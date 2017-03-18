Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Ruth Kadiri Accused Of Having Threesomes With Apostle Suleman (11280 Views)

Lavish Lifestyle Of Daniella Okeke, The Actress Associated With Apostle Suleman / Threesomes With Apostle Suleman: Daniella Okeke's Page Stormed By Nigerians

some of posters alleged that another nollywood actress ruth kadiri also had party with apostle suleman! Infact they said it was even her that introduced daniella okeke to the apostle!



Ever since the news broke of an alleged romance between a singer, Stephanie Otobo and popular pastor, Apostle Suleman, several actresses had been linked to have had an amorous affair with him.



One of such actresses is Ruth Kadiri whom some online commentators alleged had an affair with the said man of God.



Apostle this scandal stronggg.

I'm patiently waiting for truth to prevail

ini edo's name was mentioned as having something to do with the apostle 10 Likes

There's Ruth Kadiri and Empress Njamah...



We know it all...



He is the grand patron of the Nollywood hags.





Daniella is already scared petitions have gotten to EFCC over her source of income. 12 Likes 2 Shares

Chai village people don locate Apostle Suleiman 9 Likes 2 Shares

Here is picture of ruth kadiri for those who don't know her

I will start quotin all d dumb people when d case don end 3 Likes

na real waa!

I have been noticing your comments on this issue! You carry the matter for head gan o! You can talk to me, what exact did daniella okeke do to you? she reject your love advances? You wanted to fvck her big ass she nor gree? I have been noticing your comments on this issue! You carry the matter for head gan o! You can talk to me, what exact did daniella okeke do to you? she reject your love advances? You wanted to fvck her big ass she nor gree? 15 Likes

Let him who is without sin caste the first stone. 6 Likes

I have been noticing your comments on this issue! You carry the matter for head gan o! You can talk to me, what exact did she do to you? she reject your love advances? You wanted to fvck her big ass she nor gree?



Wait for SR's dossier.... Wait for SR's dossier.... 4 Likes

This tori don taya me already..so many contradicting stories/lies 4rm d begining

Na only daniella,and ruth,

Una forget add omotola,mercy johnson, funke akindele., Rita Dominic, and Jackie appiah?



Smh 6 Likes 1 Share

BROS AND SIS 8 Likes

Baba.....ruth kadiri has big nyansh o!



Take a look now! Ukwu! Baba.....ruth kadiri has big nyansh o!Take a look now! Ukwu! 2 Likes 1 Share

Nigga chopping bittches like it's nothing. Bittches that were forming larger than life for that matter.

If I were a guy with no lay, I would seriously envy him. 4 Likes

Alfa sule.. Big booty slayer 2 Likes 1 Share

Nigga chopping bittches like it's nothing. Bittches that were forming larger than life for that matter.

If I were a guy with no lay, I would seriously envy him.

Any guy that has enough money and enough randiness would Bleep bitches like it's nothing. He would even convert so-called 'decent' or 'high class' girls to bitches, while other clueless or broke guys would keep salivating, wishing, and idolising these girls on a mental pedestal that is far from reality.



It's just the way things work in Nigeria. Rich guys who know how to put their money to good use and who are sufficiently randy would make a mess of these our pathetic Nigerian females; 95% of them commercialise their bodies as long as the offer is tempting enough. Any guy that has enough money and enough randiness would Bleep bitches like it's nothing. He would even convert so-called 'decent' or 'high class' girls to bitches, while other clueless or broke guys would keep salivating, wishing, and idolising these girls on a mental pedestal that is far from reality.It's just the way things work in Nigeria. Rich guys who know how to put their money to good use and who are sufficiently randy would make a mess of these our pathetic Nigerian females; 95% of them commercialise their bodies as long as the offer is tempting enough. 14 Likes

The gullible ones who are blind and have been brainwashed will still come and be defending their "god"... These allegations are just too much for one to dismiss all of them off saying there's a ploy to discredit the M.O.G from some quarters. Na so one of my FB friend dey pray on his page, 'O God of Apostle Suleiman, arise and take vengeance on those fighting the M.O.G', Lol.. I just ask am say "Shey na God ask apostle to go lick pus*y? " Hehehehehehehe







Truth is, whether we all want to write these off as mere allegations there has to be some truth somewhere, too many people cannot be lying at the same time, no be only that guy dey na, haba.. 9 Likes 1 Share

I just don't know how to put mouth for this mata. My painment is not with the fu cks but with the amount he's paying for it. 2 Likes

