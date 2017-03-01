₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Charges Against Sambo Dasuki Can't Be Consolidated, Says Court by Nkemakonam62: 6:39am
A High Court of the Federal Capital Territory has ruled that the two sets of charges brought against former National Security Adviser (NSA), Colonel Sambo Dasuki (rtd), cannot be consolidated because of the number of defendants involved in the charges.
Justice Baba-Yusuf, declining the motion for consolidation of the two charges said the trial would be made difficult for the court to manage if both charges are merged.
Dasuki had prayed the court to consolidate the two charges against him so as not to suffer double jeopardy.
The judge said the applicant has not shown to the court that he had been tried or convicted on the same offence before any other court.
He further held that the fear of double jeopardy was not substantiated because trials in the two charges had not fully started.
Justice Baba-Yusuf said that it is premature for the applicant to raise the issue of double jeopardy and abuse of court process more especially when there was no evidence pointing to that direction yet in the trial.
The judge also said the alleged offences which brought about the two charges were not committed in one transaction and that consolidation of the two charges would make the trial cumbersome because of the high number of defendants involved in the two charges.
He also said that the suggested consolidation, if granted, will work against accelerated trial of the two charges, which had earlier been granted by the court.
Dasuki who has been in detention after being granted multiple bails by courts, said that the Federal Government had engaged in gross abuse of court and legal process by instituting various criminal charges against him on just one issue of the office of the National Security Adviser (ONSA).
In the motion argued by his lead counsel, Mr. Joseph Daudu (SAN), Dasuki said that it was wrong in law and even against natural justice for the government to prosecute him on two different charges on the same alleged arms fund diversion.
Others parties in the matter are former Director of Finance and Administration, Office of the National Security Adviser (ONSA), Shuaibu Salisu; former General Manager, Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), Aminu Babakusa and two firms: Acacia Holdings Limited and Reliance Referral Hospital Limited.
more at http://www.akelicious.com/2017/03/charges-against-sambo-dasuki-cant-be.html
Re: Charges Against Sambo Dasuki Can't Be Consolidated, Says Court by GavelSlam: 6:46am
Brilliant.
Re: Charges Against Sambo Dasuki Can't Be Consolidated, Says Court by iambijo(m): 6:47am
Hmmn
Re: Charges Against Sambo Dasuki Can't Be Consolidated, Says Court by marltech: 6:47am
Re: Charges Against Sambo Dasuki Can't Be Consolidated, Says Court by modelsms: 6:47am
go to jail jor
Re: Charges Against Sambo Dasuki Can't Be Consolidated, Says Court by DTOBS(m): 7:10am
To think that since this man has been arrested, he has not been convicted by FG own court is something whereas, he has been discharged by ECOWAS court not once!
I still believe, Dasuki case is that of personal Vendetta
Re: Charges Against Sambo Dasuki Can't Be Consolidated, Says Court by Pieromania: 7:15am
PMB is the best thing that happened to Nigeria,the rich and the highly placed are now been condemn to prison whn found guilty unlike b4 during Jonathan era,they would have thrown this case out after collecting brown envelope bt nw,evn judges are afraid of bubu the hitler,any nonsense from any judge,DSS on alert.
Justice Ademola,How market?
Re: Charges Against Sambo Dasuki Can't Be Consolidated, Says Court by babyfaceafrica: 7:19am
Nice
Re: Charges Against Sambo Dasuki Can't Be Consolidated, Says Court by Jabioro: 7:20am
He should by pass court to prison..no need for court
Re: Charges Against Sambo Dasuki Can't Be Consolidated, Says Court by marltech: 8:06am
Re: Charges Against Sambo Dasuki Can't Be Consolidated, Says Court by ALAYORMII: 8:07am
I know some day Dasuki is gonna walk free despite all the crimes he committed
Nigeria is a joke
Re: Charges Against Sambo Dasuki Can't Be Consolidated, Says Court by udemedia3(m): 8:07am
Dasuki no dey finish ?
Re: Charges Against Sambo Dasuki Can't Be Consolidated, Says Court by Benekruku(m): 8:08am
Good one!
His Excellence, President Mohammadu Buhari won't forgive Dasuki!
The next administration after 2023 wil release Dasuki. He is a done deal already.
All His Excellence need jut do now is to facilitate Nnamadi Kanu's case so he can be sentenced to death for treason and executed.
Re: Charges Against Sambo Dasuki Can't Be Consolidated, Says Court by hucienda: 8:09am
This man's case is just out of vendetta.
Re: Charges Against Sambo Dasuki Can't Be Consolidated, Says Court by BUHARImyDOG: 8:09am
Pieromania:
DID YOU A BRAIN DAMAGE?
Re: Charges Against Sambo Dasuki Can't Be Consolidated, Says Court by TOBIeee68(m): 8:09am
Hmmmmm APC #buahri coz he was the one DAT arrest buahri den na wao personal ventata.
Re: Charges Against Sambo Dasuki Can't Be Consolidated, Says Court by NNVanguard(m): 8:09am
Pieromania:
Which law court have condemned Dasuki and others other than disobedience of the presidency to court rulings on granting them bail while the trials continue?
Re: Charges Against Sambo Dasuki Can't Be Consolidated, Says Court by Hitech001: 8:10am
Re: Charges Against Sambo Dasuki Can't Be Consolidated, Says Court by Firefire(m): 8:11am
Buhary, APC & Drama... Part IV
Re: Charges Against Sambo Dasuki Can't Be Consolidated, Says Court by Vickysnipe147(m): 8:19am
The North just wants to loot this country dry, imagine that almost 60 percent of the corruption cases are all involving Northerners and yet the almajiris are yet to leave the streets and be useful. it's a very big shame to that part of the country
Re: Charges Against Sambo Dasuki Can't Be Consolidated, Says Court by burkingx(f): 8:19am
Re: Charges Against Sambo Dasuki Can't Be Consolidated, Says Court by vedaxcool(m): 8:20am
Pieromania:
true
Re: Charges Against Sambo Dasuki Can't Be Consolidated, Says Court by vedaxcool(m): 8:21am
BUHARImyDOG:
sharap
Re: Charges Against Sambo Dasuki Can't Be Consolidated, Says Court by burkingx(f): 8:22am
Re: Charges Against Sambo Dasuki Can't Be Consolidated, Says Court by chuka5000(m): 8:23am
Benekruku:
keneking
u think u can hide?
