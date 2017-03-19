₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,766,674 members, 3,427,223 topics. Date: Sunday, 19 March 2017 at 01:58 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Why North’ll Continue To Be Problem To Nigeria –balarabe Musa (7604 Views)
Obasanjo, Jonathan’s Recent Road Accidents Serve Them Right – Balarabe Musa / Ministerial List: I Am Disappointed, Says Balarabe Musa / INEC Manipulating PVCs To Favour Buhari, Says Balarabe Musa (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Why North’ll Continue To Be Problem To Nigeria –balarabe Musa by Dotng: 6:56am
WHY NORTH’LL CONTINUE TO BE PROBLEM TO NIGERIA –BALARABE MUSA
— 19th March 2017
… Says region can’t produce 100 engineers, but a local government in
South can produce 1000 engineers
From Noah Ebije, Kaduna
GRANTING this interview was a Herculean task for the former governor of old Kaduna State, Alhaji Balarabe Musa, not because he was not willing to talk, but because he admitted, “I am weak, health wise, I don’t think I can speak for very long, but let me try, as long as you will not drill me for too long.”
Alhaji Musa also appeared not to be in a good mood last Tuesday morning when the correspondent went to his house, saying, “Apart from the fact that I am weak, I could not attend INEC meeting in Abuja because they gave only two days notice for the meeting, and I would have loved to attend the meeting myself, but I cannot. So I have asked the national secretary of my party to attend.”
So with this situation, the former governor was not in his usual mood and as such the reporter could not stretch him much on burning national issues. Nevertheless, he managed to release an arsenal, saying, “North is the problem of Nigeria because the region is educationally backwards to be able to help in reconstruction of the country to achieve socio-economic greatness among comity of nations.”
President Muhammadu Buhari returned to the country recently from London where he underwent medical treatment. He admitted that he had not been so sick in his life, but before now, the President’s handlers did not open up to Nigerians as to the true state of his health. What can you say about this?
Well, the handling was very bad, very unexpected, they took Nigerians for granted when they should not because the health of the president affects everybody, every Nigerian, whatever any Nigerian feels, Buhari is president, and Nigerians future is linked to the president’s presence or absence. And therefore people should not be indifferent to the health of the president. And the president’s handlers must make sure that they keep on informing Nigerians about the true health of the president. When they said the president was not ill, unfortunately we did not hear about the true health of the President.
This is not the first time, the same thing happened during the late President Umar Musa Yar’Adua. But fortunately enough, the president has returned in a healthy condition. I said in a healthy condition because, seeing how the president came down from the aircraft, I was confident that his condition of health is not worse than all of us because he came down from the aircraft without being held and in a strong position. So as long as Nigerians are concerned, unless the president is hiding something medically, he has returned healthy and he is carrying out his responsibility.
Hardly had the President returned to the country than Nigerians were told that he would soon go back to London for another round of medical attention. Do you think it is good for our politics, don’t you think our politics will suffer for the president’s periodical absence from Nigeria?
No, certainly it is not good for our politics. But this can happen to anybody. We have all been in and out of hospital, so it is not unexpected, particularly when the president has greatest share of pressure. It is not unexpected of him to go back with the hope that his condition will be better than when he was released from the hospital, and what treatment he got after his return, and later he will stay there for the mean time.
Away from Buhari’s ill health, Let’s talk about the last national conference under former President Goodluck Jonathan. As it is today, many Nigerians are yearning for the implementation of the report of that Confab, particularly, the restructuring of the country. But up till now President Buhari has not looked at the recommendations. What is your reaction to this?
President Buhari is right, not to have approved the report of that confab because the national conference was not legitimate; it did not reflect the wishes of Nigerian people. It was Jonathan himself who dictatorially decided that we should have a national conference. It is he who appointed those who participated in the national conference; it is he who gave them the…, so that national conference has nothing to do with the aspirations of Nigerians, it has nothing to do with democracy, and it has to be dismissed. There may be aspects of it that are progressive. For instance, the call for restructuring. This is an incidental thing, and we should pursue it, but not as a result of the national conference. The confab should be dismissed because it is irrelevant. It has nothing to do with the aspirations of Nigerians, and it has nothing to do with the destiny of Nigerians. It has to do with the will of a president who wanted to continue in office.
From what you have just said, you are in support of restructuring the country. How do you want Nigerians to pursue or go about the restructuring agenda?
Well, in the first place, let’s determine what we mean by restructuring because at the moment now there are various meanings of restructuring. As far as I am concerned, I am in support of restructuring, particularly in two areas; in return to the arrangement of the First Republic, where we had regional governments which were viable, and we should return to that. The 36 states are not viable, and everybody now knows it, and it is not in the interest of the country to continue with it. Let us have six regions, the North-west, the North-east, the North-central, South-west, South-south and South-east. This is the way to transfer Nigeria into three regional governments, each with its own constitution and government. Let also be units and not the statutory states, let any financial allocation come directly from the Federal government to the regions. And let the regions establish as many local governments as they cope with them with regard to financial allocation with the centre. And in fact what they need from centre will be reduced. They will be viable like the former Eastern region, Northern region, the Western region, and even before the Mid western region, they were viable. They needed the Federal Government support just to ensure even development and national unity. But definitely, even without the Federal Government support, they could survive. This is not what we have now.
The second restructure I want is that let us return to the situation before the military came in where the government played the leading role in the economy to ensure, equality, justice, dignity of the human person and progressive even development of the country. It is the major restructure, this is economic restructure. So we should have this political and economic restructures. There are other aspects of restructuring that we can tolerate as long as they keep Nigeria united as one nation and capable of equal development because as long as we have one region not having the equality to participate in the affairs of the country, we will not have unity, we will not have peace. For instance, at the moment now we have major problems which we must face and solve as a country. Free education development is central to any form of national development. At the moment now because of historical development, the North is 40 years behind the South in educational development. If this condition continues, there is no way we can have national unity, there is no way we can have even development, there is no way we can avoid the North being the problem of Nigeria. It is a fact, and we have to face it. If we have people like the Nnamdi Azikiwe, Chief Obafemi Awolowo, Sir Ahmadu Bello and so on, their contributions to development would have continued, we will not have problem of even development, particularly in the educational sector. Let’s not forget that because of the colonial policy, the North was left behind right from 1950. For instance, by the time I left school in 1951, there was no single secondary school in the North.
And therefore, a northerner could not go straight to university. He had to go to the South, that was in 1943 when there were about 100 secondary schools in the South. And this disparity has continued up till today, and we are calling on Nigerian leaders to know that this is a threat to peace, to national unity and even development of the whole country. But Nigerian leaders, particularly, the present crop of leaders don’t listen to this. But they now have to listen because we want peace and progress, and there is no way we can we have peace and progress if a section of the country does not have equal rights to participate in the affairs of the country, and you can’t have the equal rights to participate in the affairs of your country if you have this disparity in educational development. I always give an example. Let us say the present government of APC, (just for the sake of mentioning the party) decides to go revolutionary, decides to face the problems of Nigeria in a revolutionary way, in a way that within a short time we can see Nigeria becoming one of the second largest economy in the world. This is possible, it is not a dream. Take the case of the Soviet Union in 1976, take the case of China in 1949, what are they now, they are the leading countries of the world. Nigeria can achieve this within a short period of time because Nigeria is large in every respect, and it has resources.
Let us suppose, just for the sake of mentioning it, that if the present APC government decides to go and do what these other countries have done to bring them to this present position, if that happens, for instance, the role of the engineers will be very vital. Of course, the roles of doctors, administrators, educationists will be vital. But the roles of engineers will be more vital in the sense of changing.
Let us suppose that that government because of the need to reconstruct the country, to rebuild the nation quickly, wants every one of the 36 States, including FCT, Abuja, to produce 1,000 engineers for the sake of achieving this rapid development, how many states in the North can produce 1,000 engineers instantly without deploying the state engineers to the central pool. Now, maybe, if they can, it is Kwara and Kogi states that can produce such number of engineers, but I don’t think they can. They can’t even produce 100 engineers.
But let us take the South, in the South, even one local government can produce ,1000 engineers to the national pool. How can we expect equal development under this condition where there is an unequal role in the society? So let’s face the problem. And that is why we in the PRP who aimed to bring about new and equal Nigeria to its God-given status, advocate socialist reconstruction of Nigeria, starting with the leading role of the state in the economy to ensure peace, equality, justice, dignity of the human person and progressive, even development. If we adopt this, I can tell you that within the next 20 years, even less, Nigeria will be different from what it is today. It will be one of the most developed countries in the world because we have the people, we have the geographical area, and we have the resources.
Sir, you spoke with passion and sincerity about the problems of the North, in this case, will you advise President Buhari to organise a national conference to replace that of former President Jonathan?
I don’t think he can because, I mean, he is not in any way politically different from former president Jonathan. President Buhari won’t do a better job from Jonathan. Let us find ways and means of agreeing for the need of the relevant national conference, and let us decide how it should come about.
You mean President Buhari is politically weak to organise a national confab?
No, I am saying that President Buhari is not different from Jonathan because Buhari is the product of the wasteful system we have been having for so long since the beginning of Nigeria. So you can’t expect him to do better than Jonathan. Maybe marginally, but not importantly because, for instance, he may have the courtesy to say that Nigeria should decide whether there should be a national conference or not, what is the agenda of the confab, Nigerians should elect who should participate in the conference, and so on. If he does that, he will definitely be ahead of Jonathan.
Sir, INEC has just released the time table for 2019 general election. What is your observation about the time table because Nigerians are saying is too early, and others are saying it is not too early?
I think it is proper that INEC has released the time table now because that gives all political parties, at least two years, to prepare for the election. It also gives INEC itself sufficient time to ensure that the time table is followed to the letter, and to conduct free, fair and transparent election leading to a legitimate government. It will also give INEC the time to make sure that the government provides it with the money it requires to conduct the election. So I think the time table is quite good. The only thing is that INEC should know that they are in a privileged position with regards to telling political parties when to starting campaigning doesn’t hold, whatever the law says, whatever INEC says, election campaign should start from now since INEC has announced time table for the election, and INEC should tolerate it.
Kaduna State SIECOM has proposed electronic voting for local government election, are you in support of e-voting system of election?
I am in support of anything that can lead to legitimate election, leading to a legitimate government.
But many of the stakeholders expressed the fear that the powers-that-be may use the machine to manipulate votes in their favour. How do you react to this?
They can use anything to manipulate votes, but it is up to the political parties to organise themselves, and if necessary to unite and make sure that the election is free, fair and they participate equally.
http://sunnewsonline.com/why-northll-continue-to-be-problem-to-nigeria-balarabe-musa/
3 Likes
|Re: Why North’ll Continue To Be Problem To Nigeria –balarabe Musa by hucienda: 6:58am
Fact!
This is one northerner who isn't afraid of going against the dominant politically correct hypocrisy prevalent in the country.
How can a region grow if most of the people are not educated? Such will keep holding this country back. Taking a leaf from Abe Lincoln's 'House Divided' Speech in 1858, Nigeria cannot continue one 'half enlightened' and the other 'half unenlightened' in perpetuity - it is either the country becomes all of one (enlightened) or all of the other (unenlightened). Implication of the former being a restructured, stronger, prosperous country; the latter, division of the country into countries to pursue their interests in enlightenment or lack of there of.
Only time will tell which.
33 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Why North’ll Continue To Be Problem To Nigeria –balarabe Musa by JideAmuGiaka: 6:59am
Jideamugiaka was here.
8 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Why North’ll Continue To Be Problem To Nigeria –balarabe Musa by searchng4love: 7:00am
BMC will not like this .... North is trying at least they are very active in BORNO!
Don't ask me what they're doing there
35 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Why North’ll Continue To Be Problem To Nigeria –balarabe Musa by LoveMachine(m): 7:08am
Not one lie was told!
1 Like 2 Shares
|Re: Why North’ll Continue To Be Problem To Nigeria –balarabe Musa by EastGold(m): 7:16am
LoveMachine:
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Why North’ll Continue To Be Problem To Nigeria –balarabe Musa by freeze001(f): 7:16am
Unfortunately he still has d lazy, socialist mentality and expects allocation from the central federal government.
Let us have six regions, the North-west, the North-east, the North-central, South-west, South-south and South-east. This is the way to transfer Nigeria into three regional governments, each with its own constitution and government. Let also be units and not the statutory states, let any financial allocation come directly from the Federal government to the regions and let the regions establish as many local governments as they cope with them with regard to financial allocation with the centre.
What is that crap? Where will d FG draw d funds to share as allocation from? Is it not from d regions? Why should a group of people commandeer resources not theirs and redistribute by whatever sharing formula? The regions should be self reliant and then contribute to the centre an agreed percentage.
19 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Why North’ll Continue To Be Problem To Nigeria –balarabe Musa by Justiceleague1: 7:17am
Thats a mallam talking there buh watch and see how scratch_face sophisticated afonjas will soon troop on and take a swipe@ balarabe and mouth_foamingly tag him a wailer....afonja mumunis will soon stage a protest against balarabe and when they hear the firing sound of a burst tyre,its straight to mowoe/ibafo idp
trully,the north is and will always be naija problem..no thanks to the mumunis
16 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Why North’ll Continue To Be Problem To Nigeria –balarabe Musa by DickDastardly(m): 7:17am
searchng4love:Aswear, dem dey try well well for bornu
7 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Why North’ll Continue To Be Problem To Nigeria –balarabe Musa by okosodo: 7:18am
Goodluck wanted to help them, but almost all of the decamped to join the presidential candidate whose educational qualification was being a general ok a skewed process. They cant stop other regiong from moving foward no matter how hard they try
12 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Why North’ll Continue To Be Problem To Nigeria –balarabe Musa by thesicilian: 7:23am
This man speaks like a true patriot and I agree with most of what he says, but the major solution to Nigeria's problems is not restructuring, it is still fighting corruption. Both political and economic corruption. If you restructure the country into regions and the regional heads are corrupt and incompetent, how does that help? A major reason the north is educationally backwards is because their leaders have diverted their resources and allocations for their personal use, and there is no accountability. It is the same problem with the Niger Delta, and if you check very well, you'll see that both the north and Niger Delta have similar issues - educational backwardness, insurgency, poor infrastructural development. To blame that on the central government is just plain mental laziness.
Whatever the structure of the nation is is not as relevant as having competent, accountable and economically sound leaders...
4 Likes
|Re: Why North’ll Continue To Be Problem To Nigeria –balarabe Musa by Flyingngel(m): 7:33am
North will continue to draw Nigeria 50 steps backward.
3 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Why North’ll Continue To Be Problem To Nigeria –balarabe Musa by ESDKING: 7:51am
Northerners gt too much wahala
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Why North’ll Continue To Be Problem To Nigeria –balarabe Musa by Emycord: 7:53am
Whose fault is it
|Re: Why North’ll Continue To Be Problem To Nigeria –balarabe Musa by vedaxcool(m): 8:06am
President Buhari is right, not to have approved the report of that confab because the national conference was not legitimate; it did not reflect the wishes of Nigerian people. It was Jonathan himself who dictatorially decided that we should have a national conference. It is he who appointed those who participated in the national conference; it is he who gave them the…, so that national conference has nothing to do with the aspirations of Nigerians, it has nothing to do with democracy, and it has to be dismissed. There may be aspects of it that are progressive. For instance
The ineffectual buffoon once again acted out of sheer greed and selfish interest.
1 Like
|Re: Why North’ll Continue To Be Problem To Nigeria –balarabe Musa by babyphaze07(m): 8:13am
What were the northerners thinking when the south was busy developing herself. More than half of FAAC goes to the north. What did they do with all the money....they are their own problem....like Emir Sanusi said....let them stop building mosque but school. When you are religiously strong, you could be backward in all areas of life..#MoreschoolsthanMosque
10 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Why North’ll Continue To Be Problem To Nigeria –balarabe Musa by ABOKI9ja: 8:38am
I might agree with his point. As a Northerner and Hausa by tribe I will like to share Northern's view on Leadership Of Nigeria Based on my Understanding. More than average of total population of Northerners are scare of any Southerner to Becomes president, Because of too much hate and Descrimination from the Southerners which is means there will be more Consequences whenever Southerner climbs number one seat. For Example, During Jonathan everyone knows Jonathan did not fought well on Boko Haram and its even politically Empowered by Him. If you to Judge fairly you know South hates North very much for Example, its hardly to find Northerner that owns House or land in south but if you come to The North you will be Suprised to find thousands of Southerners that own lands, Houses, and some of them are even in the Government. We treat them like our own people we do Business with them we employ them we give them Right to own Businesses we sometimes prefer to do Business with them than our own people and all we need from them is only to respect our Religion and Tribe Because these two things come first before everything.
Thank God we dont talk too much we only do action and we dont care about what Southern media are saying.
We might be a Prloblem to Nigeria as South and the only Solution is to let every Region go it own way
Note: I only say my opinion and yours might vary from mine
4 Likes
|Re: Why North’ll Continue To Be Problem To Nigeria –balarabe Musa by Ihateafonja: 8:53am
Sarrki the Patriot
is this man a Patriot?
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Why North’ll Continue To Be Problem To Nigeria –balarabe Musa by mypains: 9:00am
ABOKI9ja:you are not being true wholly. BTW, what happened to your thread on why south hate the North?
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Why North’ll Continue To Be Problem To Nigeria –balarabe Musa by DoyenExchange: 9:02am
True. He is an 'enlightened' Northerner and should be in the know.
4 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Why North’ll Continue To Be Problem To Nigeria –balarabe Musa by sarrki(m): 9:04am
Ihateafonja:
Ask Google
|Re: Why North’ll Continue To Be Problem To Nigeria –balarabe Musa by sanandreas(m): 9:17am
The North needs social reorientation.
1 Like
|Re: Why North’ll Continue To Be Problem To Nigeria –balarabe Musa by Kathmandu(f): 9:22am
vedaxcool:It seems the lack of education in the north has really taken a toll on your comprehension abilities.
Imagine, you are one of the educated beings the north can boast of. SMH
9 Likes
|Re: Why North’ll Continue To Be Problem To Nigeria –balarabe Musa by mars123(m): 9:41am
The north is the problem of themselves just as the south, east and west.
The last time i checked the south, west, united to select a semi literate Buhari to lead a complex 21st century struggling country like Nigeria just because he was sellable not because he was qualified.
2 Likes
|Re: Why North’ll Continue To Be Problem To Nigeria –balarabe Musa by malton: 9:44am
Hhh
|Re: Why North’ll Continue To Be Problem To Nigeria –balarabe Musa by malton: 9:48am
thesicilian:
I share your sentiment. But when a certain people are always the problem, then I am in support of even outright division.
I can't live with a wife who always causes me problems. Someone who besides nagging and razing my investments, brings nothing to the table. When the wife is all these things but is willing to change, I will be more than willing to live with her. Otherwise, it's to your tent o Israel.
Corruption can be a topic only when one is alive.
2 Likes
|Re: Why North’ll Continue To Be Problem To Nigeria –balarabe Musa by malton: 9:50am
okosodo:
Goodluck tried for them, no doubt.
What he did for them in five years, Buhari cannot even if he remained president for fifty years.
But you know those people, they'll stone even LKY for turning Nigeria to Singapore provided he's not one of their own.
6 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Why North’ll Continue To Be Problem To Nigeria –balarabe Musa by ZombieTERROR: 10:01am
vedaxcool:They go leave topic dey go anywhere belle face
9 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Why North’ll Continue To Be Problem To Nigeria –balarabe Musa by ZombieTERROR: 10:06am
sarrki:I think he spoke well except the part where the federal govt will still be sharing allocations to the regions....
Each region should control their resources
Are u really a patriot?
3 Likes
|Re: Why North’ll Continue To Be Problem To Nigeria –balarabe Musa by Funlordmaniac(m): 10:11am
Kathmandu:
Chai!
Dem no dey follow you play ni?
|Re: Why North’ll Continue To Be Problem To Nigeria –balarabe Musa by Kingspin(m): 10:21am
Remove religion and replace it with education the north they get sense.
2 Likes
Jimi Agbaje / Open Letter To EFCC- Investigate Donald Duke! (mr. Clean) / Lagos Lawmakers Vote N348m For Cars, Each Member Gets N8.7 Million
Viewing this topic: obasi23, goodgood2(m), Yhinkss(m), zxcvb, Lange, Drikojigzy(m), jayaim, Obaluf0n, rickieflamez, PROWESX(m), autotrader2, otizs, ngona(f), Tobyjagz, slyzy(m), SpecialAdviser(m), Nigeriadondie, NCP, ubath(m), mbjsuki(m), Amirullaha(m), sunnykalu125, spella, IJOBA2, deelaw4mp, jeffmyson(m), Fadamant, Baltazarcus(m), Abithel, PietraK(m), jtwest(m), easternguy1(m), Ucheoman, yanmiri(f), lastmessenger, Zane2point4(m), Kupaskeybaba(m), EFGH, Adebowale89(m), gudnewzz25, Agenda20, ogbolu0147(m), gbolawhite, osazsky(m), Johnnyessence, akinszz, zaimeg, yemitty203, Bold11, femzo(m), GJames(m), sasko(m), Ausbalo, icnsystem(m), mantosa(m), Jxtmayor(m), logica(m), Kells677(m), KAYD007(m), giles14(m), abdulaz, Vctr, Brownville007, omoluka(m), kabman, chaxking(m), concacid, Exponental(m), PapaBrowne(m), malton, Fitzy4real(m), Harkindeylee(m), clickbnkgod, horlando30, Dilinx(m), princessayesha(f), slap1(m), Talkwisdom(m), rosebowl01(m), Kingkamba, Darchangel(m), searchng4love, monimekaz(m), oviepuege(m), DMerciful(m), modestofynest(m), DBlackCeazer(m), ePUNK, DeAvenger, Stevo22, sleemchoko(m), desrie, olasclef(m), Splinz(m), successinlife, NorthernParrot, soberdrunk(m), primzi, Odogwua, folawalesegun, toshino4real(m), bigboyk(m), Pistolx(m), emperorzz(m), NicheNaija, Quincyolarks(m), Hamzatfresh, sondi, kyuthman, Murphydready(m), Rajmeista(m), Shamillionaire(m), Molayan, vickyfrancis1(m), famagusta(m), pweshboi(m), welgate(m), Mekus6599(m), iykejackchree, omhor(f), uplay(m), Onabanj(m), fsb(m), babyfaceafrica, kindredspirit(m), elvictorus, kingivie, farellstone, Kitiii(m), ednajodi, jomoh, idnole4(m), ajoskele(m), MropeEleniyan00(m), melojo, auwalabj, SweetJoystick(m), nedu2000(m), ebby9z(m), nsilordgmail(m), Harveyspecter46(m), Lordab, philosopherking(m), amyzon, baylord101(m), victorpopoola20, kdwar, niyisky, supergata, Meetmeat(m), Jiang, cnnamoko(m), kingreign, DisturbNot, Tayeni(m), Rexonix007, InyinyaAgbaOku(m), ThinkSmarter(m), soochukwu(m), obasiken, DandyWalker(m), expee06(m), Uprighthit1, Abisolahafsat, alkonami(m) and 232 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 19