₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,766,604 members, 3,427,033 topics. Date: Sunday, 19 March 2017 at 11:27 AM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Education / Nigerian Lady Bags First Class In Law From UK University (Photos) (7922 Views)
Nigerian Lady Bags 1st Class In BSc & Distinction In MSc Outside Nigeria(pics) / Nigerian Man Bags First Class In Engineering From London University. Photos / Aliko Dangote's Daughter Graduates From Coventry University (Photos) (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Nigerian Lady Bags First Class In Law From UK University (Photos) by chimere66: 4:33am
Nigerian lady Susan Diden from Delta state yesterday bagged first class,best performance and distinction,all in law for masters from University of Buckingham.
Emir Sanusi's daughter and Governor Tambuwal's son also graduated from the university yesterday.
Congrats to Susan for making Nigeria proud!
Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/03/nigerian-lady-susan-diden-bags-first.html?m=1
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Nigerian Lady Bags First Class In Law From UK University (Photos) by searchng4love: 4:37am
Is this doveda?
As long as she was not trained with stolen funds all is well....
4 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Nigerian Lady Bags First Class In Law From UK University (Photos) by mykelmeezy: 4:52am
searchng4love:
this shallow mind reasoning of yours is part of why people like you will never make it ....mtshewwwwwwww
you need to be checked
congrats miss diden you've made Nigeria proud
lalasticlala
5 Likes
|Re: Nigerian Lady Bags First Class In Law From UK University (Photos) by searchng4love: 4:59am
mykelmeezy:Make what? Surely you don't understand what making it is all about.. if you do... You won't be praising yam eaters
6 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Nigerian Lady Bags First Class In Law From UK University (Photos) by mykelmeezy: 5:09am
searchng4love:
so coz your children can attend good schools makes you a yam eater ...
smh....n by "make it" it doesn't necessarily mean financially
you seem to have the greatest form of poverty in CONTEXT with your way of response
poverty of the mind
5 Likes
|Re: Nigerian Lady Bags First Class In Law From UK University (Photos) by searchng4love: 5:19am
mykelmeezy:Check the mirror and what you see qualifies for your adjectives. When you're sober read my posts again. In fact read them carefully for about seven times before you respond to avoid making a fool of yourself over and over again
2 Likes
|Re: Nigerian Lady Bags First Class In Law From UK University (Photos) by mykelmeezy: 5:25am
searchng4love:
i don't blame you
overgrown baby who has access to the internet
you ain't even worth the reply
2 Likes
|Re: Nigerian Lady Bags First Class In Law From UK University (Photos) by searchng4love: 5:33am
mykelmeezy:
4 Likes
|Re: Nigerian Lady Bags First Class In Law From UK University (Photos) by BeeBeeOoh(m): 6:12am
These two grown men above please do anyone know what's their problem??
5 Likes
|Re: Nigerian Lady Bags First Class In Law From UK University (Photos) by paschal47(m): 6:33am
Nusaf:
Whistle blower na you dem dey beef? #walks outta thread
|Re: Nigerian Lady Bags First Class In Law From UK University (Photos) by kehinde1588(m): 6:37am
She's beautiful as well. She's one in a million of girls.
|Re: Nigerian Lady Bags First Class In Law From UK University (Photos) by Xbursta(m): 7:02am
Hmmm
|Re: Nigerian Lady Bags First Class In Law From UK University (Photos) by veekid(m): 9:25am
beauty with brainwashed
Wait; isn't that Tom Keen(Blacklist) behind her
1 Like
|Re: Nigerian Lady Bags First Class In Law From UK University (Photos) by kkorop: 9:26am
Way to go girl... she no go London go look bridge
|Re: Nigerian Lady Bags First Class In Law From UK University (Photos) by chimah3(m): 9:28am
None of our business!!!
|Re: Nigerian Lady Bags First Class In Law From UK University (Photos) by edlion57(m): 9:28am
F
|Re: Nigerian Lady Bags First Class In Law From UK University (Photos) by sakalisis(m): 9:29am
Good
|Re: Nigerian Lady Bags First Class In Law From UK University (Photos) by Swahili0(f): 9:30am
Tthank God she is not Igbo or Yoruba
At least we go hear word today
|Re: Nigerian Lady Bags First Class In Law From UK University (Photos) by Mrdecent(m): 9:31am
Just below this post... A lady from Nigeria too stole from a mall. Hmmmm.. Life. One made us proud the other a disgrace
|Re: Nigerian Lady Bags First Class In Law From UK University (Photos) by Durosure(m): 9:31am
interesting
|Re: Nigerian Lady Bags First Class In Law From UK University (Photos) by SamuelAnyawu(m): 9:35am
chimah3:
|Re: Nigerian Lady Bags First Class In Law From UK University (Photos) by SamuelAnyawu(m): 9:37am
Swahili0:
NCANs are not happy
|Re: Nigerian Lady Bags First Class In Law From UK University (Photos) by chimah3(m): 9:38am
SamuelAnyawu:
I'm sure u can see yourself on the floor in that picture!
|Re: Nigerian Lady Bags First Class In Law From UK University (Photos) by DollarAngel(m): 9:39am
Some won't like this
|Re: Nigerian Lady Bags First Class In Law From UK University (Photos) by magzey: 9:46am
This one is Nigerian by name ,but her Name shows she was born and bred in the UK.
|Re: Nigerian Lady Bags First Class In Law From UK University (Photos) by 4Play(m): 9:46am
A lot of Nigerians back home don't realise how relatively easily first class/distinction degrees are awarded in the UK. 1 in 5 undergraduate degrees in the UK are first class degrees - some universities are known to award 1sts to 1 in 3 of their students.
Yes, this is an impressive feat but don't look at it with the mindset of someone who graduated from a Nigerian university where first class is a rarity (UNN had only awarded 5 first class degrees in law in 45 years as of 2005).
This is not sour grapes but from personal experience of being a first class/distinction student in the UK and a 2.2 student in Nigeria. I am more impressed by Nigerians who bagged firsts in difficult courses in Nigerian federal universities. I suspect a lot of Nigerians who ended up with 2.1 and 2.2 in Nigeria would have ended up with a first in the UK if they had the opportunity.
4 Likes
|Re: Nigerian Lady Bags First Class In Law From UK University (Photos) by Swahili0(f): 9:50am
SamuelAnyawu:
E no concern me if dey are not happy
|Re: Nigerian Lady Bags First Class In Law From UK University (Photos) by buffalowings(m): 9:52am
na God go punish this country
I should be in havard too
modified
they know the educational system here is in shambles
rich kids being saved by their polithiefcians parents
and getting the best out of life
|Re: Nigerian Lady Bags First Class In Law From UK University (Photos) by mrmrmister: 9:52am
BeeBeeOoh:
Yep.
They are high on cow dung.
|Re: Nigerian Lady Bags First Class In Law From UK University (Photos) by anonimi: 9:54am
mykelmeezy:
1 Like
62th Nigerian Defence Academy, Result Will Be Out On 5th April 2010. / 10 Courses In Universities That No Longer Have Clear Career Paths / Question & Ans About Sbrs Exam And The Form
Viewing this topic: dizzle101(m), Limeone(m), trumpclinton247, NobleRomm(m), Sebastine1994, TheShepherd, Debikanty(m), peacettw(f), larrymoore1(m), fletcherA, preciousMI1(f), olabs201(m), ProfDumbledor(m), Ramaa(m), Antichristus, hismerhill(m), Babsnip, chuckjoshua(m), valentee(m), Danzeky, Ruufahgee(m) and 65 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 10