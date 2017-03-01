₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Davido Has A 4 Year Old Daughter - Lady Claims (Photos) by ThisIsNaijaBlog: 4:19pm
If this new information is anything to go by, it is safe to say Davido's first child isn't Imade as he reportedly has a 4 year old daughter.
A lady sent messages to @SubDeliveryMan on Twitter with photos of the little girl who bears a striking resemblance to his daughter, Imade....
If true, then Davido who is said to be expecting another child with his Atlanta based lover, will be a father for the third time. #thumbsUp
See more below...
http://www.thisisnaija.com/2017/03/davido-allegedly-has-4-year-old.html?m=1
1 Share
|Re: Davido Has A 4 Year Old Daughter - Lady Claims (Photos) by ThisIsNaijaBlog: 4:19pm
|Re: Davido Has A 4 Year Old Daughter - Lady Claims (Photos) by ThisIsNaijaBlog: 4:19pm
...
|Re: Davido Has A 4 Year Old Daughter - Lady Claims (Photos) by marltech: 4:27pm
Daddy of million babies
I'm not surprised.
They just go fvcking around.
If you think I'm lying, ask 2Face
MEANWHILE Watch cossy display her massive oranges in new video
1 Like
|Re: Davido Has A 4 Year Old Daughter - Lady Claims (Photos) by GoggleB(m): 4:31pm
Baby father everywhere..
|Re: Davido Has A 4 Year Old Daughter - Lady Claims (Photos) by GoggleB(m): 4:33pm
He got 30 billionaire...
|Re: Davido Has A 4 Year Old Daughter - Lady Claims (Photos) by badassProdigy(m): 4:39pm
marltech:
where you neva see fvck Fvck
abi...
sowey ehnn.
1 Like
|Re: Davido Has A 4 Year Old Daughter - Lady Claims (Photos) by BlackDBagba: 4:41pm
|Re: Davido Has A 4 Year Old Daughter - Lady Claims (Photos) by Elfree: 4:46pm
This boy called David Adeleke has no respect for his family,sleeping with every available lady without protection I hope he knows STDs are real. Having lots of money isn't equivalent to having common sense and as for that his little money and fame I have seen people who rose way higher than he did just to fall
5 Likes
|Re: Davido Has A 4 Year Old Daughter - Lady Claims (Photos) by Came: 4:47pm
More will show up after this.... He has three baby mama now.... Wehdone boy!!!!!!
|Re: Davido Has A 4 Year Old Daughter - Lady Claims (Photos) by crazyABO(m): 4:57pm
I hope this ain't true
|Re: Davido Has A 4 Year Old Daughter - Lady Claims (Photos) by PapiNigga: 5:11pm
ride on boy... you fit beat Tubaba
2 Likes
|Re: Davido Has A 4 Year Old Daughter - Lady Claims (Photos) by Kobicove(m): 5:19pm
What exactly is the point of this disclosure by this apparent busybody?
|Re: Davido Has A 4 Year Old Daughter - Lady Claims (Photos) by okonja(m): 5:25pm
It is a Ghen ghen
2 Likes
|Re: Davido Has A 4 Year Old Daughter - Lady Claims (Photos) by TINALETC3(f): 5:26pm
Somebori is abt to the hammer
|Re: Davido Has A 4 Year Old Daughter - Lady Claims (Photos) by MrIcredible: 5:26pm
|Re: Davido Has A 4 Year Old Daughter - Lady Claims (Photos) by gentlejay007(m): 5:26pm
Bullshit
|Re: Davido Has A 4 Year Old Daughter - Lady Claims (Photos) by Papiikush: 5:26pm
Infidelity is celebrated in this present century and you expected us to give a fück?
|Re: Davido Has A 4 Year Old Daughter - Lady Claims (Photos) by marltech: 5:27pm
|Re: Davido Has A 4 Year Old Daughter - Lady Claims (Photos) by Polyphony(m): 5:27pm
Look son, Nobody Gives a Screwdriver
|Re: Davido Has A 4 Year Old Daughter - Lady Claims (Photos) by EastGold(m): 5:27pm
marltech:
2 Likes
|Re: Davido Has A 4 Year Old Daughter - Lady Claims (Photos) by ngwababe: 5:27pm
Hmmmmmm.. ..
|Re: Davido Has A 4 Year Old Daughter - Lady Claims (Photos) by shobroy10(m): 5:28pm
Latest saga in town
|Re: Davido Has A 4 Year Old Daughter - Lady Claims (Photos) by mazizitonene(m): 5:28pm
see as the woman dey take time explain like say she go win money........see question "would you help me let everyone know about it" ........busy body sha....
1 Like
|Re: Davido Has A 4 Year Old Daughter - Lady Claims (Photos) by themonk: 5:28pm
|Re: Davido Has A 4 Year Old Daughter - Lady Claims (Photos) by tmans22: 5:28pm
we don hear
|Re: Davido Has A 4 Year Old Daughter - Lady Claims (Photos) by Vorpal: 5:28pm
Elfree:
Fact!
Reminds me of the dude who acted "Home Alone" as a child. If you see him now, you know why money shouldn't make you but you make money.
Fine boy!
|Re: Davido Has A 4 Year Old Daughter - Lady Claims (Photos) by meskana212(m): 5:29pm
.
|Re: Davido Has A 4 Year Old Daughter - Lady Claims (Photos) by crowntoro(f): 5:29pm
Radarada
Iranu abasha
|Re: Davido Has A 4 Year Old Daughter - Lady Claims (Photos) by GodblessNig247(m): 5:29pm
Wonders shall not cease to happen
|Re: Davido Has A 4 Year Old Daughter - Lady Claims (Photos) by verygudbadguy(m): 5:29pm
Gobe!
Just when we thought we yaff finished with this baby mama wahala, David got another cooking....
|Re: Davido Has A 4 Year Old Daughter - Lady Claims (Photos) by teamsynergy: 5:30pm
OBO is reping his label... using is John Thomas to kill any p*ssy DAT trespasses
