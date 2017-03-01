₦airaland Forum

Welcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,765,667 members, 3,424,369 topics. Date: Friday, 17 March 2017 at 05:38 PM

Davido Has A 4 Year Old Daughter - Lady Claims (Photos) - Celebrities - Nairaland

Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Davido Has A 4 Year Old Daughter - Lady Claims (Photos) (3511 Views)

Davido Allegedly Joins Aye Cult Group (VIDEO) / Lola Idije Flaunts Her Cute Daughter (photos) / Meet John Okafor (Mr. Ibu), His Beautiful Wife And Daughter (photos) (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)

Davido Has A 4 Year Old Daughter - Lady Claims (Photos) by ThisIsNaijaBlog: 4:19pm
If this new information is anything to go by, it is safe to say Davido's first child isn't Imade as he reportedly has a 4 year old daughter.

A lady sent messages to @SubDeliveryMan on Twitter with photos of the little girl who bears a striking resemblance to his daughter, Imade....

If true, then Davido who is said to be expecting another child with his Atlanta based lover, will be a father for the third time. #thumbsUp

See more below...



http://www.thisisnaija.com/2017/03/davido-allegedly-has-4-year-old.html?m=1

1 Share

Re: Davido Has A 4 Year Old Daughter - Lady Claims (Photos) by ThisIsNaijaBlog: 4:19pm

Re: Davido Has A 4 Year Old Daughter - Lady Claims (Photos) by ThisIsNaijaBlog: 4:19pm
...

Re: Davido Has A 4 Year Old Daughter - Lady Claims (Photos) by marltech: 4:27pm
Daddy of million babies
I'm not surprised.
They just go fvcking around.
If you think I'm lying, ask 2Face undecided

MEANWHILE Watch cossy display her massive oranges in new video

1 Like

Re: Davido Has A 4 Year Old Daughter - Lady Claims (Photos) by GoggleB(m): 4:31pm
Baby father everywhere..
Re: Davido Has A 4 Year Old Daughter - Lady Claims (Photos) by GoggleB(m): 4:33pm
He got 30 billionaire...
Re: Davido Has A 4 Year Old Daughter - Lady Claims (Photos) by badassProdigy(m): 4:39pm
marltech:
They just go fvcking around.

where you neva see fvck Fvck
abi...

sowey ehnn.

1 Like

Re: Davido Has A 4 Year Old Daughter - Lady Claims (Photos) by BlackDBagba: 4:41pm
shocked shocked grin
Re: Davido Has A 4 Year Old Daughter - Lady Claims (Photos) by Elfree: 4:46pm
This boy called David Adeleke has no respect for his family,sleeping with every available lady without protection I hope he knows STDs are real. Having lots of money isn't equivalent to having common sense and as for that his little money and fame I have seen people who rose way higher than he did just to fall

5 Likes

Re: Davido Has A 4 Year Old Daughter - Lady Claims (Photos) by Came: 4:47pm
More will show up after this.... He has three baby mama now.... Wehdone boy!!!!!!
Re: Davido Has A 4 Year Old Daughter - Lady Claims (Photos) by crazyABO(m): 4:57pm
I hope this ain't true
Re: Davido Has A 4 Year Old Daughter - Lady Claims (Photos) by PapiNigga: 5:11pm
ride on boy... you fit beat Tubaba

2 Likes

Re: Davido Has A 4 Year Old Daughter - Lady Claims (Photos) by Kobicove(m): 5:19pm
What exactly is the point of this disclosure by this apparent busybody? undecided
Re: Davido Has A 4 Year Old Daughter - Lady Claims (Photos) by okonja(m): 5:25pm
It is a Ghen ghen

2 Likes

Re: Davido Has A 4 Year Old Daughter - Lady Claims (Photos) by TINALETC3(f): 5:26pm
grin Somebori is abt to the hammer grin
Re: Davido Has A 4 Year Old Daughter - Lady Claims (Photos) by MrIcredible: 5:26pm
grin
Re: Davido Has A 4 Year Old Daughter - Lady Claims (Photos) by gentlejay007(m): 5:26pm
Bullshit
Re: Davido Has A 4 Year Old Daughter - Lady Claims (Photos) by Papiikush: 5:26pm
Infidelity is celebrated in this present century and you expected us to give a fück?
Re: Davido Has A 4 Year Old Daughter - Lady Claims (Photos) by marltech: 5:27pm
shocked
Re: Davido Has A 4 Year Old Daughter - Lady Claims (Photos) by Polyphony(m): 5:27pm
Look son, Nobody Gives a Screwdriver angry
Re: Davido Has A 4 Year Old Daughter - Lady Claims (Photos) by EastGold(m): 5:27pm
marltech:
I'm not surprised.
They just go fvcking around.
If you think I'm lying, ask 2Face undecided

2 Likes

Re: Davido Has A 4 Year Old Daughter - Lady Claims (Photos) by ngwababe: 5:27pm
Hmmmmmm.. ..
Re: Davido Has A 4 Year Old Daughter - Lady Claims (Photos) by shobroy10(m): 5:28pm
Latest saga in town
Re: Davido Has A 4 Year Old Daughter - Lady Claims (Photos) by mazizitonene(m): 5:28pm
see as the woman dey take time explain like say she go win money........see question "would you help me let everyone know about it" ........busy body sha....

1 Like

Re: Davido Has A 4 Year Old Daughter - Lady Claims (Photos) by themonk: 5:28pm
grin
Re: Davido Has A 4 Year Old Daughter - Lady Claims (Photos) by tmans22: 5:28pm
we don hear
Re: Davido Has A 4 Year Old Daughter - Lady Claims (Photos) by Vorpal: 5:28pm
Elfree:
This boy called David Adeleke has no respect for his family,sleeping with every available lady without protection I hope he knows STDs are real. Having lots of money isn't equivalent to having common sense and as for that his little money and fame I have seen people who rose way higher than he did just to fall

Fact!

Reminds me of the dude who acted "Home Alone" as a child. If you see him now, you know why money shouldn't make you but you make money.

Fine boy! sad
Re: Davido Has A 4 Year Old Daughter - Lady Claims (Photos) by meskana212(m): 5:29pm
.
Re: Davido Has A 4 Year Old Daughter - Lady Claims (Photos) by crowntoro(f): 5:29pm
Radarada

Iranu abasha
Re: Davido Has A 4 Year Old Daughter - Lady Claims (Photos) by GodblessNig247(m): 5:29pm
Wonders shall not cease to happen
Re: Davido Has A 4 Year Old Daughter - Lady Claims (Photos) by verygudbadguy(m): 5:29pm
Gobe!

Just when we thought we yaff finished with this baby mama wahala, David got another cooking....
Re: Davido Has A 4 Year Old Daughter - Lady Claims (Photos) by teamsynergy: 5:30pm
OBO is reping his label... using is John Thomas to kill any p*ssy DAT trespasses

(0) (1) (Reply)

Pinocchio And Occultic Meanings / Stephanie Okereke In New Kenakelon Tv Ad (watch Here) / Wow Jack Bauer Is Back As 24 Movie Finally Gets The Go Ahead

Viewing this topic: kingDELE(m), shonaspark, lawrenzoo, goryorhal(m), DrMuzoic, Sundouglas, jagabanjbl(m), yinkslinks(m), stcool(m), PheezyLee(m), Nofuckgiven, Joenyam(m), muyiwa22(m), kisibo, Henry240, acada111(f), snassdala86(m), bravesoul247, kponkedenge(m), Celebritieslife, mile12crises, Abiodunne, Pastis, dradoyi(m), kennysbst(m), regularjoe8080(m), azeezbaba(m), buchi0001, kolexy(m), abusodiq, osas800(m), paragon40(m), datemax, Kenshinmunac, toosoon(m), toyad(m), friedakara, BiafraBushBoy(m), anny268(f), MsChicxoxo, Benbisco(f), richcode101(m), danie09(m), acerr(m), IbnIslam(m), kobis27(f), JosephYbholy(m), RockHard, Belle88(f), soberdrunk(m), dannybrasky, Princessyoyo(f), deriana(f), lakeside50(m), Ijobalupe(m), Natcho, kenniboy, fokeleyeyahoo, LadyJul(f), talk2cj08(m), Djshyne007(m), Benekruku(m), slyman1(m), Deivid10(m), ajetunde, Libo45, Obilo123(m), Femite74(m), dayleke(m), justjeff, Babajideteeboy(m), Adebayo9999(m), aanumama(f), aquabeing, abaaynla(m), gurunlocker, Junior66(m), lexyman(m), ubyways(m), olajazz(m), ofesko121(m), iswallker(m), OLLYMAX(m), Kingjags, morscino, Gmajor(m), kingpinmodalas, errigdee(m), kunleeko(m), BulletThaDon, Hadeyhorlla(f), kelvin16, Frankbaro(m), HayTeeHem(f), ayod426, agongajoseph(m), timifizzy(m), kanzjude, sisisioge, APFM(m), sykah(f), tunezvic(m), Aka2003, GeniusDavid(m), honeyjoyce(f), DJInfluence, MICHEALADEX(m), chukelvin(m), ademuyiwaadewal, Ehis042, engreo(m), Thoniameek(f), Ruler2, yuglaereht, Adex7004(m), Daintelectual(m), Iamabimbola, OTMAO, MyX1, shakurkings(m), afoltundeseun(m), oloye1477(m), Ralphlauren(m), eedrees(m), dabiko(m), loveyP(f), tejiritex, NinaMiliano, sexyjennik(f), bamix95(m), 3882(m), Yewandequeen(f), Akanbiogun, mcjendol(m), Gomd, Solonzo17, Young03, deeplow, allrightsir, freda506(f), ottersberger(m), Bakanbi(f), Loveydoveyx, Wizywiz(m), Tloc(m), ademusiwa2r, ULSHERLAN(m), nwakibie3(m), SCOOPERJEF(m), Chetimah(m), GodMercy2015, kenniology(m), jieta, Jerrytayo, petitchouchou, mizcalvina(f), ApcSucks, hardebaur(m), adedayoleke90(m), platinumventure, ncoolsome(m), Osamuyiamen, muyiserra1(m), sab22, kayceerilyn(f), hazyfm1, maxwell60(m), omotolly22(f), ajalaolanr(m), swazpedro(m), ganjamanoflife(m), ABJDOT(m), netmillionaires(m), acc001(f), refiner(f), gwizze, Oblitz(m), Olarwharley(m), Ad0rable, LagosismyHome(f), kimbra(f), TheTrueSeeker, Odkosh, heywhytech1(m), to12(f), illuminated93(m), adogba, momoohwos(m), Mubbyleey(m), ajani1978(m), enility(m), dee02(m), ringi82(m), Mzfamous(f), deeptechcool(m), yunnyp(m), temigreat(m), legalking, Adesuwasylvia, cuttestprince(m), lafean20, jide219(m), 247NaijaGist, Rockie, WRAKE(m), costandi(m), belej2, ossaichika(m), Ekebe1(m), emmanok24(m), johnnynikky, divineshare(m), adeluk2000, jibga(m), Sohot1(m), Olowo2015(m), JUBILEE2000, timmyalonge(m), agboskipool(m), olawaleejiko, Intelligentdude, Dotman2210(m), DRpiwi(m), richard69(m), kenostika(m), babyme1(f), akintadetope(m), SaintMorris, ruggedised, DeBlunt, konjinus(m), ICRMJigawa(m), nwaozzugwor, macus05, taofeek11(m), kanicorp9(m), honey001(m), athorello(m), aircafe, atomic1111, braimahjak(m), edoboy33(m), DobraDobra, ayorwizz(m), Tsongz(f), enyi1, brunofarad(m), Eldeethedon, iamdare(m), johnsonpolice, awesome4, Lanrelorry, FUMORINKI(f), xagaboi(m), onnyye, ccqueen(f), thisismsworld, peackiano16(f), luckson3k, lavita2(f), last35, Moving4, yomifola(m), unite4real, Bigmas2525(m), lurojohn(m), Harryeme(m), Reggie234, GistVillage, irokooo, Ihateafonja, plaetton, kaokao2015, bomasek(m), Tonyclems(m), oddessey007(m), vykte(m), leo1717(m), okonja(m), ibroh22(m), PapiNigga, anyicool(m), 14teenK(m), 30card(m), kingrhirhs(m), pixey(m), pembisco(m), addy01 and 385 guest(s)

(Go Up)

Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket

Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)

Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 3
Disclaimer: Every Nairaland member is solely responsible for anything that he/she posts or uploads on Nairaland.