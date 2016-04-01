₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Apostle Suleman: Ruth Kadiri Angry For Being Associated With Sex Scandal by uigossip: 12:45pm
Ever since the news broke of an alleged romance between a singer, Stephanie Otobo and popular pastor, Apostle Suleman, several actresses had been linked to have had an amorous affair with him.
https://www.punchng.com/ruth-kadiri-furious-for-being-linked-with-apostle-suleman/amp/
|Re: Apostle Suleman: Ruth Kadiri Angry For Being Associated With Sex Scandal by eezeribe(m): 12:47pm
After being caged for five days,the Eagle is back to its natural habitat... The Summit.
I DEDICATE this FTC to the unshakable Apostle JOHNSON SULEMAN.
|Re: Apostle Suleman: Ruth Kadiri Angry For Being Associated With Sex Scandal by emeijeh(m): 12:50pm
The story don get branches taya.
I know d Otobo gal is a chronic/serial liar
Otobo, 50 strokes of cane from me... Take
|Re: Apostle Suleman: Ruth Kadiri Angry For Being Associated With Sex Scandal by gbegemaster(m): 12:51pm
Nonsense. So it's now by force to have an affair with Apostle.
Otobo and Co should continue looking for recruits. What a joke.
|Re: Apostle Suleman: Ruth Kadiri Angry For Being Associated With Sex Scandal by EastGold(m): 12:53pm
All these people ehn
|Re: Apostle Suleman: Ruth Kadiri Angry For Being Associated With Sex Scandal by Came: 12:54pm
This celebrities needs a serious understanding man to marry them, can you imagine this kind accusation ...na end of marriage or engagement if the man involved is not understanding or trusting.
|Re: Apostle Suleman: Ruth Kadiri Angry For Being Associated With Sex Scandal by Cutehector(m): 12:56pm
Lol why one earth will I want to marry a female celebrity..
|Re: Apostle Suleman: Ruth Kadiri Angry For Being Associated With Sex Scandal by Saintsammurai(m): 12:58pm
Its really irritating and annoying..
The enemies of the pastor have failed to realise that people are no longer gullible..
Nobody even takes the allegation serious, because its clear that they are all lies.
|Re: Apostle Suleman: Ruth Kadiri Angry For Being Associated With Sex Scandal by gbegemaster(m): 12:58pm
Aunty kadiri nor mind them o jare. It's because you have big backside, from edo and you display exotic pictures online. Otobo don see your CV be that.
|Re: Apostle Suleman: Ruth Kadiri Angry For Being Associated With Sex Scandal by DozieInc(m): 12:59pm
Such rubbish.
|Re: Apostle Suleman: Ruth Kadiri Angry For Being Associated With Sex Scandal by Amberon: 1:25pm
Oh please. It is you and all the other pastor worshippers debunking this need without even proper verification that are gullible.
Ruth Kadiri s never mentioned by Otobo. She is only furious because she is innocent, the others are obviously not.
Why didnt Daniella explain how she came about the car? Instead she spoke of her lawyers working on it, working on what exactly? Damage control.
Saintsammurai:
|Re: Apostle Suleman: Ruth Kadiri Angry For Being Associated With Sex Scandal by Saintsammurai(m): 1:34pm
Amberon:she is under no obligation to explain how or who bought her cars for her...
|Re: Apostle Suleman: Ruth Kadiri Angry For Being Associated With Sex Scandal by Amberon: 2:04pm
But she is under an obligation to file a lawsuit yeah?
Saintsammurai:
|Re: Apostle Suleman: Ruth Kadiri Angry For Being Associated With Sex Scandal by ChuzzyBlog: 4:28pm
lol
|Re: Apostle Suleman: Ruth Kadiri Angry For Being Associated With Sex Scandal by weedtheweeds: 4:28pm
Ruth confess. ashewo dem una cup don full. ashewo apostle. ashewo daniella okeke(chidinma okeke cousin) ashewo otobo ashewo queen esther. aspotle suleiman is supposed to be handcuffed by now and sent to the same prison prepared for kemi olunloyo. all the other pastors cannot come out and cleanse all these dirt. when olamide and don jazzy day quarel no be dangote settle dem? why apostle no won confess? the ashewo apostle knows that he is guilty. all the gullible mumu way day support am una never see anything. yeye man of God. ahsewo rada rada dem
|Re: Apostle Suleman: Ruth Kadiri Angry For Being Associated With Sex Scandal by ApenaEde: 4:28pm
This Sule - d 3som. Na all the actress u dey fukc?
Only God knows how many church babes dis apostle dey nack.
Sule d olosho.
No mind them dey nack dey go ,more tithes of d sheeple 2 ur pocket.
|Re: Apostle Suleman: Ruth Kadiri Angry For Being Associated With Sex Scandal by DollarAngel(m): 4:28pm
All I keep hearing is threesomeeee, Pls Is he a Porn actor, I don't get it anymore
|Re: Apostle Suleman: Ruth Kadiri Angry For Being Associated With Sex Scandal by dessz(m): 4:28pm
lol,before I believed the scandal but after seeing their desperation I figured out its a lie.
|Re: Apostle Suleman: Ruth Kadiri Angry For Being Associated With Sex Scandal by divineshare(m): 4:28pm
Nairaland should be praying for high traffic controversial issues like this.
Laterally i open every thread associated with it waiting for the truth to be out one day.
Until then Nairaland owner will keep smiling to the bank. Kudos.
|Re: Apostle Suleman: Ruth Kadiri Angry For Being Associated With Sex Scandal by OLAFIMIX: 4:29pm
For only God know who is lying jare
|Re: Apostle Suleman: Ruth Kadiri Angry For Being Associated With Sex Scandal by SalamRushdie: 4:29pm
Abeg this El Rufai plot to humiliate christian is dead on arrival jare , how many prick and time the man of God get to the Bleep every like this
|Re: Apostle Suleman: Ruth Kadiri Angry For Being Associated With Sex Scandal by Neimar: 4:29pm
I must Bleep dix Dam doggy style
|Re: Apostle Suleman: Ruth Kadiri Angry For Being Associated With Sex Scandal by thuggCheetah(m): 4:29pm
Suleiman has enjoyed dividend of democracy
|Re: Apostle Suleman: Ruth Kadiri Angry For Being Associated With Sex Scandal by amoduokoh(m): 4:29pm
Last Sunday service, Apostle suleman said under 24hrs the truth will be out. Abeg who done see the truth?
|Re: Apostle Suleman: Ruth Kadiri Angry For Being Associated With Sex Scandal by benkeke(m): 4:29pm
Hell-Rufai their paymaster should be happy now. It has now turned into a comedy jamboree
|Re: Apostle Suleman: Ruth Kadiri Angry For Being Associated With Sex Scandal by soberdrunk(m): 4:29pm
Dear guys-------- due to recent happenings in our society, If you know your girlfriend has "BIG NYASH", please let her worship 'at home' or look for a church with a 'female pastor' because we are tired of this everyday 'he chop' 'he nor chop", "he lick" "he nor lick"......
|Re: Apostle Suleman: Ruth Kadiri Angry For Being Associated With Sex Scandal by mccoy47(m): 4:31pm
“Are you people freaking kidding me? I don’t understand, where is this whole nonsense coming from? You are calling me over what? Can you imagine? I don’t understand this kind of nonsense; why are they calling me? How would I not get angry? I am here just living my life and you call me from nowhere and you are asking me rubbish question. What sort of rubbish is that? Please I don’t want to be rude to you,” she said before ending the conversation
And that's how u spot an illiterate olosho!
Meanwhile this xould be awa apostu & otobo
|Re: Apostle Suleman: Ruth Kadiri Angry For Being Associated With Sex Scandal by highrise07(m): 4:31pm
when you have the money, the number of holes you can drill is limitless
|Re: Apostle Suleman: Ruth Kadiri Angry For Being Associated With Sex Scandal by AngelicBeing: 4:31pm
Stale & boring, next news jare
|Re: Apostle Suleman: Ruth Kadiri Angry For Being Associated With Sex Scandal by marltech: 4:31pm
|Re: Apostle Suleman: Ruth Kadiri Angry For Being Associated With Sex Scandal by thunderbabs(m): 4:31pm
Meanwhile, omo yii fine paaa..
|Re: Apostle Suleman: Ruth Kadiri Angry For Being Associated With Sex Scandal by fruitsville: 4:31pm
It's a simple question, answer yes or No Period! Small Cow!
