Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Education / Nigerian Lady With Masters In Law From A UK University Offered N35k As Salary (11138 Views)

Nigerian Lady Bags First Class In Law From UK University (Photos) / Emily Alemika: First Female Professor Of Law From Kogi State / Nigerian Quadruplets Graduates Simultaneously with Masters Degree In UK (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (2) (Reply) (Go Down)







Source:





cc; lalasticlala Twitter user @OgbeniDipo disclosed this on his handle as he expressed his anger at the poor salary being offered to some Nigerian graduates by some employees.Source: http://www.flexygist.net/2017/07/14/nigerian-lady-with-masters-in-law-from-a-uk-university-offered-n35k-as-salary/ cc; lalasticlala 1 Like

Unfortunately I know a number of Masters holders form UK sponsored by PTDF without jobs. 51 Likes 3 Shares

So because she schooled in UK she automatically should be given a blank check as salary? Haba she must earn am naaaa 41 Likes 2 Shares

For this buhari recession here no be uk here na 9ja 3 Likes

bigtt76:

So because she schooled in UK she automatically should be given a blank check as salary? Haba she must earn am naaaa tri talk tri talk 1 Like 1 Share

ARRANT NONSENSE!!!

Each and every employer has the RIGHt to decide what they will offer their employees... And if that UK Master holder doesn't like it then she should go apply for ANOTHER JOB.



The reality is that A) There are many people in Nigeria who will accept this job, B) there are many Locally graduated lawyers who will PERFECTLY do the job required and C) just because someone has a UK master does NOT mean they would do a better job or should receive a better salary.



The top graduated lawyer of any 9ja establishment would be way better than some 50/50 UK master holder 25 Likes 3 Shares

Lol

Thank God for my course

The starting salary is 110k 6 Likes 3 Shares





This is the salary they offer you as a graduate when your village people get your phone number This salary weak me ooooThis is the salary they offer you as a graduate when your village people get your phone number 20 Likes 1 Share

Lol Dr dipo continue deceiving yourself and your sister

You could have told her to do her background check very well before going for her masters about who masters help? Except you want to lecture



What was she doing during nysc and law school internship? slaying I guess



That was the time she could have begun hustling, experience is what builds knowledge and confidence the hallmark of any lawyer even if you no get shishi yet



My friends sister just got another job (a lawyer) and she's being paid 50k



Even in law firms that they pay 70-100k they will so use you you will ask yourself why



The idea is to gain as much experience and network in the first few years

Law firms don't really pay that much cause they believe you are all colleagues and you can only give them stipends for transportation 14 Likes





Naija I hail! A bottle of black label, 1 vodka, a few cokes and a few plates of chicken wings at a standard club on a friday night na him be person salary for 30 days of hard labour?Naija I hail! 11 Likes 1 Share

you people should fear God. . after dollars abroad 35k ? 2 Likes

Since She Studied In The UK, Then What Stops Her From Getting A Job There 19 Likes 1 Share

I understand your pain but that is the situation we have found ourselves. All we can do is to pray for a better Nigeria.



Whether you are local or foreign trained, it really doesn't matter if you don't have the right keys/connections to open the right doors.



Gone are the days UK investment(schooling) gives automatic edge in the market. Now you have to deserve it by proving your worth or perhaps you back your investment with the rightful connection for a good job.



The good thing still remain the fact that some organizations just have that flair for foreign degrees. The GEs, Consulting firms and Oil coys. So keep beaming your light to where your skills and qualifications will be appreciated. 3 Likes

Nikbaebrown:

Since She Studied In The UK, Then What Stops Her From Getting A Job There

Because you expected to leave the UK soon as u r done with ur studies, unlike the US and Canada.



Nigerians need to understand that tartiary is not the only way of education or how to get employed. I know of someone taking home N1.2m per month salary without ever seen the corridor of a university. Because you expected to leave the UK soon as u r done with ur studies, unlike the US and Canada.Nigerians need to understand that tartiary is not the only way of education or how to get employed. I know of someone taking home N1.2m per month salary without ever seen the corridor of a university. 15 Likes

Education does not equal financial success at least here in 9ja. RidiculousEducation does not equal financial success at least here in 9ja. 1 Like

DALE917:

Lol

Thank God for my course

The starting salary is 110k in Nigeria or wonderland ?

Which course is dat in Nigeria or wonderland ?Which course is dat 1 Like

The most annoying thing is that she went for a masters in a professional course without any work experience and worse of it to the UK of all places. I can only go to school in the UK if it's Oxford, Cambridge, imperial or UCL. Every other thing is "nonfa". 9 Likes 1 Share

No one should despise the days of humble beginnigs...



I can remember how I started out as a teacher with 3k salary after graduation in year 2000. With God...Hardwork, luck and Perseverance...I pay more than that 35k in a month as tax only...



It is not a crime to start small but it is to remain small... 16 Likes

DALE917:

Lol

Thank God for my course

The starting salary is 110k which is it? which is it?

DALE917:

Lol

Thank God for my course

The starting salary is 110k OK you are nursing student. No one ll pay you 110k.









Fresh graduate of general nursing salary is 50-70k in private hospitals. OK you are nursing student. No one ll pay you 110k.Fresh graduate of general nursing salary is 50-70k in private hospitals. 8 Likes

she shd join wat her fellow lawyers are doing now. agent. caretakers consultant 2 Likes 1 Share

Nikbaebrown:

Since She Studied In The UK, Then What Stops Her From Getting A Job There uk only wants u to bring ur money to thier economy thru school fees and kick u out. If its Canada or USA she wud hv gotten job uk only wants u to bring ur money to thier economy thru school fees and kick u out. If its Canada or USA she wud hv gotten job 10 Likes

MrBrownJay1:

ARRANT NONSENSE!!!

Each and every employer has the RIGHt to decide what they will offer their employees... And if that UK Master holder doesn't like it then she should go apply for ANOTHER JOB.



The reality is that A) There are many people in Nigerian who will accept this job, B) there are many Locally graduated lawyers who will PERFECTLY do the job required and C) just because someone has a UK master does NOT mean they would do a better job or should receive a better salary.



The top graduated lawyer of any 9ja establishment would be way better than some 50/50 UK master holder God will bless you! ...n enlarge your knowledge coast! _you analyzed the issue perfectly well! _yu dah bomb! God will bless you! ...n enlarge your knowledge coast! _you analyzed the issue perfectly well! _yu dah bomb!

[which course is that one=DALE917 post=58459896]Lol Thank God for my course The starting salary is 110k[/quote]

The witchcraft is strong....

DALE917:

Lol

Thank God for my course

The starting salary is 110k

You wey still dey 200lvl??



You better start prayer and fasting You wey still dey 200lvl??You better start prayer and fasting 2 Likes

funlord:





A bottle of black label, 1 vodka, a few cokes and a few plates of chicken wings at a standard club on a friday night na him be person salary for 30 days of hard labour?



Naija I hail!



Number 1 reason wey I bin reject one offer last month... lubbish





Job wey I think say na correct step up for me, I guess they couldn't afford to pay after weighing me, so dem chase me with salary. Lool

I just dey laff the man... Number 1 reason wey I bin reject one offer last month... lubbishJob wey I think say na correct step up for me, I guess they couldn't afford to pay after weighing me, so dem chase me with salary. LoolI just dey laff the man...

idu1:

OK you are nursing student. No one ll pay you 110k.









Fresh graduate of general nursing salary is 50-70k in private hospitals.

Private hospitals pays nothing compared to federal hospitals Private hospitals pays nothing compared to federal hospitals 2 Likes

dipznano:





You wey still dey 200lvl??



You better start prayer and fasting

Lol, I think you should rather fast and pray about your life Lol, I think you should rather fast and pray about your life

DALE917:





Lol, I think you should rather fast and pray about your life



Smh... you were warned! Smh... you were warned! 1 Like 1 Share

Of course, she should reject the offer. It's almost insulting to her. 3 Likes