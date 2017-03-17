Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Magu Is Victim Of ‘Civil War’ In Buhari’s Corrupt Kitchen Cabinet – Shehu Sani (1128 Views)

Buhari Is Victim Of His Own Transparency - Lai Mohammed / FG To Borrow To Pay N165bn Salaries Of Civil Servants - Adeosun / Presidency Orders Sack Of Civil Servants With 30 Years In Service And Above (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (Reply) (Go Down)

The Senator representing Kaduna Central, Shehu Sani, has said there are corrupt power blocs in the presidency whose “civil war” cost Ibrahim Magu his confirmation as the substantive chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC.



Speaking when he received representatives of the National Association of Muslim Law Students in his office on Thursday, Mr. Sani became another elite voice to have raised concern about the President Muhammadu Buhari’s effective control of his government where his close allies and aides engage in open rivalry and crossfire.



Two former leaders of the country, told PREMIUM TIMES, speaking on strict condition of anonymity, that Mr. Buhari had lost control of his government and should consider overhauling his administration, after the State Security Service again blocked the confirmation of Mr. Magu, brushing aside the President’s clearance in letter to the Senate in January.



The Senate rejected the re-nomination of Mr. Magu on Wednesday, after the SSS reaffirmed its position the acting EFCC chairman will constitute liability to the anti-corruption campaign of the administration because he lacks integrity.



But Mr. Sani said: “Magu is a victim of the civil war between in the President’s kitchen cabinet. It is high time the President stood his feet to stop power blocs who are desirous of undermining and subverting his efforts.”



On Thursday, Sahara Reporters published excerpts from a leaked memo Governor Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna State sent the President, saying “in blunt terms” the Buhari’s administration was not delivering on promises made to Nigerians and accusing the Chief of Staff, Abba Kyari and the Secretary to the Government of the Federation of being clueless and inexperienced.



He said Mr. Buhari had made progress in the fight against corruption to “good degree’ and also degraded Boko Haram.



“But Buhari is alone in the fight against corruption in the sense there are many persons around him who are corrupt.



“They did not declare their assets publicly like the President, Osinbajo and myself, hiding under the secrecy law,” Mr. Sani said.



An ad-hoc committee headed by Mr. Sani last year indicted the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Babachir Lawal, for breaching the country’s law in respect of ‘grass cutting” contract awarded by the Presidential Initiative on the North East, prompting the Senate to ask the President to sack and ensure prosecution of the SGF.



But the president wrote back to the Senate, clearing Mr. Lawal with claims the SGF was not given fair hearing and that the report of the committee was a minority one.

Mr. Sani then hit back at the President and accused him of bias in the fight against corruption.



Mr. Sani said, “the Eight Senate is not “rubber stamp Senate, but it is also not dagger or sword Senate.”

Advising the visiting students who asked him to talk to them on activism, Mr. Sani said the future of the country belongs to youth who should hold the leaders to account and be responsible.



He also urged action against religious extremism and ethnic tension.

Source: Source: http://www.premiumtimesng.com/news/top-news/226349-magu-victim-civil-war-buharis-corrupt-kitchen-cabinet-senator.html

This only goes to show that Buhari is not a smart leader. A DSS under OBJ won't try such except he accents to it but wetin Buhari know. Don't blame the Senate but some elements in the presidency that didn't want Magu as the chairman, therefore, using their influence to get a DSS report to rubbish him before the action ready Senates whose majority of her members have corruption hanging over them.

Let's tell our self the truth, Magu too corrupt. How much be him salary way him they live for 40 million naira rented house while also flying private jet around the country. And to all those shouting, 'Magu must be confirmed', no only him competent among our about 200 million population.

One of the real Senator.

Buhari is still a vegetable.

That was y Dasuki collected his wife when he was in prison.

Very dull TintallBuhari!

Someone must pay for this mess. So much nonsense going on in this country.



Seems something is wrong somewhere with one of Buhari, Saraki, or Magu. That is the only thing am certain of.



To Buhari, use your brains. If I were you, I will simply ask EFCC to fire the bums of the guys in DSS. Or I will look for a maddog as Magu's replacement.



If I were Magu, since I won't get the job anyway, I will now look for 6 senators to make scapegoats. It won't be hard to find a thief from each of the geopolitical zones. I will search and search till I find someone who will "whistle".

what is this foolish and devilish senator saying? mr senator hiding under the banner of activism, that want to govern kaduna state by all means, God go soon expose all your kurukere moves for southern kaduna. politicians? i fear them pass ebola.

PMB is trying to act like a democrat by allowing everyone do there job and not interfaring in the affairs of any office.But honestly speaking,Nigeria isn't ripe for such approach cos too many corrupt elements will bank on it to misbehave.If Senators refuse to confirm Magu simply because of unsubstantiated allegation by DSS,then Saraki and Ekweremadu are not fit to be SP,and DSP so are other senators with various allegations hanging on their neck.

Let Buhari simply re-nominate him for another screening just to buy time,or simply leave him there to remain in acting capacity until the president finds suitable replacement,that can evn be till 2019.

#IstandwithMagu 1 Like

Bv

These people self:





"On Thursday, Sahara Reporters published excerpts from a leaked memo Governor Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna State sent the President, saying “in blunt terms” the Buhari’s administration was not delivering on promises made to Nigerians and accusing the Chief of Staff, Abba Kyari and the Secretary to the Government of the Federation of being clueless and inexperienced."

When will the 7-day ultimatum end?

Fuji house of commotion

.

ademoladeji:

When will the 7-day ultimatum end?

W

ademoladeji:

When will the 7-day ultimatum end? Nigeria is a comedy country Nigeria is a comedy country

h

f you miss this opportunity you will blame yourself, another program have been launched..... if you donate 2000 within 24hrs you will get 4000 do not miss this opportunity n.a.i.j.a.l.i.f.e*c.o.m*n.g