Emir Sanusi's daughter and Governor Tambuwal's son also graduated from the university yesterday.



Congrats to Susan for making Nigeria proud!





Nigerian lady Susan Diden from Delta state yesterday bagged first class,best performance and distinction,all in law for masters from University of Buckingham.Emir Sanusi's daughter and Governor Tambuwal's son also graduated from the university yesterday.Congrats to Susan for making Nigeria proud!

Is this doveda?

As long as she was not trained with stolen funds all is well.... 4 Likes 1 Share

this shallow mind reasoning of yours is part of why people like you will never make it ....mtshewwwwwwww







you need to be checked







congrats miss diden you've made Nigeria proud



lalasticlala Make what? Surely you don't understand what making it is all about.. if you do... You won't be praising yam eaters Make what? Surely you don't understand what making it is all about.. if you do... You won't be praising yam eaters 6 Likes 2 Shares

so coz your children can attend good schools makes you a yam eater ...





smh....n by "make it" it doesn't necessarily mean financially







you seem to have the greatest form of poverty in CONTEXT with your way of response







poverty of the mind so coz your children can attend good schools makes you a yam eater ...smh....n by "make it" it doesn't necessarily mean financiallyyou seem to have the greatest form of poverty in CONTEXT with your way of responsepoverty of the mind 5 Likes

so coz your children can attend good schools makes you a yam eater ...





smh....n by "make it" it doesn't necessarily mean financially







you seem to have the greatest form of poverty in CONTEXT with your way of response







poverty of the mind Check the mirror and what you see qualifies for your adjectives. When you're sober read my posts again. In fact read them carefully for about seven times before you respond to avoid making a fool of yourself over and over again Check the mirror and what you see qualifies for your adjectives. When you're sober read my posts again. In fact read them carefully for about seven times before you respond to avoid making a fool of yourself over and over again 2 Likes

i don't blame you





overgrown baby who has access to the internet







you ain't even worth the reply i don't blame youovergrown baby who has access to the internetyou ain't even worth the reply 2 Likes

i don't blame you





overgrown baby who has access to the internet







you ain't even worth the reply 4 Likes

These two grown men above please do anyone know what's their problem?? 5 Likes

Whistle blower na you dem dey beef? #walks outta thread Whistle blower na you dem dey beef? #walks outta thread

She's beautiful as well. She's one in a million of girls.

Hmmm

beauty with brainwashed







Wait; isn't that Tom Keen(Blacklist) behind her beauty with brainwashedWait; isn't that Tom Keen(Blacklist) behind her 1 Like

Way to go girl... she no go London go look bridge

None of our business!!!

Good

Tthank God she is not Igbo or Yoruba

At least we go hear word today

Just below this post... A lady from Nigeria too stole from a mall. Hmmmm.. Life. One made us proud the other a disgrace

interesting

None of our business!!!



Tthank God she is not Igbo or Yoruba

At least we go hear word today



NCANs are not happy NCANs are not happy

I'm sure u can see yourself on the floor in that picture! I'm sure u can see yourself on the floor in that picture!

Some won't like this

This one is Nigerian by name ,but her Name shows she was born and bred in the UK.

A lot of Nigerians back home don't realise how relatively easily first class/distinction degrees are awarded in the UK. 1 in 5 undergraduate degrees in the UK are first class degrees - some universities are known to award 1sts to 1 in 3 of their students.



Yes, this is an impressive feat but don't look at it with the mindset of someone who graduated from a Nigerian university where first class is a rarity (UNN had only awarded 5 first class degrees in law in 45 years as of 2005).



This is not sour grapes but from personal experience of being a first class/distinction student in the UK and a 2.2 student in Nigeria. I am more impressed by Nigerians who bagged firsts in difficult courses in Nigerian federal universities. I suspect a lot of Nigerians who ended up with 2.1 and 2.2 in Nigeria would have ended up with a first in the UK if they had the opportunity. 4 Likes

NCANs are not happy



E no concern me if dey are not happy E no concern me if dey are not happy

na God go punish this country







I should be in havard too





modified

they know the educational system here is in shambles



rich kids being saved by their polithiefcians parents

and getting the best out of life

These two grown men above please do anyone know what's their problem??

Yep.



They are high on cow dung. Yep.They are high on cow dung.