There have been viral internet discussions about how much President Jonathan and I look alike. So I met up with the President today over lunch, hosted by his dear wife, Patience. And, boy, the chemistry was incredible! We talked and laughed until he left in his chopper!



Many online users who have been left amazed by their resemblance (especially the nose) seem to agree with him. See below



http://www.nationalhelm.net/2017/03/commissioner-who-looks-like-goodluck.html Rivers state commissioner for information and communication, Austin Tam-George met with former president Goodluck Jonathan on his arrival in Port-Harcourt, Rivers state earlier today. According to him, he met with the ex-president following discussions of their resemblance. Read what the excited man shared online after their encounterMany online users who have been left amazed by their resemblance (especially the nose) seem to agree with him. See below 2 Likes 1 Share

look alike?



every time FTC but I no dey hala... and I won't hala... kirikou 5 Likes

look alike

OP, KUKU TELL US SAY YOU NO WEAR GLASSES BEFORE YOU MAKE THIS POST 9 Likes 1 Share

Wow.... his dad definitely has a lot of explanation to do 13 Likes

So? We should start exporting Eba abi? 3 Likes

good for them

All the bad belles above me they actually look alike.







I haven't seen anyone that looks like bubu



Who has? 21 Likes 1 Share

Dem get the same face, se no bi the same brain and same way of attention.. dem get?

The resemblance was very close. 1 Like

Buhari and his APC zombies will not be happy about this 7 Likes 1 Share





Meaning?

Most times, i believe everyone is created in duplicates.



This is just another confirmation. The resemblance is so uncanny. Just look at the second pic. The same hair-line, smile, nose etc!



God is just soo wonderful.



Good for you... U resemble a good man 7 Likes

He is just famzing

Bloggers and nonsense lies, ahbeg how them take resemble? 1 Like

Re.. wetin?

Ee good to be former president o. See as ee dey fresh. But I no rili see resemblance o.



See Jonathan. See Obama. See Dubya 43. See Bubba 42. Balling upandan. Ee good o.

Nonsense.

Don't be surprised to find out the same man impregnated their mothers, which is not a big deal in the South South 1 Like

Nne5:

I love dis guy I love dis guy 1 Like

E

Artificial twin's brother ,allow him to be a deputy Governor and wait if...

Their NOSE looks so much alike

cummando:

So? We should start exporting Eba abi?

Or better still, we should fry gravel Or better still, we should fry gravel 1 Like

Too much resemblance o.



Rubbish post

wetin concern me

Wow