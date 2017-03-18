₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,765,973 members, 3,425,250 topics. Date: Saturday, 18 March 2017 at 09:55 AM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Career / I Fell Sick For A Day And Was Fired The Next Day (7782 Views)
This Lady Was Fired For Being Too Pretty In London (Photos) / My Friend Was Fired because Of Me Should I Quit The Job Also? Advice Pls / How A Guy Was Fired By One Of The Biggest Oil Companies In Nigeria (1) (2) (3) (4)
|I Fell Sick For A Day And Was Fired The Next Day by HonOlagrace: 6:42pm On Mar 17
Its my first time working officially after Nysc, so I don't no if it's a crime to fall sick?
I fell sick(Malaria) on Wednesday around 9am@work,was able to manage myself till 1:30pm when my colleagues told me to go home when I couldn't cope. Got permission from the school's HM and left;was admitted at the hospital so I couldn't go to work yesterday but went today aganist the doctor 's advice that I still need to rest. Got to work today and was told that I was fired because I fell sick and was absent for a day & half.
My Question is, Is it a crime to fall sick when employed?
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: I Fell Sick For A Day And Was Fired The Next Day by janengozi(f): 6:49pm On Mar 17
you will get a job far better than the one you lost
63 Likes 5 Shares
|Re: I Fell Sick For A Day And Was Fired The Next Day by Gmajor(m): 6:52pm On Mar 17
sue them
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: I Fell Sick For A Day And Was Fired The Next Day by wahles(m): 6:58pm On Mar 17
Thats cruel
3 Likes
|Re: I Fell Sick For A Day And Was Fired The Next Day by Fifthcolumnist(m): 7:18pm On Mar 17
Oh! it's even a school! It's possible they don't even pay up to 40k yet and they're always quick to come up with stupendous rules and regulations. See it as freedom and a chance to push your stock to a better level.
But nextime, when in a similar situation put your excuse down in writing so you can't be faulted easily.
26 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: I Fell Sick For A Day And Was Fired The Next Day by potent5: 7:40pm On Mar 17
Sue the bastard. Wettin lawyers dey do sef?
3 Likes
|Re: I Fell Sick For A Day And Was Fired The Next Day by ademasta(m): 7:47pm On Mar 17
Yes, it is a crime to those employers who count it as crime falling sick at work, most especially when you are still new and haven't gained much ground.
And again, that's one of the reasons why federal government job stands to be the best. The other option is to be self employed.
Private employers always have a common say "we hire to fire". You may be hired in the morning at 7:00am and get fired at 2:00pm. They can terminate your appointment at wish. That's how they roll.
My candid advice, go there again, don't be a coward. See your employer and explain better, tell him or her to give you the second chance. Trust me, (s)he would have no option than to reconsider.
Cc
Ademasta
15 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: I Fell Sick For A Day And Was Fired The Next Day by Tenkobos(m): 9:24pm On Mar 17
People wicked sha
|Re: I Fell Sick For A Day And Was Fired The Next Day by naijainfogalery: 9:33pm On Mar 17
Hmmmmmm I hate it when employers are wicked. You need to teach them a lesson , if the school is in Lagos and u suspect they don't pay tax, just write a letter to the Lagos state government tax office and laugh lol
15 Likes 1 Share
|Re: I Fell Sick For A Day And Was Fired The Next Day by ilevic(m): 10:29pm On Mar 17
Start a ur own biz in a little way so u can be employer of labour
1 Like
|Re: I Fell Sick For A Day And Was Fired The Next Day by THUNDAR(m): 11:10pm On Mar 17
HonOlagrace:
I think we should ask Buhari! he's the master of fall sick and take leave
|Re: I Fell Sick For A Day And Was Fired The Next Day by Tazdroid(m): 11:25pm On Mar 17
The real question you should be asking is "why did they really sack you?" because it doesn't seem to me like your illness was good enough reason even though you may not have signed out properly for the day.
6 Likes
|Re: I Fell Sick For A Day And Was Fired The Next Day by Idydarling(f): 11:59pm On Mar 17
imagine!
|Re: I Fell Sick For A Day And Was Fired The Next Day by Muafrika2: 1:43am
Complain to the minister responsible for labour relations
|Re: I Fell Sick For A Day And Was Fired The Next Day by HonOlagrace: 2:12am
Tazdroid:
#smiles That was the reason I was given except if they have another reason they chose not to disclose to me+i signed out properly that day.
|Re: I Fell Sick For A Day And Was Fired The Next Day by HonOlagrace: 2:19am
ademasta:
Thanks. Was actually told I was new(spent three months) and already went on a day sick leave...... Bt all z well that ends well cox I wasn't expecting that reaction seeing that the HM was d one dat got a cab for me on this said day.
Lesson learnt : Never joke with your health because of a job cox you might still get fired.
12 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: I Fell Sick For A Day And Was Fired The Next Day by EVILFOREST: 5:28am
HonOlagrace:Sorry .
This is the real HELL.
when I was reading through your post, I thought you didn't officially communicate to them.
But you did.
So why FIRE YOU...?
After this Hell, someone will come and tell me that another Hell awaits someone...
Are Humans designed to go through Hell....?
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: I Fell Sick For A Day And Was Fired The Next Day by lonelydora(m): 5:51am
Private schools do not tolerate any form of excuse, especially when you are new.
|Re: I Fell Sick For A Day And Was Fired The Next Day by adebayo201: 5:54am
i first fear... the fired got me sha thinking that the op got shot!
dont too worry, help is on the way...
|Re: I Fell Sick For A Day And Was Fired The Next Day by adebayo201: 5:54am
i first fear... the fired got me sha thinking that the op got shot!
dont too worry, help is on the way...
|Re: I Fell Sick For A Day And Was Fired The Next Day by oseka101(m): 6:54am
potent5:lolz might just be part of the school policy if ur going to fall sick you should notify them like two weeks before time......
|Re: I Fell Sick For A Day And Was Fired The Next Day by ademasta(m): 7:00am
HonOlagrace:You are welcome
|Re: I Fell Sick For A Day And Was Fired The Next Day by Mustay(m): 7:25am
HonOlagrace:
Does the school have n employees handbook? If your actions contravened any of that, then we can start from there. Also, you were 'told', is this the way you were engaged by the school? Orally? No sack letter?
1 Like
|Re: I Fell Sick For A Day And Was Fired The Next Day by Drdreyy: 7:27am
that's the problem with all these private institutions. FG job is still the best. but sadly it's difficult to get nowadays.
|Re: I Fell Sick For A Day And Was Fired The Next Day by Paulpaulpaul(m): 7:29am
HonOlagrace:
You may be at fault; I stand to be corrected, though.
Did you call the HM on the second day that you won't be available?
You might be in the hospital or attending an interview. You should have called, it's business; nothing personal.
Did you get them a reliever?
It's school, parents won't blame you but they would condemn the school for your absence. A reliever would have been perfect, teachers can't multi-task.
Have you been given sick before? Yes.
You wan Buhari to resign on poor health ground and you want the school to keep you. Come on, everybody is not cut for teaching. The stress can be lethal.
Teaching isn't for you, relax, search for a better job and pray. IT WILL END IN PRAISE
1 Like
|Re: I Fell Sick For A Day And Was Fired The Next Day by charles009(m): 7:36am
This story does not add up...
|Re: I Fell Sick For A Day And Was Fired The Next Day by kenerek: 7:37am
Your resume/CV is the first thing your potential employer uses to access you. If you have a first class but your CV is poorly written your potential will doubt your true ability. (May feel you either bought your result or the standard of the school you attended is poor). People want jobs yet what they carry around are poorly written CVs. N3500 can not be compared to the opportunity a well written will avail you with.You cannot eat your cake and have it
|Re: I Fell Sick For A Day And Was Fired The Next Day by Kakamorufu(m): 7:42am
that's a bad company. sorry bout that. a better one will replace it.
is the company owned by a Lebanese or indian
|Re: I Fell Sick For A Day And Was Fired The Next Day by publicenemy(m): 8:26am
Bizzare: Intercontinental Bank Downsizes Again / Memoirs Of A Job Hunter / Anatomy?,physiology?,or Medical Biochem? HELP!!!
Viewing this topic: edwapkalmeed(m), fularm(m), ralijaafar, dillinger, Greenbullet(m), saqo(m), Carlyn, Ebuka2016(m), hopeforcharles(m), BlindAngel(m), fippycbk(m), ayteaz(f), valicious1(m), Raalsalghul, Deejay1000(m), Osu175(m), stephen13(m), Oluwakemitosin, nmanma1(f), oyonu(m), Tmissy3000(m), seunsola2411(m), Alexk2(m), Physika(m), Krisgift(f), kizolo(m), Gbaj(m), Tunami(m), Zetra(m), dbynonetwork, WestAfricanGoon, Ebubemg(m), samsam2019, fzybah(m), geonath(m), Cuntslayer, Rafrik27, DobraDobra, lanre80(m), adekzy, Nnemuka(f), PerfectlyPerfect(m), emilyone(f), jide219(m), hahn(m), bongo2011, izzvic(m), Youngzedd(m) and 39 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 9