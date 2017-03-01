₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|8 Things You Can Do To Get A Job Despite Graduating With A 2.2 by Vardgist: 7:26pm On Mar 17
Many Nigerian students spend the first two years of their stay in the university playing.
Teenagers who have been caged for long use the opportunity to unleash the demons in them and know what it feels like to be free; afterwards, they settle down to the school business and find ways of making something good out of their lives.
Lots of emphasis is always la!d on finishing with a ‘good grade’. Finishing with a good grade in Nigeria means either having a first class or 2.1 as a university graduate; anything short of this is considered not good enough.
Also, most of the jobs applied for have certain requirements that the applicants are expected to have. The labour market favours those with good grades over people with 2.2.
This is not to mean that graduates who have a third-class or a pass do not get good jobs at the end of the day. The thing done by the graduates after leaving school will determine how far they will go in getting their dream jobs.
Check out the things you can do to improve your chances of getting a good job if you graduated with a 2.2.
1. Change your mentality
You need to let go of the limiting thoughts that could drag you back.
Finishing with a 2.2 is not the end of the world. Some graduates in the past refused to attend their convocation ceremonies simply because they did not do well by their own standards.
You are who you think you are; do not allow some grade written on a paper to prevent you from moving forward and doing something meaningful with your life. You attitude towards life must change if you want to leave your footsteps in the sands of time.
2. Discover what you are good at
If you are a Nigeria you must have heard this popular phrase ‘Exam is not the true test of someone’s ability’. You might have finished with a 2.2 by not doing so well in a course.
Most people make a particular grade by few points. Do not dwell on this grade, find what you are good at and see where it takes you to. What are your unique attributes? Lay more emphasis on them when applying for jobs.
3. Boost your confidence and communication skills
Those who graduate with a 2.1 may have a big problem getting a job if they do not know how to sell themselves.
To get a good job with a 2.2 grade, you have to develop some skills that will be highly useful to the companies you are applying to. Improve on your communication skills and you have a great chance of convincing an employer to give you the job.
4. Add professional certifications to your grade
Instead of drooling on the grade you have made in school, you can make plans to boost your qualifications. Take short certificate courses and improve yourself the best way you can.
You will be surprised to see how far you will go when you do this. Graduates with professional certifications stand a better chance of getting jobs irrespective of their grades in school.
5. Do all it takes to gain experience
At this point, you should not focus on making money if you want to make it big. Do not let your ego overrule when offered job in smaller companies. Jump at those opportunities because they will prepare you for the road ahead.
It is a learning curve; whatever experience you gain there may give you an edge over those who finished with good grades.
6. Drop your CV everywhere
Your CVs are to be shared everywhere; do not see this as a waste of paper and money. You never can tell when the hard copies would be picked by some interested employers.
You stand to lose more if you do not risk taking a risk. Make yourself available for every job till you get to the stage where you can make a choice and turn down offers.
7. Network
Be opened to networking in order to meet important people in the labour market.
The social media should be used as a tool for meeting important contacts that can change your life forever. Do not appear less serious on it; there are a couple of pages that you can sell yourself and make employers get attracted to your profile.
LinkedIn, Facebook and other pages can connect you with important people in the society. Be available to go for conferences and have the contacts of these people. You may need them to call a shot on your behalf one day.
8. Pray for GRACE
There are some job applications that grace will take over for you if you pray.
Grace makes the unqualified qualified. Finishing with a 2.2 should not discourage you and prevent you from soaring high in life. Apply for jobs and ask for divine intervention at every point in time.
Some graduates have gotten six figure jobs in places where they do not know anyone and are not qualified. When the world expects you to know someone, tell them you know God and see what happens next.
Source:https://vardgist.blogspot.com/2017/03/Job-vacancies.html?m=1
|Re: 8 Things You Can Do To Get A Job Despite Graduating With A 2.2 by ademasta(m): 7:36pm On Mar 17
You are awesomely on point!
|Re: 8 Things You Can Do To Get A Job Despite Graduating With A 2.2 by twosquare: 8:35pm On Mar 17
COnnection....Connection....Connection...Again, I say connection....
|Re: 8 Things You Can Do To Get A Job Despite Graduating With A 2.2 by kayusre: 10:35pm On Mar 17
Moreover 2.2 ain't a bad grade#watin 3rd class go talk?Baba go check fcsc na#between 2.1 and 2.2 na who Dem shortlist for interview pass?
|Re: 8 Things You Can Do To Get A Job Despite Graduating With A 2.2 by dyze: 7:34am
I really think its a function of what you can do( hands-on experience).
Companys nowadays are more interested in what you can do.
Your grade is just a function that you are a graduate.
I advise young people to do professional courses to boost their chances.
Check my signature for online xtian site
|Re: 8 Things You Can Do To Get A Job Despite Graduating With A 2.2 by chiefolododo(m): 7:34am
|Re: 8 Things You Can Do To Get A Job Despite Graduating With A 2.2 by yhnlphyno: 7:34am
getting work ke?am going 2 sch cause my parent say mke i go,i dont plan workn unda anyone#team enterpreneur
|Re: 8 Things You Can Do To Get A Job Despite Graduating With A 2.2 by Chrisozone: 7:34am
9. Nepotism: that is ima mmadu
|Re: 8 Things You Can Do To Get A Job Despite Graduating With A 2.2 by SNIPER123: 7:35am
|Re: 8 Things You Can Do To Get A Job Despite Graduating With A 2.2 by Exponental(m): 7:35am
Self development is paramount irrespective of grade.
|Re: 8 Things You Can Do To Get A Job Despite Graduating With A 2.2 by Bowwow11(m): 7:36am
tanks for d motivation
|Re: 8 Things You Can Do To Get A Job Despite Graduating With A 2.2 by celestialAgent(m): 7:36am
|Re: 8 Things You Can Do To Get A Job Despite Graduating With A 2.2 by Hoddor: 7:37am
My friend, someone up there has said it already...... CONNECTION... so ease up abeg, even master degree holders are jobless and you are here preaching what I don't know.....
|Re: 8 Things You Can Do To Get A Job Despite Graduating With A 2.2 by aragon4realz(m): 7:37am
never give up hope
|Re: 8 Things You Can Do To Get A Job Despite Graduating With A 2.2 by benuejosh(m): 7:38am
OP you're so articulate. Most people feel life begins and ends with a class of university grade. Wake up people, we've grown pass that age. Embrace Entrepreneurship, if you can't because of some challenges, learn a skill and be the boss of your own.
Be your own Boss!
|Re: 8 Things You Can Do To Get A Job Despite Graduating With A 2.2 by legendsilver(m): 7:38am
2.2 is now acceptable Op, its 3 class u should worry for
|Re: 8 Things You Can Do To Get A Job Despite Graduating With A 2.2 by pesinfada(m): 7:39am
2.2 is not bad oo nigerians
most intelligent ppl end up with 2.2 because thy dont copy in exam.
|Re: 8 Things You Can Do To Get A Job Despite Graduating With A 2.2 by Fuadeiza(m): 7:40am
Post like this makes me fear for the future.....
|Re: 8 Things You Can Do To Get A Job Despite Graduating With A 2.2 by generaluthman: 7:40am
Thumb up
|Re: 8 Things You Can Do To Get A Job Despite Graduating With A 2.2 by clems88(m): 7:40am
Mtcheeew ! Talking as if 2.2 is bad result. People n wrong mentality. I were in this world it was written that 2.2 is bad
|Re: 8 Things You Can Do To Get A Job Despite Graduating With A 2.2 by teamsynergy: 7:41am
FYI, if u have 1st class or 2.1 and u lack the above listed points , u r on your own, unless u get connect
.... so forget it ...
|Re: 8 Things You Can Do To Get A Job Despite Graduating With A 2.2 by Fuadeiza(m): 7:42am
pesinfada:
i agree with you.......
I no like to dey depend on pple for exam...
But afer exam i go con dey blame my self say why i no sit down with sososo... Say i for do better.......
But i no wan cme out with 2.2 sha
|Re: 8 Things You Can Do To Get A Job Despite Graduating With A 2.2 by Dyt(f): 7:44am
Dunno why they make 2.2 sound like its just a pass
I graduated with 3.48
Yes I fell on 2.2 but doesn't make 1st class better than I am
|Re: 8 Things You Can Do To Get A Job Despite Graduating With A 2.2 by Greatbeard(m): 7:45am
I've got a 2.1 and I'm still gonna do all this. No stone unturned.
|Re: 8 Things You Can Do To Get A Job Despite Graduating With A 2.2 by Milly02(m): 7:45am
|Re: 8 Things You Can Do To Get A Job Despite Graduating With A 2.2 by Evaberry(f): 7:46am
why do Nigerians make it seem like 2.2 is bad or you won't get a job with 2.2
all you need is connection!!! if you like graduate with 3rd class sef.
2.1 or 2.2 or 1st class there ain't no difference.. I'm tired of all these 2.2 2.1 talk
2.2 2.1 everyone should get professional certificates
masters etc and just read and do your research
|Re: 8 Things You Can Do To Get A Job Despite Graduating With A 2.2 by viqueta(m): 7:47am
Enough of the 2.2,2.1 gist abeg, when has grade become the standard to judging Success? It's a pity that in this part of the world people still put grade over skills/Talent/flare, go follow prince_Ea on Instagram and even Facebook trust me you will understand that most Africans have programmed their mind that failure in school is outright failure in life. Sad but true
|Re: 8 Things You Can Do To Get A Job Despite Graduating With A 2.2 by Etizz: 7:48am
Go places, know people and have a good girlfriend or boyfriend, I graduated with lower but met a wonderful woman at a friends introduction and she made me today, am a seafarer all because of her, and if u must know, am not using my HND or OND for it......
Seriously, I earn much more Dan some upper and first class graduate....
|Re: 8 Things You Can Do To Get A Job Despite Graduating With A 2.2 by Yakzo(m): 7:48am
Most of the people getting jobs today are 2.2 graduates.
|Re: 8 Things You Can Do To Get A Job Despite Graduating With A 2.2 by mizzytan(m): 7:49am
You don't need connection,you only need God. God is master of all connection.
|Re: 8 Things You Can Do To Get A Job Despite Graduating With A 2.2 by Alexchuka(m): 7:51am
I Love this article
