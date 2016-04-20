Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Nasir El-Rufai Studying For PhD In Holland (3179 Views)

(1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)

The Kaduna State Governor, Mallam Nasir El-Rufai, is not ill and flown abroad for medical attention as being peddled in some quarters.



Rather, it was learnt that el-Rufai had since commenced receiving lectures as a part-time PhD student of Philosophy in Governance and Policy Analysis at United Nations University-Merit, Netherlands.







UNU-MERIT, a research and training institute of the United Nations University and Maastricht University, based in the South of the Netherlands, has been closely involved in research for a variety of UN agencies.



Such agencies include the International Labour Organisation, the United Nations Children’s Fund, the United Nations Industrial Development Organisation, and the World Bank.



The institution ranked sixth among the world best universities.



There had been wide speculations especially on various social media platforms that el-Rufai was flown abroad for medical attention.



But an online post by the United Nations University-Merit dated March 7, 2017 at 8:23pm noted that the university had received a new intake and among them was el-Rufai.



The university said, “Yesterday a new batch of students started our Dual Career Training Programme to obtain a PhD in governance and Policy Analysis (GPAC2). Good luck to all!”



Also, a tweet by one of the lecturers of the university, read, “I’m looking forward to teaching H.E.@elrufai in November, student at UNU Merit/Maastricht University.”



Also, a top government official, who would not want his names in print because he was not permitted to speak on the matter, said “the governor is not sick but he is attending a programme abroad.”



He added “That is why the Deputy Governor, Mr. Barnabas Yusuf-Bala, is presently acting Governor pending the return of the governor after the programme.”



El-Rufai, a first-class Quantity Surveyor graduate from the Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria, is also an alumini of Harvard University.

http://punchng.com/el-rufai-studying-for-phd-in-holland-varsity/ 1 Like





- "The institution ranked sixth among the world best universities." (I doubt this information)

- "I’m looking forward to teaching H.E.@elrufai in November, student at UNU Merit/Maastricht University.” (Is he undertaking course works and research) or (Coursework based PhD )



With a doctorate, Nasir el Rufai would be in the best position to mount the highest position in the Land.



Even if he competes with incumbent Vice President Professor Yomi Osinbajo for the position of President, he would surely defeat him in APC.



He has the sterling qualities - first as technocrat - second as one with experience in modern day political governance.



Even Dr. Goodluck Ebele Jonathan knows this as fact.



I wish his thesis would focus on grassroot development in Nigeria using the case of Lagos & Abuja to build on. Amazing, our future president- "The institution ranked sixth among the world best universities." (I doubt this information)- "I’m looking forward to teaching H.E.@elrufai in November, student at UNU Merit/Maastricht University.” (Is he undertaking course works and research) or (Coursework based PhDWith a doctorate, Nasir el Rufai would be in the best position to mount the highest position in the Land.Even if he competes with incumbent Vice President Professor Yomi Osinbajo for the position of President, he would surely defeat him in APC.He has the sterling qualities - first as technocrat - second as one with experience in modern day political governance.Even Dr. Goodluck Ebele Jonathan knows this as fact.I wish his thesis would focus on grassroot development in Nigeria using the case of Lagos & Abuja to build on. 1 Like

short man devil 3 Likes

Keneking:

Amazing, our future president

Y- our 4 Likes

why is he running from buhari



Any smart person would know what is going on, since PMB return. Any smart person would know what is going on, since PMB return.

mm

You are better off with your "Mallam" title. "Dr" is for sane minds with no appetite for human blood. 5 Likes 1 Share

Unbelievable, is he still a governor? Who is running the state? See why Africa is poor. 2 Likes 1 Share

He graduated with a First class in Quantity Surveying ABU in case you are wondering. 1 Like

When is a sitting US president going to come and study in unilag? 5 Likes 1 Share

Keneking:

Amazing, our future president



- "The institution ranked sixth among the world best universities." (I doubt this information)



He will rule you life like his ruling kaduna He will rule you life like his ruling kaduna 3 Likes

so he left the whole of kaduna for his PhD abi? Isokay so he left the whole of kaduna for his PhD abi? Isokay 3 Likes

He is unwell, how does he intend to focus on good governance while being a student in a foreign land at the expense of Taxpayers monies.





This is not a country 6 Likes

Nice one.

Is this allowed? Going for studies abroad while holding an official post? 1 Like

Ok

Nigeria... Which story do we believe? Everyday with its own interesting story.

I thought they said he was flown abroad for medicals?



Na class he go enter there?





Besides, is there no university in kaduna where he can do his Ph.D?



st.upid country.. .. . Senseless government 4 Likes

Hmm....can he do phd and do governor at the same time?



By the way...hope he handed over properly before going to Holland oh!

Those this even sound right? I must be governor.. Them finally give you the thing.. You run leave governance go abroad for PhD.. Meanwhile primary and secondary schools in your home state are in rubbish state..





Wallahi, this country is being run by clowns, so governorship nah part-time job now?



4 Likes

Will you all keep quiet!!!!



Elrufia can do anything he wants to do...If the thing vex you, sue him.



What else can you foools do? Apart from rant online and go back to your various toilets to sleep..mtcheeew.



Leave El rufia alone..They just hate this innocent man for no reason...

PhD in southern Kaduna killings 3 Likes

that's good of him...

Is this what the state money should be used for?

Normal abuse of office!!

Oloshi [b][/b]

So No University in Nigeria is doing PhD

winkmart:

He is unwell, how does he intend to focus on good governance while being a student in a foreign land at the expense of Taxpayers monies.





This is not a country

Who told you he was using taxpayer money?



I am not his fan, but the salary he earns as governor can fund the phd project well well. Who told you he was using taxpayer money?I am not his fan, but the salary he earns as governor can fund the phd project well well.

Phd ke

Jessestunch:

Those this even sound right? I must be governor.. Them finally give you the thing.. You run leave governance go abroad for PhD.. Meanwhile primary and secondary schools in your home state are in rubbish state..

You get the money repair am?







On a more serious note, the reason why primary schools are in a bad state in Kaduna and elsewhere is because in the 1970's, government took over so many mission schools, and built more, and crashed fees for all of them



Hence, govt runs too many schools and has limited funding for all of them. That is why they are in a mess.



Of course, the solution is to hand them back to missions or do public private (which is what Ezekwesilli tried to do with FGC's in 2009). But that means that fees go sky high....and parents will complain. And parents ....as well as some students....vote.



Some states in South West handed schools back to former mission owners in 2009. Fees went up, protests resulted. You get the money repair am?On a more serious note, the reason why primary schools are in a bad state in Kaduna and elsewhere is because in the 1970's, government took over so many mission schools, and built more, and crashed fees for all of themHence, govt runs too many schools and has limited funding for all of them. That is why they are in a mess.Of course, the solution is to hand them back to missions or do public private (which is what Ezekwesilli tried to do with FGC's in 2009). But that means that fees go sky high....and parents will complain. And parents ....as well as some students....Some states in South West handed schools back to former mission owners in 2009. Fees went up, protests resulted.

Lawlahdey:

Is this allowed? Going for studies abroad while holding an official post?

As long as it happens in Nigeria. It is allowed. As long as it happens in Nigeria. It is allowed.

I don't still understand how a sitting Governor leaves his country to go and study a course abroad leaving the country where you are meant to function, why did you run for the post then if you know you want to pursue an academic degree? Being a Governor is a full time Job and shouldn't be treated this way.



He is just doing all these nonsense just to add to his selling point for 2019. 4 Likes