Nasir El-Rufai Studying For PhD In Holland
The Kaduna State Governor, Mallam Nasir El-Rufai, is not ill and flown abroad for medical attention as being peddled in some quarters.
|Re: Nasir El-Rufai Studying For PhD In Holland by Keneking: 2:33pm
Amazing, our future president
- "The institution ranked sixth among the world best universities." (I doubt this information)
- "I’m looking forward to teaching H.E.@elrufai in November, student at UNU Merit/Maastricht University.” (Is he undertaking course works and research) or (Coursework based PhD )
With a doctorate, Nasir el Rufai would be in the best position to mount the highest position in the Land.
Even if he competes with incumbent Vice President Professor Yomi Osinbajo for the position of President, he would surely defeat him in APC.
He has the sterling qualities - first as technocrat - second as one with experience in modern day political governance.
Even Dr. Goodluck Ebele Jonathan knows this as fact.
I wish his thesis would focus on grassroot development in Nigeria using the case of Lagos & Abuja to build on.
|Re: Nasir El-Rufai Studying For PhD In Holland by veekid(m): 2:33pm
short man devil
|Re: Nasir El-Rufai Studying For PhD In Holland by hucienda: 2:34pm
Keneking:
Y- our
|Re: Nasir El-Rufai Studying For PhD In Holland by stcool(m): 2:34pm
why is he running from buhari
Any smart person would know what is going on, since PMB return.
|Re: Nasir El-Rufai Studying For PhD In Holland by Deem: 2:34pm
mm
|Re: Nasir El-Rufai Studying For PhD In Holland by emmasege: 2:34pm
You are better off with your "Mallam" title. "Dr" is for sane minds with no appetite for human blood.
|Re: Nasir El-Rufai Studying For PhD In Holland by biaframustcome: 2:35pm
Unbelievable, is he still a governor? Who is running the state? See why Africa is poor.
|Re: Nasir El-Rufai Studying For PhD In Holland by MinorityTribe: 2:35pm
He graduated with a First class in Quantity Surveying ABU in case you are wondering.
|Re: Nasir El-Rufai Studying For PhD In Holland by hahn(m): 2:35pm
When is a sitting US president going to come and study in unilag?
|Re: Nasir El-Rufai Studying For PhD In Holland by Topet124: 2:35pm
Keneking:
He will rule you life like his ruling kaduna
|Re: Nasir El-Rufai Studying For PhD In Holland by coolshegs10(m): 2:35pm
so he left the whole of kaduna for his PhD abi? Isokay
|Re: Nasir El-Rufai Studying For PhD In Holland by winkmart: 2:35pm
He is unwell, how does he intend to focus on good governance while being a student in a foreign land at the expense of Taxpayers monies.
This is not a country
|Re: Nasir El-Rufai Studying For PhD In Holland by dammytosh: 2:35pm
Nice one.
|Re: Nasir El-Rufai Studying For PhD In Holland by Lawlahdey(f): 2:35pm
Is this allowed? Going for studies abroad while holding an official post?
|Re: Nasir El-Rufai Studying For PhD In Holland by Penaldo: 2:35pm
Ok
|Re: Nasir El-Rufai Studying For PhD In Holland by MyTime3(m): 2:36pm
Nigeria... Which story do we believe? Everyday with its own interesting story.
|Re: Nasir El-Rufai Studying For PhD In Holland by emeijeh(m): 2:36pm
I thought they said he was flown abroad for medicals?
Na class he go enter there?
Besides, is there no university in kaduna where he can do his Ph.D?
st.upid country.. .. . Senseless government
|Re: Nasir El-Rufai Studying For PhD In Holland by 9jakohai(m): 2:36pm
Hmm....can he do phd and do governor at the same time?
By the way...hope he handed over properly before going to Holland oh!
|Re: Nasir El-Rufai Studying For PhD In Holland by Jessestunch: 2:36pm
Those this even sound right? I must be governor.. Them finally give you the thing.. You run leave governance go abroad for PhD.. Meanwhile primary and secondary schools in your home state are in rubbish state..
|Re: Nasir El-Rufai Studying For PhD In Holland by unclezuma: 2:36pm
Wallahi, this country is being run by clowns, so governorship nah part-time job now?
|Re: Nasir El-Rufai Studying For PhD In Holland by DLondonboiy: 2:36pm
Will you all keep quiet!!!!
Elrufia can do anything he wants to do...If the thing vex you, sue him.
What else can you foools do? Apart from rant online and go back to your various toilets to sleep..mtcheeew.
Leave El rufia alone..They just hate this innocent man for no reason...
|Re: Nasir El-Rufai Studying For PhD In Holland by Philinho(m): 2:36pm
PhD in southern Kaduna killings
|Re: Nasir El-Rufai Studying For PhD In Holland by Evansjj(m): 2:37pm
that's good of him...
|Re: Nasir El-Rufai Studying For PhD In Holland by Chivasex: 2:37pm
Is this what the state money should be used for?
Normal abuse of office!!
Oloshi[b][/b]
|Re: Nasir El-Rufai Studying For PhD In Holland by SageTravels: 2:37pm
So No University in Nigeria is doing PhD
|Re: Nasir El-Rufai Studying For PhD In Holland by 9jakohai(m): 2:37pm
winkmart:
Who told you he was using taxpayer money?
I am not his fan, but the salary he earns as governor can fund the phd project well well.
|Re: Nasir El-Rufai Studying For PhD In Holland by MrPRevailer: 2:37pm
Phd ke
|Re: Nasir El-Rufai Studying For PhD In Holland by 9jakohai(m): 2:38pm
Jessestunch:
You get the money repair am?
On a more serious note, the reason why primary schools are in a bad state in Kaduna and elsewhere is because in the 1970's, government took over so many mission schools, and built more, and crashed fees for all of them
Hence, govt runs too many schools and has limited funding for all of them. That is why they are in a mess.
Of course, the solution is to hand them back to missions or do public private (which is what Ezekwesilli tried to do with FGC's in 2009). But that means that fees go sky high....and parents will complain. And parents ....as well as some students....vote.
Some states in South West handed schools back to former mission owners in 2009. Fees went up, protests resulted.
|Re: Nasir El-Rufai Studying For PhD In Holland by coolshegs10(m): 2:38pm
Lawlahdey:
As long as it happens in Nigeria. It is allowed.
|Re: Nasir El-Rufai Studying For PhD In Holland by Jayceo(m): 2:39pm
I don't still understand how a sitting Governor leaves his country to go and study a course abroad leaving the country where you are meant to function, why did you run for the post then if you know you want to pursue an academic degree? Being a Governor is a full time Job and shouldn't be treated this way.
He is just doing all these nonsense just to add to his selling point for 2019.
|Re: Nasir El-Rufai Studying For PhD In Holland by rozayx5(m): 2:40pm
nonsense
