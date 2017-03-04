₦airaland Forum

8 Things You Can Do To Get A Job Despite Graduating With A 2.2 by dammy13(m): 7:39am
Many Nigerian students spend the first two years of their stay in the university playing. Teenagers who have been caged for long use the opportunity to unleash the demons in them and know what it feels like to be free; afterwards, they settle down to the school business and find ways of making something good out of their lives.

Lots of emphasis is always laid on finishing with a ‘good grade’. Finishing with a good grade in Nigeria means either having a first class or 2.1 as a university graduate; anything short of this is considered not good enough.

Also, most of the jobs applied for have certain requirements that the applicants are expected to have. The labour market favours those with good grades over people with 2.2.

This is not to mean that graduates who have a third-class or a pass do not get good jobs at the end of the day. The thing done by the graduates after leaving school will determine how far they will go in getting their dream jobs.

Check out the things you can do to improve your chances of getting a good job if you graduated with a 2.2.

1. Change your mentality
You need to let go of the limiting thoughts that could drag you back.
Finishing with a 2.2 is not the end of the world. Some graduates in the past refused to attend their convocation ceremonies simply because they did not do well by their own standards.

You are who you think you are; do not allow some grade written on a paper to prevent you from moving forward and doing something meaningful with your life. You attitude towards life must change if you want to leave your footsteps in the sands of time.

2. Discover what you are good at
If you are a Nigeria you must have heard this popular phrase ‘Exam is not the true test of someone’s ability’. You might have finished with a 2.2 by not doing so well in a course.

Most people make a particular grade by few points. Do not dwell on this grade, find what you are good at and see where it takes you to. What are your unique attributes? Lay more emphasis on them when applying for jobs.

3. Boost your confidence and communication skills
Those who graduate with a 2.1 may have a big problem getting a job if they do not know how to sell themselves.

To get a good job with a 2.2 grade, you have to develop some skills that will be highly useful to the companies you are applying to. Improve on your communication skills and you have a great chance of convincing an employer to give you the job.

4. Add professional certifications to your grade
Instead of drooling on the grade you have made in school, you can make plans to boost your qualifications. Take short certificate courses and improve yourself the best way you can.

You will be surprised to see how far you will go when you do this. Graduates with professional certifications stand a better chance of getting jobs irrespective of their grades in school.

5. Do all it takes to gain experience
At this point, you should not focus on making money if you want to make it big. Do not let your ego overrule when offered job in smaller companies. Jump at those opportunities because they will prepare you for the road ahead.

It is a learning curve; whatever experience you gain there may give you an edge over those who finished with good grades.

6. Drop your CV everywhere
Your CVs are to be shared everywhere; do not see this as a waste of paper and money. You never can tell when the hard copies would be picked by some interested employers.
You stand to lose more if you do not risk taking a risk. Make yourself available for every job till you get to the stage where you can make a choice and turn down offers.

7. Network
Be opened to networking in order to meet important people in the labour market.
The social media should be used as a tool for meeting important contacts that can change your life forever. Do not appear less serious on it; there are a couple of pages that you can sell yourself and make employers get attracted to your profile.

LinkedIn, Facebook and other pages can connect you with important people in the society. Be available to go for conferences and have the contacts of these people. You may need them to call a shot on your behalf one day.

8. Pray for GRACE
There are some job applications that grace will take over for you if you pray.
Grace makes the unqualified qualified. Finishing with a 2.2 should not discourage you and prevent you from soaring high in life. Apply for jobs and ask for divine intervention at every point in time.

Some graduates have gotten six figure jobs in places where they do not know anyone and are not qualified. When the world expects you to know someone, tell them you know God and see what happens next.

Re: 8 Things You Can Do To Get A Job Despite Graduating With A 2.2 by Kenshinmunac: 7:42am
@ dammy13 is 2.2 third class or what?
Re: 8 Things You Can Do To Get A Job Despite Graduating With A 2.2 by sinaj(f): 7:57am
Kenshinmunac:
@ dammy13 is 2.2 third class or what?
second class lower
Re: 8 Things You Can Do To Get A Job Despite Graduating With A 2.2 by Kenshinmunac: 8:02am
sinaj:
second class lower


Thanks for info. But that's not really bad na. What is the difference between a 2.1 and 2.2 Graduate? Just 1 point o
Re: 8 Things You Can Do To Get A Job Despite Graduating With A 2.2 by sinaj(f): 8:08am
Kenshinmunac:



Thanks for info. But that's not really bad na. What is the difference between a 2.1 and 2.2 Graduate? Just 1 point o
sometimes it's 0.1 point lol
Re: 8 Things You Can Do To Get A Job Despite Graduating With A 2.2 by Kenshinmunac: 8:43am
sinaj:
sometimes it's 0.1 point lol

Lol na WA o for this country.
Re: 8 Things You Can Do To Get A Job Despite Graduating With A 2.2 by penn2(m): 12:28pm
at this age and time huh you are still looking for job?go make your dick ass self useful,get a good skill mehn...Bleep Nigeria

Re: 8 Things You Can Do To Get A Job Despite Graduating With A 2.2 by Odunharry(m): 12:28pm
cool

Get professional to help review ur cv.


Improve your communication skill and confidence..

Go for a masters or professional exams.

Don't be discouraged..

Get mentors.

Do hard cv copy submission.

Be patient.

Re: 8 Things You Can Do To Get A Job Despite Graduating With A 2.2 by Flamezreal(m): 12:30pm
penn2:
at this age and time huh you are still looking for job?go make your dick ass self useful,get a good skill mehn...Bleep Nigeria
I wonder o
Re: 8 Things You Can Do To Get A Job Despite Graduating With A 2.2 by idbami2(m): 12:30pm
2 2 goalless draw niyen grin
Re: 8 Things You Can Do To Get A Job Despite Graduating With A 2.2 by Richy4(m): 12:32pm
I never knew 2.2 has been relegated to division 3...It used to be 3rd class before..Things has indeed changed angry...
Re: 8 Things You Can Do To Get A Job Despite Graduating With A 2.2 by jaysan82(m): 12:33pm
These things are relative. I graduated with a 3rd class in geology and never looked down on myself for a second. I have worked in an oil servicing company and 2 different media houses and earn what most nigerians would consider a very good salary. Thing is this, a lot of employers would offer you a job if ure confident, smart, look/ dress good, communicate effectively and ambitious. Develop urself and work on ur personality. Persona is everything.

Re: 8 Things You Can Do To Get A Job Despite Graduating With A 2.2 by economania(m): 12:39pm
Education recession or certificate recession in Nigeria.
Re: 8 Things You Can Do To Get A Job Despite Graduating With A 2.2 by alt3r3g0: 12:40pm
sinaj:
sometimes it's 0.1 point lol

Sometimes 0.01
Re: 8 Things You Can Do To Get A Job Despite Graduating With A 2.2 by sinkhole: 12:41pm
Haaaaaa, 2:2 don become this baaaad?

Re: 8 Things You Can Do To Get A Job Despite Graduating With A 2.2 by HAH: 12:43pm
jaysan82:
These things are relative. I graduated with a 3rd class in geology and never looked down on myself for a second. I have worked in an oil servicing company and 2 different media houses and earn what most nigerians would consider a very good salary. Thing is this, a lot of employers would offer you a job if ure confident, smart, look/ dress good, communicate effectively and ambitious. Develop urself and work on ur personality. Persona is everything.


good one bro, my wife too graduated from geology with third class, she luckily Got work did PGD and masters in hydrology, she earns goods salary, the lecturers that frustrated her and made her go through hell largely due to pregnancy of our first child don't earn what she earns, to cap it she was sent by her office as a facilitator to a seminar on hydrology and behold two of her lecturers were were among participant she taught, shame couldn't let them face her well but she was very friendly to them, and life goes on, believe me good grade is good but your determination is what makes you succeed in life not any grade

Re: 8 Things You Can Do To Get A Job Despite Graduating With A 2.2 by pesinfada(m): 12:45pm
Kenshinmunac:



Thanks for info. But that's not really bad na. What is the difference between a 2.1 and 2.2 Graduate? Just 1 point o
hahahahaha


just 1 odd
Re: 8 Things You Can Do To Get A Job Despite Graduating With A 2.2 by euchariadavid(f): 12:45pm
Nice and encouragement post
Re: 8 Things You Can Do To Get A Job Despite Graduating With A 2.2 by pesinfada(m): 12:47pm
idbami2:
2 2 goalless draw niyen grin
I wonder ooo



nothing do 2:2

(0) (Reply)

