|Ruth Kadiri Accused Of Having Threesomes With Apostle Suleman by LesbianBoy(m): 8:12pm On Mar 14
So while the whole controversy between apostle suleman, stephanie otobo and daniella okeke was on, after reading opinions on nairaland i decided to check out opinions on the matter on linda ikeji's blog and these posts caught my attention!
some of posters alleged that another nollywood actress ruth kadiri also had party with apostle suleman! Infact they said it was even her that introduced daniella okeke to the apostle!
Here are the posts
Ever since the news broke of an alleged romance between a singer, Stephanie Otobo and popular pastor, Apostle Suleman, several actresses had been linked to have had an amorous affair with him.
https://www.punchng.com/ruth-kadiri-furious-for-being-linked-with-apostle-suleman/amp/
|Re: Ruth Kadiri Accused Of Having Threesomes With Apostle Suleman by dorry62(f): 8:13pm On Mar 14
Apostle this scandal stronggg.
|Re: Ruth Kadiri Accused Of Having Threesomes With Apostle Suleman by LesbianBoy(m): 8:13pm On Mar 14
ini edo's name was mentioned as having something to do with the apostle
|Re: Ruth Kadiri Accused Of Having Threesomes With Apostle Suleman by NwamaziNwaAro: 8:14pm On Mar 14
There's Ruth Kadiri and Empress Njamah...
We know it all...
He is the grand patron of the Nollywood hags.
Daniella is already scared petitions have gotten to EFCC over her source of income.
|Re: Ruth Kadiri Accused Of Having Threesomes With Apostle Suleman by DeAvenger: 8:14pm On Mar 14
Chai village people don locate Apostle Suleiman
|Re: Ruth Kadiri Accused Of Having Threesomes With Apostle Suleman by LesbianBoy(m): 8:15pm On Mar 14
Here is picture of ruth kadiri for those who don't know her
|Re: Ruth Kadiri Accused Of Having Threesomes With Apostle Suleman by Smallville10(m): 8:16pm On Mar 14
I will start quotin all d dumb people when d case don end
|Re: Ruth Kadiri Accused Of Having Threesomes With Apostle Suleman by prewtyjulie(f): 8:19pm On Mar 14
na real waa!
|Re: Ruth Kadiri Accused Of Having Threesomes With Apostle Suleman by LesbianBoy(m): 8:21pm On Mar 14
NwamaziNwaAro:
I have been noticing your comments on this issue! You carry the matter for head gan o! You can talk to me, what exact did daniella okeke do to you? she reject your love advances? You wanted to fvck her big ass she nor gree?
|Re: Ruth Kadiri Accused Of Having Threesomes With Apostle Suleman by lekjons(m): 8:25pm On Mar 14
Make i just dey observe..
|Re: Ruth Kadiri Accused Of Having Threesomes With Apostle Suleman by IamAirforce1: 8:26pm On Mar 14
Let him who is without sin caste the first stone.
|Re: Ruth Kadiri Accused Of Having Threesomes With Apostle Suleman by NwamaziNwaAro: 8:29pm On Mar 14
LesbianBoy:
Wait for SR's dossier....
|Re: Ruth Kadiri Accused Of Having Threesomes With Apostle Suleman by PetrePan(m): 8:36pm On Mar 14
This tori don taya me already..so many contradicting stories/lies 4rm d begining
|Re: Ruth Kadiri Accused Of Having Threesomes With Apostle Suleman by Topxcel: 9:11pm On Mar 14
Na only daniella,and ruth,
Una forget add omotola,mercy johnson, funke akindele., Rita Dominic, and Jackie appiah?
Smh
|Re: Ruth Kadiri Accused Of Having Threesomes With Apostle Suleman by Ttrrffyyghuuh: 9:30pm On Mar 14
|Re: Ruth Kadiri Accused Of Having Threesomes With Apostle Suleman by Ttrrffyyghuuh: 9:31pm On Mar 14
..
|Re: Ruth Kadiri Accused Of Having Threesomes With Apostle Suleman by bedspread: 10:06pm On Mar 14
BROS AND SIS
|Re: Ruth Kadiri Accused Of Having Threesomes With Apostle Suleman by FunkyMetahuman: 11:14pm On Mar 14
LesbianBoy:can we see the picture of her yansh
If she no get yansh, the story is fake.
Alfa sule likes big yansh
|Re: Ruth Kadiri Accused Of Having Threesomes With Apostle Suleman by LesbianBoy(m): 11:45pm On Mar 14
FunkyMetahuman:
Baba.....ruth kadiri has big nyansh o!
Take a look now! Ukwu!
|Re: Ruth Kadiri Accused Of Having Threesomes With Apostle Suleman by cstr150: 12:02am On Mar 15
Nigga chopping bittches like it's nothing. Bittches that were forming larger than life for that matter.
If I were a guy with no lay, I would seriously envy him.
|Re: Ruth Kadiri Accused Of Having Threesomes With Apostle Suleman by Kobicove(m): 12:18am On Mar 15
FunkyMetahuman:
|Re: Ruth Kadiri Accused Of Having Threesomes With Apostle Suleman by Omagago(m): 6:57am On Mar 15
Sulaiman
|Re: Ruth Kadiri Accused Of Having Threesomes With Apostle Suleman by phiszo(m): 7:03am On Mar 15
Alfa sule.. Big booty slayer
|Re: Ruth Kadiri Accused Of Having Threesomes With Apostle Suleman by EgunMogaji(m): 7:23am On Mar 15
LesbianBoy:
Pics of yansh or I don't believe it.
|Re: Ruth Kadiri Accused Of Having Threesomes With Apostle Suleman by hedonistic: 7:30am On Mar 15
cstr150:
Any guy that has enough money and enough randiness would Bleep bitches like it's nothing. He would even convert so-called 'decent' or 'high class' girls to bitches, while other clueless or broke guys would keep salivating, wishing, and idolising these girls on a mental pedestal that is far from reality.
It's just the way things work in Nigeria. Rich guys who know how to put their money to good use and who are sufficiently randy would make a mess of these our pathetic Nigerian females; 95% of them commercialise their bodies as long as the offer is tempting enough.
|Re: Ruth Kadiri Accused Of Having Threesomes With Apostle Suleman by Realhommie(m): 7:35am On Mar 15
The gullible ones who are blind and have been brainwashed will still come and be defending their "god"... These allegations are just too much for one to dismiss all of them off saying there's a ploy to discredit the M.O.G from some quarters. Na so one of my FB friend dey pray on his page, 'O God of Apostle Suleiman, arise and take vengeance on those fighting the M.O.G', Lol.. I just ask am say "Shey na God ask apostle to go lick pus*y? " Hehehehehehehe
Truth is, whether we all want to write these off as mere allegations there has to be some truth somewhere, too many people cannot be lying at the same time, no be only that guy dey na, haba..
|Re: Ruth Kadiri Accused Of Having Threesomes With Apostle Suleman by Realhommie(m): 7:38am On Mar 15
hedonistic:True, i mean 110 % true..
|Re: Ruth Kadiri Accused Of Having Threesomes With Apostle Suleman by princetom1(m): 9:21am On Mar 15
EgunMogaji:
Oga, wetin u dey find?
|Re: Ruth Kadiri Accused Of Having Threesomes With Apostle Suleman by Chanchit: 9:46am On Mar 15
I just don't know how to put mouth for this mata. My painment is not with the fu cks but with the amount he's paying for it.
|Re: Ruth Kadiri Accused Of Having Threesomes With Apostle Suleman by BrutalJab: 10:47am On Mar 15
Buharo/Hell Rufai Anonymous Media Teams in action.
|Re: Ruth Kadiri Accused Of Having Threesomes With Apostle Suleman by EgunMogaji(m): 11:20am On Mar 15
princetom1:
Pics of big yansh now
