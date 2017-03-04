₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|8 Things You Can Do To Get A Job Despite Graduating With A 2.2 by dammy13(m): 7:39am
Many Nigerian students spend the first two years of their stay in the university playing. Teenagers who have been caged for long use the opportunity to unleash the demons in them and know what it feels like to be free; afterwards, they settle down to the school business and find ways of making something good out of their lives.
|Re: 8 Things You Can Do To Get A Job Despite Graduating With A 2.2 by Kenshinmunac: 7:42am
@ dammy13 is 2.2 third class or what?
|Re: 8 Things You Can Do To Get A Job Despite Graduating With A 2.2 by sinaj(f): 7:57am
Kenshinmunac:second class lower
|Re: 8 Things You Can Do To Get A Job Despite Graduating With A 2.2 by Kenshinmunac: 8:02am
sinaj:
Thanks for info. But that's not really bad na. What is the difference between a 2.1 and 2.2 Graduate? Just 1 point o
|Re: 8 Things You Can Do To Get A Job Despite Graduating With A 2.2 by sinaj(f): 8:08am
Kenshinmunac:sometimes it's 0.1 point lol
|Re: 8 Things You Can Do To Get A Job Despite Graduating With A 2.2 by Kenshinmunac: 8:43am
sinaj:
Lol na WA o for this country.
|Re: 8 Things You Can Do To Get A Job Despite Graduating With A 2.2 by penn2(m): 12:28pm
at this age and time huh you are still looking for job?go make your dick ass self useful,get a good skill mehn...Bleep Nigeria
|Re: 8 Things You Can Do To Get A Job Despite Graduating With A 2.2 by Odunharry(m): 12:28pm
Get professional to help review ur cv.
Improve your communication skill and confidence..
Go for a masters or professional exams.
Don't be discouraged..
Get mentors.
Do hard cv copy submission.
Be patient.
|Re: 8 Things You Can Do To Get A Job Despite Graduating With A 2.2 by Flamezreal(m): 12:30pm
penn2:I wonder o
|Re: 8 Things You Can Do To Get A Job Despite Graduating With A 2.2 by idbami2(m): 12:30pm
2 2 goalless draw niyen
|Re: 8 Things You Can Do To Get A Job Despite Graduating With A 2.2 by Richy4(m): 12:32pm
I never knew 2.2 has been relegated to division 3...It used to be 3rd class before..Things has indeed changed ...
|Re: 8 Things You Can Do To Get A Job Despite Graduating With A 2.2 by jaysan82(m): 12:33pm
These things are relative. I graduated with a 3rd class in geology and never looked down on myself for a second. I have worked in an oil servicing company and 2 different media houses and earn what most nigerians would consider a very good salary. Thing is this, a lot of employers would offer you a job if ure confident, smart, look/ dress good, communicate effectively and ambitious. Develop urself and work on ur personality. Persona is everything.
|Re: 8 Things You Can Do To Get A Job Despite Graduating With A 2.2 by economania(m): 12:39pm
Education recession or certificate recession in Nigeria.
|Re: 8 Things You Can Do To Get A Job Despite Graduating With A 2.2 by alt3r3g0: 12:40pm
sinaj:
Sometimes 0.01
|Re: 8 Things You Can Do To Get A Job Despite Graduating With A 2.2 by sinkhole: 12:41pm
Haaaaaa, 2:2 don become this baaaad?
|Re: 8 Things You Can Do To Get A Job Despite Graduating With A 2.2 by HAH: 12:43pm
jaysan82:
good one bro, my wife too graduated from geology with third class, she luckily Got work did PGD and masters in hydrology, she earns goods salary, the lecturers that frustrated her and made her go through hell largely due to pregnancy of our first child don't earn what she earns, to cap it she was sent by her office as a facilitator to a seminar on hydrology and behold two of her lecturers were were among participant she taught, shame couldn't let them face her well but she was very friendly to them, and life goes on, believe me good grade is good but your determination is what makes you succeed in life not any grade
|Re: 8 Things You Can Do To Get A Job Despite Graduating With A 2.2 by pesinfada(m): 12:45pm
Kenshinmunac:hahahahaha
just 1 odd
|Re: 8 Things You Can Do To Get A Job Despite Graduating With A 2.2 by euchariadavid(f): 12:45pm
Nice and encouragement post
|Re: 8 Things You Can Do To Get A Job Despite Graduating With A 2.2 by pesinfada(m): 12:47pm
idbami2:I wonder ooo
nothing do 2:2
