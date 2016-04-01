Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Apostle Suleman: Ruth Kadiri Angry For Being Associated With Sex Scandal (9765 Views)

Ever since the news broke of an alleged romance between a singer, Stephanie Otobo and popular pastor, Apostle Suleman, several actresses had been linked to have had an amorous affair with him.



One of such actresses is Ruth Kadiri whom some online commentators alleged had an affair with the said man of God.



When Saturday Beats reached out to the actress concerning the allegation, she literally snapped on the telephone and blew hot.



“Are you people freaking kidding me? I don’t understand, where is this whole nonsense coming from? You are calling me over what? Can you imagine? I don’t understand this kind of nonsense; why are they calling me? How would I not get angry? I am here just living my life and you call me from nowhere and you are asking me rubbish question. What sort of rubbish is that? Please I don’t want to be rude to you,” she said before ending the conversation.

https://www.punchng.com/ruth-kadiri-furious-for-being-linked-with-apostle-suleman/amp/

After being caged for five days,the Eagle is back to its natural habitat... The Summit.



I DEDICATE this FTC to the unshakable Apostle JOHNSON SULEMAN. 5 Likes

The story don get branches taya.

I know d Otobo gal is a chronic/serial liar



Otobo, 50 strokes of cane from me... Take 6 Likes

Nonsense. So it's now by force to have an affair with Apostle.



Otobo and Co should continue looking for recruits. What a joke. 28 Likes

All these people ehn

This celebrities needs a serious understanding man to marry them, can you imagine this kind accusation ...na end of marriage or engagement if the man involved is not understanding or trusting. 3 Likes

Lol why one earth will I want to marry a female celebrity.. 2 Likes

Its really irritating and annoying..

The enemies of the pastor have failed to realise that people are no longer gullible..

Nobody even takes the allegation serious, because its clear that they are all lies. 37 Likes 4 Shares

Aunty kadiri nor mind them o jare. It's because you have big backside, from edo and you display exotic pictures online. Otobo don see your CV be that. 14 Likes 1 Share

Such rubbish.





Ruth Kadiri s never mentioned by Otobo. She is only furious because she is innocent, the others are obviously not.



Why didnt Daniella explain how she came about the car? Instead she spoke of her lawyers working on it, working on what exactly? Damage control. Saintsammurai:

Oh please. It is you and all the other pastor worshippers debunking this need without even proper verification that are gullible.Ruth Kadiri s never mentioned by Otobo. She is only furious because she is innocent, the others are obviously not.Why didnt Daniella explain how she came about the car? Instead she spoke of her lawyers working on it, working on what exactly? Damage control.

Amberon:

Oh please. It is you and all the other pastor worshippers debunking this need without even proper verification that are gullible.



Ruth Kadiri s never mentioned by Otobo. She is only furious because she is innocent, the others are obviously not.



Why didnt Daniella explain how she came about the car? Instead she spoke of her lawyers working on it, working on what exactly? Damage control. she is under no obligation to explain how or who bought her cars for her... 25 Likes 1 Share

Saintsammurai:

she is under no obligation to explain how or who bought her cars for her... But she is under an obligation to file a lawsuit yeah? 7 Likes

lol

Ruth confess. ashewo dem una cup don full. ashewo apostle. ashewo daniella okeke(chidinma okeke cousin) ashewo otobo ashewo queen esther. aspotle suleiman is supposed to be handcuffed by now and sent to the same prison prepared for kemi olunloyo. all the other pastors cannot come out and cleanse all these dirt. when olamide and don jazzy day quarel no be dangote settle dem? why apostle no won confess? the ashewo apostle knows that he is guilty. all the gullible mumu way day support am una never see anything. yeye man of God. ahsewo rada rada dem 1 Like

This Sule - d 3som. Na all the actress u dey fukc?

Only God knows how many church babes dis apostle dey nack.

Sule d olosho.

No mind them dey nack dey go ,more tithes of d sheeple 2 ur pocket.

All I keep hearing is threesomeeee, Pls Is he a Porn actor, I don't get it anymore 4 Likes

lol,before I believed the scandal but after seeing their desperation I figured out its a lie. 2 Likes

Nairaland should be praying for high traffic controversial issues like this.



Laterally i open every thread associated with it waiting for the truth to be out one day.



Until then Nairaland owner will keep smiling to the bank. Kudos.

For only God know who is lying jare

Abeg this El Rufai plot to humiliate christian is dead on arrival jare , how many prick and time the man of God get to the Bleep every like this 2 Likes

I must Bleep dix Dam doggy style

Suleiman has enjoyed dividend of democracy

Last Sunday service, Apostle suleman said under 24hrs the truth will be out. Abeg who done see the truth? 2 Likes

Hell-Rufai their paymaster should be happy now. It has now turned into a comedy jamboree 2 Likes

Dear guys-------- due to recent happenings in our society, If you know your girlfriend has "BIG NYASH", please let her worship 'at home' or look for a church with a 'female pastor' because we are tired of this everyday 'he chop' 'he nor chop", "he lick" "he nor lick"......

“Are you people freaking kidding me? I don’t understand, where is this whole nonsense coming from? You are calling me over what? Can you imagine? I don’t understand this kind of nonsense; why are they calling me? How would I not get angry? I am here just living my life and you call me from nowhere and you are asking me rubbish question. What sort of rubbish is that? Please I don’t want to be rude to you,” she said before ending the conversation

And that's how u spot an illiterate olosho!



Meanwhile this xould be awa apostu & otobo

And that's how u spot an illiterate olosho!Meanwhile this xould be awa apostu & otobo

when you have the money, the number of holes you can drill is limitless

Stale & boring, next news jare 1 Like

Meanwhile, omo yii fine paaa..