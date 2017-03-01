₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Man Shot Dead In Aba By A Policeman While On His Back Home From An Eatery by FlirtyKaren(f): 6:42pm
A young man who has been identified as Chinedu Peter, was reportedly shot dead by a Police Officer, Ibe Uchenna, just in front of Christ the King Cathedra(C.K.C) Asa road, Aba, while coming back from an eatery with his girlfriend.
It is alleged that the Police Officer refused taking the man who he shot to the hospital, and reportedly dumped him somewhere else after he had washed off his blood from the Police patrol van. However family members of the deceased, who were told that the Police man who killed their son has been apprehended and taken to Umuahia, the State's capital, says they don't believe what the Police spokesman is saying.
Here's what Peter Unekwe who shared the story wrote;
"His names was Chinedu Peters, a resident of Aba and he was the bread winner of his family.
On 11th of March 2017, he was coming back from eatery joint with his girlfriend name withheld. The police on duty in front of Christ the King Cathedra(C.K.C) Asa road, Aba stopped the vehicle he was inside and ordered all of them to come out, they obeyed and all came out, they were asked to lay down on the floor which they also did.
Few minutes later the police men told the only Hausa man in their midst to stand up and leave with reason best known to them, Mr Chinedu out of anger stood up to ask questions why they have to release the Hausa man and not all of for the fact they didn't get anything incriminating in them. One police man among them by name IBE UCHENNA ordered him to lie down or he will shoot him, he refused that he will only obey when the Hausa man is brought back, that was how he was shoot by someone that was suppose to protect him. He was lying down helpless crying for them to take him to hospital, instead they took him in their van and dumped him in a location they think people will not find out, took their car for a wash to cover their crime without knowing that the girlfriend was with him.
The girlfriend returned home and explained how this young and vibrant man was shot, in the next morning guys from his area and his brother went to CPS to lodge a complain but was told by the police that they don't know about such incident. The girlfriend insist on the case and the police commander called the troops that was deployed at the area and the girl was able to recognize their faces and the guy that shot him.
The police later changed the story that Chinedu was taken to a hospital and that he is responding to treatment but refused to show the family which hospital. His family and friend set for a search party, and his dead body was found this morning 18th March 2017. They want back to the police for the police to tell them that the police Man that shot him IBE UCHENNA is now in detention in Umuahia.
We all know how corrupt this country Nigeria is when it comes to issues of security operatives, if no serious action is taken his blood spill will be a waste cos he will not get justice. That's why we decided to go public so this our brother can get justice. Please I plead with everyone in this family to helps us and share this tragic incident until it get to the right people that will intervene and give him justice. The painful part was this guy was shot and killed by an Igbo brother for the sake of Hausa man. HOW MANY OF OUR YOUNG YOUTHS WILL BE KILLED BEFORE THIS SORDID ACTS WILL STOP ??
PLS HELP US AND KEEP SHARING"
http://www.lailasblog.com/2017/03/man-shot-dead-in-aba-by-policeman-while.html#more
|Re: Man Shot Dead In Aba By A Policeman While On His Back Home From An Eatery by searchng4love: 6:45pm
Lalasticlala loud am
|Re: Man Shot Dead In Aba By A Policeman While On His Back Home From An Eatery by GAZZUZZ(m): 6:46pm
RIP
Never argue with a man holding a loaded gun.
|Re: Man Shot Dead In Aba By A Policeman While On His Back Home From An Eatery by Smallville10(m): 6:49pm
What is d duty of police in nigeria? To kill or protect
|Re: Man Shot Dead In Aba By A Policeman While On His Back Home From An Eatery by deflover(m): 7:00pm
Why argue with the police
U know they are mad
But u went on to argue with them
He died a useless death
Even if the police man is killed
He wasted his own life
|Re: Man Shot Dead In Aba By A Policeman While On His Back Home From An Eatery by soberdrunk(m): 7:01pm
Why are they trying so hard to make this a 'tribal' issue, he was killed by a 'policeman' simple!!! What is with all the "he was killed beacause of an Hausa man'? Did the Hausa man ask the policeman to shoot him?
|Re: Man Shot Dead In Aba By A Policeman While On His Back Home From An Eatery by psucc(m): 7:03pm
This life is a mystery. RIP dude.
|Re: Man Shot Dead In Aba By A Policeman While On His Back Home From An Eatery by DRIFTyKING(m): 7:26pm
Lalasticlala, ishilove, seun, obinosopy
|Re: Man Shot Dead In Aba By A Policeman While On His Back Home From An Eatery by ikombe: 7:31pm
|Re: Man Shot Dead In Aba By A Policeman While On His Back Home From An Eatery by ipobarecriminals: 7:31pm
A policeman name IBE UCHENNA killed CHINEDU PETER.IPOB killed IPOB,no case.They are foreigners here.*Storm outa thread b4 angry jews stone me *
|Re: Man Shot Dead In Aba By A Policeman While On His Back Home From An Eatery by oganass(m): 7:31pm
o God save nigeria
|Re: Man Shot Dead In Aba By A Policeman While On His Back Home From An Eatery by toxxnoni(m): 7:31pm
THIS LIFE
|Re: Man Shot Dead In Aba By A Policeman While On His Back Home From An Eatery by Liamm(m): 7:32pm
So bad the agency saddled with the responsibility of protecting lives and property is doing the direct opposite of its task. Indeed we live in a zoo.
|Re: Man Shot Dead In Aba By A Policeman While On His Back Home From An Eatery by labanji(m): 7:32pm
Nigerian Police have been failing us since time immemorial
|Re: Man Shot Dead In Aba By A Policeman While On His Back Home From An Eatery by thuggCheetah(m): 7:32pm
|Re: Man Shot Dead In Aba By A Policeman While On His Back Home From An Eatery by Dandsome: 7:32pm
Where is basketball mouth to come and tell us how he won't yab police again. Rubbish force
|Re: Man Shot Dead In Aba By A Policeman While On His Back Home From An Eatery by timidapsin(m): 7:32pm
On his back home From Eatery? I no understand
|Re: Man Shot Dead In Aba By A Policeman While On His Back Home From An Eatery by reyscrub(m): 7:32pm
Though we the civilian suffer death in the hand of Nigeria police, yet police is your friend!
What a pity perfect irony?
|Re: Man Shot Dead In Aba By A Policeman While On His Back Home From An Eatery by BeeBeeOoh(m): 7:32pm
Most of the security agents in this country needs mental evaluation
|Re: Man Shot Dead In Aba By A Policeman While On His Back Home From An Eatery by BUSHHUNTER(m): 7:33pm
Summary of the story
police igbo man paraded residents of aba. .
Police igbo man freed hausa man cos of bitter kola that was so essential to his kins men. . .
Flatino questioned the police igbo man. . .
Police igbo man ordered flatino to stay down. . .
Flatino refused. . .
Police igbo man shot and killed flatino.
Case closed.
Gambari pa fulani koni ejo ninu.
|Re: Man Shot Dead In Aba By A Policeman While On His Back Home From An Eatery by JustinSlayer69: 7:33pm
Moral of the story ..
Don't chest beat like King Kong when you see a man with a gun.
There's only one life.
No amount of punishment and sorrys would resurrect you.
RIP
|Re: Man Shot Dead In Aba By A Policeman While On His Back Home From An Eatery by okonja(m): 7:33pm
RIP
|Re: Man Shot Dead In Aba By A Policeman While On His Back Home From An Eatery by Flexherbal(m): 7:33pm
"The police later changed the story that Chinedu was taken to a hospital and that he is responding to treatment but refused to show the family which hospital. His family and friend set for a search party, and his dead body was found this morning 18th March 2017. "
Is the police your friend?
|Re: Man Shot Dead In Aba By A Policeman While On His Back Home From An Eatery by generalbush: 7:34pm
So the Igbo officer is afraid of the Hausa man!!
Was now trying to form commando and shot his own brother!!
I spit on some igbos!!
|Re: Man Shot Dead In Aba By A Policeman While On His Back Home From An Eatery by sadkini: 7:34pm
psucc:
|Re: Man Shot Dead In Aba By A Policeman While On His Back Home From An Eatery by missunknown(f): 7:34pm
As long as they allowed an aboki leave it is tribal, days y when policemen are killed I just nod. [quote author=soberdrunk post=54717178]Why are they trying so hard to make this a 'tribal' issue, he was killed by a 'policeman' simple!!! What is with all the "he was killed beacause of an Hausa man'? Did the Hausa man ask the policeman to shoot him?
|Re: Man Shot Dead In Aba By A Policeman While On His Back Home From An Eatery by MischiefMaker: 7:34pm
|Re: Man Shot Dead In Aba By A Policeman While On His Back Home From An Eatery by obailala(m): 7:34pm
Naija police.. God help us! When the peoole meant to protect your life suddenly become the biggest threat to your life, then you know there's a really messed up problem... Not sure I understand the hausa vs igbo twist in the story though.
|Re: Man Shot Dead In Aba By A Policeman While On His Back Home From An Eatery by Divay22(f): 7:34pm
God have mercy
|Re: Man Shot Dead In Aba By A Policeman While On His Back Home From An Eatery by divinelove(m): 7:35pm
Is police still your friend
