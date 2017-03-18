Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Career / I Fell Sick For A Day And Was Fired The Next Day (7782 Views)

Its my first time working officially after Nysc, so I don't no if it's a crime to fall sick?



I fell sick(Malaria) on Wednesday around 9am@work,was able to manage myself till 1:30pm when my colleagues told me to go home when I couldn't cope. Got permission from the school's HM and left;was admitted at the hospital so I couldn't go to work yesterday but went today aganist the doctor 's advice that I still need to rest. Got to work today and was told that I was fired because I fell sick and was absent for a day & half.



My Question is, Is it a crime to fall sick when employed? 3 Likes 1 Share

you will get a job far better than the one you lost 63 Likes 5 Shares

sue them 3 Likes 1 Share

Thats cruel 3 Likes

Oh! it's even a school! It's possible they don't even pay up to 40k yet and they're always quick to come up with stupendous rules and regulations. See it as freedom and a chance to push your stock to a better level.



But nextime, when in a similar situation put your excuse down in writing so you can't be faulted easily. 26 Likes 2 Shares

Sue the bastard. Wettin lawyers dey do sef? 3 Likes

Yes, it is a crime to those employers who count it as crime falling sick at work, most especially when you are still new and haven't gained much ground.



And again, that's one of the reasons why federal government job stands to be the best. The other option is to be self employed.



Private employers always have a common say "we hire to fire". You may be hired in the morning at 7:00am and get fired at 2:00pm. They can terminate your appointment at wish. That's how they roll.



My candid advice, go there again, don't be a coward. See your employer and explain better, tell him or her to give you the second chance. Trust me, (s)he would have no option than to reconsider.



Cc

Ademasta 15 Likes 2 Shares

People wicked sha

Hmmmmmm I hate it when employers are wicked. You need to teach them a lesson , if the school is in Lagos and u suspect they don't pay tax, just write a letter to the Lagos state government tax office and laugh lol 15 Likes 1 Share

Start a ur own biz in a little way so u can be employer of labour 1 Like

HonOlagrace:

I think we should ask Buhari! he's the master of fall sick and take leave I think we should ask Buhari! he's the master of fall sick and take leave

The real question you should be asking is "why did they really sack you?" because it doesn't seem to me like your illness was good enough reason even though you may not have signed out properly for the day.

6 Likes

imagine!

Complain to the minister responsible for labour relations

Tazdroid:

The real question you should be asking is "why did they really sack you?" because it doesn't seem to me like your illness was good enough reason even though you may not have signed out properly for the day.





#smiles That was the reason I was given except if they have another reason they chose not to disclose to me+i signed out properly that day. #smiles That was the reason I was given except if they have another reason they chose not to disclose to me+i signed out properly that day.

ademasta:

Yes, it is a crime to those employers who count it as crime falling sick at work, most especially when you are still new and haven't gained much ground.



And again, that's one of the reasons why federal government job stands to be the best. The other option is to be self employed.



Private employers always have a common say "we hire to fire". You may be hired in the morning at 7:00am and get fired at 2:00pm. They can terminate your appointment at wish. That's how they roll.



My candid advice, go there again, don't be a coward. See your employer and explain better, tell him or her to give you the second chance. Trust me, (s)he would have no option than to reconsider.



Cc

Ademasta

Thanks. Was actually told I was new(spent three months) and already went on a day sick leave...... Bt all z well that ends well cox I wasn't expecting that reaction seeing that the HM was d one dat got a cab for me on this said day.



Lesson learnt : Never joke with your health because of a job cox you might still get fired. Thanks. Was actually told I was new(spent three months) and already went on a day sick leave...... Bt all z well that ends well cox I wasn't expecting that reaction seeing that the HM was d one dat got a cab for me on this said day.Lesson learnt : Never joke with your health because of a job cox you might still get fired. 12 Likes 2 Shares

HonOlagrace:

This is the real HELL.

when I was reading through your post, I thought you didn't officially communicate to them.

But you did.

So why FIRE YOU...?

After this Hell, someone will come and tell me that another Hell awaits someone...

Are Humans designed to go through Hell....? Sorry .This is the real HELL.when I was reading through your post, I thought you didn't officially communicate to them.But you did.So why FIRE YOU...?After this Hell, someone will come and tell me that another Hell awaits someone...Are Humans designed to go through Hell....? 3 Likes 1 Share

Private schools do not tolerate any form of excuse, especially when you are new.

i first fear... the fired got me sha thinking that the op got shot!





dont too worry, help is on the way...

i first fear... the fired got me sha thinking that the op got shot!





dont too worry, help is on the way...

potent5:

Sue the bastard. Wettin lawyers dey do sef? lolz might just be part of the school policy if ur going to fall sick you should notify them like two weeks before time...... lolz might just be part of the school policy if ur going to fall sick you should notify them like two weeks before time......

HonOlagrace:





Thanks. Was actually told I was new(spent three months) and already went on a day sick leave...... Bt all z well that ends well cox I wasn't expecting that reaction seeing that the HM was d one dat got a cab for me on this said day.



Lesson learnt : Never joke with your health because of a job cox you might still get fired. You are welcome You are welcome

HonOlagrace:

Does the school have n employees handbook? If your actions contravened any of that, then we can start from there. Also, you were 'told', is this the way you were engaged by the school? Orally? No sack letter? Does the school have n employees handbook? If your actions contravened any of that, then we can start from there. Also, you were 'told', is this the way you were engaged by the school? Orally? No sack letter? 1 Like

that's the problem with all these private institutions. FG job is still the best. but sadly it's difficult to get nowadays.

HonOlagrace:

You may be at fault; I stand to be corrected, though.



Did you call the HM on the second day that you won't be available?



You might be in the hospital or attending an interview. You should have called, it's business; nothing personal.



Did you get them a reliever?



It's school, parents won't blame you but they would condemn the school for your absence. A reliever would have been perfect, teachers can't multi-task.



Have you been given sick before? Yes.



You wan Buhari to resign on poor health ground and you want the school to keep you. Come on, everybody is not cut for teaching. The stress can be lethal.





Teaching isn't for you, relax, search for a better job and pray. IT WILL END IN PRAISE You may be at fault; I stand to be corrected, though.Did you call the HM on the second day that you won't be available?You might be in the hospital or attending an interview. You should have called, it's business; nothing personal.Did you get them a reliever?It's school, parents won't blame you but they would condemn the school for your absence. A reliever would have been perfect, teachers can't multi-task.Have you been given sick before? Yes.You wan Buhari to resign on poor health ground and you want the school to keep you. Come on, everybody is not cut for teaching. The stress can be lethal.Teaching isn't for you, relax, search for a better job and pray. IT WILL END IN PRAISE 1 Like

This story does not add up...

