests in attendance includes the archbishop of church of God mission & wife of late archbishop Benson idahosa , Rev. Magret idahosa.
Source: https://www.042expressng.com/2018/03/pastor-chris-oyakhilome-celebrates-mother-angelina-oyakhilome-80th-birthday.html
|Re: Pastor Chris Oyakhilome In Agbada At His Mother's 80th Birthday Party (Photos) by trouper9(m): 11:04pm On Mar 06
|Re: Pastor Chris Oyakhilome In Agbada At His Mother's 80th Birthday Party (Photos) by information1: 11:04pm On Mar 06
|Re: Pastor Chris Oyakhilome In Agbada At His Mother's 80th Birthday Party (Photos) by Jaybeee(m): 11:05pm On Mar 06
|Re: Pastor Chris Oyakhilome In Agbada At His Mother's 80th Birthday Party (Photos) by purplejuli: 11:05pm On Mar 06
|Re: Pastor Chris Oyakhilome In Agbada At His Mother's 80th Birthday Party (Photos) by Johnpsite: 11:05pm On Mar 06
OK nice one
|Re: Pastor Chris Oyakhilome In Agbada At His Mother's 80th Birthday Party (Photos) by tuna4servi(m): 11:05pm On Mar 06
|Re: Pastor Chris Oyakhilome In Agbada At His Mother's 80th Birthday Party (Photos) by kaycious: 11:06pm On Mar 06
|Re: Pastor Chris Oyakhilome In Agbada At His Mother's 80th Birthday Party (Photos) by philiancoop(m): 11:06pm On Mar 06
My Man Of God
|Re: Pastor Chris Oyakhilome In Agbada At His Mother's 80th Birthday Party (Photos) by busky101(m): 11:06pm On Mar 06
May God keep and make us successful to celebrate our parents at such age
|Re: Pastor Chris Oyakhilome In Agbada At His Mother's 80th Birthday Party (Photos) by Blessingonyi(f): 11:06pm On Mar 06
Happy bufdae ma
|Re: Pastor Chris Oyakhilome In Agbada At His Mother's 80th Birthday Party (Photos) by orevajude: 11:06pm On Mar 06
Strange seeing Pastor Chris in Agbada.Btw Hbd to his mum.
|Re: Pastor Chris Oyakhilome In Agbada At His Mother's 80th Birthday Party (Photos) by pastorlams(m): 11:06pm On Mar 06
Absolutely gorgeous!
|Re: Pastor Chris Oyakhilome In Agbada At His Mother's 80th Birthday Party (Photos) by kikiwendy(f): 11:07pm On Mar 06
Fine woman and she's still strong.. Age gracefully ma
|Re: Pastor Chris Oyakhilome In Agbada At His Mother's 80th Birthday Party (Photos) by piagetskinner(m): 11:07pm On Mar 06
very nice..no matter how highly anointed someone is
a mother is always a mother...and should be given the deserved respect..
late Bishop Idahosa's wife hasn't aged at all...Gods grace
|Re: Pastor Chris Oyakhilome In Agbada At His Mother's 80th Birthday Party (Photos) by sunkieisland: 11:07pm On Mar 06
I love this great Man of God.
|Re: Pastor Chris Oyakhilome In Agbada At His Mother's 80th Birthday Party (Photos) by histemple: 11:07pm On Mar 06
Not cool on agbada at all.
|Re: Pastor Chris Oyakhilome In Agbada At His Mother's 80th Birthday Party (Photos) by kollinpowel(m): 11:07pm On Mar 06
Pastor Chris wearing agbada won't change the price of garri in the market, so if he likes he can put on bra and skirt for all I care.
|Re: Pastor Chris Oyakhilome In Agbada At His Mother's 80th Birthday Party (Photos) by temmypotter(m): 11:07pm On Mar 06
my life coach! I celebrate you sir
|Re: Pastor Chris Oyakhilome In Agbada At His Mother's 80th Birthday Party (Photos) by donnie(m): 11:09pm On Mar 06
Hmmm lovely... I sight Mama, Archbishop M.A. Idahosa with son and daughter in-law.
Happy Birthday Mummy Oyakhilome.
|Re: Pastor Chris Oyakhilome In Agbada At His Mother's 80th Birthday Party (Photos) by Follygunners: 11:11pm On Mar 06
Jerry curls, relaxer, sporting-waves pastor... I hear you! Pastor indeed!
|Re: Pastor Chris Oyakhilome In Agbada At His Mother's 80th Birthday Party (Photos) by ideologies(m): 11:12pm On Mar 06
On point
|Re: Pastor Chris Oyakhilome In Agbada At His Mother's 80th Birthday Party (Photos) by donnie(m): 11:13pm On Mar 06
Follygunners:
E pain uuuu..
|Re: Pastor Chris Oyakhilome In Agbada At His Mother's 80th Birthday Party (Photos) by ishabablessing: 11:13pm On Mar 06
Lord,help me make my mama proud,thats all i look forward to,giv mama long life n pls bless my hustle,cause her to smile at the mention my name,
HBD ma!
|Re: Pastor Chris Oyakhilome In Agbada At His Mother's 80th Birthday Party (Photos) by canalily(m): 11:13pm On Mar 06
If he is wearing agbada, then the mother is wearing garri
|Re: Pastor Chris Oyakhilome In Agbada At His Mother's 80th Birthday Party (Photos) by careytommy7(m): 11:13pm On Mar 06
Happy birthday to the Matriarch of the Oyakhiloke clan
|Re: Pastor Chris Oyakhilome In Agbada At His Mother's 80th Birthday Party (Photos) by Follygunners: 11:14pm On Mar 06
donnie:
...for commenting? Nah wah for num-skulls sha!
|Re: Pastor Chris Oyakhilome In Agbada At His Mother's 80th Birthday Party (Photos) by iamrapper(m): 11:16pm On Mar 06
trouper9:sense fall on you
|Re: Pastor Chris Oyakhilome In Agbada At His Mother's 80th Birthday Party (Photos) by teeghurl(f): 11:17pm On Mar 06
So no one's gonna talk about the knuckles?
|Re: Pastor Chris Oyakhilome In Agbada At His Mother's 80th Birthday Party (Photos) by donnie(m): 11:19pm On Mar 06
Follygunners:
Like you?
|Re: Pastor Chris Oyakhilome In Agbada At His Mother's 80th Birthday Party (Photos) by engrjacuzzi: 11:19pm On Mar 06
pastor with swagger.... ride on
|Re: Pastor Chris Oyakhilome In Agbada At His Mother's 80th Birthday Party (Photos) by ifymadu: 11:20pm On Mar 06
So this man still de fry hair? Just passing by though
