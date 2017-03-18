Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Customs Seized Senator Saraki’s Range Rover (Photos) (9341 Views)

Senate On Vengeance After Nigerian Customs Seized Senator Saraki’s Bulletproof / Senator Saraki And The Fictive Cabal- Femi Adesina / Did You See The Mistake On The Ministerial List Sent To The Senator Saraki? (Pic (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)

Senate On Vengeance After Nigerian Customs Seized Senator Saraki’s Bulletproof Range Rover Over Fake Documents





SaharaReporters has learned that the Nigerian Senate’s current war against the leadership of the Nigerian Customs Service has its roots in the fact that Customs officials seized a bulletproof Range Rover Sports Utility Vehicle (SUV) owned by Senate President Bukola Saraki.



Our investigators discovered that Nigerian Customs officers in Lagos had on January 11, 2017 intercepted and impounded a Range Rover SUV which carried documents that claimed its chassis number was “SALGV3TF3EA190243.” Customs sources told our correspondent that the value of the car was N298 million, which meant that customs duty of N74 million should have been paid on the car.



At the interception of the car, its driver claimed that the vehicle belonged to the Senate President and presented a letter from the National Assembly liaison office in Lagos, indicating that the driver of the luxury vehicle was authorized to drive the Senate President’s official Range Rover bulletproof car.



Our sources disclosed that when asked to show evidence of duty payment and an end-user certificate from the office of the National Security Adviser—a document required for bulletproof vehicles—the driver presented documents that were found to be fake. The reportedly fake documents provided by the driver indicated that a measly customs duty of N8 million was paid on the car. Customs officials said that, apart from the fact the customs duty was extremely low, they also determined that the presented document itself was fake. They consequently seized the vehicle.



Later the same day, January 17, 2017, the Senate sent a letter signed by one Architect O.A. Ojo acting as the Secretary of Procurement, Estate and Works of the national Assembly, requesting the release of the vehicle, which he claimed belonged to the convoy of the Senate President. In its response, the Nigerian Customs sent a letter signed by its Othman, A.S. Comptroller, Import and Export, the letter dated January 24 2017, again requested for the end user certificate as well as evidence of proper clearance before the vehicle could be released. Neither Mr. Saraki nor the National Assembly provided the required documents.



Investigations by SaharaReporters showed that the documents used by Mr. Saraki and the National Assembly to clear the car impounded by the Nigerian Customs did not belong to the vehicle. In addition, Senator Saraki and the National Assembly apparently undervalued the car by more than 50% to enable them to avoid paying proper customs duty. When our investigators checked on the website of Range Rover, they discovered that the vehicle whose paperwork was being used to drive the impounded car from Lagos to Abuja was a grey-colored car manufactured in the UK in 2014. The price tag on that car was $142,000, but the importer gave the value as $64,516. The exchange rate at the time of car importation was N155 to $1.



Shortly after the seizure of the car, the Nigerian Senate mounted a vigorous attack on the Nigerian Customs Service, demanding that the agency stops any further efforts to confiscate vehicles found to have evaded payment of duties. The senators also summoned the Comptroller-General of Customs, Hameed Ali, to appear before the Senate. In the letter of invitation, the senators specified that Mr. Ali, a retired Army Colonel, must wear the official Customs uniform when he appeared before them. Mr. Ali has so far refused to heed the order to wear the Customs uniform. Impounded Senate Range Rover Side Sahara Reporters Media Impounded Senate Range Rover Sahara Reporters Media



Customs sources told SaharaReporters that the shady practice of importing vehicles meant for personal use with fake documents was widespread among Nigerian public officials, especially senators. The sources suggested that the attempt by Mr. Ali to check the practice had provoked the ferocious attacks against the Customs Service and its leadership. “Some highly placed Nigerians have for many years been evading the payment of proper duties on their imported luxury cars. They want to continue to get away with their habit which denies Nigerians a lot of revenues,” a senior official of the Customs Service claimed.



The Senate has forced Mr. Ali and the Nigerian Customs to suspend the policy of checking automobiles to ensure compliance with appropriate levels of duty. The senators’ stance has been popular with Nigerians who view the Customs as a pest on businessmen and women. However, our investigative findings also expose the fact that the attacks on the Customs have been inspired, and often led, by high profile Nigerians implicated in the use of fake customs papers to import cars and other luxury items into the country.





http://saharareporters.com/2017/03/18/senate-vengeance-after-nigerian-customs-seized-senator-saraki%E2%80%99s-bulletproof-range-rover 6 Likes 3 Shares

Ride on Ali, We are on your back for this. The rules and law applicable for Mr A should be applicable for Mr B regardless of their political status. 26 Likes 1 Share

too long to read..Wetin be . above me

But where is lalasticlala sef 1 Like

Useless criminals called senators, nonsense 15 Likes

I have said it and will continue to say it, the Senate, currently constituted, can never work for the good of the people. All that crap about Ali wearing uniform at all cost is but just a smokescreen to conceal their real intent of edging him out of the office because of his dogged insistence of doing the right thing.



We always knew that once we scratch a little below the surface, the truth would come gushing out like blood out of a severed vein.



The free meals these guys are accustomed to aren't forth coming no more hence their frustrations with fellas like Ali and Magu.



It is incumbent on all well meaning Nigerians to lend their unalloyed support to those two. The Senate doesn't mean well for us, and discerning Nigerians can see right through their gimmicks. 35 Likes 5 Shares

The Senate has forced Mr. Ali and the Nigerian Customs to suspend the policy of checking automobiles to ensure compliance with appropriate levels of duty. The senators’ stance has been popular with Nigerians who view the Customs as a pest on businessmen and women. However, our investigative findings also expose the fact that the attacks on the Customs have been inspired, and often led, by high profile Nigerians implicated in the use of fake customs papers to import cars and other luxury items into the country Wake up Nigerians, wake up! Wake up Nigerians, wake up! 7 Likes

Our senators are rogues 5 Likes

You see....laughable democratic system!

its not only senators, I heard from a reliable source that even top custom and other Govt officers don't pay duty on their expensive cars, the reason that prompted Ali to start talking about that policy but trust Nigerians, they followed the senators blindly not knowing that the senators were fighting for their own self but not for Nigerians. 16 Likes 1 Share

But where these senators when the customs officers were all over the South East, seizing bags of rice the Igbos were taking home for Christmas and new year.



Useless people.



They are talking now because one of their own is affected. 17 Likes 1 Share

Bit where these senators when the customs officers were all over the South East, seizing bags of rice the Igbos were taking home for Christmas and new year.



Useless people.



They are talking now because one of their own is affected. 1 Like

I think that if Mr Ali was convinced of the propriety of the suspended policy to impound vehicles with insufficient duty payment, he ought not to have cancelled or suspended it at least until he had addressed the Senate who summoned him to explain the policy. I also don't think that appearing in the uniform of the CG of Customs as required by the Senate should be too much for one who supposedly has d interest of Nigeria at heart.



Why did he hurriedly suspend d policy if it was well thought out? Why are we hearing this news now? This happened on January, why was it hushed? Is it some kind of smear campaign? Ali's pride stands larger than his diminutive self and that is what d Senate has sniffed out n latched upon if this story is anything to go by. If he'd published this incident of importation of a car with false documents by the Senate president and calmly worn his uniform when summoned, he'd be like d stuff heroes are made of. Unfortunately, they're all freaking dirty and Naija remains the worst for it.



He should wear his uniform and be serious please! 23 Likes 4 Shares

hmmm Saratif. Buhari shey you see the effect of the ' I belong to nobody' mantra that criminals took advantage to become senate leaders? 2 Likes

OAU, observing as usual - no comments.

Abeg make una let us hear word jare.. Was it not d same customs dat accepted 8m instead of the 74million? If dey had insisted on d full payment of 74 would he have had any choice but to pay? We know even ordinary customs officers don't pay duties on their vehicles so y are dey jus trying to sensationalize d whole thing? Let d customs boss go nd ansa his query and stop playing hardball becos he feels he's d President's buddy... 8 Likes 1 Share

Observing As Usual #TeamOaU

Monumental revenge ahead.

This national assembly is a clog in the wheels of development of this country. I believe in checks and balances in our democracy but those occupying the seats do not love Nigeria.

omenkaLives:

I have said it and will continue to say it, the Senate, currently constituted, can never work for the good of the people. All that crap about Ali wearing uniform at all cost is but just a smokescreen to conceal their real intent of edging him out of the office because of his dogged insistence of doing the right thing.



We always knew that once we scratch a little below the surface, the truth would come gushing out like blood out of a severed vein.



The free meals these guys are accustomed to aren't forth coming no more hence their frustrations with fellas like Ali and Magu.



It is incumbent on all well meaning Nigerians to lend their unalloyed support to those two. The Senate doesn't mean well for us, and discerning Nigerians can see right through their gimmicks.

So you people are saying it is better to check vehicle import duties on the road than at the ports?

and also to subject vehicles more than 20 years old to custom checks.

Who is trying to fool who here?

Customs should do their work st their duty posts. So you people are saying it is better to check vehicle import duties on the road than at the ports?and also to subject vehicles more than 20 years old to custom checks.Who is trying to fool who here?Customs should do their work st their duty posts. 15 Likes 5 Shares

For the first time Sahara reporters hv let me down. I guess u guys are paid PRO agent.



Nigeria senate on dis issue has to be commended. Thanks to d Nigeria Senate for fighting for us.



Col Ahm. U re evil. 5 Likes

This report is funny.



Why are we reading about this now? Ali searching for sympathy? Abi na only senators dey swindle naija of revenue thru these devious means? All government officials do this - even they at the customs - theirs is even worse. So they should spare us this crap.



Or na me allegedly collect the N 8m against the N 74m wey I suppose collect as moni for naija? No be still the same customs collect am? Rubbish.



Ali go wear uniform jo. Nonsense. 8 Likes

greenmonk:





So you people are saying it is better to check vehicle import duties on the road than at the ports?

and also to subject vehicles more than 20 years old to custom checks.

Who is trying to fool who here?

Customs should do their work st their duty posts.

WTF! Did you just say that? . Jeez!



Ain't you aware that cars are smuggled into this country everyday?

Ain't you also aware that many well connected folks beat the system at the ports with ease sometimes without paying penny?



Nigga na for road sure pass o. Port? Borders? Easy to beat mehn! WTF! Did you just say that?. Jeez!Ain't you aware that cars are smuggled into this country everyday?Ain't you also aware that many well connected folks beat the system at the ports with ease sometimes without paying penny?Nigga na for road sure pass o. Port? Borders? Easy to beat mehn!

hucienda:

This report is funny.



Why are we reading about this now? Ali searching for sympathy? Abi na only senators dey swindle naija of revenue thru these devious means? All government officials do this - even they at the customs - theirs is even worse. So they should spare us this crap.



Or na me allegedly collect the N 8m against the N 74m wey I suppose collect as moni for naija? No be still the same customs collect am? Rubbish.



Ali go wear uniform jo. Nonsense.

Did you read the write-up at all? The #8m duty papers were not for that ride, na for another car brought it around 2014. These people are really big time fraudsters who ought to have been cooling off in jail in sane countries. Did you read the write-up at all? The #8m duty papers were not for that ride, na for another car brought it around 2014.These people are really big time fraudsters who ought to have been cooling off in jail in sane countries. 1 Like

ikp120:





WTF! Did you just say that? . Jeez!



Ain't you aware that cars are smuggled into this country everyday?

Ain't you also aware that many well connected folks beat the system at the ports with ease sometimes without paying penny?



Nigga na for road sure pass o. Port? Borders? Easy to beat mehn!

So teachers shoulder also be deployed in the industries to test for their students who escaped with undeserved grades.

If the custom really want to do their job they should man the borders properly and network with vehicle registration outfits, not to come to road to terrorise the populace and subject them to undeserved intimidations. So teachers shoulder also be deployed in the industries to test for their students who escaped with undeserved grades.If the custom really want to do their job they should man the borders properly and network with vehicle registration outfits, not to come to road to terrorise the populace and subject them to undeserved intimidations. 9 Likes



P.S.. and that core (epicentre) can be traced, presently, to the hollowed chambers of the Senate. Nigerian public servants? Rotten to the core!P.S.. and that core (epicentre) can be traced, presently, to the hollowed chambers of the Senate. 1 Like

ikp120:





WTF! Did you just say that? . Jeez!



Ain't you aware that cars are smuggled into this country everyday?

Ain't you also aware that many well connected folks beat the system at the ports with ease sometimes without paying penny?



Nigga na for road sure pass o. Port? Borders? Easy to beat mehn!

Why are the borders easy to beat? What system is set up and beaten at the port without knowledge and connivance of customs officials? Say someone bribes and officer and goes, why should the same organisation, after sleeping on duty, come and disturb one party? Will the dirty officer be indicted? Besides, I am surprised u believe the Customs will be more effective outside its own official 'home' or environment, U never hear say na rat wey dey inside house dey tell d one wey dey outside say fish dey?



The Customs should sanitise itself and get serious subsequently. Imagine an ordinary consumer has bought a car from a show room or second hand from another individual and is enjoying his car only for Customs to impound his car for customs duty, was he ever part of the clearing process? Why should he be made to suffer for the corruption and incompetence of the Customs? What about the dealer?



Road sure pass? Exactly how many government agencies do we want to contend with on our nasty roads? Why are the borders easy to beat? What system is set up and beaten at the port without knowledge and connivance of customs officials? Say someone bribes and officer and goes, why should the same organisation, after sleeping on duty, come and disturb one party? Will the dirty officer be indicted? Besides, I am surprised u believe the Customs will be more effective outside its own official 'home' or environment, U never hear say na rat wey dey inside house dey tell d one wey dey outside say fish dey?The Customs should sanitise itself and get serious subsequently. Imagine an ordinary consumer has bought a car from a show room or second hand from another individual and is enjoying his car only for Customs to impound his car for customs duty, was he ever part of the clearing process? Why should he be made to suffer for the corruption and incompetence of the Customs? What about the dealer?Road sure pass? Exactly how many government agencies do we want to contend with on our nasty roads? 4 Likes

N298m??



At N155 to $1?





Na for Naija thos kind money dey so because we no dey see am for that kind volume!

omenkaLives:

I have said it and will continue to say it, the Senate, currently constituted, can never work for the good of the people. All that crap about Ali wearing uniform at all cost is but just a smokescreen to conceal their real intent of edging him out of the office because of his dogged insistence of doing the right thing.



We always knew that once we scratch a little below the surface, the truth would come gushing out like blood out of a severed vein.



The free meals these guys are accustomed to aren't forth coming no more hence their frustrations with fellas like Ali and Magu.



It is incumbent on all well meaning Nigerians to lend their unalloyed support to those two. The Senate doesn't mean well for us, and discerning Nigerians can see right through their gimmicks. This is the result of the "I belong to nobody" stance of Buhari during the Senate President tussle.

Buhari should carry his cross. What a disappointment! Ordinary legislooters are holding us to ransom. This is the result of the "I belong to nobody" stance of Buhari during the Senate President tussle.Buhari should carry his cross. What a disappointment! Ordinary legislooters are holding us to ransom.

This thread is aimed at attracting sympathy to the customs boss. Is the seized car the reason why the custom boss doesn't wear uniform? Did the senate stole the said vehicle from wharf or it was cleared by same customs people. 3 Likes

See customs officers pretending to be holy. Is Ali better than the senators, No. 2 Likes