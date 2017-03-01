₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Commissioner Who "Resembles" Goodluck Jonathan Meets With Him In Rivers. Photos by ChangeIsCostant: 8:23pm
Rivers state commissioner for information and communication, Austin Tam-George met with former president Goodluck Jonathan on his arrival in Port-Harcourt, Rivers state earlier today. According to him, he met with the ex-president following discussions of their resemblance. Read what the excited man shared online after their encounter
There have been viral internet discussions about how much President Jonathan and I look alike. So I met up with the President today over lunch, hosted by his dear wife, Patience. And, boy, the chemistry was incredible! We talked and laughed until he left in his chopper!
Many online users who have been left amazed by their resemblance (especially the nose) seem to agree with him. See below
look alike?
every time FTC but I no dey hala... and I won't hala... kirikou
look alike
OP, KUKU TELL US SAY YOU NO WEAR GLASSES BEFORE YOU MAKE THIS POST
Wow.... his dad definitely has a lot of explanation to do
cc; lalasticlala, mynd44
So? We should start exporting Eba abi?
good for them
All the bad belles above me they actually look alike.
I haven't seen anyone that looks like bubu
Who has?
Dem get the same face, se no bi the same brain and same way of attention.. dem get?
The resemblance was very close.
Buhari and his APC zombies will not be happy about this
Meaning?
Most times, i believe everyone is created in duplicates.
This is just another confirmation. The resemblance is so uncanny. Just look at the second pic. The same hair-line, smile, nose etc!
God is just soo wonderful.
Check out my profile for nice men's loafers
Good for you... U resemble a good man
He is just famzing
Bloggers and nonsense lies, ahbeg how them take resemble?
Re.. wetin?
Ee good to be former president o. See as ee dey fresh. But I no rili see resemblance o.
See Jonathan. See Obama. See Dubya 43. See Bubba 42. Balling upandan. Ee good o.
Nonsense.
Don't be surprised to find out the same man impregnated their mothers, which is not a big deal in the South South
Nne5:
I love dis guy
E
Artificial twin's brother ,allow him to be a deputy Governor and wait if...
Their NOSE looks so much alike
cummando:
Or better still, we should fry gravel
Too much resemblance o.
Rubbish post
wetin concern me
Wow
He fit dey fvkk mama peace then lol
