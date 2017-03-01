Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Fani Kayode Blasts ElRufai Over Memo To Buhari: You're A Coldblooded Backstabber (8810 Views)

According to him, what El Rufai did to Buhari was coldblooded.



"He has stabbed him in the back and betrayed him. He has killed the old man with his memo," he said.







"It is like Brutus stabbing Julius Caesar. In this game loyalty is everything.And if you insist on parting ways with ur boss, do so quietly," he added.





Hmmmm FFK 11 Likes

Following

mtchewww!!! This inconsequential nonentity think his opinion holds any water. 4 Likes

what is backstabbing in that El-rufai memo to PMB, speaking up is now backstabbing, no wonder Nigeria is in a standstill for over 50years, a good friend is that guy who can look it your eyes and say paddy me you are not getting it right, to me that's what El-rufai did last week.

if pmb is a good fellow he should call El-rufai and ask him now you've said this what is the solution... 21 Likes 2 Shares

El Rufai.



Tho what he wrote down the memo is fact - more or less, it reeks of opportunism. The incumbent PFRN belongs to the 20th century.



I just hope the election in less than two years on 16 February would not be rigged. 6 Likes 1 Share

fiizznation:

mtchewww!!! This inconsequential nonentity think his opinion holds any water. Who knows you

Noise maker Who knows youNoise maker 32 Likes 5 Shares

El-rufai and reverse psychology. Thinks Nigerians would love him for saying that thus preparing his way for 2019.



El-rufai we know what you want but unfortunately we Nigerians don't have it to give you. religious bigot. Fighting Christians up and down. He has forgotten that Apostle Suleiman's case is still fresh in our head.



El-rufai, there's no vacancy 2019 in aso rock for you! 16 Likes 1 Share

Buhariandelrufai are of same in magnitude and direction.

Holier than thou team

two old bigot s 2 Likes 1 Share

Hellrufai is just fooling himself.



The blood of those killed by his kinsmen in southern kaduna will always be his albatross.



And that letter to Buhari though true will help seal his fate of not becoming president cos it's a dog eat dog out there and his opponents will do the needful at the right time. 5 Likes 2 Shares

benuejosh:

He sleeps with different girls, he doesn't sleep with them, that's his own business. Nobody cares about him. So he and his hired team trying to rope mallam el-rufai and kaduna state government in their ordeal should better stop it.



Kaduna state and El-rufai have better things to deal with, and I believe nobody have anytime for one "apostle" in faraway Edo state. 15 Likes 2 Shares

ZombieTERROR:



Who knows you

Noise maker And I never said you know me, did I? 1 Like

fiizznation:

And I never said you know me, did I? I don't know you

Nobody knows you



Who is the nonentity again? I don't know youNobody knows youWho is the nonentity again? 14 Likes 3 Shares

fiizznation:

Don't even know EMC exists until now

You are good

You deserve a payrise

Weldon sir I have heard of BMCDon't even know EMC exists until nowYou are goodYou deserve a payriseWeldon sir 7 Likes

But he has a history of ass licking na. 3 Likes

God will visit his haters in a SPECIAL way.

ZombieTERROR:



I don't know you

Nobody knows you



Who is the nonentity again? Funny troll. Anyway enjoy the rest of your day youngman. 1 Like 1 Share

Hell-Rufai is tired of being Bubu's Zombie... 1 Like

All oF Una na the Same

I fear people who have height deficiency... El ruffy, the nigga must be watching a lot of GAME OF THRONES lately....



He is our

Tyron lanister.... The dwarf dude



For the record this is a joke o.... I don't wanna be another sule or audu.... My skeletons should remain in my closet abet!!!! 3 Likes

This corrupt guy calling himself activist should keep shut jhoor 2 Likes

benuejosh:

fiizznation:

use your head and stop being apologetic to a religious bigot who detest Christians and fights them with all he has.



HE DIDN'T SAY ANYTHING NEW, THAT WAS THE SAME THING PMB'S WIFE SAID THE OTHER TIME. SAME THING ALL PROGRESSIVES ARE SAYING" PMB SHOULD CHANGE HIS STYLE" THIS WAS NOT WHAT WE HAVE IN MIND WHEN WE SUPPORTED HIM. PERIOD

Meaning of El Rufai : A back stabbing psychophant

First time I will agree with FFK

NOC1:

