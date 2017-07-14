₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Nigerian Lady With Masters In Law From A UK University Offered N35k As Salary by feranmi400: 5:14pm On Jul 14
Twitter user @OgbeniDipo disclosed this on his handle as he expressed his anger at the poor salary being offered to some Nigerian graduates by some employees.
Source: http://www.flexygist.net/2017/07/14/nigerian-lady-with-masters-in-law-from-a-uk-university-offered-n35k-as-salary/
cc; lalasticlala
1 Like
|Re: Nigerian Lady With Masters In Law From A UK University Offered N35k As Salary by naija247: 5:24pm On Jul 14
Unfortunately I know a number of Masters holders form UK sponsored by PTDF without jobs.
51 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Nigerian Lady With Masters In Law From A UK University Offered N35k As Salary by bigtt76(f): 5:46pm On Jul 14
So because she schooled in UK she automatically should be given a blank check as salary? Haba she must earn am naaaa
41 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Nigerian Lady With Masters In Law From A UK University Offered N35k As Salary by lucky999: 6:09pm On Jul 14
For this buhari recession here no be uk here na 9ja
3 Likes
|Re: Nigerian Lady With Masters In Law From A UK University Offered N35k As Salary by ngoremeka: 6:26pm On Jul 14
bigtt76:tri talk
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Nigerian Lady With Masters In Law From A UK University Offered N35k As Salary by MrBrownJay1(m): 6:37pm On Jul 14
ARRANT NONSENSE!!!
Each and every employer has the RIGHt to decide what they will offer their employees... And if that UK Master holder doesn't like it then she should go apply for ANOTHER JOB.
The reality is that A) There are many people in Nigeria who will accept this job, B) there are many Locally graduated lawyers who will PERFECTLY do the job required and C) just because someone has a UK master does NOT mean they would do a better job or should receive a better salary.
The top graduated lawyer of any 9ja establishment would be way better than some 50/50 UK master holder
25 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Nigerian Lady With Masters In Law From A UK University Offered N35k As Salary by DALE917(f): 6:59pm On Jul 14
Lol
Thank God for my course
The starting salary is 110k
6 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Nigerian Lady With Masters In Law From A UK University Offered N35k As Salary by tosyne2much(m): 7:04pm On Jul 14
This salary weak me oooo
This is the salary they offer you as a graduate when your village people get your phone number
20 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Nigerian Lady With Masters In Law From A UK University Offered N35k As Salary by generationz: 7:29pm On Jul 14
Lol Dr dipo continue deceiving yourself and your sister
You could have told her to do her background check very well before going for her masters about who masters help? Except you want to lecture
What was she doing during nysc and law school internship? slaying I guess
That was the time she could have begun hustling, experience is what builds knowledge and confidence the hallmark of any lawyer even if you no get shishi yet
My friends sister just got another job (a lawyer) and she's being paid 50k
Even in law firms that they pay 70-100k they will so use you you will ask yourself why
The idea is to gain as much experience and network in the first few years
Law firms don't really pay that much cause they believe you are all colleagues and you can only give them stipends for transportation
14 Likes
|Re: Nigerian Lady With Masters In Law From A UK University Offered N35k As Salary by funlord(m): 8:09pm On Jul 14
A bottle of black label, 1 vodka, a few cokes and a few plates of chicken wings at a standard club on a friday night na him be person salary for 30 days of hard labour?
Naija I hail!
11 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Nigerian Lady With Masters In Law From A UK University Offered N35k As Salary by THEPOTTER(m): 8:25pm On Jul 14
you people should fear God. . after dollars abroad 35k ?
2 Likes
|Re: Nigerian Lady With Masters In Law From A UK University Offered N35k As Salary by Nikbaebrown(f): 8:35pm On Jul 14
Since She Studied In The UK, Then What Stops Her From Getting A Job There
19 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Nigerian Lady With Masters In Law From A UK University Offered N35k As Salary by adenuga360(m): 8:40pm On Jul 14
I understand your pain but that is the situation we have found ourselves. All we can do is to pray for a better Nigeria.
Whether you are local or foreign trained, it really doesn't matter if you don't have the right keys/connections to open the right doors.
Gone are the days UK investment(schooling) gives automatic edge in the market. Now you have to deserve it by proving your worth or perhaps you back your investment with the rightful connection for a good job.
The good thing still remain the fact that some organizations just have that flair for foreign degrees. The GEs, Consulting firms and Oil coys. So keep beaming your light to where your skills and qualifications will be appreciated.
3 Likes
|Re: Nigerian Lady With Masters In Law From A UK University Offered N35k As Salary by martyns303(m): 8:47pm On Jul 14
Nikbaebrown:
Because you expected to leave the UK soon as u r done with ur studies, unlike the US and Canada.
Nigerians need to understand that tartiary is not the only way of education or how to get employed. I know of someone taking home N1.2m per month salary without ever seen the corridor of a university.
15 Likes
|Re: Nigerian Lady With Masters In Law From A UK University Offered N35k As Salary by Rhayne1: 8:56pm On Jul 14
Ridiculous Education does not equal financial success at least here in 9ja.
1 Like
|Re: Nigerian Lady With Masters In Law From A UK University Offered N35k As Salary by durentchigozie(m): 9:24pm On Jul 14
DALE917:in Nigeria or wonderland ?
Which course is dat
1 Like
|Re: Nigerian Lady With Masters In Law From A UK University Offered N35k As Salary by tensazangetsu20(m): 10:17pm On Jul 14
The most annoying thing is that she went for a masters in a professional course without any work experience and worse of it to the UK of all places. I can only go to school in the UK if it's Oxford, Cambridge, imperial or UCL. Every other thing is "nonfa".
9 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Nigerian Lady With Masters In Law From A UK University Offered N35k As Salary by bodejohn(m): 10:20pm On Jul 14
No one should despise the days of humble beginnigs...
I can remember how I started out as a teacher with 3k salary after graduation in year 2000. With God...Hardwork, luck and Perseverance...I pay more than that 35k in a month as tax only...
It is not a crime to start small but it is to remain small...
16 Likes
|Re: Nigerian Lady With Masters In Law From A UK University Offered N35k As Salary by idu1(m): 10:22pm On Jul 14
DALE917:which is it?
|Re: Nigerian Lady With Masters In Law From A UK University Offered N35k As Salary by idu1(m): 10:27pm On Jul 14
DALE917:OK you are nursing student. No one ll pay you 110k.
Fresh graduate of general nursing salary is 50-70k in private hospitals.
8 Likes
|Re: Nigerian Lady With Masters In Law From A UK University Offered N35k As Salary by Kamelot77(m): 11:00pm On Jul 14
she shd join wat her fellow lawyers are doing now. agent. caretakers consultant
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Nigerian Lady With Masters In Law From A UK University Offered N35k As Salary by ednut1(m): 11:02pm On Jul 14
Nikbaebrown:uk only wants u to bring ur money to thier economy thru school fees and kick u out. If its Canada or USA she wud hv gotten job
10 Likes
|Re: Nigerian Lady With Masters In Law From A UK University Offered N35k As Salary by swagguElite(m): 11:23pm On Jul 14
MrBrownJay1:God will bless you! ...n enlarge your knowledge coast! _you analyzed the issue perfectly well! _yu dah bomb!
|Re: Nigerian Lady With Masters In Law From A UK University Offered N35k As Salary by Abeycityng: 11:36pm On Jul 14
[which course is that one=DALE917 post=58459896]Lol Thank God for my course The starting salary is 110k[/quote]
|Re: Nigerian Lady With Masters In Law From A UK University Offered N35k As Salary by dingbang(m): 11:41pm On Jul 14
The witchcraft is strong....
|Re: Nigerian Lady With Masters In Law From A UK University Offered N35k As Salary by dipznano: 12:09am
DALE917:
You wey still dey 200lvl??
You better start prayer and fasting
2 Likes
|Re: Nigerian Lady With Masters In Law From A UK University Offered N35k As Salary by dipznano: 12:11am
funlord:
Number 1 reason wey I bin reject one offer last month... lubbish
Job wey I think say na correct step up for me, I guess they couldn't afford to pay after weighing me, so dem chase me with salary. Lool
I just dey laff the man...
|Re: Nigerian Lady With Masters In Law From A UK University Offered N35k As Salary by DALE917(f): 12:11am
idu1:
Private hospitals pays nothing compared to federal hospitals
2 Likes
|Re: Nigerian Lady With Masters In Law From A UK University Offered N35k As Salary by DALE917(f): 12:11am
dipznano:
Lol, I think you should rather fast and pray about your life
|Re: Nigerian Lady With Masters In Law From A UK University Offered N35k As Salary by dipznano: 12:16am
DALE917:
Smh... you were warned!
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Nigerian Lady With Masters In Law From A UK University Offered N35k As Salary by PDPGuy: 3:27am
Of course, she should reject the offer. It's almost insulting to her.
3 Likes
|Re: Nigerian Lady With Masters In Law From A UK University Offered N35k As Salary by Gerrard59(m): 3:46am
tensazangetsu20:
That's the mistake she made. One needs to plan effectively before opting for an added degree. Getting it from good schools also matters.
However, the UK has got good schools apart from the aforementioned, just the high costs and immigration ish be the wahala. We should also consider the fact that a business cannot pay more than what she can afford. No reasonable business pays her employees more than she makes as revenue. Businesses are meant to make profits, not pay people big big money.
7 Likes
