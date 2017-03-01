₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Mark Zuckerberg & Wife Priscilla Expecting Another Baby Girl. PICS by PrettyCrystal: 8:08pm
Mark Zuckerberg and his wife Priscilla Chan are expecting another baby girl... The Facebook CEO announced Thursday on the popular social media site that he and his wife, a pediatrician, are going to welcome a sibling for their 15-month-old daughter Maxima “Max” this year. Zuckerberg also shared throwback photos of him and his wife to elaborate on his good news.
Read what he shared on his page below;
Priscilla and I are happy to share we're expecting another baby girl!
After our difficult experience having Max, we weren't sure what to expect or whether we'd be able to have another child. When Priscilla and I first found out she was pregnant again, our first hope was that the child would be healthy. My next hope was that it would be a girl. I cannot think of a greater gift than having a sister and I'm so happy Max and our new child will have each other.
I grew up with three sisters and they taught me to learn from smart, strong women. They weren't just my sisters but some of my best friends. They've gone on to write books, excel at performance, music, sports, cooking and their careers. They showed me how to compete and still laugh together afterwards.
Priscilla grew up with two sisters and they taught her the importance of family, caring for others and hard work. They supported each other as first generation college students and in their careers in medicine and business. They have so many inside jokes -- the kind only siblings can understand.
We are all better people because of the the strong women in our lives -- sisters, mothers and friends. We can't wait to welcome our new little one and do our best to raise another strong woman.
http://www.nationalhelm.net/2017/03/facebook-boss-mark-zuckerberg-and-wife.html
https://www.facebook.com/zuck/posts/10103558857158521?ref=notif¬if_t=notify_me¬if_id=1489082814910040
|Re: Mark Zuckerberg & Wife Priscilla Expecting Another Baby Girl. PICS by PrettyCrystal: 8:08pm
cc; lalasticlala
|Re: Mark Zuckerberg & Wife Priscilla Expecting Another Baby Girl. PICS by CROWNWEALTH019: 8:11pm
I LOVE modath
|Re: Mark Zuckerberg & Wife Priscilla Expecting Another Baby Girl. PICS by sarrki(m): 8:17pm
CROWNWEALTH019:
There is something fundamentally wrong
2 Likes
|Re: Mark Zuckerberg & Wife Priscilla Expecting Another Baby Girl. PICS by CROWNWEALTH019: 8:19pm
sarrki:with BUHARI or MYSELF
|Re: Mark Zuckerberg & Wife Priscilla Expecting Another Baby Girl. PICS by mightyhazel: 8:19pm
So much inspiration from mark!
1 Like
|Re: Mark Zuckerberg & Wife Priscilla Expecting Another Baby Girl. PICS by mightyhazel: 8:20pm
CROWNWEALTH019:u loving a man?
|Re: Mark Zuckerberg & Wife Priscilla Expecting Another Baby Girl. PICS by ToriBlue(f): 8:23pm
Is his wife Chinese?
1 Like
|Re: Mark Zuckerberg & Wife Priscilla Expecting Another Baby Girl. PICS by CROWNWEALTH019: 8:25pm
mightyhazel:I doubt shes a man........
GID MAKE MY modath a woman
|Re: Mark Zuckerberg & Wife Priscilla Expecting Another Baby Girl. PICS by overhypedsteve(m): 8:30pm
and this is a topic for our political section? who posted this thing?
|Re: Mark Zuckerberg & Wife Priscilla Expecting Another Baby Girl. PICS by modath(f): 8:48pm
sarrki:
Deeply disturbing paapa!!
|Re: Mark Zuckerberg & Wife Priscilla Expecting Another Baby Girl. PICS by Vision4God: 8:52pm
Congratulations
|Re: Mark Zuckerberg & Wife Priscilla Expecting Another Baby Girl. PICS by Cordis92(f): 8:59pm
Aww!
Happy for you. Safe delivery to wifey in advance.
|Re: Mark Zuckerberg & Wife Priscilla Expecting Another Baby Girl. PICS by DoyenExchange: 9:12pm
Congrats! bro.
|Re: Mark Zuckerberg & Wife Priscilla Expecting Another Baby Girl. PICS by brunofarad(m): 9:43pm
Good job mark
|Re: Mark Zuckerberg & Wife Priscilla Expecting Another Baby Girl. PICS by Anabelfed: 9:44pm
Ok..the child will be born with a silver spoon
|Re: Mark Zuckerberg & Wife Priscilla Expecting Another Baby Girl. PICS by 2dream(m): 9:44pm
|Re: Mark Zuckerberg & Wife Priscilla Expecting Another Baby Girl. PICS by solid3(m): 9:44pm
Too much of missionary style.
|Re: Mark Zuckerberg & Wife Priscilla Expecting Another Baby Girl. PICS by Vizzim(m): 9:44pm
Congratulations
Always a joy nd good news to hear.
|Re: Mark Zuckerberg & Wife Priscilla Expecting Another Baby Girl. PICS by kanicorp9(m): 9:45pm
Love this man he inspired me to open http://www.wikinaija.com.ng
|Re: Mark Zuckerberg & Wife Priscilla Expecting Another Baby Girl. PICS by realGURU(f): 9:45pm
Nice
|Re: Mark Zuckerberg & Wife Priscilla Expecting Another Baby Girl. PICS by hblizz(f): 9:45pm
Nothing concern me... I would have ben happier if it were nairaland boss
|Re: Mark Zuckerberg & Wife Priscilla Expecting Another Baby Girl. PICS by mccoy47(m): 9:47pm
Girl again?
But y do all dis super billionaires have weak sperms?
Just look at bill gates, aliko Dangote, zukerberg, Otedola. All of dem girls girls girls
|Re: Mark Zuckerberg & Wife Priscilla Expecting Another Baby Girl. PICS by Adesiji77: 9:47pm
|Re: Mark Zuckerberg & Wife Priscilla Expecting Another Baby Girl. PICS by Ezedon(m): 9:47pm
God bless you
|Re: Mark Zuckerberg & Wife Priscilla Expecting Another Baby Girl. PICS by dovetark(m): 9:48pm
I want to fall in love right now lol
|Re: Mark Zuckerberg & Wife Priscilla Expecting Another Baby Girl. PICS by KINGwax007(m): 9:48pm
Mark, i am sorry say wetin u dey say no concern me...
that new WhatsApp abi na Snapchat, don tire me. pls, give me the old features small...at least...my contacts and option for status withiut picture.
|Re: Mark Zuckerberg & Wife Priscilla Expecting Another Baby Girl. PICS by berrystunn(m): 9:48pm
Too much money
|Re: Mark Zuckerberg & Wife Priscilla Expecting Another Baby Girl. PICS by BJAYADEMOLA(m): 9:49pm
congrat
|Re: Mark Zuckerberg & Wife Priscilla Expecting Another Baby Girl. PICS by pweshboi(m): 9:49pm
This guy is the definition of young and rich, not all these 'boys' showing blings and cars up and down without a meaningful investment that is for the good of humanity. Naija "swag rich boiz" with poverty mentality
|Re: Mark Zuckerberg & Wife Priscilla Expecting Another Baby Girl. PICS by Alphasoar(m): 9:49pm
Congrats bro.
|Re: Mark Zuckerberg & Wife Priscilla Expecting Another Baby Girl. PICS by gabazin080(m): 9:49pm
A
