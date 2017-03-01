Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Youths Attack Shitte Members In Kaduna After Friday Prayers (Photos) (8496 Views)

Our Hausa readers should please explain more with the help of the screenshot below





From the little I could understand from the story shared in Hausa by Rariya,disciples of Shitte leader Zakzaky including children were on Friday attacked by youths in Lere LGA,Kaduna state.This happened after Friday prayers.Our Hausa readers should please explain more with the help of the screenshot below

Kaduna again ? 1 Like 1 Share

Even children? This people are animals in human skin, nobody wonder some other tribes no longer want to be in the same country with them. 21 Likes 3 Shares

Hausa again? are you the only people in this country? 3 Likes 1 Share

Midget at work 21 Likes 3 Shares

That goes to show d kind of hatred dat d mosque breeds. D heart of these northern muslims are so cold especially of fridays.

And one would come here and start telling us to hold d killer and forget reason for d killing.

To all my brodas in d north everything u do outside ur home on fridays shud end once it is 2pm. because after dat time all u will see are dangers walking in human bodies. 20 Likes 2 Shares

Gradually northern Nigeria is sliding into civil war and genocide. 10 Likes 2 Shares

They came for d Biafrans and I kept quiet cos I was not a Biafran.

They came for d Shiites and I kept quiet cos I was not a shiite.

........ 7 Likes 2 Shares

This attack on Shìíte should stop 1 Like 1 Share

And behold they stormed Ile ife, beheaded us and paraded the heads on electric poles like the biblical Herold and John the Baptist.

the religion of peace are back at it 13 Likes 1 Share



Imagine attacking innocent children cuz of religion.

Why can't all these fundamentalists learn fromChristianity.

Christianity have Catholics, Pentecostal, Protestants, etc yet, they are living in peace and under one body CAN.

That u re a Sunni Moslem, should not cause u to attack Shia.

U should be civilized well enough to understand that humans are different, and can never be the same in reasoning. You all should be able to tolerate people that share different religious ideologies from you.

U re making it appear that your God is not capable.

Must u kill for God

Allow God to be the judge.

What makes u think that you are holier than thou

All these savage acts contradicts ur claim that Islam is a religion of peace.

U can't win souls /converts by compulsion, it's through goodwill.

Christianity doesn't use sword, it doesn't compel people, yet they hv multitude of followers.

Religious beliefs shouldn't be by force.

At the end of the day, it's ur life here on earth that will determine where u will go to, not basically ur religion or Church.

The ways of God is not the ways of man.

I reiterate, stop killing and bombing ur brothers in the name of fighting Allah's cause.

Imagine attacking innocent children cuz of religion.
Why can't all these fundamentalists learn fromChristianity.
Christianity have Catholics, Pentecostal, Protestants, etc yet, they are living in peace and under one body CAN.
That u re a Sunni Moslem, should not cause u to attack Shia.
U should be civilized well enough to understand that humans are different, and can never be the same in reasoning. You all should be able to tolerate people that share different religious ideologies from you.
U re making it appear that your God is not capable.
Must u kill for God
Allow God to be the judge.
What makes u think that you are holier than thou
All these savage acts contradicts ur claim that Islam is a religion of peace.
U can't win souls /converts by compulsion, it's through goodwill.
Christianity doesn't use sword, it doesn't compel people, yet they hv multitude of followers.
Religious beliefs shouldn't be by force.
At the end of the day, it's ur life here on earth that will determine where u will go to, not basically ur religion or Church.
The ways of God is not the ways of man.
I reiterate, stop killing and bombing ur brothers in the name of fighting Allah's cause.
If Allah is the Supreme being as u proclaim, let him be the judge in the hereafter.

Kaduna state has become notorious for religion-related crisis. What's the Governor doing? 3 Likes 2 Shares

do these guys know the hate they're planting in the heart of this young generation? do they want to start what ten generations cannot finish?



I tire for this country sha.



my sincere feelings goes out to children who have lost their lives in this whole thing and to the heart broken parents (the innocent ones though)







Well this attacks on shitte have been going on for years , one simple question all you bigots how do you know you more holy than the next person sha na your father,mother or family member create the religion ??

This people shaa, once they are high they go about doing wonders with there knife and daggers, well you can't give what you don't have. It's what they are been taught..... 2 Likes

And they died in Hundreds and run away in thousands because they killed one man.

And they died in Hundreds and run away in thousands because they killed one man.
Unlike where they kill a whole village somewhere in southeast and they come on Nairaland to beat their chest

bros pls name the village they killed everyone...

all I can say is,Islam is peace...

SMH

I'm i happy for dis?,maybe i am.at least dis will shift dia attension away from christians for now.confusion in dia camp 1 Like

Army showing casing their fighting prowess on civilians every now and then, they should kwantinue. 1 Like

I am extremely happy, or I should blame you reading my comments for been happy at this ugly event? When dog eat dog the others reasonable animals watch in 3HD.. Please no one to separate them.. let us known the last man standing ...

paying them for jobs well done and continued massacre!

Kaduna becoming a slaughterhouse 1 Like

This rubbish is being stretched too far.



On what basis can we complain of Xenophobic attacks in south Africa, when we are doing the same thing to ourselves? 1 Like



Haba dan Allah, meyasa wasu mutanan basu da tausayi da tunani ne kafin su aikata wani abun, su yan Shi'an me sukai musu ne, karfa su manta Allah suke ma laifi ba mutane ba kuma ayanzu in suka tuba suka daina Allah zai yafe musu laifinsu, amman fa kar mutanan da suka aikata wannan abin suyi tunanin Allah zaiyafe musu, saboda Allah na yafe laifin da bawarsa yamasa ne ba laifin mutum akan mutum ba, Dan Allah adinga tunani da aiki da ilimi kafin a aikata irin wannan abun... Duk da cewa shi'a ba abin yi bane amman wannan abin baiyi dadi ba. Allah yasa mudace



