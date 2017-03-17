₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Magu Is Victim Of ‘Civil War’ In Buhari’s Corrupt Kitchen Cabinet – Shehu Sani by Aonkuuse: 6:22am
The Senator representing Kaduna Central, Shehu Sani, has said there are corrupt power blocs in the presidency whose “civil war” cost Ibrahim Magu his confirmation as the substantive chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC.
Source: http://www.premiumtimesng.com/news/top-news/226349-magu-victim-civil-war-buharis-corrupt-kitchen-cabinet-senator.html
|Re: Magu Is Victim Of ‘Civil War’ In Buhari’s Corrupt Kitchen Cabinet – Shehu Sani by DonLo: 6:23am
This only goes to show that Buhari is not a smart leader. A DSS under OBJ won't try such except he accents to it but wetin Buhari know. Don't blame the Senate but some elements in the presidency that didn't want Magu as the chairman, therefore, using their influence to get a DSS report to rubbish him before the action ready Senates whose majority of her members have corruption hanging over them.
Let's tell our self the truth, Magu too corrupt. How much be him salary way him they live for 40 million naira rented house while also flying private jet around the country. And to all those shouting, 'Magu must be confirmed', no only him competent among our about 200 million population.
|Re: Magu Is Victim Of ‘Civil War’ In Buhari’s Corrupt Kitchen Cabinet – Shehu Sani by Papasmal(m): 6:32am
One of the real Senator.
|Re: Magu Is Victim Of ‘Civil War’ In Buhari’s Corrupt Kitchen Cabinet – Shehu Sani by sdindan: 6:33am
Buhari is still a vegetable.
That was y Dasuki collected his wife when he was in prison.
Very dull TintallBuhari!
|Re: Magu Is Victim Of ‘Civil War’ In Buhari’s Corrupt Kitchen Cabinet – Shehu Sani by MakeADifference: 6:46am
Someone must pay for this mess. So much nonsense going on in this country.
Seems something is wrong somewhere with one of Buhari, Saraki, or Magu. That is the only thing am certain of.
To Buhari, use your brains. If I were you, I will simply ask EFCC to fire the bums of the guys in DSS. Or I will look for a maddog as Magu's replacement.
If I were Magu, since I won't get the job anyway, I will now look for 6 senators to make scapegoats. It won't be hard to find a thief from each of the geopolitical zones. I will search and search till I find someone who will "whistle".
|Re: Magu Is Victim Of ‘Civil War’ In Buhari’s Corrupt Kitchen Cabinet – Shehu Sani by hakimi1974(m): 7:20am
what is this foolish and devilish senator saying? mr senator hiding under the banner of activism, that want to govern kaduna state by all means, God go soon expose all your kurukere moves for southern kaduna. politicians? i fear them pass ebola.
|Re: Magu Is Victim Of ‘Civil War’ In Buhari’s Corrupt Kitchen Cabinet – Shehu Sani by Pieromania: 7:38am
PMB is trying to act like a democrat by allowing everyone do there job and not interfaring in the affairs of any office.But honestly speaking,Nigeria isn't ripe for such approach cos too many corrupt elements will bank on it to misbehave.If Senators refuse to confirm Magu simply because of unsubstantiated allegation by DSS,then Saraki and Ekweremadu are not fit to be SP,and DSP so are other senators with various allegations hanging on their neck.
Let Buhari simply re-nominate him for another screening just to buy time,or simply leave him there to remain in acting capacity until the president finds suitable replacement,that can evn be till 2019.
#IstandwithMagu
|Re: Magu Is Victim Of ‘Civil War’ In Buhari’s Corrupt Kitchen Cabinet – Shehu Sani by SweetBoyFriend(m): 8:19am
|Re: Magu Is Victim Of ‘Civil War’ In Buhari’s Corrupt Kitchen Cabinet – Shehu Sani by Flexherbal(m): 8:20am
These people self:
"On Thursday, Sahara Reporters published excerpts from a leaked memo Governor Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna State sent the President, saying “in blunt terms” the Buhari’s administration was not delivering on promises made to Nigerians and accusing the Chief of Staff, Abba Kyari and the Secretary to the Government of the Federation of being clueless and inexperienced."
|Re: Magu Is Victim Of ‘Civil War’ In Buhari’s Corrupt Kitchen Cabinet – Shehu Sani by ademoladeji(m): 8:21am
When will the 7-day ultimatum end?
|Re: Magu Is Victim Of ‘Civil War’ In Buhari’s Corrupt Kitchen Cabinet – Shehu Sani by ALAYORMII: 8:21am
Fuji house of commotion
|Re: Magu Is Victim Of ‘Civil War’ In Buhari’s Corrupt Kitchen Cabinet – Shehu Sani by SuperBlack: 8:22am
|Re: Magu Is Victim Of ‘Civil War’ In Buhari’s Corrupt Kitchen Cabinet – Shehu Sani by 2016v2017: 8:22am
ademoladeji:
|Re: Magu Is Victim Of ‘Civil War’ In Buhari’s Corrupt Kitchen Cabinet – Shehu Sani by bestman09(m): 8:22am
|Re: Magu Is Victim Of ‘Civil War’ In Buhari’s Corrupt Kitchen Cabinet – Shehu Sani by 2016v2017: 8:22am
ademoladeji:Nigeria is a comedy country
|Re: Magu Is Victim Of ‘Civil War’ In Buhari’s Corrupt Kitchen Cabinet – Shehu Sani by weedtheweeds: 8:23am
|Re: Magu Is Victim Of ‘Civil War’ In Buhari’s Corrupt Kitchen Cabinet – Shehu Sani by Successimpactld(f): 8:24am
|Re: Magu Is Victim Of ‘Civil War’ In Buhari’s Corrupt Kitchen Cabinet – Shehu Sani by ekems2017(f): 8:24am
Magu's case tire me. let him just move on with is life and leave this matter. At least he will be remembered for the few months he acted as the Efcc chairman.
