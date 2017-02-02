₦airaland Forum

Nigerian Lady Bags First Class In Law From UK University (Photos) by chimere66: 4:33am
Nigerian lady Susan Diden from Delta state yesterday bagged first class,best performance and distinction,all in law for masters from University of Buckingham.

Emir Sanusi's daughter and Governor Tambuwal's son also graduated from the university yesterday.

Congrats to Susan for making Nigeria proud!


Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/03/nigerian-lady-susan-diden-bags-first.html?m=1

Re: Nigerian Lady Bags First Class In Law From UK University (Photos) by searchng4love: 4:37am
Is this doveda?
As long as she was not trained with stolen funds all is well....

Re: Nigerian Lady Bags First Class In Law From UK University (Photos) by mykelmeezy: 4:52am
searchng4love:
Is this doveda?
As long as she was not trained with stolen funds all is well....



this shallow mind reasoning of yours is part of why people like you will never make it ....mtshewwwwwwww



you need to be checked



congrats miss diden you've made Nigeria proud

Re: Nigerian Lady Bags First Class In Law From UK University (Photos) by searchng4love: 4:59am
mykelmeezy:




this shallow mind reasoning of yours is part of why people like you will never make it ....mtshewwwwwwww



you need to be checked



congrats miss diden you've made Nigeria proud

lalasticlala
Make what? Surely you don't understand what making it is all about.. if you do... You won't be praising yam eaters

Re: Nigerian Lady Bags First Class In Law From UK University (Photos) by mykelmeezy: 5:09am
searchng4love:

Make what? Surely you don't understand what making it is all about.. if you do... You won't be praising yam eaters


so coz your children can attend good schools makes you a yam eater ...


smh....n by "make it" it doesn't necessarily mean financially



you seem to have the greatest form of poverty in CONTEXT with your way of response



poverty of the mind

Re: Nigerian Lady Bags First Class In Law From UK University (Photos) by searchng4love: 5:19am
mykelmeezy:



so coz your children can attend good schools makes you a yam eater ...


smh....n by "make it" it doesn't necessarily mean financially



you seem to have the greatest form of poverty in CONTEXT with your way of response



poverty of the mind
Check the mirror and what you see qualifies for your adjectives. When you're sober read my posts again. In fact read them carefully for about seven times before you respond to avoid making a fool of yourself over and over again

Re: Nigerian Lady Bags First Class In Law From UK University (Photos) by mykelmeezy: 5:25am
searchng4love:

Check the mirror and what you see qualifies for your adjectives. When you're sober read my posts again. In fact read them carefully for about seven times before you respond to avoid making a fool of yourself over and over again


i don't blame you


overgrown baby who has access to the internet



you ain't even worth the reply

Re: Nigerian Lady Bags First Class In Law From UK University (Photos) by searchng4love: 5:33am
mykelmeezy:



i don't blame you


overgrown baby who has access to the internet



you ain't even worth the reply

Re: Nigerian Lady Bags First Class In Law From UK University (Photos) by BeeBeeOoh(m): 6:12am
These two grown men above please do anyone know what's their problem??

Re: Nigerian Lady Bags First Class In Law From UK University (Photos) by paschal47(m): 6:33am
Nusaf:


Re: Nigerian Lady Bags First Class In Law From UK University (Photos) by kehinde1588(m): 6:37am
She's beautiful as well. She's one in a million of girls.
Re: Nigerian Lady Bags First Class In Law From UK University (Photos) by Xbursta(m): 7:02am
Re: Nigerian Lady Bags First Class In Law From UK University (Photos) by veekid(m): 9:25am
beauty with brainwashed



Wait; isn't that Tom Keen(Blacklist) behind her

Re: Nigerian Lady Bags First Class In Law From UK University (Photos) by kkorop: 9:26am
Way to go girl... she no go London go look bridge
Re: Nigerian Lady Bags First Class In Law From UK University (Photos) by chimah3(m): 9:28am
Re: Nigerian Lady Bags First Class In Law From UK University (Photos) by edlion57(m): 9:28am
Re: Nigerian Lady Bags First Class In Law From UK University (Photos) by sakalisis(m): 9:29am
Re: Nigerian Lady Bags First Class In Law From UK University (Photos) by Swahili0(f): 9:30am
Tthank God she is not Igbo or Yoruba
At least we go hear word today
Re: Nigerian Lady Bags First Class In Law From UK University (Photos) by Mrdecent(m): 9:31am
Just below this post... A lady from Nigeria too stole from a mall. Hmmmm.. Life. One made us proud the other a disgrace
Re: Nigerian Lady Bags First Class In Law From UK University (Photos) by Durosure(m): 9:31am
Re: Nigerian Lady Bags First Class In Law From UK University (Photos) by SamuelAnyawu(m): 9:35am
chimah3:
None of our business!!!

Re: Nigerian Lady Bags First Class In Law From UK University (Photos) by SamuelAnyawu(m): 9:37am
Swahili0:
Tthank God she is not Igbo or Yoruba
At least we go hear word today


NCANs are not happy grin
Re: Nigerian Lady Bags First Class In Law From UK University (Photos) by chimah3(m): 9:38am
SamuelAnyawu:


I'm sure u can see yourself on the floor in that picture!
Re: Nigerian Lady Bags First Class In Law From UK University (Photos) by DollarAngel(m): 9:39am
Re: Nigerian Lady Bags First Class In Law From UK University (Photos) by magzey: 9:46am
This one is Nigerian by name ,but her Name shows she was born and bred in the UK.

Re: Nigerian Lady Bags First Class In Law From UK University (Photos) by 4Play(m): 9:46am
A lot of Nigerians back home don't realise how relatively easily first class/distinction degrees are awarded in the UK. 1 in 5 undergraduate degrees in the UK are first class degrees - some universities are known to award 1sts to 1 in 3 of their students.

Yes, this is an impressive feat but don't look at it with the mindset of someone who graduated from a Nigerian university where first class is a rarity (UNN had only awarded 5 first class degrees in law in 45 years as of 2005).

This is not sour grapes but from personal experience of being a first class/distinction student in the UK and a 2.2 student in Nigeria. I am more impressed by Nigerians who bagged firsts in difficult courses in Nigerian federal universities. I suspect a lot of Nigerians who ended up with 2.1 and 2.2 in Nigeria would have ended up with a first in the UK if they had the opportunity.

Re: Nigerian Lady Bags First Class In Law From UK University (Photos) by Swahili0(f): 9:50am
SamuelAnyawu:



NCANs are not happy grin

grin grin
E no concern me if dey are not happy
Re: Nigerian Lady Bags First Class In Law From UK University (Photos) by buffalowings(m): 9:52am
na God go punish this country



I should be in havard too


they know the educational system here is in shambles

rich kids being saved by their polithiefcians parents
and getting the best out of life
Re: Nigerian Lady Bags First Class In Law From UK University (Photos) by mrmrmister: 9:52am
BeeBeeOoh:
These two grown men above please do anyone know what's their problem??

Yep.

They are high on cow dung. cool
Re: Nigerian Lady Bags First Class In Law From UK University (Photos) by anonimi: 9:54am
mykelmeezy:
this shallow mind reasoning of yours is part of why people like you will never make it ....mtshewwwwwwww

you need to be checked

congrats miss diden you've made Nigeria proud







