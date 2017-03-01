Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Davido Has A 4 Year Old Daughter - Lady Claims (Photos) (3511 Views)

A lady sent messages to @SubDeliveryMan on Twitter with photos of the little girl who bears a striking resemblance to his daughter, Imade....



If true, then Davido who is said to be expecting another child with his Atlanta based lover, will be a father for the third time. #thumbsUp



I'm not surprised.

They just go fvcking around.

Baby father everywhere..

He got 30 billionaire...

They just go fvcking around.

This boy called David Adeleke has no respect for his family,sleeping with every available lady without protection I hope he knows STDs are real. Having lots of money isn't equivalent to having common sense and as for that his little money and fame I have seen people who rose way higher than he did just to fall 5 Likes

More will show up after this.... He has three baby mama now.... Wehdone boy!!!!!!

I hope this ain't true

ride on boy... you fit beat Tubaba 2 Likes

What exactly is the point of this disclosure by this apparent busybody?

It is a Ghen ghen 2 Likes

Bullshit

Infidelity is celebrated in this present century and you expected us to give a fück?

Look son, Nobody Gives a Screwdriver

They just go fvcking around.

Hmmmmmm.. ..

Latest saga in town

see as the woman dey take time explain like say she go win money........see question "would you help me let everyone know about it" ........busy body sha.... 1 Like

we don hear

This boy called David Adeleke has no respect for his family,sleeping with every available lady without protection I hope he knows STDs are real. Having lots of money isn't equivalent to having common sense and as for that his little money and fame I have seen people who rose way higher than he did just to fall

Fact!



Reminds me of the dude who acted "Home Alone" as a child. If you see him now, you know why money shouldn't make you but you make money.



Wonders shall not cease to happen

Gobe!



Just when we thought we yaff finished with this baby mama wahala, David got another cooking....