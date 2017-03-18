₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,766,534 members, 3,426,821 topics. Date: Sunday, 19 March 2017 at 08:41 AM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Customs Seized Senator Saraki’s Range Rover (Photos) (9341 Views)
Senate On Vengeance After Nigerian Customs Seized Senator Saraki’s Bulletproof / Senator Saraki And The Fictive Cabal- Femi Adesina / Did You See The Mistake On The Ministerial List Sent To The Senator Saraki? (Pic (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Customs Seized Senator Saraki’s Range Rover (Photos) by khalling2008(m): 7:34pm On Mar 18
Senate On Vengeance After Nigerian Customs Seized Senator Saraki’s Bulletproof Range Rover Over Fake Documents
http://saharareporters.com/2017/03/18/senate-vengeance-after-nigerian-customs-seized-senator-saraki%E2%80%99s-bulletproof-range-rover
6 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Customs Seized Senator Saraki’s Range Rover (Photos) by Yukov(m): 7:37pm On Mar 18
Ride on Ali, We are on your back for this. The rules and law applicable for Mr A should be applicable for Mr B regardless of their political status.
26 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Customs Seized Senator Saraki’s Range Rover (Photos) by Redman36: 7:38pm On Mar 18
too long to read..Wetin be . above me
|Re: Customs Seized Senator Saraki’s Range Rover (Photos) by Keneking: 7:43pm On Mar 18
But where is lalasticlala sef
1 Like
|Re: Customs Seized Senator Saraki’s Range Rover (Photos) by AngelicBeing: 7:44pm On Mar 18
Useless criminals called senators, nonsense
15 Likes
|Re: Customs Seized Senator Saraki’s Range Rover (Photos) by omenkaLives: 7:48pm On Mar 18
I have said it and will continue to say it, the Senate, currently constituted, can never work for the good of the people. All that crap about Ali wearing uniform at all cost is but just a smokescreen to conceal their real intent of edging him out of the office because of his dogged insistence of doing the right thing.
We always knew that once we scratch a little below the surface, the truth would come gushing out like blood out of a severed vein.
The free meals these guys are accustomed to aren't forth coming no more hence their frustrations with fellas like Ali and Magu.
It is incumbent on all well meaning Nigerians to lend their unalloyed support to those two. The Senate doesn't mean well for us, and discerning Nigerians can see right through their gimmicks.
35 Likes 5 Shares
|Re: Customs Seized Senator Saraki’s Range Rover (Photos) by omenkaLives: 7:50pm On Mar 18
The Senate has forced Mr. Ali and the Nigerian Customs to suspend the policy of checking automobiles to ensure compliance with appropriate levels of duty. The senators’ stance has been popular with Nigerians who view the Customs as a pest on businessmen and women. However, our investigative findings also expose the fact that the attacks on the Customs have been inspired, and often led, by high profile Nigerians implicated in the use of fake customs papers to import cars and other luxury items into the countryWake up Nigerians, wake up!
7 Likes
|Re: Customs Seized Senator Saraki’s Range Rover (Photos) by nuted: 7:51pm On Mar 18
Our senators are rogues
5 Likes
|Re: Customs Seized Senator Saraki’s Range Rover (Photos) by LordIsaac(m): 7:55pm On Mar 18
You see....laughable democratic system!
|Re: Customs Seized Senator Saraki’s Range Rover (Photos) by CoolFreeday(m): 7:58pm On Mar 18
its not only senators, I heard from a reliable source that even top custom and other Govt officers don't pay duty on their expensive cars, the reason that prompted Ali to start talking about that policy but trust Nigerians, they followed the senators blindly not knowing that the senators were fighting for their own self but not for Nigerians.
16 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Customs Seized Senator Saraki’s Range Rover (Photos) by Mekus68: 8:04pm On Mar 18
But where these senators when the customs officers were all over the South East, seizing bags of rice the Igbos were taking home for Christmas and new year.
Useless people.
They are talking now because one of their own is affected.
17 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Customs Seized Senator Saraki’s Range Rover (Photos) by Mekus68: 8:04pm On Mar 18
Bit where these senators when the customs officers were all over the South East, seizing bags of rice the Igbos were taking home for Christmas and new year.
Useless people.
They are talking now because one of their own is affected.
1 Like
|Re: Customs Seized Senator Saraki’s Range Rover (Photos) by freeze001(f): 8:34pm On Mar 18
I think that if Mr Ali was convinced of the propriety of the suspended policy to impound vehicles with insufficient duty payment, he ought not to have cancelled or suspended it at least until he had addressed the Senate who summoned him to explain the policy. I also don't think that appearing in the uniform of the CG of Customs as required by the Senate should be too much for one who supposedly has d interest of Nigeria at heart.
Why did he hurriedly suspend d policy if it was well thought out? Why are we hearing this news now? This happened on January, why was it hushed? Is it some kind of smear campaign? Ali's pride stands larger than his diminutive self and that is what d Senate has sniffed out n latched upon if this story is anything to go by. If he'd published this incident of importation of a car with false documents by the Senate president and calmly worn his uniform when summoned, he'd be like d stuff heroes are made of. Unfortunately, they're all freaking dirty and Naija remains the worst for it.
He should wear his uniform and be serious please!
23 Likes 4 Shares
|Re: Customs Seized Senator Saraki’s Range Rover (Photos) by Babacele: 8:35pm On Mar 18
hmmm Saratif. Buhari shey you see the effect of the ' I belong to nobody' mantra that criminals took advantage to become senate leaders?
2 Likes
|Re: Customs Seized Senator Saraki’s Range Rover (Photos) by otokx(m): 8:39pm On Mar 18
OAU, observing as usual - no comments.
|Re: Customs Seized Senator Saraki’s Range Rover (Photos) by Nbote(m): 9:04pm On Mar 18
Abeg make una let us hear word jare.. Was it not d same customs dat accepted 8m instead of the 74million? If dey had insisted on d full payment of 74 would he have had any choice but to pay? We know even ordinary customs officers don't pay duties on their vehicles so y are dey jus trying to sensationalize d whole thing? Let d customs boss go nd ansa his query and stop playing hardball becos he feels he's d President's buddy...
8 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Customs Seized Senator Saraki’s Range Rover (Photos) by blessme2019: 9:04pm On Mar 18
Observing As Usual #TeamOaU
|Re: Customs Seized Senator Saraki’s Range Rover (Photos) by ShobayoEmma: 9:08pm On Mar 18
Monumental revenge ahead.
|Re: Customs Seized Senator Saraki’s Range Rover (Photos) by property123: 9:23pm On Mar 18
This national assembly is a clog in the wheels of development of this country. I believe in checks and balances in our democracy but those occupying the seats do not love Nigeria.
|Re: Customs Seized Senator Saraki’s Range Rover (Photos) by greenmonk: 9:33pm On Mar 18
omenkaLives:
So you people are saying it is better to check vehicle import duties on the road than at the ports?
and also to subject vehicles more than 20 years old to custom checks.
Who is trying to fool who here?
Customs should do their work st their duty posts.
15 Likes 5 Shares
|Re: Customs Seized Senator Saraki’s Range Rover (Photos) by kingivie: 9:43pm On Mar 18
For the first time Sahara reporters hv let me down. I guess u guys are paid PRO agent.
Nigeria senate on dis issue has to be commended. Thanks to d Nigeria Senate for fighting for us.
Col Ahm. U re evil.
5 Likes
|Re: Customs Seized Senator Saraki’s Range Rover (Photos) by hucienda: 9:57pm On Mar 18
This report is funny.
Why are we reading about this now? Ali searching for sympathy? Abi na only senators dey swindle naija of revenue thru these devious means? All government officials do this - even they at the customs - theirs is even worse. So they should spare us this crap.
Or na me allegedly collect the N 8m against the N 74m wey I suppose collect as moni for naija? No be still the same customs collect am? Rubbish.
Ali go wear uniform jo. Nonsense.
8 Likes
|Re: Customs Seized Senator Saraki’s Range Rover (Photos) by ikp120(m): 10:17pm On Mar 18
greenmonk:
WTF! Did you just say that? . Jeez!
Ain't you aware that cars are smuggled into this country everyday?
Ain't you also aware that many well connected folks beat the system at the ports with ease sometimes without paying penny?
Nigga na for road sure pass o. Port? Borders? Easy to beat mehn!
|Re: Customs Seized Senator Saraki’s Range Rover (Photos) by ikp120(m): 10:23pm On Mar 18
hucienda:
Did you read the write-up at all? The #8m duty papers were not for that ride, na for another car brought it around 2014. These people are really big time fraudsters who ought to have been cooling off in jail in sane countries.
1 Like
|Re: Customs Seized Senator Saraki’s Range Rover (Photos) by greenmonk: 10:29pm On Mar 18
ikp120:
So teachers shoulder also be deployed in the industries to test for their students who escaped with undeserved grades.
If the custom really want to do their job they should man the borders properly and network with vehicle registration outfits, not to come to road to terrorise the populace and subject them to undeserved intimidations.
9 Likes
|Re: Customs Seized Senator Saraki’s Range Rover (Photos) by Day169: 10:42pm On Mar 18
Nigerian public servants? Rotten to the core!
P.S.. and that core (epicentre) can be traced, presently, to the hollowed chambers of the Senate.
1 Like
|Re: Customs Seized Senator Saraki’s Range Rover (Photos) by freeze001(f): 11:14pm On Mar 18
ikp120:
Why are the borders easy to beat? What system is set up and beaten at the port without knowledge and connivance of customs officials? Say someone bribes and officer and goes, why should the same organisation, after sleeping on duty, come and disturb one party? Will the dirty officer be indicted? Besides, I am surprised u believe the Customs will be more effective outside its own official 'home' or environment, U never hear say na rat wey dey inside house dey tell d one wey dey outside say fish dey?
The Customs should sanitise itself and get serious subsequently. Imagine an ordinary consumer has bought a car from a show room or second hand from another individual and is enjoying his car only for Customs to impound his car for customs duty, was he ever part of the clearing process? Why should he be made to suffer for the corruption and incompetence of the Customs? What about the dealer?
Road sure pass? Exactly how many government agencies do we want to contend with on our nasty roads?
4 Likes
|Re: Customs Seized Senator Saraki’s Range Rover (Photos) by Tazdroid(m): 11:18pm On Mar 18
N298m??
At N155 to $1?
Na for Naija thos kind money dey so because we no dey see am for that kind volume!
|Re: Customs Seized Senator Saraki’s Range Rover (Photos) by seanet02: 11:22pm On Mar 18
omenkaLives:This is the result of the "I belong to nobody" stance of Buhari during the Senate President tussle.
Buhari should carry his cross. What a disappointment! Ordinary legislooters are holding us to ransom.
|Re: Customs Seized Senator Saraki’s Range Rover (Photos) by chinjo(m): 11:35pm On Mar 18
This thread is aimed at attracting sympathy to the customs boss. Is the seized car the reason why the custom boss doesn't wear uniform? Did the senate stole the said vehicle from wharf or it was cleared by same customs people.
3 Likes
|Re: Customs Seized Senator Saraki’s Range Rover (Photos) by able20(m): 11:40pm On Mar 18
See customs officers pretending to be holy. Is Ali better than the senators, No.
2 Likes
|Re: Customs Seized Senator Saraki’s Range Rover (Photos) by ThatCEO: 1:31am
The rice that those women imported, who allowed it thru the border? Customs.
Saraki's reduced import duty, who allowed that? Customs
All you Nairalanders who uses car, I am sure the person who sold you the car must have devalued the car to pay a reduced duty. But at the end of the day, who issued you the import papers? Customs.
Over 600 arms that was seized the other day, who cleared those weapons? Customs
Jimoh Ibrahim that just bought a Royce Ghost, I can bet he didn't pay the full duty, who cleared that machine? Customs!!!
If there is curuption in customs, fix it from your end n stop taking your anger out on the people who are trying to cope with your Boss's shambolic economic policies.
I don't fancy Saraki one bit but as far as Nigeria is concerned, you can't win a fight against him. Even Buhari has stylishly accepted that. The Evil Beautiful bride.
I don't like the Senate but I support them 100%. They can ask Ali to show up unclad for all I care.
10 Likes 2 Shares
Ekwueme: PDP Agreed On Rotational Presidency / 16 Killed In Adamawa As Boko Haram Strikes Again / Willie Obiano - Demagogue Of A Man With No Records To Run On
Viewing this topic: gpercuxionz(m), Olive33, Bigwig1, erasergozy, Bros1, abiolag(m), GeeOh(f), Emmacj19, Blackblood247, Ayesa(m), CovenantSam, futurenix(m), ibkgab001, DBlackCeazer(m), anyicool(m), linkers, nicerichard05, sleemfesh, GenerousLord, oracle009(m), adeoyemandel, Uchefame(m), sainttwist1(m), BabaCommander, Everblazinggg(f), obioraval(m), badman007(m), Abayhormy(m), despy2003, yokiti, oluhyohmih(m), Dimaya, bookson(m), framie05, JustinSlayer69, henryomez(m), Wasky101, wassade, senier007(m), firstworld, Smarty345, oyb(m), jaspermezie, Clobis(m), freeamine, AgentOfAllah, Edemoski(m), sadamawwal772, plantae(m), shynrichies(m), kisibo, kayojosephy(m), STemidayo23, pokipoki, georjay(m), Bethor, Sylverbox(m), fredcomsat, pembisco(m), Omen100(m), Diablo666, bowee4u, MadeOfBlaq(m), balo2rule, futurewise11(m), SweetJoystick(m), Briteiyobo1(m), mostHandsome01, areyemi(m), kehinde1588(m), Bigajeff(m), moshmod101(m), Demainman1, Friedyokes, DrWhizy(m), kenedy175(m), TPound(m), drefe2real, ZipAutomations, Macjokori, Shegzy8(m), Collins9156(m), Nairaboi(m), Rilwan20(m), diekolami, Max2max(m), Toosure70, espionage48(m), Otegah87, engrdosmen01(m), ojibole(m), dorodee(m), moneytalks86(m), Guitarlife, coolestchris(m), sucobaba(m), Dboy55, kollyp2000(m), adefat, frankolala, Brownville007, ahmodu4real(m), Michaelosugbo, kollysnut(m), Dhotseal(m), Ganja109(m), ericxy(m), Jcob(m), drslem, Akins02324(m), ucheo, Dejmax(m), noble71(m), Odbright(m), AkachukwuD(m), omsal84, chaiks, codedvictor(m), 2shur, phetto(m), yinkakani(m), Fomaxcool, elshanAutos, CapitalCee(m), shadows1, Babaisaac(m), Bidex6444(m), balosunky(m), Jiang, salemdv(m), Dikolas(m), fsame, Arry110, parisienne, doggylyon1, noscares, Ushafaiza(m), chyke007(m), ark9ine(m), dancewith, mikeetim(m), peetayo, persius555, methodman(m), AtbuAbdul(m), Assetosky(m), Madeu(m), yadnus1(m), polazi(m), melojo, Wallade(m), davolas(m), peteredo, gypsey(m), viczeal, Folatem, DaPuncline, macaranta(m), oyienootieno, samguru, mukbat(m), wink2015, elvisscross, malton, Hoddor, cyrusolu(m), Sepsis, elMacho(m), yusufu16, DropShot, waterandlight, Yorisb, awebagco(m), tonyissey1(m), iKnowevents(m), MropeEleniyan00(m), ekesimo(m), beejaybig and 290 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 190