Fani Kayode Blasts ElRufai Over Memo To Buhari: You're A Coldblooded Backstabber by Harbdulrasaq(m): 6:11pm
Nigeria's former Aviation Minister, Femi Fani Kayode, has condemned Governor Nasir El Rufai for the explosive memo he sent to President Muhammadu Buhari last year which was recently leaked to the media.
According to him, what El Rufai did to Buhari was coldblooded.
"He has stabbed him in the back and betrayed him. He has killed the old man with his memo," he said.
"It is like Brutus stabbing Julius Caesar. In this game loyalty is everything.And if you insist on parting ways with ur boss, do so quietly," he added.
|Re: Fani Kayode Blasts ElRufai Over Memo To Buhari: You're A Coldblooded Backstabber by policy12: 6:14pm
Hmmmm FFK
|Re: Fani Kayode Blasts ElRufai Over Memo To Buhari: You're A Coldblooded Backstabber by jumpandpas(m): 6:14pm
Following
|Re: Fani Kayode Blasts ElRufai Over Memo To Buhari: You're A Coldblooded Backstabber by fiizznation(m): 6:25pm
mtchewww!!! This inconsequential nonentity think his opinion holds any water.
|Re: Fani Kayode Blasts ElRufai Over Memo To Buhari: You're A Coldblooded Backstabber by NOC1(m): 6:29pm
what is backstabbing in that El-rufai memo to PMB, speaking up is now backstabbing, no wonder Nigeria is in a standstill for over 50years, a good friend is that guy who can look it your eyes and say paddy me you are not getting it right, to me that's what El-rufai did last week.
if pmb is a good fellow he should call El-rufai and ask him now you've said this what is the solution...
|Re: Fani Kayode Blasts ElRufai Over Memo To Buhari: You're A Coldblooded Backstabber by hucienda: 6:31pm
El Rufai.
Tho what he wrote down the memo is fact - more or less, it reeks of opportunism. The incumbent PFRN belongs to the 20th century.
I just hope the election in less than two years on 16 February would not be rigged.
|Re: Fani Kayode Blasts ElRufai Over Memo To Buhari: You're A Coldblooded Backstabber by ZombieTERROR: 6:31pm
fiizznation:Who knows you
Noise maker
|Re: Fani Kayode Blasts ElRufai Over Memo To Buhari: You're A Coldblooded Backstabber by benuejosh(m): 6:32pm
El-rufai and reverse psychology. Thinks Nigerians would love him for saying that thus preparing his way for 2019.
El-rufai we know what you want but unfortunately we Nigerians don't have it to give you. religious bigot. Fighting Christians up and down. He has forgotten that Apostle Suleiman's case is still fresh in our head.
El-rufai, there's no vacancy 2019 in aso rock for you!
|Re: Fani Kayode Blasts ElRufai Over Memo To Buhari: You're A Coldblooded Backstabber by nzeobi(m): 6:34pm
Buhariandelrufai are of same in magnitude and direction.
Holier than thou team
|Re: Fani Kayode Blasts ElRufai Over Memo To Buhari: You're A Coldblooded Backstabber by Young03: 6:39pm
two old bigot s
|Re: Fani Kayode Blasts ElRufai Over Memo To Buhari: You're A Coldblooded Backstabber by TheFreeOne: 6:40pm
Hellrufai is just fooling himself.
The blood of those killed by his kinsmen in southern kaduna will always be his albatross.
And that letter to Buhari though true will help seal his fate of not becoming president cos it's a dog eat dog out there and his opponents will do the needful at the right time.
|Re: Fani Kayode Blasts ElRufai Over Memo To Buhari: You're A Coldblooded Backstabber by fiizznation(m): 6:47pm
benuejosh:What's mallam el-rufai's business with the so called apostle again? Your apostle was the person craving for el-rufai's attention if my memory still serves me right. I remember how he stupidly predicted el-rufai's death last year. Last I checked, mallam El-rufai is still breathing. Believe you me, nobody in el-rufai's cabinet is interested in bringing one so-called apostle down.
He sleeps with different girls, he doesn't sleep with them, that's his own business. Nobody cares about him. So he and his hired team trying to rope mallam el-rufai and kaduna state government in their ordeal should better stop it.
Kaduna state and El-rufai have better things to deal with, and I believe nobody have anytime for one "apostle" in faraway Edo state.
|Re: Fani Kayode Blasts ElRufai Over Memo To Buhari: You're A Coldblooded Backstabber by fiizznation(m): 6:57pm
ZombieTERROR:And I never said you know me, did I?
|Re: Fani Kayode Blasts ElRufai Over Memo To Buhari: You're A Coldblooded Backstabber by ZombieTERROR: 7:02pm
fiizznation:I don't know you
Nobody knows you
Who is the nonentity again?
|Re: Fani Kayode Blasts ElRufai Over Memo To Buhari: You're A Coldblooded Backstabber by ZombieTERROR: 7:08pm
fiizznation:I have heard of BMC
Don't even know EMC exists until now
You are good
You deserve a payrise
Weldon sir
|Re: Fani Kayode Blasts ElRufai Over Memo To Buhari: You're A Coldblooded Backstabber by ikp120(m): 7:09pm
But he has a history of ass licking na.
|Re: Fani Kayode Blasts ElRufai Over Memo To Buhari: You're A Coldblooded Backstabber by BasilOvie: 7:11pm
God will visit his haters in a SPECIAL way.
|Re: Fani Kayode Blasts ElRufai Over Memo To Buhari: You're A Coldblooded Backstabber by fiizznation(m): 7:21pm
ZombieTERROR:Funny troll. Anyway enjoy the rest of your day youngman.
|Re: Fani Kayode Blasts ElRufai Over Memo To Buhari: You're A Coldblooded Backstabber by Kemperor: 7:49pm
Hell-Rufai is tired of being Bubu's Zombie...
|Re: Fani Kayode Blasts ElRufai Over Memo To Buhari: You're A Coldblooded Backstabber by Justbeingreal(m): 8:55pm
All oF Una na the Same
|Re: Fani Kayode Blasts ElRufai Over Memo To Buhari: You're A Coldblooded Backstabber by Franzinni: 9:37pm
I fear people who have height deficiency... El ruffy, the nigga must be watching a lot of GAME OF THRONES lately....
He is our
Tyron lanister.... The dwarf dude
For the record this is a joke o.... I don't wanna be another sule or audu.... My skeletons should remain in my closet abet!!!!
|Re: Fani Kayode Blasts ElRufai Over Memo To Buhari: You're A Coldblooded Backstabber by seunlly(m): 9:37pm
This corrupt guy calling himself activist should keep shut jhoor
|Re: Fani Kayode Blasts ElRufai Over Memo To Buhari: You're A Coldblooded Backstabber by marltech: 9:37pm
|Re: Fani Kayode Blasts ElRufai Over Memo To Buhari: You're A Coldblooded Backstabber by hopsydboi(m): 9:37pm
Where does this guy actually belong??
|Re: Fani Kayode Blasts ElRufai Over Memo To Buhari: You're A Coldblooded Backstabber by ALAYORMII: 9:38pm
|Re: Fani Kayode Blasts ElRufai Over Memo To Buhari: You're A Coldblooded Backstabber by Codes151(m): 9:40pm
benuejosh:i would pick pmb 100times over elrufai! Even pick obj n atiku over him!
|Re: Fani Kayode Blasts ElRufai Over Memo To Buhari: You're A Coldblooded Backstabber by benuejosh(m): 9:41pm
fiizznation:the last time i checked, the second accuser(prostitute) was seeking protection and cover from the kaduna state government before she could release pictures and evidence. my question is this, what connection has a prostitute who is not from kaduna wanting cover from the kaduna state government before she release evidence against Apostle Suleiman and also reveal her identity? is she from kaduna? coz you asked the connection between El-rufai(Kaduna) and Suleiman(Edo) what's her Connection with kaduna since she's not from kaduna? why was another state not mentioned except Kaduna? why did all this start happening after Apostle Suleiman spoke against the killing of Christians in kaduna.
use your head and stop being apologetic to a religious bigot who detest Christians and fights them with all he has.
N.B. Am not a follower/disciple of Suleiman neither has El-rufai done me any wrong. i only love to know the truth and speak the truth.
|Re: Fani Kayode Blasts ElRufai Over Memo To Buhari: You're A Coldblooded Backstabber by wawappl: 9:42pm
HE DIDN'T SAY ANYTHING NEW, THAT WAS THE SAME THING PMB'S WIFE SAID THE OTHER TIME. SAME THING ALL PROGRESSIVES ARE SAYING" PMB SHOULD CHANGE HIS STYLE" THIS WAS NOT WHAT WE HAVE IN MIND WHEN WE SUPPORTED HIM. PERIOD
|Re: Fani Kayode Blasts ElRufai Over Memo To Buhari: You're A Coldblooded Backstabber by DozieInc(m): 9:43pm
Meaning of El Rufai : A back stabbing psychophant
|Re: Fani Kayode Blasts ElRufai Over Memo To Buhari: You're A Coldblooded Backstabber by kayo80: 9:43pm
First time I will agree with FFK
|Re: Fani Kayode Blasts ElRufai Over Memo To Buhari: You're A Coldblooded Backstabber by aiir2303(m): 9:43pm
NOC1:Truth bro. Was pondering over the same thing. Nigeria is a place whereby sugar coating issues is appreciated above speaking plain truth. Come-on what's backstabbing about the memo, it only shows that El Rufai wants the best for the Old man but to most people in this country everything is politics and everyone is always having a sinister reason for doing or saying things
|Re: Fani Kayode Blasts ElRufai Over Memo To Buhari: You're A Coldblooded Backstabber by Drabeey(m): 9:45pm
THIS FUNNY GUY.
YOU ARE TRYING TO SHOW THAT YOU CARE BA?
bros we know your gimmicks
so WEHdone sir
drabeey was HERE
