|Mark Zuckerberg And Wife, Priscilla Step Out With Their Baby Bump by JamieBlog(m): 4:03pm
Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg and his wife Priscilla Chan are expecting another baby girl.
Zuckerberg announced the news on his Facebook page saying the couple feared they wouldn't be able to have another child given their difficulties conceiving Max.
The couple stepped out in style to China State Dinner in the US, held in the honour of The Chinese President, Xi Jinping.
http://www.jamienaija.com/2017/03/mark-zuckerberg-and-wife-priscilla-step.html
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Mark Zuckerberg And Wife, Priscilla Step Out With Their Baby Bump by Nne5(f): 4:04pm
Nsukabag and wify fineeee
15 Likes
|Re: Mark Zuckerberg And Wife, Priscilla Step Out With Their Baby Bump by marltech: 4:10pm
Beautiful couples
|Re: Mark Zuckerberg And Wife, Priscilla Step Out With Their Baby Bump by JamieBlog(m): 4:16pm
Soft!!!!
3 Likes
|Re: Mark Zuckerberg And Wife, Priscilla Step Out With Their Baby Bump by stephleena(f): 4:24pm
simply,adorable..
|Re: Mark Zuckerberg And Wife, Priscilla Step Out With Their Baby Bump by ostechno: 4:33pm
is she a chineese
1 Like
|Re: Mark Zuckerberg And Wife, Priscilla Step Out With Their Baby Bump by seunny4lif(m): 4:52pm
|Re: Mark Zuckerberg And Wife, Priscilla Step Out With Their Baby Bump by twilliamx: 4:52pm
nice
|Re: Mark Zuckerberg And Wife, Priscilla Step Out With Their Baby Bump by unclezuma: 4:52pm
Net worth $54Bn, total cost of clothes worn in the picture $500 - $1000 (Max).
Nigerians and Africans be guided.
16 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Mark Zuckerberg And Wife, Priscilla Step Out With Their Baby Bump by curiobling: 4:53pm
look like chinko
|Re: Mark Zuckerberg And Wife, Priscilla Step Out With Their Baby Bump by Durosure(m): 4:53pm
wow
|Re: Mark Zuckerberg And Wife, Priscilla Step Out With Their Baby Bump by twilliamx: 4:53pm
ostechno:Nope she just smoke igbo na why hin eye thin like that
20 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Mark Zuckerberg And Wife, Priscilla Step Out With Their Baby Bump by CeeJay9ja(m): 4:53pm
ostechno:
No, Kenyan
4 Likes
|Re: Mark Zuckerberg And Wife, Priscilla Step Out With Their Baby Bump by Sapphire86(f): 4:53pm
So zuckerberg likes chuku chuku like this
4 Likes
|Re: Mark Zuckerberg And Wife, Priscilla Step Out With Their Baby Bump by ToriBlue(f): 4:53pm
Chinese.
|Re: Mark Zuckerberg And Wife, Priscilla Step Out With Their Baby Bump by Blessmira: 4:53pm
Cool
|Re: Mark Zuckerberg And Wife, Priscilla Step Out With Their Baby Bump by Lilyqueeny(f): 4:53pm
lovely couple
|Re: Mark Zuckerberg And Wife, Priscilla Step Out With Their Baby Bump by ramdris(m): 4:53pm
ostechno:No!, Na Yoruba lady he marry...Oponu!
10 Likes
|Re: Mark Zuckerberg And Wife, Priscilla Step Out With Their Baby Bump by Oremilekuni: 4:53pm
nice power couple
|Re: Mark Zuckerberg And Wife, Priscilla Step Out With Their Baby Bump by Icaretoo: 4:54pm
simply nice
|Re: Mark Zuckerberg And Wife, Priscilla Step Out With Their Baby Bump by Dandsome: 4:54pm
Cute
|Re: Mark Zuckerberg And Wife, Priscilla Step Out With Their Baby Bump by birmingham04: 4:54pm
She is a Korean
|Re: Mark Zuckerberg And Wife, Priscilla Step Out With Their Baby Bump by strrev: 4:54pm
These people can't be billionaires .
I can't see any gucci belt in those pictures.
No gucci shoes
No gold chains
No gold rings
No Ace
No Cristal
No Gwagon anywhere.
ahn
Obrigardo:
No Gwagon anywhere.
Through the windows.
abi the house nor get windows too .
who's brain is empty now?
And people dey park cars for house (mostly as souvenirs)
Try get sense
Ode
4 Likes
|Re: Mark Zuckerberg And Wife, Priscilla Step Out With Their Baby Bump by OkoYiboz: 4:54pm
ostechno:
No, she is from Ijebu-Ode.
2 Likes
|Re: Mark Zuckerberg And Wife, Priscilla Step Out With Their Baby Bump by Goldenheart(m): 4:55pm
I just like Mark's simplicity....
|Re: Mark Zuckerberg And Wife, Priscilla Step Out With Their Baby Bump by Obrigardo: 4:55pm
Good one better than to see these nollywood slayqueens displaying nonsense on pornoland
|Re: Mark Zuckerberg And Wife, Priscilla Step Out With Their Baby Bump by kainchix: 4:55pm
ostechno:No, she is a Fulani Herdswoman
4 Likes
|Re: Mark Zuckerberg And Wife, Priscilla Step Out With Their Baby Bump by okonja(m): 4:56pm
Sharp guy
|Re: Mark Zuckerberg And Wife, Priscilla Step Out With Their Baby Bump by snezBaba: 4:56pm
Mark Mark.
5 Likes
|Re: Mark Zuckerberg And Wife, Priscilla Step Out With Their Baby Bump by Odunharry(m): 4:56pm
unclezuma:Lmao
|Re: Mark Zuckerberg And Wife, Priscilla Step Out With Their Baby Bump by Obrigardo: 4:56pm
okonja:
You don hear of IVF?
|Re: Mark Zuckerberg And Wife, Priscilla Step Out With Their Baby Bump by oladipo322(m): 4:56pm
ramdris:oga take am easy na, so somebody cannot ask question again
1 Like
Viewing this topic: doskie(m), scondab(m), slimkiss(m), Laple0541(m), Abusto, Ajet001(m), Tosejik, konkonbilo(m), Sufisunni, Jesona(m), doublewisdom, isahsalee, tbarrister(m), dheolexaone(f), XVIER(m), Eaugusta(f), enoch701(m), Adenoladavid, Adeyosola1234, tahir01(m), Eminent4u, oganass(m), Haliraph(m), XfStyle(f), Utchgirl(f), NihinlolaTenny, Jaiye002(m), Nizguy(m), Abiys, oprahwinneie(f), mrvitalis(m), hizzylife(f), grosy, zeeyy(f), Ammie2K17, Godsbaby1(f), sseunhayor(m), MissShakara, Godstraight(m), princeemmma(m), folarin65, ENOCH123, babatee126(m), k4kings(m), Ugoeze2016, Pchikaodili(m), hakeem68(m), Fesisko(m), Chidex50, olalaycon(m), Eseblanco, smithe113(m), munalight(f), segedoo(m), Quartermain(m), taif(f), akhimself234, akinjuly77(m), Divinegifts, abusoultan(m), kommy27(f), anyicool(m), ajomarzy, moppie123(m), dljbd1(m) and 119 guest(s)
